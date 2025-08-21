The stablecoin marathon enters its first mile

The post The stablecoin marathon enters its first mile appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from The Breakdown newsletter. To read more editions, subscribe “Civilization advances by extending the number of important operations which we can perform without thinking of them.” — Alfred North Whitehead Investors love the pricing power of “last mile” businesses. Comcast charges $75 a month for internet access because it buried the cable outside your house that connects you to the world wide web. Walmart is the last mile of consumer goods because its shelves are where supply meets demand, and brands pay dearly (in discounts and promotions) to win a place on them. Amazon charges third-party sellers as much as 45% of their sale price for access to its virtual shelf space and last-mile network of warehouses and delivery trucks. Is this how the stablecoin business will work as well? Last week, we learned that both Stripe and Circle are building stablecoin-optimized blockchains, and the timing (on the same day, even) inevitably frames this as a competition: “Circle and Stripe now appear to be converging on the same goal: building rival financial networks for digital money,” Bloomberg reported. If so, they will likely be converging from different directions. Stripe’s blockchain, Tempo, is expected to focus first on retail-merchant payments, while Circle’s Arc sounds more like behind-the-scenes infrastructure — “an enterprise-grade foundation for stablecoin payments, FX and capital markets applications,” as they pitch it. It’s tempting to say Stripe starts with an advantage here, since it’s already a last-mile business — it owns the checkout button and the customer relationship, connecting directly to more than a million merchants. Circle, by contrast, has no direct contact to its end-users at all — we get our USDC on exchanges, not from Circle itself. But the last mile isn’t always the place to make money. Gas stations, for example, earn only…