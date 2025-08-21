BJMINING Expands Global Cloud Mining Platform as Digital Asset Demand Grows
The post BJMINING Expands Global Cloud Mining Platform as Digital Asset Demand Grows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. London, UK – August 19, 2025 – BJMINING, a global cloud mining provider, today announced significant growth in its user base and platform capabilities, reflecting the increasing demand for digital asset infrastructure. The company, founded in 2015 and headquartered in the United Kingdom, now serves more than 5 million users across 180 countries. Growth in 2025 In the first half of 2025, BJMINING reported a 300% increase in registered users, driven by heightened interest in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other leading cryptocurrencies. This expansion aligns with broader market trends, including increased institutional participation and growing adoption of blockchain-based applications. Accessible Cloud Mining Services BJMINING’s platform enables participants to mine digital assets remotely without the need for hardware, electricity management, or specialized technical expertise. Users can select from a variety of digital assets including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Solana (SOL), Dogecoin (DOGE), and others. Key platform features include: Multi-currency support: Deposits and withdrawals in multiple cryptocurrencies. Security infrastructure: McAfee® and Cloudflare® integrations, EV-SSL encryption, and insurance coverage. Sustainability focus: Over 60 green-energy mining farms contribute to a reduced carbon footprint. Operational stability: 99.9% uptime supported by a global node network. Example Contract Options BJMINING offers a variety of contract types with different durations and performance levels. The following table provides illustrative examples of available plans: Contract Type Example Allocation Duration Example Payout Structure* WhatsMiner M50S+ $100 2 days $106 total WhatsMiner M60S++ $600 7 days $652.50 total Avalon Miner A1566 $1,200 15 days $1,434 total WhatsMiner M66S+ $5,800 30 days $8,410 total Antminer L7 $12,000 40 days $20,160 total ANTSPACE HD5 $96,000 54 days $215,232 total *Figures are based on example contract parameters published by BJMINING and are for illustration only. Actual results depend on network conditions, mining difficulty, and market fluctuations. As digital assets continue to play a larger role…
