Greeks.Live: About 880,000 Ethereum tokens will be withdrawn from staking by the end of this week, which may bring $2 billion in selling pressure per week
PANews reported on August 18 that the Greeks.Live Chinese community briefing showed that about 880,000 Ethereum tokens will be withdrawn from staking by the end of this week, which may
PANews
2025/08/18 23:03
China Merchants Bank Subsidiary Opens New Crypto Exchange in Hong Kong
In a significant move that underscores China’s growing interest in the cryptocurrency sector, China Merchants Bank International (CMBI) has partnered with Hex Trust, a fully licensed and insured provider of bank-grade custody for digital assets. This collaboration marks a notable development in the integration of traditional banking with the burgeoning field of digital finance, highlighting [...]
Crypto Breaking News
2025/08/18 23:01
How a Crypto Influencer Executed a $3.5 Million Crypto Jacking Scheme
A well-known crypto influencer has been sentenced to one year in jail on the charges of running a cryptojacking scheme that allowed him to steal more than $3.5 million worth of cloud computing services. How He Carried Out the Crypto Jacking Scheme Firstly, it is important to understand what exactly cryptojacking is in order to […]
Tronweekly
2025/08/18 23:00
A whale deposited $4 million USDC in Hyperliquid and shorted HYPE with 3x leverage.
PANews reported on August 18th that, according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited $4 million in USDC on the Hyperliquid platform and shorted HYPE with 3x leverage. Simultaneously, the
PANews
2025/08/18 22:59
Jefferies raises price target for Bitcoin mining company Core Scientific to $22
PANews reported on August 18th that Jefferies (investment bank) released a report stating that the proposed merger between Bitcoin mining companies Core Scientific (CORZ) and CoreWeave faces valuation misalignment, and
PANews
2025/08/18 22:55
Institutions purchased $4.7 billion in ETH in the past week, and the market capitalization of stablecoins increased by $6.72 billion.
PANews reported on August 18 that according to a Lookonchain report, institutional capital poured in over the past week, purchasing a total of $4.7 billion worth of Ethereum (ETH), and
ETH
$4,285.81
+1.36%
PANews
2025/08/18 22:46
Leading AI Claude Was Asked to Name the Next Dogecoin (DOGE) for a 20,000% ROI, Its Pick Might Blow Your Mind
Cryptocurrencies are constantly evolving, and for meme coins, Dogecoin (DOGE) has been at the forefront for a considerable time. Starting as a joke, its wild rise was pushed by social media buzz and celebrity support, making it a mainstay in the crypto world. Now in 2025, a new player, Little Pepe (LILPEPE), has grabbed the […]
Tronweekly
2025/08/18 22:45
The address 0x4EB is suspected to have increased its holdings by 111,300 LINK 3 hours ago, with a value of approximately US$2.76 million.
PANews reported on August 18th that the address 0x4EB...3d5aF was suspected to have established a position of 111,300 LINK, worth approximately $2.76 million, three hours ago. Currently, the address holds
LINK
$26.15
+4.51%
PANews
2025/08/18 22:43
Sky Protocol spent $1.39 million to repurchase 17.32 million SKY last week, bringing the total repurchased SKY to 1.14 billion.
PANews reported on August 18th that Sky Protocol spent $1.39 million to repurchase 17.32 million SKY last week. To date, the project has repurchased a total of 1.14 billion SKY.
PANews
2025/08/18 22:40
In the past five days, five of the top 25 US stocks with the highest liquidity are involved in the crypto space, including Strategy and BitMine.
PANews reported on August 18 that according to crypto KOL AB Kuai.Dong, five of the 25 most liquid stocks in the U.S. stock market in the past five days were
PANews
2025/08/18 22:37
Impersonating UK Police in Crypto Scam, Scammer Steals $2.8M Bitcoin from Victim
Stablecoins in opmars: China werkt aan eigen digitale yuan versie
Windtree Therapeutics’ Shares Dive 77% After Nasdaq Delisting News
Toyota Unveils $10.8M Vehicle Blockchain Network on Avalanche to Reshape Mobility Trust
Meta freezes AI hiring amid team reshuffle