Judge Frees LIBRA Funds: A Shocking Turn in the Meme Coin Saga

A US judge ordered the release of $57.5 million frozen funds in the LIBRA case. The LIBRA coin experienced a brief price surge following the judge's decision. Continue Reading:Judge Frees LIBRA Funds: A Shocking Turn in the Meme Coin Saga The post Judge Frees LIBRA Funds: A Shocking Turn in the Meme Coin Saga appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats2025/08/21 08:02
Senate Sets September Vote Path for Crypto Market Rules, Eyes Year-End Passage

The post Senate Sets September Vote Path for Crypto Market Rules, Eyes Year-End Passage appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Momentum behind comprehensive U.S. crypto-market legislation accelerated this week after Senate Banking Committee Chairman Tim Scott said the panel will take up a digital-asset market-structure bill in September. Speaking at the SALT Conference, the South Carolina Republican described the move as a key next step following the GENIUS Act, the stablecoin framework signed into law last month. Scott told industry executives he is courting bipartisan support and believes 12 to 18 Democrats could vote for the measure, enough to secure passage in the narrowly divided chamber. He cautioned, however, that Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s vocal opposition is deterring some in her party from endorsing the draft. At the Wyoming Blockchain Summit, Sen. Cynthia Lummis said she expects Congress to “have market structure done this year” and indicated she will back the House-approved Digital Asset Market Clarity Act as a negotiating baseline. The House cleared that bill on July 17 in a 294–134 vote that included 78 Democratic supporters. Representative Bryan Steil added that President Donald Trump is pressing the Senate to move swiftly, forecasting a vote before year-end. If lawmakers meet the September committee deadline and reconcile differences with the House version, the United States could adopt its first broad framework delineating Securities and Exchange Commission and Commodity Futures Trading Commission oversight of cryptocurrencies before the close of 2025. This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/regulation/senate-sets-september-vote-path-crypto-market-rules-eyes-year-end-passage-53c82e3d
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 08:02
Judge Releases $57M in Stablecoins Tied to Libra Scandal – Details Here!

In a significant development within the cryptocurrency sector, a United States judge has ordered the unfreezing of over $57 million in stablecoins connected to the controversial Libra token case. This decision marks a pivotal moment in a legal battle that has gripped the crypto community, highlighting ongoing concerns around regulation and the stability of digital [...]
Crypto Breaking News2025/08/21 08:01
Ether Trader loses $6M, after epic run from $125k to $43M

The post Ether Trader loses $6M, after epic run from $125k to $43M appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A cryptocurrency trader who recently increased their account from $125,000 to more than $43 million was almost liquidated on Wednesday for $6.2 million after Ether briefly fell near the $4,000 level. The liquidation took place on the decentralized exchange Hyperliquid as Ether (ETH) dipped close to $4,000 amid a broader market correction, highlighting the volatility that can catch even seasoned traders off guard. It came two days after the trader had turned an initial investment of $125,000 into more than $43 million at its peak, before locking in nearly $7 million worth of profit on Monday, Cointelegraph reported. “This legendary trader went long on $ETH again but was liquidated in the market crash, losing $6.22M,” said blockchain data platform Lookonchain in a Wednesday X post. “Now only $771K remains—4 months of gains nearly wiped out in just 2 days.” Wallet “0x5f7.” Source: Hyperdash Related: Crypto in US 401(k) retirement plans may drive Bitcoin to $200K in 2025 The market downturn also hit other prominent traders. Multimillionaire leverage trader James Wynn’s long Ether position was also partially liquidated, leaving him with a partial long of just $300,000 worth of ETH, which stands to be liquidated if Ether’s price falls below $4,113, according to Lookonchain’s Tuesday X post. Source: Lookonchain Wynn is among the industry’s most prominent traders expecting a forthcoming altcoin season during the current cycle. On Wednesday, after the partial liquidation, Wynn wrote that he was “all-in” with no more stablecoins left to invest, adding that he will be forced to “drastically cut down” living expenses if the altcoin season doesn’t occur. Related: David Bailey’s KindlyMD kicks off Bitcoin treasury with massive $679M buy Ether whales have panicked and sold into the market downturn Some whales have panicked and sold millions of dollars of ETH during the current market downturn.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 08:01
Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) Stock: Earnings Drop 62% YoY Despite Loan & Deposit Growth

TLDR: BBVA Argentina’s earnings plunge 62% YoY despite stable margins. After-hours drop follows weak Q2 results for BBVA Argentina. Loan growth shines, but BBVA profits tumble under inflation stress. BBAR hit by falling returns even as deposits and loans surge. BBVA Argentina holds strong liquidity amid profit slide. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) closed marginally [...] The post Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) Stock: Earnings Drop 62% YoY Despite Loan & Deposit Growth appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/08/21 08:01
XRP Paints Critical Divergence, Dogecoin (DOGE): Last Chance, Explosive Solana (SOL) Rally Now?

Multiple divergences piling up and can create conditions for long-term market retrace
Coinstats2025/08/21 08:01
Crypto Groups Oppose Proposed Changes to the GENIUS Act

Crypto groups urge U.S. Senate to reject banking proposals altering the GENIUS Act, warning of threats to innovation and stability. Two of the cryptocurrency industry’s leading advocacy organizations, the Crypto Council for Innovation (CCI) and the Blockchain Association, have formally opposed recent efforts by traditional banking groups to amend the newly enacted GENIUS Act. On […] The post Crypto Groups Oppose Proposed Changes to the GENIUS Act appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/08/21 08:00
Japan Merchandise Trade Balance Total registered at ¥-117.5B, below expectations (¥196.2B) in July

The post Japan Merchandise Trade Balance Total registered at ¥-117.5B, below expectations (¥196.2B) in July appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 08:00
Bitcoin STH Capitulate: $5.69B In Losses Hit Exchanges In 48 Hours

Bitcoin is trading at a critical support level after reaching a new all-time high of $124,500 before swiftly losing the $115K level in less than a week. The sudden reversal underscores the sharp rise in volatility, with bulls and bears locked in a battle for momentum. While some analysts argue that BTC could reclaim its […]
Bitcoinist2025/08/21 08:00
Hyperliquid Becomes Most Profitable Company Per Employee

The post Hyperliquid Becomes Most Profitable Company Per Employee appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hyperliquid takes the top spot in revenue per employee, ahead of companies like Tether, OnlyFans, and Nvidia As of mid-2025, Hyperliquid controlled 35% of all on-chain revenue among blockchain networks, becoming the largest derivatives trading venue by share and volume This year, the platform handled over $1.57 trillion in perpetual futures volume  As of today, Hyperliquid leads globally in revenue per employee, generating an estimated $102.4 million per worker. This outpaces even heavy hitters like Tether ($93 million) and OnlyFans ($37.6 million), showcasing the incredible profitability of Hyperliquid’s lean team. Rounding out the top 5 are Nvidia, with $3.6 million in revenue per worker, and Cursor, at $3.3 million in revenue per worker. A Juggernaut of Profitability Hyperliquid has been on a roll lately. In May, the company delivered $72.3 million in gross profit, surpassing platforms such as Ethereum ($21.8 million) and Tron ($58.3 million) in a single month. Also, as of mid-2025, Hyperliquid controlled 35% of all on-chain revenue among blockchain networks, becoming the largest derivatives trading venue by share and volume. Related: Hyperliquid’s Founder Jeff Yan Explains Why They Rejected All Venture Capital This year, Hyperliquid handled over $1.57 trillion in perpetual futures volume, with June alone bringing in $56 million in fees, which pushed its cumulative revenue to approximately $310 million. Then, in July, it was reported that the platform also achieved $1.7 million in fees generated within 24 hours, surpassing daily revenues of Ethereum and Solana, and driving TVL (Total Value Locked) up by 147%. Hyperliquid’s success, even with a small team, shows that crypto companies can be efficient and make a steady income by creating products that people truly want to use. How Hyperliquid built its success Founded in 2022, Hyperliquid is a decentralized exchange (DEX) that focuses on perpetual futures trading. Unlike many exchanges…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 07:53
