Bitcoin Price: Can it Reach The $130K Target, and Can This Meme coin Turn Your $10,000 Into $1M

Bitcoin is catching its breath after the run, and the desk question is simple, is $130K next. The push to about $124K cooled to near $112K, where a base is taking shape. Traders read this as a reset backed by steady institutional demand and a better macro tone. As BTC prepares the next advance, capital
Coinstats2025/08/21 06:00
Solana ETF Decision Delayed, Giving Mutuum Finance (MUTM) More Room to Eat into SOL’s Market Share

Regulators once again put the potential Solana (SOL) ETF on hold, and the timing could restructure the competitiveness in the cryptocurrency market. While institutional investors hold their breath for the approval, the long-standing uncertainty has provided new on-ramps like upstart protocols Mutuum Finance (MUTM) with greater freedom to chip away at SOL’s market share.  Mutuum Finance is currently in presale Stage 6 and is priced at $0.035. Price appreciation in the following stage will push the token to $0.04 in stage 7. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) presale has reached its all-time high of more than $14.65 million raised and more than 15400 token holders.  Solana’s Current Market Solana (SOL) exchanges for about $184.30 today, recording a minor intraday withdrawal from recent highs. The network is still in the spotlight after its robust developer base, decentralized finance and NFT use cases leadership, and technology upgrade plans such as possibly ramping up transaction speeds through the “Alpenglow” upgrade. While SOL is testing levels of resistance—most recently at $200—with some anticipating $215 as a breakout point, broader market action is peaceful with no major fluctuations. Mutuum Finance also keeps accelerating in its presale. Mutuum Finance Phase 6 Presale Is Live Now Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is presently in presale round 6 at $0.035. MUTM will increase the price to $0.04 in phase 7, 14.29% higher than before. Mutuum Finance early investors will see more than 400% return on investment as MUTM gains value. MUTM presale has raised over $14.65 million so far and has registered over 15400 individual investors so far, which clearly depicts the project’s exponential growth. Mutuum Finance Token Giveaway Mutuum Finance is conducting a $100,000 giveaway. 10 individuals are being rewarded $10,000 each in Mutuum Finance tokens. The giveaway speaks volumes about the enormous scale of commitment that the project has towards creating a long-term and committed community. The second security and transparency action is the launch of an Official Bug Bounty Program by MUTM in partnership with CertiK. The project team encourages users as a token of gratitude for up to as much as 50,000 USDT to discover the probable vulnerabilities of the project. Bounty program is intended to offer class-leading protection for every vulnerability class. It’s split among the four classes of vulnerability severity, i.e., major, critical, minor, and low. The program also shows the team is concerned about the ecosystem security as well as investor trust.  The Next Generation of DeFi Lending Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is custodial DeFi protocol. Long-term vision team is bringing convenience and flexibility in the form of Peer-to-Contract and Peer-to-Peer models of lending. Peer-to-Contract platform preserves the ease of smart contracts with minimum or no human intervention in loan transferring. Peer-to-Peer system eliminates middlemen and enables lenders and borrowers to transfer directly to each other. With the Solana ETF approval postponed, institutional flows into SOL are still unclear even as the token consolidated at levels near $184. Meanwhile, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is surfing the spotlight, shattering Stage 6 at $0.035, accumulating more than $14.65 million in funding from 15,400+ investors, and lining up its next jump to $0.04 in Stage 7.  Backed by a CertiK-audited bug bounty, a $100,000 community giveaway, and its twin-lending DeFi framework, MUTM is turning into a faster-moving growth play with specialists anticipating 400%+ ROI for early entry. As Solana waits for regulators, Mutuum Finance is already soaring, the moment now is to own MUTM before the next price surge. For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below: Website: https://mutuum.com/ Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance
Coinstats2025/08/21 06:00
Judge unfreezes over $57M in stablecoins linked to Libra token scandal

The judge cited ongoing cooperation of the defendants in the case as one of the reasons for unfreezing the stablecoins. A US judge has unfrozen $57.6 million in USDC (USDC) stablecoins tied to the Libra token scandal in February, giving memecoin promoter Hayden Davis and former CEO of the Meteora decentralized exchange Ben Chow access to the funds.US judge Jennifer L. Rochon froze the funds in May as part of a hearing in a class-action lawsuit against Davis, Chow, blockchain infrastructure company KIP Protocol and KIP’s co-founder, Julian Peh.The Judge said the defendants did not demonstrate “irreparable” harm because the funds to reimburse victims are still available, and the defendants have made no effort to move the frozen funds, according to Law360.Read more
Coinstats2025/08/21 05:57
Jackson Hole raises tension, eyes on Powell

The post Jackson Hole raises tension, eyes on Powell appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Updated on August 20, 2025, 10:00 CET Takeaway: volatility increasing as the market recalibrates rate cuts Bitcoin (BTC) loses ground and slides below USD 113,000, with an intraday low around USD 112,565. The Jackson Hole symposium – scheduled at the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City from August 21 to 23, 2025 – brings back into focus the expectations on Fed rates. In this context, the stakes are clear: the tone of Jerome Powell could reshape the profile of cuts and impact the risk appetite across all assets, including crypto. According to data collected from public trackers and weekly reports, in recent weeks, inflows into Bitcoin-related products have represented a significant operational driver for price dynamics. For example, CoinShares recorded net inflows of USD 4.39 billion in the week ending July 21, 2025, an indicator of still strong institutional demand in the digital asset market. Industry analysts also note that positioning via spot ETFs and volumes near macro events (such as Jackson Hole) are causing more pronounced intraday volatility spikes compared to previous months. Expected Effects from Powell’s Speech An accommodative message would tend to support sentiment and riskier assets; conversely, a restrictive stance risks reigniting volatility and favoring new tests of the supports. It should be noted that the market seeks clarity on the timing and depth of the cuts expected throughout 2025, elements that, if detailed, could reduce short-term uncertainty. Bitcoin price today: why it has fallen and what traders are watching The break below USD 113,000 reflects a mix of macro variables and technical signals. On one hand, uncertainty about interest rates pushes to reduce risk exposure; on the other hand, the area USD 112,000–113,000 is considered key to avoid a more marked weakening. If this support holds until the Jackson Hole interventions, a tactical rebound remains…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 05:56
Jake Paul Is Fighting Gervonta Davis – Confirmed

The post Jake Paul Is Fighting Gervonta Davis – Confirmed appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gervonta Davis vs. Jake Paul Credit: Getty Let nothing surprise you when it comes to professional boxing. Jake Paul is reportedly set to take on lightweight champion Gervonta Davis in an exhibition match on November 14 in Atlanta. No, you’re not still asleep. This is a real thing. The two men traded barbs in the past, but that happens often in boxing with anyone of prominence. This one has gone beyond chatter as the event is set to take place at the State Farm Arena and it will be streamed live on Netflix. Paul’s promotional partner Nakisa Bidarian said the reports were incorrect, though he didn’t say the fight isn’t happening. Paul followed up with a link showing the fight would take place on November 14, not the 15th. The exhibition matchup is already creating controversy and has some perplexed, given both fighters were headed down very different paths. Davis was seemingly headed for a rematch with Lamont Roach for his lightweight title following their controversial draw in March. Paul was in discussions for a potential mega-fight against former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in 2026, and the latter’s promoter Eddie Hearn called Paul the frontrunner to be his AJ’s next opponent. Instead, both men pivoted, resulting in a crossover bout that is destined to make money, draw eyeballs while proving almost nothing. Industry insiders, such as the Ring’s Mike Coppinger expect the fight to follow a format similar to Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather in 2021, with larger gloves and strict weight caps. When Mayweather fought Logan, the limits were set at 160 and 190 pounds respectively. Roach was not shocked to see Davis opt out of the opportunity to fight him in a rematch. In fact, he says he warned everyone ahead of time that Davis would duck him.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 05:54
Monero Eyes ‘Detective Mining’ Defense After Qubic Attack

The post Monero Eyes ‘Detective Mining’ Defense After Qubic Attack appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Monero Eyes ‘Detective Mining’ Defense After Qubic Attack Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Jake Simmons has been a Bitcoin enthusiast since 2016. Ever since he heard about Bitcoin, he has been studying the topic every day and trying to share his knowledge with others. His goal is to contribute to Bitcoin’s financial revolution, which will replace the fiat money system. Besides BTC and crypto, Jake studied Business Informatics at a university. After graduation in 2017, he has been working in the blockchain and crypto sector. You can follow Jake on Twitter at @realJakeSimmons. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/monero-detective-mining-defense-after-qubic-attack/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 05:52
Judge unblocks crypto assets belonging to Hayden Davis and Ben Chow in LIBRA case

On Tuesday, assets associated with the infamous Libra token were unfrozen at the behest of a Manhattan federal judge who refused to tag the defendants “evasive actors” because they have been on their best behavior.  U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Rochon froze $57.6 million worth of USDC in June as part of a case in […]
Cryptopolitan2025/08/21 05:50
Tether Mints $1 Billion USDT on Ethereum as Stablecoin Flows Surge

The post Tether Mints $1 Billion USDT on Ethereum as Stablecoin Flows Surge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether Treasury minted 1 billion USDT on the Ethereum blockchain on 20 Aug 2025, blockchain-tracking services showed Tether Treasury minted 1 billion USDT on the Ethereum blockchain on 20 Aug 2025, blockchain-tracking services showed. The single transaction, recorded at roughly 11:43 UTC, represents about US$1 billion in new dollar-pegged tokens. The issuance is among the largest single-day mints this year and expands the circulating stock of the world’s biggest stablecoin. Tether has not released a public statement on the reason for the new tokens. Later the same day, on-chain tracker Whale Alert flagged two PayPal USD (PYUSD) transactions—165,986,554 PYUSD and 166,095,000 PYUSD—moving between unidentified wallets. Together the transfers were valued at about US$332 million. The back-to-back USDT issuance and sizeable PYUSD moves highlight a surge in stablecoin activity, a key barometer of liquidity in digital-asset markets. This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/blockchains/tether-mints-1-billion-usdt-on-ethereum-stablecoin-flows-surge-dd5788c1
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 05:50
Acclaimed Body Horror Thriller ‘Together’ Gets Streaming Date, Report Says

The post Acclaimed Body Horror Thriller ‘Together’ Gets Streaming Date, Report Says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “Together” partial poster featuring Dave Franco and Alison Brie. NEON Together — the critically acclaimed horror thriller starring Dave Franco and Alison Brie— is reportedly coming soon to digital streaming. Together opened in theaters on July 30 after being acquired by indie studio Neon at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival in January. The officially summary for Together reads, “Years into their relationship, Tim and Millie (Franco and Brie) find themselves at a crossroads as they move to the country, abandoning all that is familiar in their lives except each other. ForbesWhat Time Is ‘South Park’ Season 27, Episode 3 And What’s It About? How To WatchBy Tim Lammers “With tensions already flaring, a nightmarish encounter with a mysterious, unnatural force threatens to corrupt their lives, their love and their flesh.” Rated R, Together is expected to be released on digital streaming via premium video on demand on Tuesday, Aug. 26, according to When to Stream. While When to Stream is typically accurate with its PVOD reports, the streaming tracker noted that Together’s studio, Neon, has not announced or confirmed the release date and it is subject to change. ForbesHow Soon Is Brad Pitt’s ‘F1: The Movie’ Coming To Streaming?By Tim Lammers When Together arrives on PVOD, it will cost $24.99 to purchase. Since PVOD rentals typically run $5 less than purchase prices, viewers can expect to rent Together for $19.99 for a 48-hour period. The film will be available to purchase or rent on such digital platforms as Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Prime Video and YouTube. How Was ‘Together’ Received By Audiences And Critics? Together has earned $19.7 million domestically and $2 million internationally for a worldwide tally of $21.7 million to date. The official production and marketing budgets for Together has not been revealed, although Screen Daily reported…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 05:45
Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (WINT) Stock: Plunges 85% as Delisting Shock and BNB Strategy Raise Investor Eyebrows

TLDR Windtree stock plummets 77%, delisting confirmed after crypto treasury move. WINT delisted after price crash; BNB treasury shift sparks market backlash. Windtree’s Nasdaq exit looms; risky BNB reserves add to investor doubts. WINT drops to $0.0942 as delisting, crypto move erode biotech confidence. Delisting & crypto gamble slam Windtree; stock tanks over 85% in [...] The post Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (WINT) Stock: Plunges 85% as Delisting Shock and BNB Strategy Raise Investor Eyebrows appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/08/21 05:44
