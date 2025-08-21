Coinbase Adds 5 Altcoins to Roadmap, Sparking Major Price Jumps
The post Coinbase Adds 5 Altcoins to Roadmap, Sparking Major Price Jumps appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase, a leading crypto exchange, has added five new altcoins to its listing roadmap, signalling potential listings ahead. The altcoins include AWE Network (AWE), Dolomite (DOLO), Flock (FLOCK), Solayer (LAYER), and SPX6900 (SPX). Furthermore, the exchange also listed Sapien (SAPIEN). The move has led to significant price rises for the tokens, highlighting Coinbase’s impact on the market. Coinbase Includes 5 Altcoins in Listing Roadmap The announcement was made via an official post on X(formerly Twitter). It also included the contract addresses for each asset across the Base, Ethereum (ETH), and Solana (SOL) networks. Coinbase emphasized that trading launches remain contingent on additional conditions, like market-making support and sufficient technical infrastructure. Furthermore, the exchange added that official listing announcements will be communicated in a separate X post. It is worth noting that the exchange swiftly listed previous additions to the roadmap. So, if a similar pattern repeats, these coins may soon be available for trading on the exchange. “There will be times when an asset is delayed or removed from consideration for listing for any number of factors. While we will try to make every reasonable effort to minimize this risk of occurrence, it should be understood that all information in this blog is in no way intended to be relied upon as a promise or guarantee of listing,” Coinbase stated. The news has sparked interest in the cryptocurrency community, with notable price movements observed for all tokens. AWE, the token associated with the infrastructure layer for AI-driven Autonomous Worlds, Awe Network saw a 14% increase. Decentralized money market protocol’s DOLO recorded a 9% uptick. FLOCK experienced the most significant gain, surging approximately 36.84% from $0.19 to $0.26. Moreover, LAYER rose by 2.84%, while SPX posted a 4.44% increase. Altcoins’ Market Performance Post Coinbase Roadmap Listing Inclusion. Source: TradingView However, the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 16:08