Digital Asset Rout: BTC, ETH, and XRP Lead $300B Crypto Sell-Off

Bitcoin experienced a significant drop in the early hours of August 18, briefly falling to $114,955 before stabilizing above $115,200. Market-Wide Plunge and Bitcoin’s Retreat On Monday, Aug. 18, bitcoin ( BTC) tumbled, briefly dropping to $114,955 before recovering and consolidating above $115,200. The top cryptocurrency’s 2.3% decline in 24 hours came just days after […]