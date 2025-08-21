2025-08-21 Thursday

API3 Token Gains Draw Market Attention

API3, a decentralized oracle network, is enhancing its significance on the blockchain by improving access to real-world data. Over the past week, the API3 token has experienced a substantial price increase of roughly 90%, pushing its value above $1.80.Continue Reading:API3 Token Gains Draw Market Attention
Coinstats2025/08/21 06:28
Eurozone Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (YoY) in line with expectations (2%) in July

The post Eurozone Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (YoY) in line with expectations (2%) in July appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 06:27
Ethereum ETFs Flip From $2.9 Billion Inflow to $422 Million Outflow

The post Ethereum ETFs Flip From $2.9 Billion Inflow to $422 Million Outflow appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. U.S. spot Ethereum exchange-traded funds attracted roughly $2.85 billion of net subscriptions in the week to Aug. 15, the largest weekly intake since the products launched in January and nearly double their cumulative inflows from the first half of the year. Bitcoin spot ETFs gathered a comparatively modest $548 million during the same period. The momentum reversed at the start of the new week. Fund-flow trackers show Ethereum vehicles lost $196.6 million on Aug. 18 while Bitcoin products shed $121.7 million. Withdrawals accelerated on Aug. 19, when Bitcoin ETFs bled $523.3 million and Ethereum ETFs a further $422.2 million—marking the second-biggest single-day outflow for Ether funds and lifting the two-day total for both assets to more than $1 billion. Individual disclosures highlight large redemptions by marquee issuers. BlackRock's iShares Ethereum Trust sold about 19,500 ETH valued at up to $87 million on Aug. 18. A day later Fidelity's Ethereum fund offloaded 36,250 ETH, or roughly $156 million, while its Bitcoin ETF redeemed 2,180 BTC worth about $247 million. Ark 21Shares booked a separate sale of 560 BTC, or $64 million. The outflow streak coincided with a broader market pullback that pushed Bitcoin below $113,000 and Ether to around $4,100. Despite the volatility, assets under management across U.S. crypto ETFs remain near record levels, leaving analysts split on whether the moves represent short-term profit-taking ahead of key macro-economic events or the start of a deeper rotation out of digital assets.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 06:26
Goldman Sachs Bombshell: ‘Trillions’ to Flood the Stablecoin Market – Is USDC Set to Explode?

Goldman Sachs has outlined a stablecoin outlook in which USDC has grown on legislation and partnerships, projecting another $77B by 2027. As the GENIUS Act has set reserve standards, officials have said stablecoins could lift Treasury demand while USDT’s lead faces compliance pressures.
Coinstats2025/08/21 06:23
API3 Token Surges Amidst Market Uncertainty: A Closer Look at the Trends

API3 token price surged by approximately 90%, exceeding $1.80. Exchange-held API3 balances dropped by 30.5% last week. Continue Reading:API3 Token Surges Amidst Market Uncertainty: A Closer Look at the Trends The post API3 Token Surges Amidst Market Uncertainty: A Closer Look at the Trends appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats2025/08/21 06:22
BJMINING Expands Global Cloud Mining Platform as Digital Asset Demand Grows

The post BJMINING Expands Global Cloud Mining Platform as Digital Asset Demand Grows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. London, UK – August 19, 2025 – BJMINING, a global cloud mining provider, today announced significant growth in its user base and platform capabilities, reflecting the increasing demand for digital asset infrastructure. The company, founded in 2015 and headquartered in the United Kingdom, now serves more than 5 million users across 180 countries. Growth in 2025 In the first half of 2025, BJMINING reported a 300% increase in registered users, driven by heightened interest in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other leading cryptocurrencies. This expansion aligns with broader market trends, including increased institutional participation and growing adoption of blockchain-based applications. Accessible Cloud Mining Services BJMINING's platform enables participants to mine digital assets remotely without the need for hardware, electricity management, or specialized technical expertise. Users can select from a variety of digital assets including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Solana (SOL), Dogecoin (DOGE), and others. Key platform features include: Multi-currency support: Deposits and withdrawals in multiple cryptocurrencies. Security infrastructure: McAfee® and Cloudflare® integrations, EV-SSL encryption, and insurance coverage. Sustainability focus: Over 60 green-energy mining farms contribute to a reduced carbon footprint. Operational stability: 99.9% uptime supported by a global node network. Example Contract Options BJMINING offers a variety of contract types with different durations and performance levels. The following table provides illustrative examples of available plans: Contract Type Example Allocation Duration Example Payout Structure* WhatsMiner M50S+ $100 2 days $106 total WhatsMiner M60S++ $600 7 days $652.50 total Avalon Miner A1566 $1,200 15 days $1,434 total WhatsMiner M66S+ $5,800 30 days $8,410 total Antminer L7 $12,000 40 days $20,160 total ANTSPACE HD5 $96,000 54 days $215,232 total *Figures are based on example contract parameters published by BJMINING and are for illustration only. Actual results depend on network conditions, mining difficulty, and market fluctuations.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 06:21
Best Meme Coin to Buy in 2025: New Under-$0.0025 Token Could Cross $0.10 Before PEPE and BONK Reach New ATHs

Meme coins are still heating up in crypto, and everyone wants to spot the next rocket. Dogecoin and Shiba Inu started it all, but newer tokens like Pepecoin and Bonk have kept the party going. But there’s a fresh name on the block that might outshine them all in 2025—Little Pepe (LILPEPE).   Little Pepe: The […]
Cryptopolitan2025/08/21 06:19
SEC Chair Upends Crypto Policy, Says “Very Few” Are Securities

The post SEC Chair Upends Crypto Policy, Says "Very Few" Are Securities appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Atkins says only a small number of tokens should be treated as securities. SEC's Project Crypto aims to modernize markets with on-chain assets. Analysts see the initiative as a major shift from past SEC leadership. The new head of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Paul Atkins, has reinforced his stance that only a small number of digital tokens should be classified as securities.  Speaking Tuesday at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium, Atkins stated that "very few" tokens meet the definition, stressing that classification depends on how an asset is packaged and sold. SEC Chair Paul Atkins recently said only"very few"crypto tokens are securities, stressing that a token itself is"probably not"a security. He noted the SEC's"Project Crypto"will modernize securities laws and move U.S. markets on-chain, calling for a framework to"future proof the… — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) August 20, 2025 Atkins emphasized that the commission's approach is shifting away from the idea that tokens are securities by default. He explained that "just the token itself is not necessarily the security, and probably not." The remarks signal a historic reversal from the position of former SEC Chair Gary Gensler, ending the era of forcing crypto into a "Procrustean Bed" of outdated rules. The New Blueprint: SEC's "Project Crypto" This new philosophy is the backbone of the SEC's recently launched "Project Crypto," an ambitious initiative aimed at modernizing securities laws for blockchain-based finance. The Chair described the project as a move to help bring traditional assets such as stocks, bonds, and currencies onto distributed ledgers. Here is our in-depth coverage on the topic: SEC Brings Out "Project Crypto" to Make U.S. the Blockchain Capital of the World. In outlining Project Crypto's goals, Atkins said the regulator wants to establish a structure that embraces innovation while safeguarding financial stability. "We must craft a framework…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 06:17
Top 5 Small-Cap Altcoins Poised for a 10x Rally

The crypto market is entering a stage where many expect altcoins to steal the spotlight. After Bitcoin’s strong run and […] The post Top 5 Small-Cap Altcoins Poised for a 10x Rally appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/08/21 06:15
Canadian Dollar weakens below 1.3900 as Canadian CPI data raises odds of BoC rate cut

The post Canadian Dollar weakens below 1.3900 as Canadian CPI data raises odds of BoC rate cut appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD/CAD trades with mild gains around 1.3870 in Wednesday's early Asian session.  Canada's annual inflation rate eased to 1.7% in July from 1.9% in June.  Traders brace for the FOMC Minutes later on Wednesday ahead of the Fed's Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium. The USD/CAD pair posts modest gains near 1.3870 during the early Asian session on Wednesday. The Canadian Dollar (CAD) weakens against the US Dollar (USD) as cooler Canadian inflation data raised expectations that the Bank of Canada (BoC) would cut interest rates in the coming months. Data released by Statistics Canada on Tuesday showed that the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) climbed 1.7% YoY in July, compared to 1.9% in June. This figure aligned with expectations. On a monthly basis, the CPI rose by 0.3%, an uptick from the 0.1% increase seen in the previous month. Meanwhile, the core CPI monitored by the Bank of Canada (BoC), which excludes volatile elements like food and energy, experienced a year-over-year increase of 2.6% and a monthly rise of 0.1%. The Loonie edges lower in an immediate reaction to the Canadian inflation report for July. Investors see a 39% odds of a rate cut from the BoC at the next policy decision in the September meeting, up from 31% before the CPI data, and have leaned heavily toward an easing of policy by October, according to Reuters.  Traders ramped up bets on a rate reduction at the Federal Reserve's (Fed) September 16-17 meeting after a weak July jobs report and a cool CPI inflation report. However, a hotter-than-expected July Producer Price Index (PPI) reading has tempered some rate cut expectations.   Traders await the release of the FOMC Minutes later on Wednesday. The attention will shift to the Fed's Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium on Friday for further clues on US interest rate…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 06:15
