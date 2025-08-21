Hyperliquid Becomes Most Profitable Company Per Employee
The post Hyperliquid Becomes Most Profitable Company Per Employee appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hyperliquid takes the top spot in revenue per employee, ahead of companies like Tether, OnlyFans, and Nvidia As of mid-2025, Hyperliquid controlled 35% of all on-chain revenue among blockchain networks, becoming the largest derivatives trading venue by share and volume This year, the platform handled over $1.57 trillion in perpetual futures volume As of today, Hyperliquid leads globally in revenue per employee, generating an estimated $102.4 million per worker. This outpaces even heavy hitters like Tether ($93 million) and OnlyFans ($37.6 million), showcasing the incredible profitability of Hyperliquid’s lean team. Rounding out the top 5 are Nvidia, with $3.6 million in revenue per worker, and Cursor, at $3.3 million in revenue per worker. A Juggernaut of Profitability Hyperliquid has been on a roll lately. In May, the company delivered $72.3 million in gross profit, surpassing platforms such as Ethereum ($21.8 million) and Tron ($58.3 million) in a single month. Also, as of mid-2025, Hyperliquid controlled 35% of all on-chain revenue among blockchain networks, becoming the largest derivatives trading venue by share and volume. Related: Hyperliquid’s Founder Jeff Yan Explains Why They Rejected All Venture Capital This year, Hyperliquid handled over $1.57 trillion in perpetual futures volume, with June alone bringing in $56 million in fees, which pushed its cumulative revenue to approximately $310 million. Then, in July, it was reported that the platform also achieved $1.7 million in fees generated within 24 hours, surpassing daily revenues of Ethereum and Solana, and driving TVL (Total Value Locked) up by 147%. Hyperliquid’s success, even with a small team, shows that crypto companies can be efficient and make a steady income by creating products that people truly want to use. How Hyperliquid built its success Founded in 2022, Hyperliquid is a decentralized exchange (DEX) that focuses on perpetual futures trading. Unlike many exchanges…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 07:53