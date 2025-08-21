2025-08-21 Thursday

Crypto News

Απολαύστε τα πιο δημοφιλή νέα σχετικά με τα κρύπτο, καθώς και ενημερώσεις της αγοράς
Scammer Poses as UK Police, Steals $2.8M in Bitcoin From Hardware Wallet

The post Scammer Poses as UK Police, Steals $2.8M in Bitcoin From Hardware Wallet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief North Wales Police are investigating a $2.8 million (£2.1 million) Bitcoin theft in which a cybercriminal posed as a senior detective. The scammer claimed that the victim’s personal details had been found on the phone of someone recently arrested, before pressuring them to “secure their funds” via a phishing link. The force noted that cybercriminals are using increasingly “sophisticated social engineering schemes” to target experienced crypto holders who use cold storage devices. Police in Wales are investigating a “staggering” $2.8 million (£2.1 million) Bitcoin theft, in which a scammer posed as a senior detective to win the victim’s confidence. In a statement, North Wales Police said the case “highlights a disturbing new trend targeting long-term crypto holders who use cold storage devices.” At this stage, it is believed the victim’s details may have been compromised in a data breach, allowing the “highly targeted and advanced scam” to take place. The victim was called by a “senior U.K. law enforcement officer” who claimed their personal details had been found on the phone of someone recently arrested. Fear and urgency tactics were used to encourage the victim to “secure their assets” by logging into their cold storage device using a phishing link. Believing they were following police instructions, they then entered their seed phrase into this “sophisticated but fake” website. It took a matter of moments for the assets to be withdrawn, and North Wales Police’s Cyber Crime Team are now trying to track the funds down. In a statement on Facebook, the force stressed that its detectives would never call members of the public to discuss their crypto holdings or cold storage device—describing this as a “big red flag.” Anyone contacted by someone claiming to be an officer is urged to hang up and call the police directly to…
Tommy Paul Sets 2025 US Open Goal: Reach Quarterfinals

The post Tommy Paul Sets 2025 US Open Goal: Reach Quarterfinals appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tommy Paul outlines wanting to make quarters in the 2025 US Open as his minimum objective in this year;s tournament. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) Getty Images Tommy Paul wants to make an impact in this year’s US Open. It’s no secret that the US Open is one of the four most prestigious tennis events out there, along with Wimbledon, the Australian Open and the French Open. It’s the final of the four grand slam tennis events on a yearly basis and takes place in the bright lights of New York City. The glamour, the attention and the fact that it takes place in America’s bigest media market is what makes the US Open stand out. “What makes it stand out is, it’s the energy,” says Paul in a one-on-one interview. “New York City energy is just unmatched. No matter what anybody tells you, New York City is different. It’s amazing playing there.” Over one million fans attended the US Open during its three weeks last year. The tournament has been around since 1881 and it has the largest prize pool in tennis history. The total player compensation will reach $90 million this year, including $5 million for men’s and women’s singles competitions. Paul acknowledges he initially felt the pressure of playing in the US Open, but has since become used to it. The 28-year-old says once he won his first match there, a “crazy weight” was lifted off of his shoulders. “The biggest challenge of the open for me was actually early on, when I first started playing pro and started playing the US Open,” says Paul. “I struggled because I felt that extra pressure of all the people, maybe a ton of people that I know are watching my match, but that’s something that once I won one…
Federal Reserve July Minutes Highlight Market Resilience Amid AI Optimism

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/fed-minutes-ai-optimism-impact/
Highest Paying Web3 Jobs 2025

The post Highest Paying Web3 Jobs 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key takeaways Quants: $180,000-$325,000+, tied to PnL swings. Legal/CCO: Up to $500,000 TC with equity. Influencers: Six/seven figures from sponsors; high risk. Auditors: $150,000 base; bounties can hit millions. Brokers: 1%-3% commissions; six-figure monthly commissions possible. In Web3, many of the best-paying blockchain jobs are concentrated in areas where specialized skills or direct revenue impact are most evident, such as protocol/security, quantitative trading, media outlets with premium sponsorships and high-value brokerage for Bitcoin mining sites and hosting capacity. Total compensation (TC) often combines a base salary and bonus with tokens or equity, commissions or bug-bounty payouts. Actual earnings can vary significantly depending on token prices, market conditions and deal flow. These top-earning crypto jobs typically involve safeguarding high total value locked (TVL), executing profitable basis trades, brokering multimillion-dollar contracts or monetizing large media audiences.  Many are global in scope, frequently offered as remote positions and show strong demand across Web3 jobs in the UK and US. Did you know? According to the Web3 Industry Report 2025, the global Web3 sector employs over 460,000 professionals, having added about 100,000 new employees in the past year alone. The five highest-paying Web3 roles  5) DeFi quant researcher/trader (market makers and crypto funds) At top market makers and quant funds, a reasonable mid-career TC sits around $180,000-$325,000+, scaling with profit and loss (PnL) share.  Public postings for crypto researchers often show $150,000-$200,000 bases. Crowd-sourced bands at tier-one TradFi/crypto shops suggest $270,000-$425,000 is common once bonus and/or equity is included.  Here’s how to get in: You’ll need to be an expert in Python, C++ or Rust, market microstructure, exchange APIs, onchain data and robust, slippage-aware backtesting. Also, publish serious notebooks (signal discovery, walk-forwards), contribute to open-source market-data stacks and target market-maker roles that emphasize research autonomy. Weekend risk coverage is prized (crypto is 24/7). Keep…
Status quo with China is working very well

The post Status quo with China is working very well appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said late Monday that the talks between the United States (US) and China are going well, adding that he expects US growth to pick up in the fourth quarter (Q4).  Key quotes The US has had very good talks with China. The status quo with China is working very well. Expects the US economy to pick up in Q4. 2026 could be a booming year for the economy. Acknowledged there are some distributional problems in the economy. China is the largest revenue source in tariff income. Market reaction At the time of writing, the AUD/USD pair is trading 0.02% lower on the day to trade at 0.6450. US-China Trade War FAQs Generally speaking, a trade war is an economic conflict between two or more countries due to extreme protectionism on one end. It implies the creation of trade barriers, such as tariffs, which result in counter-barriers, escalating import costs, and hence the cost of living. An economic conflict between the United States (US) and China began early in 2018, when President Donald Trump set trade barriers on China, claiming unfair commercial practices and intellectual property theft from the Asian giant. China took retaliatory action, imposing tariffs on multiple US goods, such as automobiles and soybeans. Tensions escalated until the two countries signed the US-China Phase One trade deal in January 2020. The agreement required structural reforms and other changes to China’s economic and trade regime and pretended to restore stability and trust between the two nations. However, the Coronavirus pandemic took the focus out of the conflict. Yet, it is worth mentioning that President Joe Biden, who took office after Trump, kept tariffs in place and even added some additional levies. The return of Donald Trump to the White House as the 47th US President has…
BTC, ETH Prices Recover From Lows Before Fed Minutes

The post BTC, ETH Prices Recover From Lows Before Fed Minutes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shaurya is the Co-Leader of the CoinDesk tokens and data team in Asia with a focus on crypto derivatives, DeFi, market microstructure, and protocol analysis. Shaurya holds over $1,000 in BTC, ETH, SOL, AVAX, SUSHI, CRV, NEAR, YFI, YFII, SHIB, DOGE, USDT, USDC, BNB, MANA, MLN, LINK, XMR, ALGO, VET, CAKE, AAVE, COMP, ROOK, TRX, SNX, RUNE, FTM, ZIL, KSM, ENJ, CKB, JOE, GHST, PERP, BTRFLY, OHM, BANANA, ROME, BURGER, SPIRIT, and ORCA. He provides over $1,000 to liquidity pools on Compound, Curve, SushiSwap, PancakeSwap, BurgerSwap, Orca, AnySwap, SpiritSwap, Rook Protocol, Yearn Finance, Synthetix, Harvest, Redacted Cartel, OlympusDAO, Rome, Trader Joe, and SUN. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/08/20/markets-today-bitcoin-ether-recover-from-lows-before-fomc-minutes
Trump’s Crypto ‘Conflicts of Interest’ Are ‘Blocking’ Dem Legislation Support, Top Lawmaker Says

JACKSON HOLE, Wyo. — Despite growing bipartisan efforts to bring clear regulation to the digital asset industry, one main issue that stands in the way of passing legislation in the U.S. is President Donald Trump and his family's actions in the sector, according to Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn.)“It’s no secret that my side of the aisle would prefer not to see any sitting President — I won’t name one — participating in this market while a sitting president unless those assets are in a sealed trust,” Craig said on stage at the SALT conference in Jackson Hole on Wednesday.Trump, as well as his family, particularly Eric Trump, who was present at the venue during Craig’s appearance, have both built businesses in the industry, particularly since Trump retook office this past January.Trump has issued several meme coins tied to his name and his social media platform, Truth Social, has applied for several exchange-traded funds. Eric Trump co-founded American Bitcoin, a mining company owned by Hut 8.Craig, who was joined by Rep. Bryan Steil (R-Wi.), spoke on the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act which the House passed with a massive bipartisan vote last month. The Senate Banking Committee is working on its own version of crypto market structure legislation.While the majority of Republicans are in favor of the bill, many Democrats remain skeptical, and a big reason for that is the Trump family’s involvement in the industry, Craig said.“The elephant in the room here is the President’s family’s participation in this marketplace and that’s a stumbling block to get more Democrats to support the legislation,” she said.Craig said that while there is some language in the legislation that limits this conflict of interest, a stronger tone is needed to convince some lawmakers.“If we could find some language that would allow or prevent conflicts of interest to occur, from our perspective, I think you would see a whole lot more Democrats support it,” she said.Craig is the ranking member on the House Agriculture Committee, meaning she is the leading Democrat on that committee. This isn't the first time she's referenced the Trump family's crypto tie-ups — during a committee hearing in June on the Clarity Act, she said his crypto actions were "making this debate more difficult" and suggested that Congress should add restrictions on how the U.S. president can trade in markets overseen by the CFTC, including crypto.Despite her comments, Craig still voted to advance the Clarity Act without any such language being added.Join the crypto policy conversation Sept. 10 in D.C. — Register now for CoinDesk: Policy & Regulation.
Bessent Says Stablecoins Could Drive Trillion-Dollar Demand for U.S. Treasuries

The post Bessent Says Stablecoins Could Drive Trillion-Dollar Demand for U.S. Treasuries appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the administration regards passage of the GENIUS Act as “essential to securing American leadership in digital assets,” arguing that regulated stablecoins could widen access to the dollar for billions of people and generate a “surge in demand for U.S. Treasuries.” His remarks follow private discussions with issuers Tether and Circle on how the government might tailor short-term debt issuance to meet rising demand from the sector, according to the Financial Times. Bessent has signalled to Wall Street that he expects the stablecoin market to reach roughly $2 trillion and become a significant buyer of government securities, potentially easing concerns about financing the expanding federal deficit. Stablecoins are typically backed one-for-one by cash or Treasury bills, meaning each new token issued translates into incremental demand for the underlying bonds. Goldman Sachs echoed the Treasury’s optimism in a research note this week, describing the industry as being on the brink of a “stablecoin gold rush” with a total addressable market in the trillions of dollars as payment, settlement and cross-border remittance platforms adopt programmable money. The bank estimated a compound annual growth rate of about 40% for USD-denominated coins through 2027, citing clearer U.S. regulation and global appetite for dollar exposure. If the projections materialise, stablecoins would deepen liquidity at the short end of the Treasury curve while reinforcing the dollar’s role in global finance. Critics, however, caution that the instruments may reallocate rather than increase net demand for government debt, leaving the ultimate impact on funding costs uncertain. This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/regulation/bessent-says-stablecoins-drive-trillion-dollar-demand-u-s-treasuries-14f8b915
Solana – Here’s why Wall Street should pay attention to SOL now!

Solana shows Wall Street-level muscle beyond ETF buzz.
Coinbase bets everything on stablecoins becoming the backbone of AI-driven payments

Coinbase has decided that stablecoins are now the center of everything. The company is banking on these digital dollars to become the financial engine behind AI-powered apps, bots, and machines. And it’s already started pushing that future. According to Bloomberg, the company hosted a hackathon in Brooklyn during a boiling-hot August weekend where around 100 […]
Impersonating UK Police in Crypto Scam, Scammer Steals $2.8M Bitcoin from Victim

Stablecoins in opmars: China werkt aan eigen digitale yuan versie

Windtree Therapeutics’ Shares Dive 77% After Nasdaq Delisting News

Toyota Unveils $10.8M Vehicle Blockchain Network on Avalanche to Reshape Mobility Trust

Meta freezes AI hiring amid team reshuffle