Bio Protocol defies crypto downturn with a 720% surge in volume

Bio Protocol price rose more than 50% as bulls defied broader market selling to hit $1.46 Despite overall sell-off pressure, BIO price is up double-digits in 24 hours as volume spikes 720%. BIO has benefited from key network developments, including staking and partnerships. The price of Bio Protocol (BIO) shrugged off a broader crypto downturn […] The post Bio Protocol defies crypto downturn with a 720% surge in volume appeared first on CoinJournal.