BTCS announced that dividends and loyalty rewards will be paid in ETH, with a reward of $0.05 per share in ETH.
PANews reported on August 18 that according to BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCS), the company will pay a one-time blockchain dividend (Bividend) to shareholders, with a reward of US$0.05 per share
PANews
2025/08/18 19:10
Legacy rails, new money: Visa and Mastercard just flipped the crypto playbook | Opinion
Crypto’s next leap won’t be a flashy headline. It’ll be a swipe, a tap, or a transaction powered by the very giants it once hoped to topple.
Crypto.news
2025/08/18 19:08
Dutch firm Amdax plans to launch a Bitcoin treasury on Euronext, aiming to hold at least 1% of all Bitcoin.
PANews reported on August 18 that according to Reuters, Amsterdam-based cryptocurrency service provider Amdax announced plans to launch a Bitcoin treasury company called AMBTS (Amsterdam Bitcoin Treasury Strategy) and list
PANews
2025/08/18 18:58
Little Pepe captures attention with unique, interesting features
Little Pepe is capturing market attention as Shiba Inu’s momentum fades, combining low entry prices, community-driven hype, and audited security. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/08/18 18:44
HashKey and Tiantu have reached a strategic cooperation and plan to jointly establish a virtual asset investment fund
PANews reported on August 18 that HashKey Capital and Tiantu Asset Management Co., Ltd. signed a strategic cooperation memorandum, planning to jointly establish a virtual asset investment fund and explore
PANews
2025/08/18 18:33
Bless releases $TIME airdrop guide, 10% of total supply will be allocated at the mainnet launch
PANews reported on August 18th that the cloud computing project Bless Network announced the $TIME airdrop program, which aims to reward early contributors and promote the construction of a decentralized
PANews
2025/08/18 18:30
Capital B Announces Over $2.5 Million Capital Increase, Fully Subscribed by Adam Back, to Expand Bitcoin Holdings
Puteaux, August 18, 2025: Capital B, a European Bitcoin Treasury Company listed on Euronext Growth Paris, has announced a capital increase of approximately $2.57 million (€2.2 million), fully subscribed by Adam Back. This capital infusion is expected to facilitate the acquisition of approximately 17 additional BTC, potentially raising the company’s total holdings to 2,218 BTC. […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/18 18:30
Can Strategy still amplify Bitcoin’s upside? Hedge funds bet against
Strategy’s long-running role as a high-beta proxy for Bitcoin is showing signs of strain, as hedge funds increasingly dominate trading and its largest shareholder trims exposure. According to an Aug. 18 analysis by 10x Research, Strategy has been locked in…
Crypto.news
2025/08/18 18:28
BlackRock holds 3.49 million ETH, accounting for 58.03% of all Ethereum ETFs
PANews reported on August 18th that according to CryptoQuant data, BlackRock currently holds 3.49 million ETH, with its Ethereum ETF (ETHA) accounting for 58.03% of all Ethereum ETFs, making it
PANews
2025/08/18 18:14
Metaplanet Buys The Bitcoin Dip With $93 Million Purchase
Japan-based Bitcoin treasury firm Metaplanet has announced another $93 million BTC buy as the crypto market leader trades in the $115K range after a 24-hour pullback. The Bitcoin price slid
Insidebitcoins
2025/08/18 18:04
