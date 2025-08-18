Ανταλλακτήριο MEXC
Australia's Monochrome Spot Bitcoin ETF Holdings Rise to 990 BTC
PANews reported on August 18 that Australia's Monochrome Spot Bitcoin ETF (IBTC) disclosed that as of August 15, 2025, it held 990 bitcoins and had assets under management (AUM) of
PANews
2025/08/18 14:39
Hackers sell email accounts of governments and police departments worldwide at low prices
PANews reported on August 18th that, according to Abnormal, hackers have recently been selling active email accounts ( .gov and .police ) belonging to governments and law enforcement agencies in
PANews
2025/08/18 14:35
Metaplanet Adds 775 Bitcoin, Total Holdings Reach 18,888 BTC
Metaplanet Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange: 3350) announced the purchase of an additional 775 bitcoin at an average price of ¥17,720,023 per coin (totaling ¥13.733 billion), bringing its cumulative holdings to 18,888 bitcoin at an overall average cost of ¥15,041,118 (aggregate ¥284.097 billion). The company also reported its key performance indicators for its Bitcoin Treasury Operations: […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/18 14:30
Capital B completes €2.2 million private placement, fully subscribed by Adam Back
PANews reported on August 18th that French listed company Capital B issued 1 million shares in a private placement at approximately €2.24 per share, raising approximately €2.2 million. Adam Back
PANews
2025/08/18 14:15
India’s tax department launches crypto tax policy dialogue
PANews reported on August 18th that Bitinning founder Kashif Raza posted on the X platform that India's CBDT (Income Tax Department) has been in communication with local cryptocurrency exchanges, requesting
PANews
2025/08/18 14:07
A whale closed over 21,000 ETH at a loss of $6.6 million and withdrew all 9.6 million USDC from Hyperliquid
PANews reported on August 18 that according to Lookonchain , whale 0x89Da has closed its 21,683 ETH (about 93.5 million US dollars) long position at a loss of 6.6 million
PANews
2025/08/18 14:04
Former Twitter CEO Agrawal Launches New AI Startup: Insider Details
Parag Agrawal, the former CEO of Twitter, has transitioned into a pioneering role in the rapidly evolving field of artificial intelligence (AI). After his high-profile departure from Twitter following Elon Musk’s acquisition, Agrawal has now become the co-founder of an AI startup, emphasizing the growing intersection of technology and entrepreneurship in Silicon Valley. A New [...]
Crypto Breaking News
2025/08/18 14:01
Orama Labs launches Python-based LaunchPad and enters into a strategic partnership with Kingnet Capital HK
PANews reported on August 18th that Orama Labs is about to release its first product, LaunchPad. The platform is dedicated to building a next-generation asset tokenization protocol, aiming to address
PANews
2025/08/18 14:00
A-share digital currency stocks fluctuated upward, with many stocks such as Dongxin Heping and Zhongke Jincai hitting their daily limit.
According to PANews on August 18, A-share digital currency concepts fluctuated upward, with many stocks such as Dongxin Heping, StarNet Ruijie, and Zhongke Jincai hitting their daily limit, and many
PANews
2025/08/18 13:49
Trump, Tariffs, and Tornado Cash
Last week, Donald Trump reminded traders that he can still move markets with a tweet, a tariff, or a firing. Crypto whipsawed on his words and actions. This editorial is from last week’s edition of the Week in Review newsletter. Subscribe to the weekly newsletter to get the editorial the second it’s finished. Trump as […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/18 13:30
Impersonating UK Police in Crypto Scam, Scammer Steals $2.8M Bitcoin from Victim
Stablecoins in opmars: China werkt aan eigen digitale yuan versie
Windtree Therapeutics’ Shares Dive 77% After Nasdaq Delisting News
Toyota Unveils $10.8M Vehicle Blockchain Network on Avalanche to Reshape Mobility Trust
Meta freezes AI hiring amid team reshuffle