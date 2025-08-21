Ανταλλακτήριο MEXC
Crypto News
2025-08-21
Crypto News
Απολαύστε τα πιο δημοφιλή νέα σχετικά με τα κρύπτο, καθώς και ενημερώσεις της αγοράς
SEC Chair Drives Urgent Push to Implement Crypto Priorities and Overhaul IPO Rules
The SEC is charging into the digital future, launching a full-scale push to regulate crypto, streamline IPOs, and lock in U.S. dominance in digital asset markets. SEC Follows Clear Crypto Mandate—Future-Proofing Begins Now U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Paul Atkins outlined his crypto regulatory priorities Tuesday at the SALT Conference’s Wyoming Blockchain Symposium […]
Coinstats
2025/08/21 07:30
Pepeto (PEPETO) on Ethereum could surpass Dogecoin (DOGE) gains in 2025
Pepeto presale raises $6M with zero-fee trading and staking rewards, eyeing DOGE’s market. Built on Ethereum, Pepeto offers PepetoSwap, a cross-chain bridge, and 242% APY staking. DOGE holds $0.21 support, but Pepeto’s ecosystem makes it a stronger 2025 bull run play. Pepeto (PEPETO) is gaining momentum as the meme coin many are now watching, setting […] The post Pepeto (PEPETO) on Ethereum could surpass Dogecoin (DOGE) gains in 2025 appeared first on CoinJournal.
Coin Journal
2025/08/21 07:30
Obama Reportedly Approves Of California's Redistricting Plan
The post Obama Reportedly Approves Of California’s Redistricting Plan appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Former President Barack Obama approved of California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s decision to combat a Texas redistricting plan that could add five GOP seats in the U.S. House with California’s own redistricting, according to the Associated Press, calling the move “responsible” even though gerrymandering is not his “preference.” Obama made the comments during a Tuesday fundraiser on Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Facts Obama made the comments during a Tuesday fundraiser on Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts, the Associated Press reported, noting Obama said Newsom’s redistricting plan, which would erase GOP gains made by Texas’ new congressional map, was a “responsible approach.” Newsom thanked Obama for the support in a tweet, saying California “will redraw our maps and neutralize any attempts Donald Trump makes to steal Congressional seats.” “We’re not going to try to completely maximize it,” Obama added, saying the California redistricting proposal would only be used “if and when Texas and/or other Republican states begin to pull these maneuvers.” The former president said “political gerrymandering” was not his “preference,” according to the Associated Press, but said if Democrats do not respond to the GOP’s redistricting efforts, then the White House and other Republican state governments “will not stop, because they do not appear to believe in this idea of an inclusive, expansive democracy.” Forbes has reached out to the Office of Barack and Michelle Obama for comment. What To Watch For California’s redistricting proposal will require voter approval to override the state’s independent redistricting commission, though state Democratic leaders indicate they support map-drawing power going back to the commission after the 2030 census. Obama lauded Newsom’s decision, saying “I think that approach is a smart, measured approach, designed to address a very particular problem in a very particular moment in time.” However,…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 07:30
Coinbase Says AltSeason Building as ETH, XRP, SOL, ADA, SHIB Drive $7 Trillion Capital Rotation ⋆ ZyCrypto
The post Coinbase Says AltSeason Building as ETH, XRP, SOL, ADA, SHIB Drive $7 Trillion Capital Rotation ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement     Leading crypto exchange Coinbase has rolled out its monthly outlook report, in which it observed that Bitcoin’s market dominance dropped from 65% in May 2025 to 59% in August 2025. The firm noted that CoinMarketCap’s altcoin season index is currently below the 75 threshold, which is a signal that altcoin season is in motion. Per Coinbase’s data, the divergence in the Altcoin Season Index vs the total altcoin market cap denotes the surge in institutional interest in Ethereum (ETH), aided by rising demand from digital asset treasures and growing interests in stablecoins and real-world assets (RWas). Coinbase notes that, although its outlook remains constructive, its views on the altcoin season have evolved. To this effect, the firm attributes the decrease in Bitcoin’s dominance to an early rotation of capital into altcoins like Ethereum, XRP, Solana, Cardano, Shiba Inu, and Dogecoin, rather than a full-scale altcoin season at this current stage. However, the firm maintains an overall optimistic outlook fueled by macro factors and expected regulatory developments. As excerpts from the report read; Advertisement   “…. with the altcoin market cap climbing and the Altcoin Season Index showing early positive signals, we believe conditions are setting up for a potential rotation into a more mature altcoin season as we head into September.” Addressing the current conversation on whether Fed cuts could impact the market by indicating a local top for the crypto market come September, Coinbase asserts that Fed easing could instead boost an increase in retail participation in the mid-term. As noted in the report, this position is fueled by the bulk of retail capital observed on the sidelines in the money market funds and other places, which goes up to over $7 trillion. Source: https://zycrypto.com/coinbase-says-altseason-building-as-eth-xrp-sol-ada-shib-drive-7-trillion-capital-rotation/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 07:28
Rod Fergusson's return to the 2K Games studio amid layoffs triggers
Cloud Chamber, the studio developing BioShock series games, is reportedly laying off staff after the return of Rod Fergusson.
Cryptopolitan
2025/08/21 07:24
Cody Bellinger Keeps Raking His Way Up The Free Agent Rankings
The post Cody Bellinger Keeps Raking His Way Up The Free Agent Rankings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. New York Yankees’ Cody Bellinger watches his sacrifice fly to score Trent Grisham during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. The New York Yankees blasted nine home runs in yesterday’s 13-3 drubbing of the Tampa Bay Rays, and Cody Bellinger led the assault. He went 4-5 with a pair of long balls, bringing his season total up to 24. His strong play means he’ll have to make a difficult decision at the end of the year. Bellinger has a $25 million player option for next season with a $5 million buyout. He will need to decide whether to opt in for the final year of the three-year deal he originally signed with the Chicago Cubs, or become a free agent. For the season, the 30-year-old is hitting .272/.325/.500. He’s a capable center fielder and an excellent left fielder, right fielder, and first baseman. This is his third-straight year as an above-average hitter after the Los Angeles Dodgers non-tendered him following the 2022 season. Bellinger’s previous forays into free agency haven’t gone according to plan. He signed a one-year, $17.5 million deal with the Cubs in 2023 after the Dodgers discarded him. He batted .307/.356/.525 that year and won a Silver Slugger Award, then declined a mutual option so he could reach the open market. Many experts considered him one of the top players available that winter, and MLB Trade Rumors projected he would land a 12-year, $264 million contract, but no such offer materialized. He returned to the Cubs after spring training had already begun on a three-year, $80 million deal with player options following the first and second years. He opted into the second year…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 07:21
BNB treasury company faces delisting from Nasdaq on Aug. 21
The post BNB treasury company faces delisting from Nasdaq on Aug. 21 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Windtree Therapeutics, a struggling biotech firm that rebranded itself around holding BNB reserves, is set to be delisted from the Nasdaq after its stock collapsed below the exchange’s minimum price requirement. According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Nasdaq will remove Windtree from its listings on Aug. 21 after the company failed to meet the $1 per-share threshold. Windtree, which trades under the ticker WINT, has seen its stock plunge nearly 98% in the past six months to just 11 cents. BNB treasury pivot under threat Once focused on developing treatments for acute pulmonary conditions, Windtree drew attention earlier this summer when it pivoted into digital assets, announcing plans to acquire up to $200 million worth of BNB tokens. On July 16, the firm disclosed a $60 million purchase agreement with Build and Build Corp., with options for an additional $140 million. It became one of a handful of firms to adopt BNB as a treasury reserve asset. Days later, Windtree revealed it had secured another $520 million in financing, including a $500 million equity line of credit with an undisclosed financier and a $20 million direct stock purchase from Build and Build Corp. The pivot earned the company the nickname “BNB MicroStrategy,” a nod to Michael Saylor’s firm and its Bitcoin-heavy corporate strategy. Loss of market access Delisting would deal a major blow to Windtree’s ambition of pivoting into a new industry. By trading on Nasdaq, the company effectively served as a leveraged public market proxy for BNB, giving ordinary investors exposure without directly buying the token. Losing that listing would cut off an important channel of access to capital markets at a time when the company’s share price has already been decimated. Windtree has not indicated whether it plans to appeal the delisting or attempt…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 07:20
Ethereum Foundation Launches UX-Focused Trillion Dollar Security Push
TLDR Ethereum targets wallet UX and safety in new Trillion Dollar Security push. No more blind signing: Ethereum boosts transaction clarity and wallet safety. Walletbeat joins Ethereum’s mission to set a new wallet security standard. Ethereum plans dev tools, contract alerts to cut risks at the source. Safer wallets, clearer transactions: Ethereum ramps up user [...] The post Ethereum Foundation Launches UX-Focused Trillion Dollar Security Push appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/08/21 07:19
Venice launches DIEM tokens as tradeable AI compute asset for VVV holders
The post Venice launches DIEM tokens as tradeable AI compute asset for VVV holders appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Each DIEM token provides perpetual $1 per day API credit, making AI compute ownable and transferable. DIEM can only be minted by locking VVV, reinforcing its role as the foundation of Venice’s AI economy. Venice has unveiled DIEM, a new token designed to transform AI compute into a tradeable, perpetual asset. Launched in May 2024 as a privacy-first AI platform founded by Bitcoin OG Erik Voorhees, Venice provides API access to advanced text and image models. Each DIEM represents tokenized inference power that grants its holder $1 worth of daily API credit, forever. Unlike traditional models where compute is rented, DIEM enables ownership of AI access, making it transferable and programmable. Minting DIEM is exclusive to VVV holders, who lock their staked VVV (sVVV) to generate the new tokens. While locked, stakers continue to earn 80 percent of VVV’s usual yield, ensuring that token holders benefit both from staking returns and from creating tradeable AI compute assets. DIEM tokens can be staked for API access, traded on Base-based exchanges such as Aerodrome, or burned to unlock the original VVV. The system opens new economic models around AI compute. Developers gain guaranteed access to private, uncensored inference through Venice integrations with tools like Cursor and VSCode. Applications can integrate compute costs directly into tokenomics, while DeFi protocols and DAOs may collateralize or distribute compute resources. The minting algorithm ensures sustainable growth, with the mint rate adjusting dynamically based on supply. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/askvenice-diem-onchain-ai-compute-base/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 07:17
Bull Market Alert: 8 High-ROI Tokens in 2025 Every Degen is Watching
As new communities rally behind digital assets and market shifts create overnight sensations, identifying the coins with both momentum and […] The post Bull Market Alert: 8 High-ROI Tokens in 2025 Every Degen is Watching appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/08/21 07:15
Impersonating UK Police in Crypto Scam, Scammer Steals $2.8M Bitcoin from Victim
Stablecoins in opmars: China werkt aan eigen digitale yuan versie
Windtree Therapeutics’ Shares Dive 77% After Nasdaq Delisting News
Toyota Unveils $10.8M Vehicle Blockchain Network on Avalanche to Reshape Mobility Trust
Meta freezes AI hiring amid team reshuffle