With $100,000 as the new normal, does the Bitcoin bull market no longer need retail investors to celebrate?
Source: Cryptoslate Compiled by: Blockchain Knight This round of Bitcoin bull market always makes people feel "different". More accurately, each Bitcoin bull run is unique, each cycle bringing new narratives
PANews
2025/08/18 18:00
Over 650 million USDT and approximately $2.06 billion in OKB were transferred to OKEx within 10 minutes.
PANews reported on August 18th that Whale Alert monitoring showed that in the past 10 minutes, a large amount of funds were transferred from unknown wallets to the OKEX exchange,
PANews
2025/08/18 18:00
A whale increased its ETH long position to $100 million, with the liquidation price at $3,906.
PANews reported on August 18th that according to Ember's monitoring, a whale continued to increase its long position in ETH after closing its position at a loss of $6.59 million.
PANews
2025/08/18 17:49
Κοινοποίηση
eToro and Emirati-founded Sahab School Partner to Advance Financial Skills in the UAE
eToro, the trading and investing platform, has entered into a partnership with Sahab School, an Emirati-owned financial education institution in Dubai.
Crypto Breaking News
2025/08/18 17:42
Thailand Launches 'TouristDigiPay' Program to Allow Tourists to Exchange Cryptocurrencies for Thai Baht
PANews reported on August 18th that Thailand has launched a pilot program called "TouristDigiPay," allowing foreign tourists to exchange crypto assets for Thai baht for daily purchases. The program, which
PANews
2025/08/18 17:35
Nebraska Man Sentenced to 1-Year Prison for $3.5M Cryptojacking Scheme
Charles O. Parks III, also known as “CP3O,” was sentenced today in federal court in Brooklyn by U.S. District Judge Eric Komitee to one year and one day in prison for operating a large-scale illegal cryptojacking scheme in which he defrauded two cloud computing providers of over $3.5 million in computing resources to mine nearly […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/18 17:30
An address withdrew $17.08 million in WBTC and ETH within two hours and currently holds $153 million in BTC and ETH.
PANews reported on August 18 that according to monitoring by ai_9684xtpa, the address 0x4ED...bC853 withdrew 79.34 WBTC and 1,860 ETH from the exchange in the past two hours, with a
PANews
2025/08/18 17:19
QCP Capital: The market is watching whether Powell's speech will break the current range of $112,000 to $120,000
PANews reported on August 18th that according to a QCP Capital report, the price of BTC fell from $118,000 to $115,000 and ETH fell from $4,500 to $4,300, resulting in
PANews
2025/08/18 17:14
Centrifuge’s TVL surpasses $1b milestone on strength of tokenized credit fund
Centrifuge’s TVL has surpassed $1 billion milestone, joining Securitize $3.1b and Ondo Finance $1.3b among platforms that have reached this milestone. Blockchain infrastructure platform Centrifuge’s TVL has crossed $1.1 billion, fueled by demand for its Janus Henderson Anemoy AAA CLO…
Crypto.news
2025/08/18 16:59
Pepeto soars with zero-fee trading, cross-chain utility
XRP and Litecoin are strengthening, while Pepeto’s presale is gaining traction with zero-fee trading, cross-chain tools, and rising investor demand. #sponsored
Crypto.news
2025/08/18 16:57
Impersonating UK Police in Crypto Scam, Scammer Steals $2.8M Bitcoin from Victim
Stablecoins in opmars: China werkt aan eigen digitale yuan versie
Windtree Therapeutics’ Shares Dive 77% After Nasdaq Delisting News
Toyota Unveils $10.8M Vehicle Blockchain Network on Avalanche to Reshape Mobility Trust
Meta freezes AI hiring amid team reshuffle