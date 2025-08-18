Ανταλλακτήριο MEXC
Over 24,800 ETH worth approximately $107 million transferred from Cumberland to Coinbase
PANews reported on August 18 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, Cumberland had just transferred 24,810 Ethereum (worth approximately US$107 million) to Coinbase Institutional.
PANews
2025/08/18 22:32
Should Investors Buy the PENGU Price Dips?
Analysts view the recent PENGU price dip as a buying opportunity, citing the correction as healthy and expecting upside potential. The post Should Investors Buy the PENGU Price Dips? appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker
2025/08/18 22:31
Bio Protocol crypto up 25% after backing brain health trial with funding
Bio Protocol rose 25% in just one day as its ecosystem starts to pick up.
Crypto.news
2025/08/18 22:23
Red alert: Shiba Inu price to crash as weighted funding rate sinks
Shiba Inu price has entered into a bear market after falling by 20% from its highest level this month, and is at risk of more downside after forming a risky pattern and as its funding rate slips. Shiba Inu (SHIB)…
Crypto.news
2025/08/18 22:20
Quid Miner launches new contract, users can earn XRP every day
XRP’s renewed momentum, coupled with growing interest in cloud mining, is drawing investors toward income-generating platforms like Quid Miner. #sponsored
Crypto.news
2025/08/18 22:16
Strategy’s Bitcoin stack hits 629k BTC, $26b in profit
Strategy added another 430 Bitcoin last week at $119,666 per coin, bringing its total holdings to 629,376 BTC. With an average purchase price of $73,320, the company now sits on over $26 billion in unrealized profits as Bitcoin’s price hovers…
Crypto.news
2025/08/18 22:16
The number of SOL Strategies validator staking wallets exceeded 6,031, setting a new record
PANews reported on August 18th that SOL Strategies announced that its validator staking wallets have exceeded 6,031, setting a new record. Previously, the company's Form 40-F filed with the SEC
PANews
2025/08/18 21:50
U.S. stocks waver as investors eye earnings, Fed symposium
U.S. stocks opened the week on a muted note as momentum from the recent market rally appeared to pause ahead of the Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole symposium. The S&P 500 opened 0.1% lower, while the blue-chip index Dow Jones Industrial…
Crypto.news
2025/08/18 21:46
Volkswagen Singapore partners with FOMO Pay to support digital currency payments, allowing users to pay for vehicles and services using BTC, ETH, and stablecoins.
PANews reported on August 18th that Volkswagen Singapore (VGS) announced on August 14th that it has partnered with payment provider FOMO Pay to launch a digital currency payment service. Consumers
PANews
2025/08/18 21:44
Scottish distillery Bowmore and Avalanche launch first tokenized whisky collection
PANews reported on August 18th that Bowmore, a long-established Scottish distillery, has partnered with blockchain platform Avalanche to release its first tokenized whisky collection, combining rare spirits with digital ownership.
PANews
2025/08/18 21:31
