Amazon drops Fire OS for Android in tablet revamp

The post Amazon drops Fire OS for Android in tablet revamp appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Amazon has made the decision to integrate the Android OS instead of its restrictive Fire OS as it looks to develop a higher quality version of its Fire tablet as Google unveiled its Pixel 10 lineup. Amazon is developing a higher-end Fire tablet that will, for the first time, run on the Android operating system, according to six people familiar with the matter. The effort, internally code-named “Kittyhawk,” could debut as early as next year. Amazon will use the Android OS to revamp fire tablets Fire tablets have long lacked access to the full range of apps available on Google’s Play Store, which discouraged developers as they’d have to build separate versions of their apps for Fire devices. “Consumers have always expressed a concern about not having access to the latest Android versions, not having access to some of their apps because Amazon used their own store,” said Jitesh Ubrani, a researcher at IDC. “It’s meant more work for developers in this day and age of largely free apps or services.” Despite these drawbacks, Amazon has sold millions of Fire tablets by pursuing a low-cost strategy. The devices have typically been priced near manufacturing cost. According to IDC, Amazon holds 8% of the global tablet market, just behind Lenovo at 8.2%. Apple and Samsung remain the leaders with 33.1% and 18.7% respectively. The new Android-based Fire tablet would be a notable shift for Amazon, as it has historically avoided relying on third-party software. One version under discussion carries a price tag of about $400 which is nearly double the current top-end Fire Max 11 at $230. By comparison, Apple’s iPads range from $350 to $1,200. Specific technical details about the device remain undisclosed. Amazon’s Fire Phone was first launched in 2014. It failed to gain traction and was discontinued at…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 16:03
SWIFT Drives Forward with Live Blockchain Trials Featuring XRP and HBAR

SWIFT launched Blockchain trials featuring XRP and HBAR coins. XRP highlights instant settlements, while HBAR excels in scalability. Continue Reading:SWIFT Drives Forward with Live Blockchain Trials Featuring XRP and HBAR The post SWIFT Drives Forward with Live Blockchain Trials Featuring XRP and HBAR appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats2025/08/21 16:02
GENIUS Act Fuels $18B in Stablecoin Supply Growth in Just One Month

The post GENIUS Act Fuels $18B in Stablecoin Supply Growth in Just One Month appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Global stablecoin supply is surging since the approval of GENIUS — led, perhaps surprisingly, by yield-bearing tokens. On July 18, President Donald Trump signed the GENIUS Act into law, establishing the first comprehensive federal framework to regulate stablecoins in the United States, and bringing long-awaited clarity to the growing market for U.S. dollar-pegged tokens. Since then, the market for stablecoins globally has shown a level of resilience and growth that even the most skeptical observers can’t easily dismiss, at least for now. Just weeks after being signed into law, the regulatory clarity around how stablecoins must be backed, audited, and supervised seemed to calm big institutions and everyday investors, pushing the stablecoin market cap up an additional $18 billion, from about $260 billion on July 18 to over $278 billion by Aug. 21, a nearly 7% jump in just over a month, per data from DefiLlama. Long-Awaited Clarity The GENIUS Act, shepherded through Congress by Senator Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.) and passed with rare bipartisan consensus, mandates that all so-called payment stablecoins be backed one-to-one by low-risk assets — namely cash or U.S. Treasury bills — subject to monthly attestations by a Big Four auditor and ongoing Bank Secrecy Act obligations. It also creates a tiered oversight regime: issuers under $10 billion in market capitalization may operate under state supervision, but crossing that threshold triggers a mandatory shift to federal regulators, or a temporary halt in new coin issuance until the cap recedes below the limit. Supply Surge Led by Yield-Bearing Tokens Compared with the broader crypto market capitalization, which sits just below $4 trillion as of today, stablecoins have carved out a steadily growing niche, now accounting for roughly 6.8% of the total crypto market. Since the stablecoin legislation was signed into law on July 18, total stablecoin supply globally…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 16:02
Ozak AI’s Presale Stage 4 Sold Out, Could OZAK Investment Flip $1,000 Into $100,000?

Ozak AI is making headlines as one of the fastest-growing OZ presale tokens of 2025, already crossing $2 million raised and selling over 170 million tokens. With its entry price set at just $0.005, analysts believe this project could easily deliver 200x returns, meaning that a $1,000 investment today could potentially grow into $100,000 by [...] The post Ozak AI’s Presale Stage 4 Sold Out, Could OZAK Investment Flip $1,000 Into $100,000? appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/08/21 16:00
United Kingdom Public Sector Net Borrowing registered at £1.054B, below expectations (£1.9B) in July

The post United Kingdom Public Sector Net Borrowing registered at £1.054B, below expectations (£1.9B) in July appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 16:00
Ripple (XRP) Traders Earn 1,800 XRP Daily From GoldenMining

The post Ripple (XRP) Traders Earn 1,800 XRP Daily From GoldenMining appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP, a digital asset based on the XRP Ledger, is a cryptocurrency launched by Ripple Labs. It is designed to facilitate fast, low-cost international payments and is often used as a bridge currency between different currencies, giving it a prominent position in the cryptocurrency space. Based on this feature, GoldenMining has launched contracts that support XRP mining. Users only need to use XRP to purchase contracts to join mining and receive daily income.   How to participate in XRP contracts Enter the GoldenMining platform, register an account and get $15 for free, and sign in daily to receive $0.6 Choose the right contract option. The platform offers a variety of options for different budgets and investment goals. Users can easily choose the most suitable plan based on their needs and start cloud mining. 【Daily Sign-in Rewards】：Investment: $15, 1-day contract, daily profit of $0.60, total net profit of $15 + $0.60 【Daily Sign-in Rewards】：Investment: $100, 2-day contract, daily profit of $4, total net profit of $100 + $8 【Bitmain Antminer S23 Hyd】：Investment: $650, 5-day contract, daily profit of $8.45, total net profit of $650 + $42.25 【Antminer L9 16GH】：Investment: $1500, 12-day contract, daily profit of $20.25, total net profit of $1500 + $243 【Antminer L9 17GH】：Investment: $3500, 18-day contract, daily profit of $48, total net profit of $3500 + $882 【Elphapex DG2】：Investment: $6,000, 30-day contract, daily profit of $87, total profit of $6,000 + $2,610 【Elphapex DG2+】：Investment: $12,500, 38-day contract, daily profit of $212.5, total profit of $12,500 + $8,075 【ANTSPACE HD5】：Investment: $55,000, 47-day contract, daily profit of $1,056, total profit of $55,000 + $49,632   Why Choose GoldenMining GoldenMining boasts a 24/7 online team of certified professionals specializing in cryptocurrency mining, blockchain technology, cryptocurrency finance, and security. They are always on hand to solve user problems. Users are free from…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 15:59
Proof of Work vs. Proof of Stake: The Ultimate 2025 Blockchain Showdown

In the world of blockchain technology, Proof of Work (PoW) and Proof of Stake (PoS) are the two dominant consensus mechanisms. They are the underlying algorithms that allow decentralized networks to validate transactions and secure the blockchain. While both serve the same fundamental purpose, they achieve it through vastly different means, each with its own … Continue reading "Proof of Work vs. Proof of Stake: The Ultimate 2025 Blockchain Showdown" The post Proof of Work vs. Proof of Stake: The Ultimate 2025 Blockchain Showdown appeared first on Cryptoknowmics-Crypto News and Media Platform.
Coinstats2025/08/21 15:59
Scaramucci Compares Crypto to Uber

The post Scaramucci Compares Crypto to Uber appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. During a recent appearance at SALT’s Wyoming Blockchain Symposium, prominent American financier Anthony Scaramucci stated that he believes that crypto will be able to gain mainstream acceptance in the same way as ride-hailing giant Uber.  “So it’s just the forces are such that these things will happen whether Wall Street is fully embracing it or not,” Scaramucci said.  Uber comparison  Scaramucci has stressed that the nascent technology provides a higher level of efficiency and security.  That said, traditional banking institutions will make their moves based on regulatory guidance from the Federal Reserve as well as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.     “I mean, obviously, Larry Fink is ready for tokenization. He sees the vision of it. I think that the traditional banks are probably going to take regulatory guidance from places like the Fed or the SEC before they move forward,” Scaramucci said.  You Might Also Like He went on to compare crypto to Uber, which used to face severe resistance from politicians. “Remember, everyone in this room has been in an Uber, but there wasn’t one government official in any major city that wanted Uber to exist,” he said.  Two main categories of investors  Scaramucci says that he would break investors into several categories. First, he thinks there’s a store of value category. “You’ve certainly got a large group of people at places like BlackRock selling that idea to big institutions,” he added.  You Might Also Like The second category is related to utility and tokenization, with the main focus being placed on replacing third-party transaction systems.  No such thing as anti-crypto voters Speaking of politics, Scaramucci has opined that the Democrats (especially younger ones) will not be willing to adopt the hostile anti-crypto attitude of Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren. “There’s there’s just no anti-crypto voters out there,”…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 15:58
Trump’s World Liberty DeFi Project Mint USD1 Token Worth $205 Million

TLDR World Liberty Financial mints $205 million USD1 token, boosting total supply to $2.4 billion. The minting follows Fed Governor Waller’s pro-stablecoin speech at a Wyoming conference. USD1 stablecoin now ranks as the sixth-largest with a $2.4 billion market cap. World Liberty’s treasury holdings hit a record high of $548 million, with USD1 as its [...] The post Trump’s World Liberty DeFi Project Mint USD1 Token Worth $205 Million appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/08/21 15:57
XRP ETF News: Tidal Trust Files Leveraged Long XRP ETF, Wall Street Bets Big

The post XRP ETF News: Tidal Trust Files Leveraged Long XRP ETF, Wall Street Bets Big appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The XRP market is heating up again as Wall Street makes a fresh move into altcoins. Tidal Trust II has officially filed with the US SEC to launch a leveraged long XRP ETF, opening the door for more institutional exposure beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. This filing comes at a time when regulatory attitudes toward crypto …
CoinPedia2025/08/21 15:54
