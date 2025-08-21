2025-08-21 Thursday

Crypto News

Why Glacier Rank Signals the Best Crypto to Buy Now

The post Why Glacier Rank Signals the Best Crypto to Buy Now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Status in crypto isn’t claimed through hype, it’s built through structure, consistency, and positioning. Chainlink’s expanding reserve and XRP’s massive whale activity highlight how influence is earned over time. However, Cold Wallet introduces a different metric of authority through its rank system.  Reaching Glacier signals more than early adoption; it reflects deliberate engagement that shapes future benefits. While others rely on accumulation or treasury strength, Cold Wallet rewards user action directly. For those seeking the best crypto to buy now, it’s not just about price, it’s about where early effort translates into lasting influence inside the vault.  Glacier Rank Signals Authority Inside the Vault In the Cold Wallet ecosystem, the Glacier rank marks more than progress; instead, it defines authority. It’s the first tier where consistent action, strategic referrals, and long-term engagement start to translate into meaningful vault influence. Consequently, those who reach Glacier aren’t just active users; they’re building credibility ahead of Cold Wallet’s official launch. By contrast, unlike Cold Start, where the journey begins, or Icebreaker, where ambition sparks, Glacier is reserved for those who’ve proven they’re here to stay. This rank reflects stability, persistence, and growing control within a system designed to reward action. Specifically, from cashback multipliers to referral-based bonuses, the rewards at this stage scale with commitment. Currently, with Cold Wallet’s presale raising $6.3 million and advancing to stage 17, the price of $0.00998 per CWT remains a rare entry point before launch hits at $0.3517. Accordingly, early investors pushing to Glacier aren’t just chasing perks, they’re securing status. In a product where the rank system will shape long-term benefits, influence is being earned right now. In this context, the Glacier tier serves as a visible line between passive participants and those who shape the vault’s early culture. While others wait, Glacier users act. Clearly,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 06:56
Bitcoin Miner Bitdeer Aims to Expand US Rig Manufacturing Amid Trump Tariff Headwinds

The Nasdaq-listed miner is focusing on expansion.
Coinstats2025/08/21 06:54
Beck Revisits ‘Sea Change, ‘Morning Phase,’ As Orchestral Run Wraps

The post Beck Revisits ‘Sea Change, ‘Morning Phase,’ As Orchestral Run Wraps appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Beck performs on stage with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. Wednesday, July 23, 2025 at Ravinia Festival in Highland Park, IL Photo by Barry Brecheisen “I do have the best seat in the house,” said Beck on stage at Ravinia, turning to face his backing band for the evening. “You sound amazing. Thank you! Don’t they sound amazing?” asked Beck rhetorically of the Chicagoland audience on night six of his orchestral tour, referencing one of the world’s great orchestras in the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. “The orchestra is on the clock. And it’s like a very expensive parking meter. So, I don’t want to talk too much!” Developing a catalog that’s been delightfully impossible to pigeonhole as he emerged from the 90s alternative scene, Beck remains wonderfully whimsical, consistently experimenting with new sounds over the course of 14 studio albums. Over three decades, Beck’s moved nearly 20 million albums globally, tallying two platinum albums and six gold records along the way. Beck’s father David Campbell, a composer and conductor, has long worked on dozens of films as well as with artists like Carole King and Jackson Browne, recently arranging strings on the latest Rolling Stones album Hackney Diamonds. Beck performs on stage with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. Wednesday, July 23, 2025 at Ravinia Festival in Highland Park, IL Photo by Barry Brecheisen Campbell also worked on orchestral arrangements for Beck’s Sea Change (2002) and Morning Phase (2014) albums. Two of Beck’s more introspective studio efforts, the albums stand as companion pieces and lie at the heart of this summer’s orchestral run, one which wrapped up last week in San Francisco, making up the bulk of the setlist during the symphonic outing. Beginning the show alongside CSO, Beck closed in a slightly more raucous fashion, joined only by his sizzling three piece band…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 06:54
The stablecoin marathon enters its first mile

The post The stablecoin marathon enters its first mile appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from The Breakdown newsletter. To read more editions, subscribe “Civilization advances by extending the number of important operations which we can perform without thinking of them.” — Alfred North Whitehead Investors love the pricing power of “last mile” businesses.  Comcast charges $75 a month for internet access because it buried the cable outside your house that connects you to the world wide web.  Walmart is the last mile of consumer goods because its shelves are where supply meets demand, and brands pay dearly (in discounts and promotions) to win a place on them. Amazon charges third-party sellers as much as 45% of their sale price for access to its virtual shelf space and last-mile network of warehouses and delivery trucks. Is this how the stablecoin business will work as well? Last week, we learned that both Stripe and Circle are building stablecoin-optimized blockchains, and the timing (on the same day, even) inevitably frames this as a competition: “Circle and Stripe now appear to be converging on the same goal: building rival financial networks for digital money,” Bloomberg reported.  If so, they will likely be converging from different directions.  Stripe’s blockchain, Tempo, is expected to focus first on retail-merchant payments, while Circle’s Arc sounds more like behind-the-scenes infrastructure — “an enterprise-grade foundation for stablecoin payments, FX and capital markets applications,” as they pitch it. It’s tempting to say Stripe starts with an advantage here, since it’s already a last-mile business — it owns the checkout button and the customer relationship, connecting directly to more than a million merchants.  Circle, by contrast, has no direct contact to its end-users at all — we get our USDC on exchanges, not from Circle itself. But the last mile isn’t always the place to make money. Gas stations, for example, earn only…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 06:50
Dogecoin Price Near Breakout As Key Levels Hold

The post Dogecoin Price Near Breakout As Key Levels Hold appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin traded near $0.21 in August 2025 after gaining 1.02% in 24 hours. The token lost about 10% during the past week and 22% in the past month. Analysts said compression patterns suggested the token could soon break out with a sharp move of around 40%. The market structure formed a descending triangle, with resistance previously near $0.24 and support near $0.22. Analysts noted that this pattern often preceded significant swings. Dogecoin Price Compressed Inside Triangle Formation Analysts described the current setup as a descending triangle. This formation developed when lower highs pressed against horizontal support. Dogecoin traded within this structure near $0.21 at press time. Trading activity was subdued. Analysts said declining volume during consolidation often preceded volatility. They expected a breakout once the triangle reached its apex. If buyers regained momentum, the Dogecoin price could revisit $0.29. Failure to hold support risked a decline toward $0.19, a level aligned with key Fibonacci retracement points. Source: X Technical Signals Guided Short-Term Outlook The 12-hour chart highlighted Fibonacci retracement levels shaping sentiment. The 0.5 retracement near $0.22 provided support at press time. Analysts said this level often acted as a pivot in corrections. Resistance already appeared near the 0.618 retracement around $0.23, where recent rallies stalled. If the 0.5 retracement failed, analysts expected a slide toward the 0.236 retracement near $0.19. Bollinger Bands and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator showed potential volatility. Bollinger Bands expanded during past swings, while MACD shifts often signaled momentum reversals. These tools suggested the market was preparing for another strong move. Volume trends supported this expectation. Analysts noted that muted activity often reflected hesitation, but when combined with compression, it created conditions for sharp price discovery. Analysts Kept Long-Term Dogecoin Price Targets On higher timeframes, analysts pointed to a series of higher lows…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 06:45
Nasdaq to delist BNB token treasury company Windtree Therapeutics for noncompliance

Nasdaq plans to delist BNB treasury company Windtree Therapeutics for failing to meet compliance requirements by staying above $1.
Coinstats2025/08/21 06:44
Pi Coin Drops 22% as Ulu Ventures Backs Pi Network

The post Pi Coin Drops 22% as Ulu Ventures Backs Pi Network appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. News Ulu Ventures added Pi Network to its portfolio, Pi coin’s price struggles at $0.3489, down 22% in a month. Pi coin faces bearish pressure with $414.6 million on exchanges. Despite Ulu’s support and a recent hackathon, Pi’s price could drop further as MACD. Pi Network got a big nod from Ulu Ventures, a major investor that added the crypto project to its portfolio, as shared by crypto analyst Dr Altcoin on X. Ulu Ventures, one of three early backers in 2023 alongside 137 Ventures and Designer Fund, sees potential in Pi despite its recent struggles. The coin’s price is stuck at $0.3489, down 1% in a day, 10% in a week, and 22% in a month. This move by Ulu could lift the spirits of Pi’s investors, called Pioneers. Especially with the recent Pi Network Hackathon aiming to make the network more useful. But the road ahead looks tough, with signs pointing to more price drops. Bearish Signals for Pi Coin Even with Ulu Ventures’ support, Pi’s price is in a rough spot, sitting just 3.9% above its all time low of $0.33515 from two weeks ago. More coins are piling up on exchanges, with Pi Scan showing $414.6 million worth ready to be sold, which often means investors are looking to cash out. Technical signs aren’t helping either. TradingView’s daily chart shows Pi’s Relative Strength Index at 37.25, stuck in a bearish zone despite a slight uptick.  The Moving Average Convergence Divergence also hints at trouble. With a bearish crossover forming as the MACD line nears dipping below the signal line. This could mean more price drops are coming. While Ulu’s backing is a vote of confidence, it might not be enough to turn things around quickly. Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/pi-coin-drops-22-as-ulu-ventures-backs-pi-network/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 06:44
Softest Online Poker Sites in 2025 – Where Beginners Can Crush The Tables Without High Pressure

Let’s be honest: almost everyone, especially less experienced game grinders, wants to play at soft poker tables. But unfortunately, not all poker sites offer the same level of competition. Some naturally offer an oasis of games that attract pros, while others focus more on casual players. Then there are the hybrids: platforms that meticulously curate […]
The Cryptonomist2025/08/21 06:43
Senator Cynthia Lummis Vows to Deliver Crypto Market Structure Bill to Donald Trump Before 2026

TLDR Senator Lummis pledges crypto market structure bill will become law by 2026. Bill aims to balance innovation with accountability, providing regulatory certainty for digital assets. Lummis hopes to pass the bill through Senate Banking and Agriculture Committees by year-end. The proposed bill builds on the CLARITY Act, passed by the U.S. House of Representatives [...] The post Senator Cynthia Lummis Vows to Deliver Crypto Market Structure Bill to Donald Trump Before 2026 appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/08/21 06:43
PSG Partners With Rematch To Drive Unique User-Generated U.S. Content

The post PSG Partners With Rematch To Drive Unique User-Generated U.S. Content appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fans can now use Rematch to collect and share user-generated sports highlights. The French company just signed a partnership deal with PSG’s U.S. academies. Courtesy of Rematch Paris Saint-Germain’s (PSG) U.S. academies are partnering with community-driven sports highlight platform Rematch to allow their communities to capture and share unique content from games across the country. The partnership will integrate Rematch into the PSG Academy ecosystem and allow for social media collaborations. As part of the agreement, “Rematch will organize and share the best highlights from across the [PSG] academies for each individual use on a weekly basis. In turn, the PSG Academy brand will be embedded on all captured and shared content from academy competitions and training.” The agreement begins this fall and will include six of PSG academies: Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, Orlando, and Phoenix. There was even strong interest from PSG’s academy in British Columbia, but the Rematch app is not yet operational in Canada, so that agreement will not be finalized until 2026. Rematch U.S. CEO Hanna Howard says this partnership will “unlock access to content that most academies and clubs don’t have.” The highlights will be user-generated, from the sidelines, without the need for a videographer. What is Rematch? Rematch is a French company founded in 2019. It allows sports fans to effortlessly capture highlights and provides “a dedicated social platform where highlights can be viewed and shared-so every player, every game, every highlight can be seen and celebrated.” Play Puzzles & Games on Forbes Unlike traditional videography, which requires a camera, a full match recording, and then hours of video editing to deliver a highlights package, Rematch’s software allows fans to live the memorable moment in real-time and then go back and capture it on camera. Using a specialized AI-powered rewind software, fans using…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 06:42
