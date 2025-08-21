2025-08-21 Thursday

Crypto News

Απολαύστε τα πιο δημοφιλή νέα σχετικά με τα κρύπτο, καθώς και ενημερώσεις της αγοράς
Hyperliquid achieves record revenue per employee globally at $106M

Hyperliquid achieves record revenue per employee globally at $106M

The post Hyperliquid achieves record revenue per employee globally at $106M appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hyperliquid has achieved the highest revenue per employee globally, at $106 million, surpassing traditional technology giants and the previous record holder, Tether Limited. The revenue-per-employee metric places Hyperliquid significantly ahead of established technology companies. Data gathered by Hyperliquid France puts Tether in second with $93 million per employee, while OnlyFans ranks third at $37.6 million.  The decentralized derivatives exchange operates with just 11 core contributors, as CEO and co-founder Jeff Yan confirmed in a recent interview. This minimal workforce generates an annualized revenue of $1.167 billion, based on DefiLlama estimates as of Aug. 20. Traditional tech giants lag considerably, with Nvidia at $3.6 million, Apple at $2.4 million, and Meta at $2.2 million per employee.  Hyperliquid’s revenue generation stems from trading fees collected on its decentralized perpetual futures exchange.  The platform captures a percentage of swap fees directed to treasury, token holders, and token buybacks, creating a direct revenue stream from trading volume without requiring extensive operational overhead. The exchange’s automated market-making and derivatives trading infrastructure operates with minimal human intervention, allowing the small team to focus on protocol development and optimization rather than day-to-day operational management. Rapid revenue accumulation Since December, Hyperliquid has accumulated $589.11 million in revenue, demonstrating rapid growth acceleration in recent months. The platform’s 30-day revenue performance positions it as the third-largest revenue generator among crypto protocols, with $95.63 million added.  As a result, Hyperliquid trails only stablecoin issuers Tether and Circle, which generated $629.19 million and $203.91 million, respectively. This performance places the derivatives platform ahead of other known protocols, including Tron, Jupiter, and Pump.fun. The comparison with traditional technology companies highlights the efficiency potential of decentralized finance protocols.  While Apple employs approximately 164,000 workers to generate $383 billion annually, Hyperliquid’s 11-person team produces nearly $1.2 billion in revenue through automated trading infrastructure. The platform’s success demonstrates how…
FUNToken
FUN$0.009464-0.02%
Streamflow
STREAM$0.04991+2.29%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01365-2.15%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 06:41
Κοινοποίηση
Bitcoin’s Year-End Destination: SkyBridge Founder Stands By Bold Prediction, Here’s The Target

Bitcoin’s Year-End Destination: SkyBridge Founder Stands By Bold Prediction, Here’s The Target

The post Bitcoin’s Year-End Destination: SkyBridge Founder Stands By Bold Prediction, Here’s The Target appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin’s Year-End Destination: SkyBridge Founder Stands By Bold Prediction, Here’s The Target | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Godspower Owie is my name, and I work for the news platforms NewsBTC and Bitcoinist. I sometimes like to think of myself as an explorer since I enjoy exploring new places, learning new things, especially valuable ones, and meeting new people who have an impact on my life, no matter how small. I value my family, friends, career, and time. Really, those are most likely the most significant aspects of every person’s existence. Not illusions, but dreams are what I pursue. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoins-year-end-destination/
Dreams Quest
DREAMS$0.0002887+1.44%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022094+0.27%
Sign
SIGN$0.06831+0.33%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 06:40
Κοινοποίηση
GBP/USD eases ahead of bloated data docket

GBP/USD eases ahead of bloated data docket

The post GBP/USD eases ahead of bloated data docket appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. GBP/USD slipped back below 1.3500 on Tuesday. The back half of the week brings plenty of meaningful data and policy releases. UK CPI inflation data and Fed meeting minutes are on deck for Wednesday. GBP/USD eased lower on Tuesday, edging back below 1.3500 as Cable traders await a reason to make a move. The trading week opened up with little of note on the economic data docket, leaving markets to react to headline flows that remained constrained. All of that changes beginning on Wednesday. The United Kingdom’s (UK) latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation figures will be released during the upcoming London market session, followed by the latest interest rate decision meeting minutes from the Federal Reserve (Fed) during the New York market hours. Core UK CPI inflation is expected to hold steady near 3.7% YoY, while headline inflation figures for the same period are expected to tick up to 3.7% from 3.6%. The Fed’s latest meeting minutes are unlikely to reveal any new information, but will nonetheless give policy watchers fresh bones from the same carcass to gnaw on. Global Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) will drop on Thursday for both the UK and the US, and this year’s Jackson Hole economic symposium also gets underway. UK PMI figures are generally expected to rise on both the services and manufacturing components, while a contraction in US services PMI figures is expected. GBP/USD price forecast Tuesday’s bearish continuation has put GBP/USD on pace for a fresh challenge of technical support at the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 1.3450. However, Cable is still firmly entrenched deep in bull country, with the pair trading well north of the 200-day EMA near 1.3170. GBP/USD daily chart Pound Sterling FAQs The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and…
NEAR
NEAR$2.509+1.29%
Movement
MOVE$0.1282+0.70%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.201-1.95%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 06:39
Κοινοποίηση
Federal Reserve Maintains Favorable Policy Stance Amid Tariff Concerns

Federal Reserve Maintains Favorable Policy Stance Amid Tariff Concerns

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/federal-reserve-policy-tariff-impact/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022094+0.27%
Κοινοποίηση
Coinstats2025/08/21 06:38
Κοινοποίηση
LIBRA Meme Coin Rallies After US Federal Judge’s Decision

LIBRA Meme Coin Rallies After US Federal Judge’s Decision

The post LIBRA Meme Coin Rallies After US Federal Judge’s Decision appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A US Federal Judge unfroze $57.5 million from LIBRA promoters Hayden Davis and Ben Chow, prompting the meme coin to briefly spike. Judge Rochon warned that the lawsuit against these men may fail altogether. Although all the details have yet to surface, the crypto community reacted with incredulity. Since President Milei dissolved the Task Force investigating him, none of the meme coin’s promoters may face lasting consequences. Huge Upset in LIBRA Lawsuit A few months ago, the LIBRA meme coin turned into a tremendous scandal in Argentina, as rug pull accusations implicated President Milei and several cabinet members. Compared to this, Burwick Law’s suit against two promoters, Hayden Davis and Ben Chow, was a sideshow, but there’s been an unexpected twist. According to court reporting, a US federal judge lifted an asset freeze on the meme coin promoters’ assets, throwing the LIBRA case into disarray. In May, Burwick Law’s class-action suit became a federal case, and the courts froze $57.5 million in USDC. Davis and Chow will now regain access to these funds. To say this is unexpected is an understatement. Ben Chow had to resign from Meteora over the scandal, and global arrest warrants targeted Hayden Davis. However, presiding Judge Jennifer L. Rochon warned that Burwick’s lawsuit may fail altogether. This caused LIBRA to briefly spike, but it soon crashed again: LIBRA Price Performance. Source: CoinGecko “Crime is Legal Now” and Crypto Cynicism This case is still ongoing, but a few things might explain this setback. The LIBRA scandal sent shockwaves through Argentina’s crypto community, creating huge institutional pressure, but President Milei apparently evaded consequences. Compared to this effort, Burwick’s class-action civil suit was comparably tiny. Why should it succeed when the Argentinian judicial system seemingly failed? Still, the crypto community has been displeased, especially in light of a guilty verdict…
USDCoin
USDC$1+0.01%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022094+0.27%
SentraNet
SENT$0.00001-23.07%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 06:35
Κοινοποίηση
Federal Reserve Keeps Interest Rates Unchanged Amid Economic Uncertainty

Federal Reserve Keeps Interest Rates Unchanged Amid Economic Uncertainty

TLDR The Federal Reserve keeps the federal funds rate at 4.25-4.5%, monitoring inflation and economic growth. Economic activity has moderated, but the unemployment rate remains low and stable. Fed’s focus is on inflation risks from tariffs and uncertainties in the global economy. The FOMC decision reflects concern about inflation and the evolving labor market conditions. [...] The post Federal Reserve Keeps Interest Rates Unchanged Amid Economic Uncertainty appeared first on CoinCentral.
Κοινοποίηση
Coincentral2025/08/21 06:31
Κοινοποίηση
São Paulo And Vélez Reach The Copa Libertadores Quarter Finals

São Paulo And Vélez Reach The Copa Libertadores Quarter Finals

The post São Paulo And Vélez Reach The Copa Libertadores Quarter Finals appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SAO PAULO, BRAZIL – AUGUST 19: Sao Paulo team players celebrates after penalty shots during the Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2025 Round of 16 second leg match between Sao Paulo and Atletico Nacional at MorumBIS Stadium on August 19, 2025 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Miguel Schincariol/Getty Images) Getty Images On Tuesday night São Paulo And Vélez Sarsfield joined Racing Club in qualifying for the quarter finals of the 2025 Copa Libertadores. Vélez Defeats Fortaleza Vélez Sarsfield will take on their Buenos Aires neighbours Racing in the quarter finals of the tournament after defeating Fortaleza of Brazil in the round of 16. Vélez, who won an Argentinian league title in 2024, won just four of the first 16 league games this season. That poor domestic form hasn’t halted continental performance though. Vélez won the Copa Libertadores for the first and only time in 1994 but they intend to double that trophy haul this year. Velez Sarsfield’s Uruguayan forward #07 Michael Santos and Fortaleza’s Argentine defender #33 Emanuel Britez fight for the ball during the Copa Libertadores round of 16 second leg football match between Argentina’s Velez Sarsfield and Brazil’s Fortaleza, at the Jose Amalfitani stadium in Buenos Aires on August 19, 2025. (Photo by JUAN MABROMATA / AFP) (Photo by JUAN MABROMATA/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images The Argentinian club drew the first leg 0-0 in Brazil and enjoyed a 2-0 win at home in the second leg on Tuesday night. Fortaleza, in truth, played badly on the night. The visiting team didn’t create any clear-cut chances in the game and Vélez raced into a 2-0 lead within 30 minutes. As the rain poured down on Buenos Aires, Maher Carrizo gave the hosts the lead with a header after just seven minutes of the match. 20 minutes later…
Threshold
T$0.01596-0.74%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.1052-6.33%
SQUID MEME
GAME$24.2774-1.60%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 06:30
Κοινοποίηση
Solana Price Weakness Spurs Debate on Market Leadership Going Forward

Solana Price Weakness Spurs Debate on Market Leadership Going Forward

After a significant monthly climb to $208, Solana has lost momentum, falling below $190. This price weakness has prompted many investors to diversify, leading to a decline in Solana’s trading volume and ecosystem activity. At the same time Rollblock has gained steam. The project recently crossed over 55,000 players and its presale has surged by [...] The post Solana Price Weakness Spurs Debate on Market Leadership Going Forward appeared first on Blockonomi.
Forward
FORWARD$0.0001456+14.73%
Κοινοποίηση
Blockonomi2025/08/21 06:30
Κοινοποίηση
Ripple Highlights Custody as Core Infrastructure for $18.9T Tokenization Market

Ripple Highlights Custody as Core Infrastructure for $18.9T Tokenization Market

Ripple is spotlighting custody as the backbone of digital finance, driving stablecoin adoption, tokenized asset growth, regulatory confidence and next-generation programmable infrastructure set to transform global markets. Ripple Maps the Future Where Custody Powers Stablecoins, Tokenized Assets, and Compliance Ripple published insights on Aug. 18 emphasizing the strategic importance of digital asset custody for institutions […]
Core DAO
CORE$0.4837+1.74%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13808+0.16%
Κοινοποίηση
Coinstats2025/08/21 06:30
Κοινοποίηση
Leading AI Claude Predicts the Price of XRP, ETH, and SOL for the End of Summer 2025

Leading AI Claude Predicts the Price of XRP, ETH, and SOL for the End of Summer 2025

Claude Predicts XRP, Ethereum, and Solana could see notable gains by the close of summer. While Bitcoin has faced volatility from inflation data, U.S. crypto rules under the GENIUS Act and SEC’s Project Crypto may set the stage for altcoins to lead the next rally, with XRP, ETH, and SOL in focus.
U
U$0.01417-29.85%
Solana
SOL$185.24+1.88%
XRP
XRP$2.9046+0.25%
Κοινοποίηση
Coinstats2025/08/21 06:30
Κοινοποίηση

Νέες τάσεις

Περισσότερα

Impersonating UK Police in Crypto Scam, Scammer Steals $2.8M Bitcoin from Victim

Stablecoins in opmars: China werkt aan eigen digitale yuan versie

Windtree Therapeutics’ Shares Dive 77% After Nasdaq Delisting News

Toyota Unveils $10.8M Vehicle Blockchain Network on Avalanche to Reshape Mobility Trust

Meta freezes AI hiring amid team reshuffle