2025-08-21 Thursday

Crypto News

Απολαύστε τα πιο δημοφιλή νέα σχετικά με τα κρύπτο, καθώς και ενημερώσεις της αγοράς
Will XRP ETF Approval Arrive With Global Payments Upgrade This Year?

Will XRP ETF Approval Arrive With Global Payments Upgrade This Year?

The post Will XRP ETF Approval Arrive With Global Payments Upgrade This Year? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The excitement around crypto ETFs is building, but the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) keeps pushing back its deadlines. Most recently, the agency delayed decisions on five XRP ETF proposals. Some theories say the SEC may be waiting for the rollout of ISO 20022 before making a move. XRP ETF Approves After ISO20022 Implementation? …
Movement
MOVE$0.1282+0.70%
XRP
XRP$2.9028+0.15%
MAY
MAY$0.04744-1.49%
Κοινοποίηση
CoinPedia2025/08/21 16:17
Κοινοποίηση
Trump Wants to Fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook

Trump Wants to Fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook

The post Trump Wants to Fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The president is demanding Cook’s resignation over what one Trump official describes as “mortgage fraud.” Fed Governor Lisa Cook Now in Trump’s Crosshairs “Lisa Cook is cooked.” Those are the words of Bill Pulte, director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency. The 37-year-old Republican is leading a campaign to ouster U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Lisa […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/trump-wants-to-fire-fed-governor-lisa-cook/
U
U$0.01417-29.85%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.703-1.05%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022075+0.18%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 16:16
Κοινοποίηση
Toyota Unveils $10.8M Vehicle Blockchain Network on Avalanche to Reshape Mobility Trust

Toyota Unveils $10.8M Vehicle Blockchain Network on Avalanche to Reshape Mobility Trust

Key Takeaways: Toyota Blockchain Lab introduces the Mobility Orchestration Network (MON), built on Avalanche (AVAX), to bridge data, regulatory, and industry silos in mobility. The system bundles institutional, technical, and The post Toyota Unveils $10.8M Vehicle Blockchain Network on Avalanche to Reshape Mobility Trust appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004939+4.63%
Avalanche
AVAX$23.21+1.13%
MON Protocol
MON$0.0222-2.20%
Κοινοποίηση
Crypto Ninjas2025/08/21 16:16
Κοινοποίηση
Switzerland Exports (MoM) dipped from previous 24140M to 23158M in July

Switzerland Exports (MoM) dipped from previous 24140M to 23158M in July

The post Switzerland Exports (MoM) dipped from previous 24140M to 23158M in July appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022075+0.18%
WELL3
WELL$0.0001831+44.85%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0001454+14.48%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 16:15
Κοινοποίηση
Nieuwe records voor OKB en BNB koersen ondanks dalende markt

Nieuwe records voor OKB en BNB koersen ondanks dalende markt

De cryptomarkt laat een gemengd beeld zien na een turbulente 24 uur. Terwijl de totale marktkapitalisatie met 6.61% is teruggezakt naar $4.09 biljoen, zien enkele altcoins juist flinke prijsbewegingen omhoog. Met liquidaties die oplopen tot bijna $350 miljoen en nieuwe all-time highs voor meerdere coins, valt er genoeg te bespreken.... Het bericht Nieuwe records voor OKB en BNB koersen ondanks dalende markt verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Binance Coin
BNB$852.88+2.50%
OKB
OKB$190.24+45.60%
MetYa
MET$0.223+0.26%
Κοινοποίηση
Coinstats2025/08/21 16:15
Κοινοποίηση
Impersonating UK Police in Crypto Scam, Scammer Steals $2.8M Bitcoin from Victim

Impersonating UK Police in Crypto Scam, Scammer Steals $2.8M Bitcoin from Victim

TLDR Scammer impersonated a senior UK officer to steal $2.8M worth of Bitcoin. Victim was tricked into revealing their cold wallet’s seed phrase on a fake website. Police stress that law enforcement would never ask for access to crypto wallets. The scam targets long-term crypto holders and is part of a growing trend. A sophisticated [...] The post Impersonating UK Police in Crypto Scam, Scammer Steals $2.8M Bitcoin from Victim appeared first on CoinCentral.
SEED
SEED$0.001032-0.28%
Particl
PART$0.1814-1.62%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.000004--%
Κοινοποίηση
Coincentral2025/08/21 16:14
Κοινοποίηση
Dogecoin and PEPE Fail to Gain Momentum While Rollblock Skyrockets on Market FOMO

Dogecoin and PEPE Fail to Gain Momentum While Rollblock Skyrockets on Market FOMO

The post Dogecoin and PEPE Fail to Gain Momentum While Rollblock Skyrockets on Market FOMO appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rollblock is rapidly gaining traction after raising over $11.5 million in presale funding and attracting 55,000 active players worldwide.  With its innovative GameFi ecosystem, Rollblock has surged by 500% since its presale began. It has successfully drawn attention away from struggling tokens like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Pepe (PEPE).  The platform’s operational success, combined with strong user engagement and a proven business model, positions Rollblock as one of the most exciting projects to watch in 2025. Rollblock Rockets Higher on Market FOMO After 500% Surge Rollblock is making waves in the crypto market with its impressive presale momentum. Unlike many speculative projects that fade after hype burns out, Rollblock’s GameFi ecosystem has been functioning for over a year, generating millions in wagers and proving its real-world business model.  With over $11.5 million raised in its presale, $15 processed in wagers, and more than 55,000 active players, Rollblock’s solid track record is driving market FOMO, propelling its growth. At the heart of Rollblock’s success is its innovative blend of iGaming and DeFi. The platform offers over 12,000 AI-powered games and a full sportsbook with live match streaming, keeping users engaged. This combination has helped attract a dedicated following, with players earning rewards from a tiered VIP system. What’s more exciting for investors is the RBLK tokenomics. Every wager placed on the platform triggers a weekly buyback of RBLK tokens, driving up demand. 60% was burned to decrease supply, and 40% was distributed to staking pools, where users can earn up to 30% APY. The deflationary model creates a sustainable demand for the token, increasing its value as more players engage with the platform. Rollblock’s presale has been a resounding success, resulting in over 500% returns since launch, and analysts forecast it’s just getting started.  Here’s why Rollblock is gaining serious attention: Fully…
Waves
WAVES$1.3718-0.42%
RealLink
REAL$0.05172+0.31%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$41.52-1.54%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 16:12
Κοινοποίηση
Sweden Capacity Utilization dipped from previous 0.5% to 0.4% in 2Q

Sweden Capacity Utilization dipped from previous 0.5% to 0.4% in 2Q

The post Sweden Capacity Utilization dipped from previous 0.5% to 0.4% in 2Q appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022075+0.18%
WELL3
WELL$0.0001831+44.85%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0001454+14.48%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 16:09
Κοινοποίηση
Coinbase Adds 5 Altcoins to Roadmap, Sparking Major Price Jumps

Coinbase Adds 5 Altcoins to Roadmap, Sparking Major Price Jumps

The post Coinbase Adds 5 Altcoins to Roadmap, Sparking Major Price Jumps appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase, a leading crypto exchange, has added five new altcoins to its listing roadmap, signalling potential listings ahead. The altcoins include AWE Network (AWE), Dolomite (DOLO), Flock (FLOCK), Solayer (LAYER), and SPX6900 (SPX).  Furthermore, the exchange also listed Sapien (SAPIEN). The move has led to significant price rises for the tokens, highlighting Coinbase’s impact on the market. Coinbase Includes 5 Altcoins in Listing Roadmap The announcement was made via an official post on X(formerly Twitter). It also included the contract addresses for each asset across the Base, Ethereum (ETH), and Solana (SOL) networks.  Coinbase emphasized that trading launches remain contingent on additional conditions, like market-making support and sufficient technical infrastructure. Furthermore, the exchange added that official listing announcements will be communicated in a separate X post. It is worth noting that the exchange swiftly listed previous additions to the roadmap. So, if a similar pattern repeats, these coins may soon be available for trading on the exchange. “There will be times when an asset is delayed or removed from consideration for listing for any number of factors. While we will try to make every reasonable effort to minimize this risk of occurrence, it should be understood that all information in this blog is in no way intended to be relied upon as a promise or guarantee of listing,” Coinbase stated. The news has sparked interest in the cryptocurrency community, with notable price movements observed for all tokens. AWE, the token associated with the infrastructure layer for AI-driven Autonomous Worlds, Awe Network saw a 14% increase.  Decentralized money market protocol’s DOLO recorded a 9% uptick. FLOCK experienced the most significant gain, surging approximately 36.84% from $0.19 to $0.26. Moreover, LAYER rose by 2.84%, while SPX posted a 4.44% increase.  Altcoins’ Market Performance Post Coinbase Roadmap Listing Inclusion. Source: TradingView However, the…
Solana
SOL$185.14+1.85%
SPX6900
SPX$1.3083-3.27%
Movement
MOVE$0.1282+0.70%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 16:08
Κοινοποίηση
Bitcoin’s long-term security budget problem: Impending crisis or FUD?

Bitcoin’s long-term security budget problem: Impending crisis or FUD?

The post Bitcoin’s long-term security budget problem: Impending crisis or FUD? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The key selling point of Bitcoin as a store of value has everything to do with the credibility of its monetary policy. As Bitcoin inventor Satoshi Nakamoto once wrote, the rules of the system were “set in stone” when the network first launched, and those rules included the 21-million-Bitcoin supply cap and the related issuance policy maintained by the roughly four-year halving cycle. But are those rules really set in stone? Is there really no chance Bitcoin’s monetary policy will change at some point in the future?  “The security of Bitcoin PoW is a ticking time bomb,” says Ethereum Foundation researcher. (Justin Drake) Some critics believe that after the block reward drops too low as a result of the halvings — and if transaction fee revenue has not risen substantially — there will no longer be enough incentive for miners to secure the network. They argue the Bitcoin network may be forced to increase the supply as a result.  “If fees don’t magically grow orders of magnitude there are two candidate solutions: 1) add tail issuance, remove the 21M limit [or] 2) switch to proof-of-stake,” Ethereum Foundation Researcher Justin Drake wrote on X earlier this year. “Both ‘solutions’ seem to be cultural non-starters. Also tail issuance only works proactively, not after a 51% takeover.” To Drake’s point, there is indeed strong resistance to potential alterations to Bitcoin’s monetary policy. As Plan B Network director Giacomo Zucco hyperbolically stated in a recent debate, “It should be punished by death if you propose it.” And many Bitcoin holders also see the supposed security budget issue as nothing more than fear, uncertainty and doubt (FUD) from altcoin promoters. “The crypto orthodoxy is that Bitcoin has an unsolved security budget problem,” The Bitcoin Bond Company CEO Pierre Rochard posted on X. “Any arguments against…
B
B$0.55322-3.66%
Threshold
T$0.01595-0.87%
Fud the Pug
FUD$0.00000003193+5.13%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 16:04
Κοινοποίηση

Νέες τάσεις

Περισσότερα

Impersonating UK Police in Crypto Scam, Scammer Steals $2.8M Bitcoin from Victim

Stablecoins in opmars: China werkt aan eigen digitale yuan versie

Windtree Therapeutics’ Shares Dive 77% After Nasdaq Delisting News

Toyota Unveils $10.8M Vehicle Blockchain Network on Avalanche to Reshape Mobility Trust

Meta freezes AI hiring amid team reshuffle