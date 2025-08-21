2025-08-21 Thursday

MINA Eyes $0.55 Rally as Token Shows Stability Amid Market Volatility

MINA Eyes $0.55 Rally as Token Shows Stability Amid Market Volatility

Mina (MINA) is displaying signs of stability and building momentum for a potential breakout, even as the broader crypto market navigates through recent volatility. Bitcoin’s attempt to rebound after a steep pullback is improving sentiment, and the token is emerging as one of the altcoins to watch in the recovery phase. At the time of […]
Tronweekly2025/08/21 08:30
Google Unveils Pixel 10 Lineup With AI Features, New Watch and Earbuds

Google Unveils Pixel 10 Lineup With AI Features, New Watch and Earbuds

Google’s new devices, shipping this month, claim to do a lot of what “Apple Intelligence” promised to do last year, but so far hasn’t.
Coinstats2025/08/21 08:28
Ether Tops Bitcoin in Spot Trading for First Time Since 2017, Report Says

Ether Tops Bitcoin in Spot Trading for First Time Since 2017, Report Says

The post Ether Tops Bitcoin in Spot Trading for First Time Since 2017, Report Says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ETH is capturing 32% of spot exchange volumes as traders rotate out of BTC, per data from CEXIO Ethereum (ETH) has overtaken Bitcoin (BTC) in spot market trading volumes on major centralized exchanges (CEXs), capturing more than 32% of total activity this month – the highest level since August 2017, according to a new report from crypto exchange CEXIO. Per the report, published today, Aug. 20, ETH’s dominance was even stronger on certain platforms. On CEXIO, for example, Ether accounts for 39% of weekly spot trades, up from 28% a month earlier. This surge was largely driven by transactions under $3,000, suggesting increased retail participation, the report noted. ETH spot volumes on centralized exchanges. Source: Blockworks “While riding a price rollercoaster, Ether quietly dethroned Bitcoin as the most-traded cryptocurrency in the spot market, signaling a decisive transition in trader attention,” the report reads. “Ether’s dominance in volume has also been increasing with each consecutive week, widening the difference with Bitcoin and other digital assets.” ETH has had a strong rally in recent weeks, currently trading near $4,300, up 4% on the day, 18.5% in the past two weeks, and 12% over the past month, according to The Defiant’s price page. BTC is currently changing hands at $113,900, flat on both the day and fortnight, but up nearly 93% over the past year. The recent price momentum has led to accelerated capital rotation into ETH throughout August, with the token recording a 23% increase in net position changes, CEXIO reported. Meanwhile Bitcoin’s net positions fell by roughly 43%. “As a result, Ethereum has now overtaken Bitcoin in capital rotation, indicating that traders are reallocating funds toward ETH at Bitcoin’s expense as well,” the report explained. However, the report cautioned that while this shift may support short-term gains for Ether, it could…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 08:26
Ripple’s RLUSD Takes Center Stage As NYSE-Listed Company Moves $1.5B Through XRP Ledger

Ripple's RLUSD Takes Center Stage As NYSE-Listed Company Moves $1.5B Through XRP Ledger

The post Ripple’s RLUSD Takes Center Stage As NYSE-Listed Company Moves $1.5B Through XRP Ledger appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple’s RLUSD Takes Center Stage As NYSE-Listed Company Moves $1.5B Through XRP Ledger | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. I’m Sandra White, a writer at Bitcoinist, and I provide the latest updates on the world of cryptocurrencies. I believe crypto a gateway to a new order and I have made it my life’s mission to help educate as much people as possible. When I’m not at work, I love listening to music, learning new things, and dream of traveling around the world. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/ripples-rlusd-nyse-xrp-ledger/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 08:25
5 Sites Where You Can Play Fantasy Football

5 Sites Where You Can Play Fantasy Football

The post 5 Sites Where You Can Play Fantasy Football appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Collage about american football players in dynamic action with ball in a professional sport game. They playing from laptop. 3D model of the stadium was created by me (the author) getty If you’re reading this, the odds are that you’re looking to play fantasy football, but you’re unsure of what platform to use. With fantasy football growing drastically in popularity, there are also more and more ways to play. When looking for a place to play fantasy football, a strong UI is extremely important for most people. Beyond that, people want a site that’s easy to understand but also has a number of different features. However, the main thing that fantasy football players look for is these three features. A strong UI, draft room, and draft board. If a site does a good job with those three features, they’ll attract a ton of users. Here are five sites where you can draft a fantasy football team. This list will include sites to hold your home league and give you a few places to draft a best ball team. 1. Underdog Fantasy Before joining the platforms for your home league, let’s talk about best ball. For those of you who are unfamiliar, it’s a format where all you have to do is draft a team. That means you don’t use the waiver wire or set your lineup each week. Instead, you draft a team with a much larger bench and your lineup automatically gets submitted each week. Play Puzzles & Games on Forbes Every single draft on Underdog is for money, so it’s a very serious platform. If you’re looking to play for high stakes, this is the site for you. ForbesHow To Use The Late Round QB Strategy In 2025 Fantasy FootballBy Steve Bradshaw 2. DraftKings NFL Best Ball DraftKings…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 08:21
Bitcoin Price Prediction as MSTR Stock Crashes- Should Investors Worry?

Bitcoin Price Prediction as MSTR Stock Crashes- Should Investors Worry?

The post Bitcoin Price Prediction as MSTR Stock Crashes- Should Investors Worry? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Bitcoin price has faced pressure together with the poor performance of Michael Saylor Strategy (MSTR) stock. The market mood has shifted as Michael Saylor revised its issuance policies, which has caused uncertainty. Even after the correction, Bitcoin still trades within a key structure.  Bitcoin Price Tied to MSTR as Stock Crash Sparks Fresh Uncertainty The post Bitcoin Price Prediction as MSTR Stock Crashes- Should Investors Worry? appeared first on CoinGape. Source: https://coingape.com/markets/bitcoin-price-prediction-as-mstr-stock-crashes-investors-worry/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 08:16
Aespa Almost Reaches No. 1 With Its First Hit On One Chart

Aespa Almost Reaches No. 1 With Its First Hit On One Chart

The post Aespa Almost Reaches No. 1 With Its First Hit On One Chart appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Aespa’s “Dirty Work” debuts at No. 2 on the Official Physical Singles chart, marking the group’s first appearance on the U.K. tally. INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 29: (L-R) Giselle, Ningning, Karina and Winter of aespa attend the 2025 Billboard Women in Music at YouTube Theater on March 29, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Getty Images For almost half a decade now, Aespa has been releasing some of the most forward-looking music in the K-pop genre. The girl group emerged in late 2020 with its debut single “Black Mamba,” and like so many other groups in that space, the four singers that make up the troupe have been continuously churning out project after project. Aespa remains one of the most successful K-pop all-female acts in the Western world. This week, the band scores its first smash on one United Kingdom-based chart — and almost dominates it on its inaugural attempt. “Dirty Work” Starts at No. 2 Aespa’s “Dirty Work” launches on the Official Physical Singles chart this week. The K-pop vocal outfit starts the short project at No. 2, coming in behind “Comin’ Home Baby” by Kevin Fingier Collective. Aespa has never landed on the U.K.’s ranking of the bestselling tracks on any physical format – CD, vinyl or cassette – and the band hits the top 10 immediately. “Dirty Work” Reappears on Another Sales Chart “Dirty Work” sold well enough to appear not only on the physical tally, but also the Official Singles Sales chart, which ranks the bestselling tunes available in any manner. “Dirty Work” reenters that list for the second time, appearing at No. 45. It debuted on the roster in July, when it opened at No. 34. Single Albums Vs. Singles Aespa originally released “Dirty Work” in late June as what’s called a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 08:15
Judge Releases Funds in LIBRA Coin Case

Judge Releases Funds in LIBRA Coin Case

In a landmark decision, Federal Judge Jennifer L. Rochon has released $57.5 million tied to the controversial LIBRA meme coin, previously frozen due to legal proceedings.Continue Reading:Judge Releases Funds in LIBRA Coin Case
Coinstats2025/08/21 08:08
Ethereum Nears $4K as $4B Supply Overhang Looms: Analysts Fear Deeper Losses

Ethereum Nears $4K as $4B Supply Overhang Looms: Analysts Fear Deeper Losses

The post Ethereum Nears $4K as $4B Supply Overhang Looms: Analysts Fear Deeper Losses appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum Nears $4K as $4B Supply Overhang Looms: Analysts Fear Deeper Losses Disclaimer: The information found on NewsBTC is for educational purposes only. It does not represent the opinions of NewsBTC on whether to buy, sell or hold any investments and naturally investing carries risks. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use information provided on this website entirely at your own risk. Related News © 2025 NewsBTC. All Rights Reserved. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/news/ethereum/ethereum-nears-4k-as-4b-supply-overhang-looms-analysts-fear-deeper-losses/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 08:04
Here’s Who’s Impacted By Latest Trump Changes

Here's Who's Impacted By Latest Trump Changes

The post Here’s Who’s Impacted By Latest Trump Changes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The Trump administration published proposed regulations this week that seek to limit which public service employees can have their student loans forgiven, one of several ways the Trump administration has taken steps in recent months to restrict loan forgiveness after the Biden administration significantly expanded it. Student loan borrowers gather near The White House on May 12, 2020 in Washington, DC. Getty Images for We, The 45 Million Key Facts The Education Department published new rules in the Federal Register on Monday that restrict employers from participating in Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) if they’re engaged in “illegal activities,” after President Donald Trump signed an executive order targeting the forgiveness program in March. The regulations propose disqualifying employers that would otherwise qualify for PSLF on the basis of things like promoting gender-affirming care for minors or committing “violence for the purpose of obstructing or influencing government policy,” raising concerns among critics that it will be used against Democratic-leaning organizations, governments in “sanctuary cities” or groups that otherwise promote left-leaning policies. Borrowers eligible for student loan forgiveness under Income-Based Repayment (IBR) plans are also now in limbo after the Trump administration paused forgiveness under that program earlier this summer, a change that it has said is temporary. Student loan forgiveness under multiple other repayment plans had already been on hold due to court orders—including under the Saving On A Valuable Education (SAVE), Pay As You Earn (PAYE) and Income-Contingent Repayment (ICR) plans—but Democrats have questioned the necessity of pausing IBR forgiveness, given that it’s not affected by the court rulings directly. The reconciliation bill Trump signed into law in July, known as his “Big Beautiful Bill,” also makes some changes to student loan forgiveness as part of its broader overhaul of how student loans are allocated and repaid. What Changes…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 08:03
