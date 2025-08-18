2025-08-21 Thursday

Crypto News

Today, 10 Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of 722 BTC, while 9 Ethereum ETFs saw a net inflow of 25,218 ETH.

PANews reported on August 18th that according to updated Lookonchain data, 10 Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of 722 BTC (approximately $83.48 million), with iShares (Blackrock) receiving 976 BTC
PANews2025/08/18 21:27
Bonk.Fun adds a new 'Points' tab to its launch pad

PANews reported on August 18th that, according to SolanaFloor, Bonk.Fun has added a points tab to its launchpad, indicating plans to introduce a points system to incentivize creators and traders.
PANews2025/08/18 21:22
Strategy Acquires 430 Bitcoin, Bolstering Holdings to 629,376 BTC

Strategy Inc. said it acquired 430 bitcoin between Aug. 11–17, 2025, spending $51.4 million at an average price of $119,666 per BTC, bringing its total holdings to 629,376 bitcoin acquired for $46.15 billion, worth $72 billion. The purchases were funded entirely by net proceeds from recent sales of preferred shares via its at-the-market (ATM) programs. […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/18 21:17
BNC, a listed company, announced that its BNB holdings increased from 200,000 to 325,000.

PANews reported on August 18th that BNB Network Company (NASDAQ: BNC), a subsidiary of CEA Industries, announced that its BNB holdings have increased from an initial 200,000 to 325,000, further
PANews2025/08/18 21:16
XRP, ETH, and BTC Holders Embrace Cloud Mining – Quid Miner Opens Up New Opportunities

CryptoNews2025/08/18 21:08
ZachXBT: BlockDAG Network has been in pre-sale for over 1.5 years and is suspected to be an investment scam

PANews reported on August 18th that crypto investigator ZachXBT has revealed that BlockDAG Network is suspected of being a fraudulent project and investment scam. The project has been running pre-sales
PANews2025/08/18 21:07
Powell’s Jackson Hole Balancing Act Keeps Crypto Range-Bound

Your daily access to the backroom
The AI Prophecy
Blockhead2025/08/18 21:00
BTCS to issue world’s first Ethereum dividend to shareholders

BTCS is issuing dividends and loyalty payments to combat the risk of short selling.
Crypto.news2025/08/18 20:57
XRP Treasury Firm VivoPower's Tembo Secures Energi Investment, Valuing $200 Million

PANews reported on August 18th that XRP treasury company VivoPower announced an agreement with Energi for a 51% stake in Tembo e-LV BV through a PIPE investment, with a total
PANews2025/08/18 20:56
Pi Network (PI) Price Watch: 2nd Mainnet Migration Speculation Sends Token Tanking

Speculation over a second mainnet migration in 2025 has stirred excitement in the Pi Network community while PI dropped 5% in the past 24 hours. The post Pi Network (PI) Price Watch: 2nd Mainnet Migration Speculation Sends Token Tanking appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker2025/08/18 20:55
Νέες τάσεις

Impersonating UK Police in Crypto Scam, Scammer Steals $2.8M Bitcoin from Victim

Stablecoins in opmars: China werkt aan eigen digitale yuan versie

Windtree Therapeutics’ Shares Dive 77% After Nasdaq Delisting News

Toyota Unveils $10.8M Vehicle Blockchain Network on Avalanche to Reshape Mobility Trust

Meta freezes AI hiring amid team reshuffle