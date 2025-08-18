2025-08-21 Thursday

A whale once again entered the market with 96 million USDC and opened a long position of 15,353 ETH

PANews reported on August 18 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the whale address 0x89Da returned to the market with $96 million in USDC and once again opened a long position
USDCoin
USDC$1+0.01%
Ethereum
ETH$4,289.43+1.45%
PANews2025/08/18 16:51
Digital Asset Rout: BTC, ETH, and XRP Lead $300B Crypto Sell-Off

Bitcoin experienced a significant drop in the early hours of August 18, briefly falling to $114,955 before stabilizing above $115,200. Market-Wide Plunge and Bitcoin’s Retreat On Monday, Aug. 18, bitcoin ( BTC) tumbled, briefly dropping to $114,955 before recovering and consolidating above $115,200. The top cryptocurrency’s 2.3% decline in 24 hours came just days after […]
Bitcoin
BTC$113,537.83-0.33%
XRP
XRP$2.9039+0.17%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/18 16:45
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $3.75 billion last week

PANews reported on August 18th that according to CoinShares' latest weekly report, digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $3.75 billion last week, pushing total assets under management to
LayerNet
NET$0.000114+6.03%
PANews2025/08/18 16:39
[LIVE] Crypto News Today, Aug. 18: Metaplanet Buys $93M Bitcoin As BTC Nears $115K, Qubic Targets Dogecoin After Monero, Solana Hits 100K TPS

Live Crypto News: Stay Ahead With The Latest Updates Metaplanet bought $93 million in Bitcoin as BTC tumbled toward $115K, the Qubic community targeted Dogecoin following a 51% hashrate attack
Qubic
QUBIC$0.000002727-5.99%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,537.83-0.33%
Insidebitcoins2025/08/18 16:38
Cryptocurrency stocks fell in pre-market trading, with Strategy down nearly 2%.

PANews reported on August 18 that as Bitcoin fell during the day, cryptocurrency stocks fell in pre-market trading in the U.S., with Strategy (MSTR.O) falling nearly 2%, and Coinbase (COIN.O)
U
U$0.01417-29.85%
PANews2025/08/18 16:19
Pi Network Moderator Hints at Second Migration Amid Referral Bonus Transfer Delays

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022081+0.20%
Pi Network
PI$0.36221+3.35%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000074-3.89%
CoinGape2025/08/18 16:14
South Korea's Financial Services Commission plans to submit a stablecoin regulation bill in October

PANews reported on August 18th that according to The Block, South Korea's Financial Services Commission plans to submit a stablecoin regulatory bill to the legislature in October, covering issuance, collateral
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1281-9.14%
PANews2025/08/18 16:12
ChatGPT mobile app reaches $2 billion in global revenue and nearly 700 million downloads

PANews reported on August 18th that TechCrunch reported that ChatGPT has generated $2 billion in global consumer spending since its iOS and Android app launch in May 2023, roughly 30
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.00035-3.39%
MAY
MAY$0.04744-1.49%
RWAX
APP$0.002654-2.39%
PANews2025/08/18 15:52
HashKey MENA launches order book trading

HashKey MENA, the exchange business line of HashKey Group, today announced the launch of its Order Book trading service. This upgrade will enable transactions starting at 1 USDT, with no
BOOK
BOOK$0.000001263-17.34%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1413-3.28%
PANews2025/08/18 15:43
Earn Up To $6,700 Daily in BTC With GoldenMining

With Bitcoin’s price soaring to a record high of $124,000, the global cryptocurrency market is experiencing unprecedented enthusiasm. Investors are eagerly seeking ways to maximize their returns, and cloud mining The post Earn Up To $6,700 Daily in BTC With GoldenMining appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,537.83-0.33%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07575+0.57%
Crypto Ninjas2025/08/18 15:39
