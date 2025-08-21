Ανταλλακτήριο MEXC
Crypto Funds Bleed With Nearly $1B Outflows in BTC and ETH
The post Crypto Funds Bleed With Nearly $1B Outflows in BTC and ETH appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrency investment products expanded their losses on Tuesday, with Bitcoin fund outflows surging more than 300% and Ether losses doubling, both ranking as the second-largest outflows this month. Spot Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded funds (ETFs) saw $523 million in outflows on Tuesday, rising more than fourfold from Monday, according to Farside Investors data. Ether (ETH) ETFs also recorded major losses, with outflows doubling from $200 million on Monday to $422 million. Bitcoin and Ether funds have posted three consecutive days of outflows totaling $1.3 billion, coinciding with sharp price corrections of 8.3% and 10.8%, respectively, since last Wednesday, according to CoinGecko. Fidelity leads outflows with over $400 million Fidelity Investments led yesterday’s losses with outflows of $247 million from its Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) and $156 million from the Fidelity Ethereum Fund (FETH), totaling $403 million in daily withdrawals. Grayscale Investments also had substantial withdrawals, with the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (GBTC) reporting $116 million in outflows and the Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETHE) shedding $122 million. Daily Bitcoin and Ether ETF flows since Aug. 13. Source: Farside.co.uk In contrast, BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) experienced no outflows, and the iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) recorded only modest outflows of $6 million. Fear & Greed Index slips to “Fear” Although the three-day outflows pale in comparison to the record-breaking inflows for both Bitcoin and Ether funds in 2025, the losses signal a notable shift in investor sentiment amid declining prices. On Wednesday, the Crypto Fear & Greed Index — a tool tracking the overall sentiment of the crypto market — flipped to “Fear,” registering a score of 44. This change followed a prolonged period of optimism, indicating growing caution among investors. The Crypto Fear & Greed Index flipped to “Fear” on Wednesday after a month of “Greed.” Source: Alternative.me…
How To Watch The 2025 U.S. Open
The post How To Watch The 2025 U.S. Open appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: Taylor Fritz of the United States, Andre Agassi and Jannik Sinner of Italy pose for a photo following Sinner’s Men’s Singles Final victory on Day Fourteen of the 2024 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 08, 2024 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) Getty Images The 2025 U.S. Open will be held from Sunday, August 24, to Sunday, September 7, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center at Flushing Meadows in New York. The tournament is expanding to a 15-day format beginning on Sunday for the first time. The first rounds of the men’s and women’s singles will be played on the opening three days from Sunday to Tuesday. World No. 1 Jannik Sinner is the defending men’s champion after beating American No. 1 Taylor Fritz in last year’s final. The Italian has won three of the last four major titles, including Wimbledon earlier this summer. Fellow world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka is the defending women’s champion, having beaten American Jessica Pegula in last year’s final. ESPN platforms will present 15 days of exclusive coverage of the U.S. Open beginning on Aug. 24. Streaming on the ESPN App begins at 11 a.m. ET until the end of play each day. Daily marathon coverage from all courts – first ball to last ball – will culminate with the Women’s Singles Final on Sept. 7, at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes and the Men’s Singles Final on Sept. 8 at 2 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes. Here’s the TV schedule: Sunday, August 24 11 a.m.-noon ET on ESPN2 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. ET on ABC 3-11 p.m. ET…
Crypto Advocates Rally Behind Brian Quintenz for CFTC Leadership
Crypto groups back Quintenz for CFTC chairmanship in a letter to Trump. Support emphasizes leadership, while Winklevoss twins oppose the nomination. Continue Reading:Crypto Advocates Rally Behind Brian Quintenz for CFTC Leadership The post Crypto Advocates Rally Behind Brian Quintenz for CFTC Leadership appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
8 High-ROI Tokens in 2025 Every Degen is Watching
The post 8 High-ROI Tokens in 2025 Every Degen is Watching appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News What if choosing the right meme coin today could be the difference between watching others multiply their wealth or being at the forefront of the next explosive trend? As new communities rally behind digital assets and market shifts create overnight sensations, identifying the coins with both momentum and substance has become critical. The question now is not whether meme coins are here to stay, but which ones can provide the kind of returns that make portfolios stand out. This guide explores some of the most talked-about meme coins of the year, with special focus on MoonBull, whose whitelist opportunity is live right now. Alongside MoonBull, projects such as Ponke, Baby Doge Coin, Fartcoin, Pudgy Penguins, Just a Chill Guy, SPX6900, and Official Trump are attracting attention for their unique appeal and potential upside. Each one brings something new to the meme economy, but only a select few are being discussed as the high ROI tokens in 2025. The spotlight is firmly on MoonBull ($MOBU), a new Ethereum-based meme coin engineered to reward early supporters with a combination of elite staking rewards, exclusive token drops, and hidden roadmap hints. More than a meme coin, MoonBull is structured to create opportunities for meme enthusiasts and traders chasing the next big run-up. MoonBull’s whitelist is live. This is not just an invitation – it is a time-sensitive opportunity that operates strictly on a first-come, first-served basis. Whitelisted members gain access to the lowest possible entry price, receive bonus allocations, and get private notifications of the exact presale launch date ahead of the general public. While Stage 1 of the presale is technically open to everyone, those who are whitelisted will enter the game earlier and at an advantage no one else enjoys. With staking rewards, hidden perks, and secret roadmap updates…
China, the country with the world’s strictest cryptocurrency regulations, signals easing pressure! Here are the details
The post China, the country with the world’s strictest cryptocurrency regulations, signals easing pressure! Here are the details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. China, one of the countries with the strictest cryptocurrency regulations in the world, is preparing for a surprising policy change. China’s Yuan-Backed Stablecoin Move: Policy Change Imminent According to a Reuters report citing sources familiar with the matter, the Chinese government is considering allowing yuan-backed stablecoins. China’s State Council will review a roadmap aimed at increasing global use of the yuan at the end of August, according to sources. This plan reportedly includes introducing yuan-backed stablecoins into international payment systems, in response to the US’s progress in the stablecoin space. If approved, this move would represent a fundamental shift in China’s long-held, hardline stance on cryptocurrencies. As is well known, China completely banned cryptocurrency trading and mining in September 2021. However, reports in recent months indicate that the Beijing government has adopted a more moderate approach, particularly towards stablecoins. In June, a senior official at the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) stated that stablecoins could play a transformative role in global payments systems. This statement fueled calls for their inclusion in regulatory frameworks. Experts emphasize that China’s move could accelerate the internationalization of the yuan and also impact balances in global financial markets. The stablecoin initiative, along with Beijing’s digital yuan project, could become central to its financial strategy. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/china-the-country-with-the-worlds-strictest-cryptocurrency-regulations-signals-easing-pressure-here-are-the-details/
Palantir’s six-session slump erases $73 billion in value, as short sellers finally win
The post Palantir’s six-session slump erases $73 billion in value, as short sellers finally win appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Palantir just got dragged through six painful days on Wall Street, losing $73 billion in market value and giving short sellers a rare payday after months of losses. This losing streak, which started after the stock hit a record high on August 12, marks the company’s worst run since April 2024. Shares are now down over 17%, putting them on track for the ugliest week since the tariff-driven drop earlier this year. Despite being the biggest loser in the S&P 500 over the last six sessions, Palantir is still the top performer on the index in 2025, holding a 106% gain since the start of the year. That explosive rally led to a sky-high valuation, which most short sellers couldn’t handle. But this latest slide finally gave them room to breathe, and collect. Shorts pocket gains after long beating The decline handed $1.6 billion in profits to traders who bet against the Denver-based company, data from S3 Partners LLC showed. But those profits don’t undo the $4.5 billion in total losses short sellers have suffered this year betting against Palantir. The overall trend had been brutal for contrarians—until now. Matthew Unterman, managing director at S3, said short interest as a percentage of Palantir’s float dropped to 2.5%, down from nearly 5% a year ago. That means many traders had already exited their short positions as the stock kept rising. Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers LLC, said those traders either “wanted to avoid being run over by a monster momentum trade or were forced out after the freight train hit.” Vikram Rai, a portfolio manager and macro trader at Fny Capital Management LP, made it clear that the current drop wasn’t caused by bears taking control. “The selloff that we’re seeing in Palantir, it’s long overdue and it’s not…
Federal Reserve Monitors GENIUS Act’s Stablecoin Impact
Detail: https://coincu.com/news/federal-reserve-stablecoin-regulation-genius-act/
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Concedes GPT-5 Was a Misfire, Bets on GPT-6
The post OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Concedes GPT-5 Was a Misfire, Bets on GPT-6 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Altman admits that OpenAI “screwed up” the GPT-5 rollout, after backlash over replacing user-favorite GPT-4o. Users called GPT-5 colder and less supportive than previous models. OpenAI restored access to GPT-4o for paid users. Altman said that GPT-6 must feel personal without exploiting users, but GPU shortages limit OpenAI’s pace. After public backlash over GPT-5’s rollout, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman admitted the company “screwed up,” and said the fallout is already shaping the next version of ChatGPT. At a private dinner with reporters in San Francisco, first reported by The Verge, Altman admitted that GPT-5’s launch upset many of ChatGPT’s hundreds of millions of users. “I think we totally screwed up some things on the rollout,” he said. The misstep centered on OpenAI’s decision to replace ChatGPT’s default “4o” model, which was widely praised for its warmth and conversational style, with GPT-5. User backlash on Reddit and X was swift, with some users threatening to cancel their ChatGPT subscriptions. Following the backlash, OpenAI pushed an update that restored 4o as an option for paying subscribers. “I think we’ve learned a lesson about what it means to upgrade a product for hundreds of millions of people in one day,” Altman said, calling the reversal a wake-up call. When users fall in love with their AI One lesson from GPT-5’s launch is that people form emotional ties with AI, he noted. Some users described the new model as colder, more mechanical, and less supportive than its predecessor. After GPT-4o was deprecated, some Reddit users even said the upgrade “killed” their AI companions. Despite the outcry on subreddits like r/MyBoyfriendisAI, r/AISoulmates, and r/AIRelationships, Altman estimated that fewer than 1% of ChatGPT users have “unhealthy relationships” with the bot but said the company is paying close attention. “There are the people who…
Bitcoin Sluggish Demand Blamed for $10K Plunge In a Week
The post Bitcoin Sluggish Demand Blamed for $10K Plunge In a Week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. After hitting a new all-time high just last Thursday, Bitcoin’s price has plummeted by over $10,000 in a week. A new analysis suggests the sharp correction stems from a key factor: a slowdown in demand across the Bitcoin market. Bitcoin Demand Slowing Down Julio Moreno, head of research at on-chain platform CryptoQuant, shared this view in an X post on Wednesday. He stated, “Bitcoin’s overall demand growth slowdown, including purchases from ETFs and Strategy, is behind the current price pause/correction.” Bitcoin’s price had briefly bottomed out on August 1st, when concerns about a recession flared up after a weak US non-farm payrolls report. That same day, US spot Bitcoin ETFs saw $812 million in net outflows, according to Soso Value data. Daily Net Inflows/Outflows of U.S. Spot Bitcoin ETFs. Source: SoSo Value However, from August 6, when the price rally began, the ETFs recorded seven consecutive days of net inflows. This trend reversed last Thursday with the July Producer Price Index’s release, returning to net outflows. The outflow volume wasn’t very large, yet Bitcoin’s price dropped sharply in comparison. Moreno explained that on-chain demand metrics mirror this exact pattern. He argues that this correction isn’t due to the sudden actions of a single entity like an ETF or MicroStrategy, but rather a widespread decline in demand among most market participants. For example, CryptoQuant’s Apparent Demand metric showed a reading of 147.3703K on August 1, a similar price level. However, on August 20, the same metric had nearly halved to 64.787K. Bitcoin: Apparent Demand & Bitcoin: Demand Growth. Source: CryptoQuant While Bitcoin’s price surged and then returned to its starting point over the past 15 days, market demand essentially dropped by half. This suggests that if market sentiment doesn’t recover, Bitcoin could face further corrections. The market likely needs a macroeconomic…
Harvard Economist Got Bitcoin Wrong—Now Traders Eye Crypto’s True Drivers
Bitcoin’s explosive ascent defies past predictions as U.S. regulators pivot toward institutional adoption—forcing even a top Harvard economist to completely reassess his early outlook. Harvard Professor Admits Bitcoin Miscalculation—Key Drivers Still Loading Cryptocurrency’s durability continues to challenge critics, including leading economists who once doubted its staying power. Kenneth Rogoff, Maurits C. Boas Professor at Harvard […]
