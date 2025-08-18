Nebraska Man Sentenced to 1-Year Prison for $3.5M Cryptojacking Scheme

Charles O. Parks III, also known as “CP3O,” was sentenced today in federal court in Brooklyn by U.S. District Judge Eric Komitee to one year and one day in prison for operating a large-scale illegal cryptojacking scheme in which he defrauded two cloud computing providers of over $3.5 million in computing resources to mine nearly […]