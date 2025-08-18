Ανταλλακτήριο MEXC
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-21 Thursday
Crypto News
Απολαύστε τα πιο δημοφιλή νέα σχετικά με τα κρύπτο, καθώς και ενημερώσεις της αγοράς
Empery Digital Adds $25 Million in Credit and Acquires 25 Bitcoins
PANews reported on August 18th that Nasdaq-listed Empery Digital announced it had secured a $25 million credit line for share repurchases and plans to increase it by an additional $75
Κοινοποίηση
PANews
2025/08/18 20:12
Κοινοποίηση
Japan to roll out first yen-pegged stablecoin: report
Japan is reportedly gearing up to launch its first official stablecoin, as interest for the asset class deepens across Asia. According to a recent report by local outlet Nikkei Asia, Japan’s Financial Services Agency (FSA) is preparing to approve the…
Κοινοποίηση
Crypto.news
2025/08/18 20:11
Κοινοποίηση
Strategy increased its holdings by 430 BTC, bringing its total holdings to over 629,000 BTC
PANews reported on August 18th that Strategy announced it had increased its holdings by 430 bitcoins at an average price of $119,666, for a total investment of approximately $51.4 million.
BTC
$113,557.58
-0.30%
Κοινοποίηση
PANews
2025/08/18 20:04
Κοινοποίηση
This year's Ethereum is the Plus version of last year's Bitcoin
By Martin, W3C DAO At the end of June 2025, a publicly traded company called BitMine Immersion Technologies launched an Ethereum treasury plan. In the past 10 hours, it has
DAO
$0.1188
+0.33%
JUNE
$0.066
-26.42%
Κοινοποίηση
PANews
2025/08/18 20:00
Κοινοποίηση
Over $370 million in long-term idle Bitcoin has recently been transferred on-chain
PANews reported on August 18 that according to CryptoQuant monitoring, about 31,968 long-idle bitcoins (stored for 3 to 5 years) were recently transferred on the chain, with a total value
Κοινοποίηση
PANews
2025/08/18 19:54
Κοινοποίηση
BitMine's cryptocurrency holdings exceed $6.612 billion, including 1.52 million ETH and 192 BTC
PANews reported on August 18th that BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) announced that its cryptocurrency reserves have exceeded $6.612 billion, consisting of 1,523,373 Ethereum (ETH) and 192 Bitcoin (BTC). ETH reserves
BTC
$113,557.58
-0.30%
ETH
$4,288.24
+1.42%
Κοινοποίηση
PANews
2025/08/18 19:50
Κοινοποίηση
Data: 29 companies increased their holdings of nearly 3,900 Bitcoins last week
PANews reported on August 18th that @btcNLNico statistics indicate that between August 11th and 17th, a total of 62 announcements related to corporate Bitcoin reserves were released, including two new
Κοινοποίηση
PANews
2025/08/18 19:45
Κοινοποίηση
A crypto influencer was sentenced to one year in prison for $3.5 million in "cryptojacking" and has paid a $500,000 fine and a Mercedes-Benz.
PANews reported on August 18 that Charles O. Parks III, nicknamed "CP3O," from Nebraska, was sentenced to one year and one day in prison for orchestrating a $3.5 million illegal
CHARLES
$0.0001819
+1.56%
PAID
$0.0225
-5.46%
FINE
$0.0000000019443
+1.59%
Κοινοποίηση
PANews
2025/08/18 19:41
Κοινοποίηση
Bio Protocol defies crypto downturn with a 720% surge in volume
Bio Protocol price rose more than 50% as bulls defied broader market selling to hit $1.46 Despite overall sell-off pressure, BIO price is up double-digits in 24 hours as volume spikes 720%. BIO has benefited from key network developments, including staking and partnerships. The price of Bio Protocol (BIO) shrugged off a broader crypto downturn […] The post Bio Protocol defies crypto downturn with a 720% surge in volume appeared first on CoinJournal.
BIO
$0.14773
+6.02%
MORE
$0.10141
+1.27%
ROSE
$0.02755
-0.21%
Κοινοποίηση
Coin Journal
2025/08/18 19:37
Κοινοποίηση
Qubic will implement the Epoch 175 halving on August 20, reducing the effective weekly issuance by approximately 50%.
PANews reported on August 18th that Qubic will implement the Epoch 175 halving on August 20, 2025 (Beijing time), marking a significant milestone in its token economics framework. This halving
QUBIC
$0.0000027254
-6.04%
TOKEN
$0.01364
-2.15%
Κοινοποίηση
PANews
2025/08/18 19:30
Κοινοποίηση
Νέες τάσεις
Περισσότερα
Impersonating UK Police in Crypto Scam, Scammer Steals $2.8M Bitcoin from Victim
Stablecoins in opmars: China werkt aan eigen digitale yuan versie
Windtree Therapeutics’ Shares Dive 77% After Nasdaq Delisting News
Toyota Unveils $10.8M Vehicle Blockchain Network on Avalanche to Reshape Mobility Trust
Meta freezes AI hiring amid team reshuffle