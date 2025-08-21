Ανταλλακτήριο MEXC
How Two Bitcoiners Built a Massive BTC Treasuries Hub Via Social Media and AI
The post How Two Bitcoiners Built a Massive BTC Treasuries Hub Via Social Media and AI appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tim Kotzman sat down in a New York studio in September 2024 to record a podcast, something he saw as little more than an experiment. The first few episodes drew almost no attention. Kotzman had no background in journalism, and his only prior podcast experience was appearing on a friend’s show to discuss his private placement fund. The turning point came a few weeks later, when he interviewed Ryan McGinnis of the Quant Bros — a podcast often seen as the earliest outlet dissecting the bitcoin investment strategy of a company called MicroStrategy (MSTR). That episode about the company now renamed Strategy, released in early October, racked up 50,000 impressions within half a day and showed Kotzman the potential of his format. The sudden spike was a turning point. What began as a hobby quickly evolved into “Bitcoin Treasuries,” a media and events platform Tim now runs with Ed Juline, who previously held roles at Strategy and MARA Digital Holdings (MARA). Together, they are building a space where corporations, investors and service providers can access information that, until recently, was fragmented or opaque. Closing the Information Gap The Quant Bros podcast had already highlighted a key shift in the bitcoin landscape: the information asymmetry around corporate bitcoin treasuries. The idea behind these treasury companies is simple: Buy bitcoin in the open market and hold it as a reserve on the balance sheet. However, there are many nuances related to the process, and the pace at which treasury companies pop up can be overwhelming for investors. The duo realized early on that while Strategy’s (and other subsequent treasury companies’) disclosures were public, few outlets contextualized them for a wider audience. In traditional finance and even in crypto, media companies cover earnings, balance sheets, and macro events. But with bitcoin treasury companies,…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 06:13
Coinbase Drops “1 BTC” Tweet as Bitcoin Price Slips Under $114,000
The post Coinbase Drops “1 BTC” Tweet as Bitcoin Price Slips Under $114,000 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Major cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has recently sent out a tweet that has caught interest in the crypto community. The timing of the tweet coincides with a broader market drop, with Bitcoin trading below $114,000 after falling as low as $112,555 early Wednesday. You Might Also Like In a tweet, Coinbase wrote “1 BTC =1 BTC” with the crypto community reacting afterward. Whether Coinbase was joining in the ongoing conversation surrounding the latest market dip or hinting at upcoming or current announcements from the exchange, the tweet serves as a reminder that Bitcoin’s value remains unchanged irrespective of short-term price swings. The tweet also comes at a time when exchange inflows have increased as short-term Bitcoin holders take profits. As reported, 50,026 BTC worth nearly $5.69 billion were moved to exchanges at a loss by short-term Bitcoin holders in just two days, marking one of the heaviest loss-driven moves in weeks. Fed signals awaited The crypto market was trading down early Wednesday as investors awaited the Federal Reserve’s meeting minutes from July and further signals about the path of monetary policy. The Fed is scheduled to release minutes from its July 29-30 policy meeting on Wednesday. You Might Also Like Bitcoin was trading down 2.05% in the last 24 hours to $113,269, extending its drop from its record high of $124,533 reached on Aug. 14, 2023. The cryptocurrency is down nearly 7% weekly. This week, investors are watching closely the Fed’s annual economic symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, for hints about what may happen at the central bank’s remaining policy sessions this year. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak at the symposium this Friday. If Powell indicates imminent dovish policy, cryptocurrencies may rebound. Crypto traders will also be following Thursday’s jobless claims data. Source: https://u.today/coinbase-drops-1-btc-tweet-as-bitcoin-price-slips-under-114000
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 06:10
Coinbase Makes a Late-Night Announcement: They’ve Added Five Altcoins to Their Roadmap
Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has added AWE Network (AWE), Dolomite (DOLO), Flock (FLOCK), Solary (LAYER), and SPX6900 (SPX) to its roadmap for listing, according to an official statement. *This is not investment advice. Continue Reading: Coinbase Makes a Late-Night Announcement: They’ve Added Five Altcoins to Their Roadmap
Coinstats
2025/08/21 06:09
Ethereum Maintains Stablecoin Leadership with $521K Monthly Transfer Per User
The post Ethereum Maintains Stablecoin Leadership with $521K Monthly Transfer Per User appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum users transfer average $521,000 in stablecoins monthly per holder Avalanche shows strong activity despite holding only 0.64% of stablecoin supply Total stablecoin market grows to $275.5 billion with $9.06 billion weekly gain Ethereum continues to lead stablecoin transaction activity with users moving an average of $521,000 per holder monthly according to Our Network analytics. The data, shared by Onchain Foundation head of research Leon Waidemann, ranks blockchains by monthly transfer volume per holder rather than total transaction counts. Ethereum still dominates with $521K monthly transfer volume per user, but Avalanche has quietly secured the #2 spot at $206K. 1. ETH: $521K2. AVAX: $206K3. OP: $82K4. TRON: $71K Capital efficiency tells you where serious flows happen. pic.twitter.com/u4LQfPhiAe — Leon Waidmann 🔥 (@LeonWaidmann) August 20, 2025 The stablecoin market has grown to $275.5 billion total capitalization, adding $9.06 billion over the past seven days as issuers respond to increasing user demand. Most of this supply flows through Ethereum’s network, generating fee revenue and utility for the blockchain infrastructure. Avalanche Challenges with High Per-User Activity Despite controlling only 0.64% of total stablecoin supply worth $1.77 billion, Avalanche recorded $206,000 in monthly transfers per holder. This efficiency ratio suggests concentrated high-value activity on the network despite smaller overall market share. Recent institutional partnerships have expanded Avalanche’s stablecoin ecosystem through collaborations with traditional financial players. Visa added Avalanche to its stablecoin settlement network while Wyoming tests America’s first state-issued stablecoin WYST on the blockchain. These developments position Avalanche as a potential competitor to Ethereum’s stablecoin dominance through institutional adoption rather than retail volume growth. Other Networks Show Varied Performance Levels Optimism ranked third with $82,000 monthly transfers per holder, followed by Tron at $71,000 and Aptos at $56,000. These networks maintain smaller user bases but generate meaningful per-user activity levels. Established blockchains including Solana,…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 06:08
Franklin Templeton CEO, Who Manages $1.5 Trillion, Reveals His Best Cryptocurrency Investment! “Not Bitcoin (BTC)!”
The post Franklin Templeton CEO, Who Manages $1.5 Trillion, Reveals His Best Cryptocurrency Investment! “Not Bitcoin (BTC)!” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As interest in Bitcoin (BTC) and cryptocurrencies continues to grow rapidly, Franklin Templeton CEO Jenny Johnson made important statements about crypto investments. Speaking at the SALT conference in Jackson Hole, Franklin Templeton CEO said the best crypto investment won’t be in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, but in the underlying infrastructure. The famous CEO stated that Bitcoin serves as a financial safe haven, but the real innovation is not in the crypto assets themselves, but in the underlying infrastructure that supports them. According to Johnson, blockchain technology brings many innovations, and the real transformation will occur in the infrastructure that powers these assets rather than the cryptocurrencies themselves. Describing Bitcoin as a “fear coin,” Johnson argued that BTC is one of the biggest distractions to the blockchain transformation. Johnson noted that he envisions mutual funds and ETFs will eventually operate on blockchains, but regulatory risk remains a significant hurdle. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/franklin-templeton-ceo-who-manages-1-5-trillion-reveals-his-best-cryptocurrency-investment-not-bitcoin-btc/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 06:07
Senator Lummis Says U.S. Crypto Market Structure Bill Will Be Law by 2026
Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis, one of Capitol Hill’s most outspoken crypto advocates, is once again putting a firm date on when the United States will finally have a digital asset market structure law: by the end of this year, or at the very latest, 2026.
Brave Newcoin
2025/08/21 06:05
NVIDIA Expands G-Assist AI Model to More RTX GPUs with New Updates
The post NVIDIA Expands G-Assist AI Model to More RTX GPUs with New Updates appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tony Kim Aug 19, 2025 06:28 NVIDIA unveils a lightweight AI model for Project G-Assist, enhancing support for RTX GPUs with 6GB VRAM. New updates also include a particle system for RTX Remix. NVIDIA has announced significant updates to Project G-Assist, an on-device AI assistant, at the Gamescom event. The latest enhancements include a new AI model that optimizes VRAM usage, making the technology accessible to a broader range of RTX GPUs, including those with 6GB or more VRAM, according to NVIDIA’s blog. Enhanced AI Model for Broader Compatibility The updated AI model for Project G-Assist is designed to be 40% more efficient in VRAM usage, enabling it to function on all RTX GPUs with at least 6GB of VRAM, including laptop versions. This improvement allows more gamers to leverage G-Assist’s capabilities, such as running diagnostics, displaying GPU metrics, and adjusting settings through voice and text commands. Introduction of G-Assist Plug-In Hub NVIDIA has also introduced the G-Assist Plug-In Hub in collaboration with mod.io, simplifying the process for users to discover and download community-created plug-ins. This feature enhances the flexibility of G-Assist, allowing users to expand its functionality with ease. Advancements in RTX Remix Modding Platform Further updates include a new path-traced particle system for the NVIDIA RTX Remix modding platform, set to launch in September. This system will offer fully simulated physics, dynamic shadows, and realistic reflections, significantly enhancing the visual effects in modded games. Recognition of Creative Community Efforts In addition to the technical updates, NVIDIA acknowledged the creativity of the modding community by announcing the winners of the NVIDIA and ModDB RTX Remix Mod Contest. The contest showcased innovative uses of RTX Remix and generative AI to enhance game textures and assets, with winners announced during the Gamescom event.…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 06:01
China Considers Yuan-Backed Stablecoins for Global Trade
China explores yuan-backed stablecoins to boost global currency use, challenge dollar dominance, and reshape digital finance amid shifting crypto stance. China is considering a bold move to introduce yuan-backed stablecoins. This plan aims to increase the global use of its currency. According to Reuters, a roadmap is set to be reviewed by the State Council, […] The post China Considers Yuan-Backed Stablecoins for Global Trade appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/08/21 06:00
Strategy’s Bitcoin Gameplan Faces Dark Outlook As Expert Warns Of ‘Spiral Of Doom’
Strategy added 430 Bitcoin on Aug. 17, spending a little over $51 million at an average of roughly $119,666 a coin. The move lifted its total to 629,376 BTC, a holding worth about $46.15 billion at current prices. Related Reading: JUST IN – Rapid Crypto Pivot: Bo Hines Leaves White House Role And Lands At […]
Bitcoinist
2025/08/21 06:00
The Top Altcoins Defining 2025: BlockDAG, BNB, TRON, and Toncoin
Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/top-altcoins-for-2025-blockdag-bnb-tron-and-toncoin-fuel-market-buzz/
Coinstats
2025/08/21 06:00
