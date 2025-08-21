How Two Bitcoiners Built a Massive BTC Treasuries Hub Via Social Media and AI

Tim Kotzman sat down in a New York studio in September 2024 to record a podcast, something he saw as little more than an experiment. The first few episodes drew almost no attention. Kotzman had no background in journalism, and his only prior podcast experience was appearing on a friend's show to discuss his private placement fund. The turning point came a few weeks later, when he interviewed Ryan McGinnis of the Quant Bros — a podcast often seen as the earliest outlet dissecting the bitcoin investment strategy of a company called MicroStrategy (MSTR). That episode about the company now renamed Strategy, released in early October, racked up 50,000 impressions within half a day and showed Kotzman the potential of his format. The sudden spike was a turning point. What began as a hobby quickly evolved into "Bitcoin Treasuries," a media and events platform Tim now runs with Ed Juline, who previously held roles at Strategy and MARA Digital Holdings (MARA). Together, they are building a space where corporations, investors and service providers can access information that, until recently, was fragmented or opaque. Closing the Information Gap The Quant Bros podcast had already highlighted a key shift in the bitcoin landscape: the information asymmetry around corporate bitcoin treasuries. The idea behind these treasury companies is simple: Buy bitcoin in the open market and hold it as a reserve on the balance sheet. However, there are many nuances related to the process, and the pace at which treasury companies pop up can be overwhelming for investors. The duo realized early on that while Strategy's (and other subsequent treasury companies') disclosures were public, few outlets contextualized them for a wider audience. In traditional finance and even in crypto, media companies cover earnings, balance sheets, and macro events. But with bitcoin treasury companies,…