2025-08-21 Thursday

Crypto News

Απολαύστε τα πιο δημοφιλή νέα σχετικά με τα κρύπτο, καθώς και ενημερώσεις της αγοράς
Japan’s FSA to Approve First Yen-Denominated Stablecoin, JPYC, This Autumn

Japan’s FSA to Approve First Yen-Denominated Stablecoin, JPYC, This Autumn

Japan’s Financial Services Agency (FSA) is set to approve the issuance of the country’s first yen-denominated stablecoin, JPYC, this autumn, with the fintech firm JPYC based in Chiyoda, Tokyo, expected to be registered as a funds transfer service by the end of August. The stablecoin will be pegged at 1 JPYC = 1 JPY and […]
Κοινοποίηση
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/18 15:30
Κοινοποίηση
CMB International Securities launches virtual asset trading services

CMB International Securities launches virtual asset trading services

PANews reported on August 18th that CMB International Securities has officially launched virtual asset trading, becoming the first Chinese bank-affiliated brokerage to receive such a license in Hong Kong. Qualified
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.2212+2.02%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05519-8.74%
Κοινοποίηση
PANews2025/08/18 15:21
Κοινοποίηση
HashKey MENA launches order book trading

HashKey MENA launches order book trading

PANews reported on August 18th that HashKey MENA, the exchange business line of HashKey Group, announced the launch of its Order Book trading service. This upgrade will enable transactions starting
BOOK
BOOK$0.000001263-17.34%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1413-3.28%
Κοινοποίηση
PANews2025/08/18 15:17
Κοινοποίηση
A certain rolling long ETH address closed its position and earned 55 times the profit, totaling approximately $6.86 million.

A certain rolling long ETH address closed its position and earned 55 times the profit, totaling approximately $6.86 million.

According to PANews on August 18, according to Yu Jin, an investor used a rolling operation to go long on ETH with a principal of US$125,000 within two months, with
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00027-34.14%
Ethereum
ETH$4,289.43+1.45%
Κοινοποίηση
PANews2025/08/18 15:14
Κοινοποίηση
HashKey MENA launches order book trading

HashKey MENA launches order book trading

PANews reported on August 18th that HashKey MENA, the exchange business line of HashKey Group, announced the launch of its Order Book trading service. This upgrade will enable transactions starting
BOOK
BOOK$0.000001263-17.34%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1413-3.28%
Κοινοποίηση
PANews2025/08/18 15:13
Κοινοποίηση
Crypto Investors Are Taking Notice of SpacePay This Summer – Here’s Why It Should Be on Your Radar Too

Crypto Investors Are Taking Notice of SpacePay This Summer – Here’s Why It Should Be on Your Radar Too

Ever tried buying coffee with Bitcoin? The cashier probably gave you a blank stare before you awkwardly pulled out your credit card instead. This happens everywhere because most businesses treat crypto payments like they’re radioactive. SpacePay, a startup out of London, thinks they’ve figured out why this keeps happening and how to fix it. Their.. The post Crypto Investors Are Taking Notice of SpacePay This Summer – Here’s Why It Should Be on Your Radar Too appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
Shiba Inu Treat
TREAT$0.001355+2.18%
Wink
LIKE$0.011589-1.59%
SphereX
HERE$0.000356-12.53%
Κοινοποίηση
99Bitcoins2025/08/18 15:11
Κοινοποίηση
The Countdown to Quantum Resistance: How Bitcoin Can Build the Future Cornerstone of Decentralized AGI?

The Countdown to Quantum Resistance: How Bitcoin Can Build the Future Cornerstone of Decentralized AGI?

Author: Alertforalpha Compiled by: Vernacular Blockchain I used to think cryptocurrency was just digital gold. Then I discovered something that completely changed my understanding of money. Bitcoin is not only
THINK Token
THINK$0.0222+48.09%
GOLD
GOLD$0.0000000000003+42.85%
Delysium
AGI$0.04762+0.84%
Κοινοποίηση
PANews2025/08/18 15:00
Κοινοποίηση
Metaplanet expands Bitcoin holdings with 775 BTC purchase

Metaplanet expands Bitcoin holdings with 775 BTC purchase

Metaplanet is not slowing down on its accumulation of Bitcoin, boosting its portfolio with fresh funds. According to an August 18 disclosure, Metaplanet has purchased an additional 775 Bitcoin (BTC) for approximately $93 million. The acquisition was made at an…
Bitcoin
BTC$113,537.83-0.33%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001857+0.75%
Κοινοποίηση
Crypto.news2025/08/18 14:58
Κοινοποίηση
Hong Kong SFC says fraud risks on the rise after stablecoin law

Hong Kong SFC says fraud risks on the rise after stablecoin law

Hong Kong SFC regulators have issued a statement, warning investors to exercise caution as trading risks and fraud are on the rise following the implementation of Stablecoin Ordinance on August 1. According to a report by local media Zhitong Finance,…
Κοινοποίηση
Crypto.news2025/08/18 14:42
Κοινοποίηση
Japan Prepares to Approve First Yen-Backed Stablecoin This Autumn: Report

Japan Prepares to Approve First Yen-Backed Stablecoin This Autumn: Report

Japan is preparing to greenlight its first yen-denominated stablecoin this autumn, marking a big step in the country’s approach to digital assets and cross-border payments, Nikkei reported Monday. The Financial Services Agency is expected to approve issuance of the stablecoin as early as October, with the token aimed at uses ranging from international remittances to corporate settlements. Tokyo-based fintech company JPYC will spearhead the launch. The firm plans to register as a money transfer business within the month, paving the way for sales to begin soon after. The stablecoin, also called JPYC, will maintain its peg to the yen through reserves of highly liquid assets, including deposits and government bonds. 🇯🇵 Japan to greenlight first yen-based stablecoin. The Financial Services Agency will approve the issuance of Japan's first yen-denominated stablecoin as early as autumn, with the aim of using it for international remittances and more. — World of Statistics (@stats_feed) August 18, 2025 Institutional Capital Eyes JPYC for Carry Trades Individuals, businesses and institutional investors will be able to purchase JPYC once registration is complete. Buyers will make payments that are then converted into digital tokens, which will be transferred into electronic wallets. Potential uses include sending money to students abroad, facilitating cross-border corporate payments and enabling participation in decentralized finance. The company’s goal is ambitious. Over the next three years, it intends to issue 1 trillion yen worth of JPYC, equal to about $6.8b at today’s exchange rate of 147.37 yen to the dollar. Interest has already emerged from hedge funds active in cryptocurrencies and family offices managing the assets of wealthy investors. Stablecoin Oversight Positions Japan as Industry Pioneer Market participants expect the token to support strategies such as carry trades, which exploit interest rate differentials across currencies. The timing coincides with rising global attention on stablecoins, whose total market capitalization recently surpassed $250b, dominated by dollar-backed tokens. Japan revised its legal framework in June 2023 to clarify the status of stablecoins. Under the new rules, these tokens are defined as “currency-denominated assets” and can only be issued by banks, trust companies and registered money transfer businesses. That distinction sets them apart from other cryptocurrencies and is intended to provide stronger investor protections. JPYC’s launch shows how Japan’s regulatory clarity has positioned the country as a pioneer in digital asset oversight. Analysts say this foundation gives firms a more predictable environment to experiment with blockchain-based payments and settlement systems. Remittances and DeFi Fuel Stablecoin Adoption Stablecoins are now a crucial bridge between traditional finance and the digital asset economy. For instance, tokens like USDT from Tether and USDC from Circle dominate trading pairs on crypto exchanges. Moreover, they are widely used for remittances and decentralized finance. Citigroup has projected that the stablecoin market could expand to as much as $3.7 trillion by 2030, more than ten times its current size. That outlook suggests yen-pegged offerings could carve out a niche as Asian investors seek alternatives to dollar-denominated tokens. The Japanese initiative arrives as governments worldwide step up their scrutiny of stablecoins. Policymakers remain concerned about potential risks to financial stability, but the structured approach taken in Tokyo may ease those worries while opening doors for innovation. If JPYC gains traction, it could set a precedent for other non-dollar stablecoins. In turn, this may encourage broader adoption across Asia. For Japan, the launch marks a domestic milestone. At the same time, it offers the country a chance to strengthen its influence in the fast-changing digital currency landscape.
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004923+4.32%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10144+1.29%
USDCoin
USDC$1+0.01%
Κοινοποίηση
CryptoNews2025/08/18 14:39
Κοινοποίηση

Νέες τάσεις

Περισσότερα

Impersonating UK Police in Crypto Scam, Scammer Steals $2.8M Bitcoin from Victim

Stablecoins in opmars: China werkt aan eigen digitale yuan versie

Windtree Therapeutics’ Shares Dive 77% After Nasdaq Delisting News

Toyota Unveils $10.8M Vehicle Blockchain Network on Avalanche to Reshape Mobility Trust

Meta freezes AI hiring amid team reshuffle