2025-08-21 Thursday

Crypto News

Απολαύστε τα πιο δημοφιλή νέα σχετικά με τα κρύπτο, καθώς και ενημερώσεις της αγοράς
XRP price risks sliding to $3 as Blackrock says it has “no plans at this time” for XRP ETF

XRP price faltered at the $3.40 resistance and now faces downside risk to $3, as BlackRock’s confirmation of “no plans at this time” for a spot XRP ETF dampens investor optimism. XRP price analysis Ripple (XRP) was recently rejected at…
XRP
XRP$2.9028+0.15%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00696-2.65%
Crypto.news2025/08/18 20:55
Story Protocol (IP) co-founder leaves project, promises to remain on as ‘strategic advisor’

Traders accuse Story Protocol co-founder Jason Zhao of walking away with $281 million after announcing his departure from the company’s core team, sparking backlash from the community. On August 16, Story founder Jason Zhao announced that he will be stepping…
Core DAO
CORE$0.4831+1.64%
Story
IP$5.84+3.69%
Crypto.news2025/08/18 20:53
XRP Ledger Ranks Lowest for Security Among 15 Blockchains in New Report

The XRP Ledger, the blockchain behind the world’s third-largest cryptocurrency, has come under scrutiny after ranking last in a new security assessment from blockchain analytics firm Kaiko. Key Takeaways: XRP Ledger ranked last in Kaiko’s security assessment with a score of 41 out of 100. A hack in April exposed vulnerabilities in XRPL’s software supply chain, raising major concerns. The network’s limited validator distribution and low decentralization remain key weaknesses. According to Kaiko’s quarterly Blockchain Ecosystem Ranking , the XRP Ledger scored just 41 out of 100 in the security category, the lowest among 15 blockchains surveyed. That placed it behind Polygon at 44 and Stellar at 45, while Ethereum led the pack with a score of 83. Weak Scores on Validator Security and Decentralization Kaiko evaluates blockchains across five pillars: governance, integration, liquidity, operational efficiency, and security. The security assessment covers validator decentralization, audit history, operational resilience, and past breaches. In April, a hacker infiltrated an official software package used by XRPL developers , embedding malicious code that could steal users’ private keys. Although the core ledger and GitHub repository were not directly compromised, the breach exposed vulnerabilities in the blockchain’s supply chain security and drew sharp criticism. At the time, Aikido Security , the attacker gained access to a developer’s Node Package Manager (NPM) token, allowing them to publish compromised versions of xrpl.js, the official JavaScript library for interacting with the XRP Ledger. With over 140,000 weekly downloads, the package is widely integrated into hundreds of thousands of apps and websites, raising concerns over the potential scale of the breach. “This could have been catastrophic,” Eriksen warned in a security update, noting that the flaw theoretically allowed attackers to steal private keys, putting crypto wallets at risk. The malicious code was detected on April 21, when Aikido’s monitoring system flagged five suspicious package versions. Validator distribution remains another sore point. Unlike Ethereum and Solana, which rely on vast validator sets of more than one million and 1,700 nodes respectively, the XRP Ledger has roughly 190 active validators. Of those, only 35 are included in the default “unique node list,” the trusted group most participants use to reach consensus. While this design is meant to enhance speed and reliability, critics argue it concentrates power and leaves the system more susceptible to coordinated failures. Wellgistics Rolls Out XRP Ledger Payments for US Pharmacies Wellgistics Health is introducing an XRP Ledger–based payment system to thousands of pharmacies across the United States, marking one of the first large-scale blockchain deployments in the healthcare sector. The Nasdaq-listed distributor (WGRX) said the platform will allow independent pharmacies to pay for drug inventory and move funds instantly, bypassing the banking delays and high credit card fees that often strain small operators. The rollout integrates with RxERP, a serialized pharmaceutical e-commerce and enterprise planning tool, offering real-time tracking, lower costs, and direct settlement between pharmacies and distributors. Wellgistics, which counts more than 6,500 pharmacies and 200 manufacturers in its network, is among the first healthcare firms to launch a payment solution on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), the open-source blockchain supported by Ripple Labs. Pharmacies can now enroll in the beta version of the program. CEO Brian Norton said the response from pharmacy owners has been stronger than expected, noting that they are “more forward-thinking on blockchain than many in the industry assume.”
RealLink
REAL$0.05172+0.31%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10141+1.27%
Movement
MOVE$0.1282+0.70%
CryptoNews2025/08/18 20:52
Market Forecasts Indicate XRP Is Expected to Reach $30 By 2026. Holders Can Earn Daily XRP Returns with Savvy Mining

Amidst buoyant global market sentiment, XRP has once again become a hot topic. Several analysts predict that by mid-2026, XRP could break through $30, even challenging its target price of $34. This speculation is based not only on a classic “double bottom” technical pattern but also on institutional capital inflows and a significant increase in the probability of spot ETF approval. If these conditions are met, XRP could continue the “tenfold” rally seen during the previous bull market. Beyond Hodling: How to Earn Leveraged Double Returns Simply waiting for price increases may not be enough to maximize investor returns. Savvy Mining’s XRP mining contracts allow investors to enjoy a stable daily passive income while holding their tokens. It’s worth noting that Savvy Mining isn’t a platform solely focused on profitability; instead, it emphasizes compliance, environmental sustainability, and long-term sustainability: Regulatory Approval: The platform is registered with the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Environmentally Friendly Computing Power: The data center is powered entirely by solar, hydro, and wind energy. Fund Security: All user funds are held in escrow in top-tier international bank accounts, and all personal information is protected using SSL encryption. The platform also provides insurance coverage for every investment, underwritten by the world-renowned AIG Insurance Company, further enhancing fund security. How to Start Mining: Visit the SAVVY MINING official website and create your account. Securely connect your digital wallet for fast deposits and withdrawals. Choose from a variety of mining contracts to suit your budget and timeframe. You can find Savvy Mining’s latest contract plans here . Start mining—your earnings are paid daily into your crypto wallet. Profits will be automatically deposited to your account after 24 hours. Upon contract expiration, the principal will be automatically returned. Investors can withdraw or reinvest freely. Why Choose Savvy Mining? Automatically get a $15 bonus after registration and start mining for free. Daily income is $0.6. No entry requirements: No hardware or technical skills required. Efficient customer service: 24/7 instant response to solve various problems for users. Multi-currency support: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, DOGE, LTC, USDT, BCH, BNB, and other mainstream assets can be quickly deposited and withdrawn. Referral Rewards: The Referral program offers permanent rebates of 3% + 1.5%, with a maximum reward of $100,000. About SAVVY MINING SAVVY MINING is a leading global cloud mining platform. Powered by Bitmain technology, SAVVY MINING has served over 8 million users in over 170 countries and regions. We uphold the principles of security, transparency, and compliance, and utilize renewable energy for low-carbon mining. Our mission is to enable more people to share in the digital economy and its benefits, and to provide convenient and sustainable mining solutions for users worldwide. Conclusion: Dual Engines Driving the Future For XRP investors, future returns come not only from price appreciation but also from stable daily returns through Savvy Mining cloud mining. With the potential for a bull market and passive cash flow, this “dual engine model” is becoming the choice of more and more investors. Now is the perfect time to get started. Visit the website or download the official app to join millions of investors worldwide in ushering in a new era of safe, green, and sustainable crypto mining.
Bitcoin Cash Node
BCH$556.9+0.96%
Threshold
T$0.01595-0.87%
Solana
SOL$185.14+1.85%
CryptoNews2025/08/18 20:46
Reborn Coffee evaluates digital asset integration to optimize financial management

PANews reported on August 18th that Reborn Coffee, a US-based boutique coffee chain, announced the launch of a strategic review to explore the integration of regulated digital assets into its
PANews2025/08/18 20:41
ETHZilla's stock code changed from "ATNF" to "ETHZ", with a total holding of 94,675 ETH

PANews reported on August 18 that Nasdaq-listed company ETHZilla Corporation announced its official name change and the launch of its Ethereum asset management strategy. The stock code was changed from
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00226766+1.77%
Ethereum
ETH$4,288.04+1.41%
PANews2025/08/18 20:33
IVIX, an AI-powered compliance platform for combating crypto-financial crime, has secured $60 million in Series B funding, led by OGVP.

PANews reported on August 18 that according to Businesswire, artificial intelligence compliance platform IVIX announced the completion of a US$60 million Series B financing round, led by OG Venture Partners
B
B$0.55322-3.66%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1185+1.80%
OG
OG$13.637+5.30%
PANews2025/08/18 20:25
Global listed companies increased their Bitcoin holdings by $280 million last week, bringing their total holdings to 714,010 coins.

PANews reported on August 18 that according to SoSoValue data, as of August 18, 2025 Eastern Time, the total net inflow of Bitcoin allocated by global listed companies (excluding mining
LayerNet
NET$0.000114+6.03%
PANews2025/08/18 20:21
Bitdeer's Q2 revenue increased by 56.8% year-on-year to US$156 million, with total crypto asset value reaching US$169 million.

PANews reported on August 18 that Bitdeer Technologies Group released its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2025, showing revenue of $156 million, a year-on-year increase of 56.8%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000074-3.89%
PANews2025/08/18 20:20
Solana founder: Privacy is not a core factor of product-market fit

Solana Labs founder Toly, says that privacy alone does not make a crypto product or feature compelling enough to alter how users engage with it. In a recent post, the Solana (SOL) founder contributed to a thread on X discussing…
Solana
SOL$185.14+1.85%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4831+1.64%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001855+0.59%
Crypto.news2025/08/18 20:13
