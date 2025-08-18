2025-08-21 Thursday

BTCS Inc. to Issue First Blockchain Dividend in Ethereum

BTCS has become the first Nasdaq-listed company to pay dividends in Ethereum. It is offering a one-time blockchain dividend of $0.05 per share to its shareholders. The post BTCS Inc. to Issue First Blockchain Dividend in Ethereum appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker2025/08/18 23:42
Starknet has approved the v0.14.0 proposal, which will be launched on the mainnet on September 1st.

PANews reported on August 18 that the Starknet community has approved the v0.14.0 version proposal, which will be launched on the mainnet on September 1, 2025, marking an important milestone
PANews2025/08/18 23:40
Gnosis Chain Offers $10,000 Bug Bounty

PANews reported on August 18th that the Gnosis Chain core team proposed a one-time bounty of $10,000 to researchers who discover a consensus vulnerability. According to proposal GIP-132, the vulnerability,
PANews2025/08/18 23:35
ETF Recap: Ether ETFs Deliver Blockbuster Week With $2.85 Billion as Bitcoin ETFs Trail Behind

Ether exchange-traded funds (ETFs) stole the spotlight last week with $2.85 billion in inflows, their strongest week on record. Bitcoin ETFs managed $548 million, extending their recovery but falling far short of ether’s dominance. Crypto ETF Flows Diverge As Ether Shines and Bitcoin Lags The week of Aug. 11–15 marked a turning point in the […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/18 23:30
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$588 million, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on August 18th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $588 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $84.2742 million
PANews2025/08/18 23:30
Space and Time collaborates with a16z to improve Jolt performance

PANews reported on August 18th that Space and Time announced a partnership with a16z to accelerate the development of Jolt using the Dory polynomial commitment scheme. Dory, a standard implementation
PANews2025/08/18 23:20
Michael Saylor’s Strategy Adds 430 BTC, Holdings Hit 629,376 – What’s the Catch?

Strategy has disclosed a new bitcoin buy covering the period of Aug. 11–17, 2025: 430 BTC acquired for $51.4 million, implying an average purchase price of $119,666 per Bitcoin. Strategy has acquired 430 BTC for ~$51.4 million at ~$119,666 per bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 25.1% YTD 2025. As of 8/17/2025, we hodl 629,376 $BTC acquired for ~$46.15 billion at ~$73,320 per bitcoin. $MSTR $STRC $STRK $STRF $STRD https://t.co/8zSHvPTFJO — Strategy (@Strategy) August 18, 2025 The add-on continues the company’s program of tactically increasing its treasury position during windows of liquidity. Following the transaction, total holdings stand at 629,376 BTC as of Aug. 17, 2025. Management also flagged a 25.1% BTC yield year-to-date for 2025, showing how balance-sheet exposure has contributed to performance during this year’s rally. Cost Basis and Scale of the Bet The update puts Strategy’s aggregate bitcoin cost at $46.15 billion, translating to an average purchase price of $73,320 per coin across the life of the program. Against that historical cost basis, the latest tranche—bought near $120,000—shows the company continuing to accumulate at elevated market levels while maintaining a long-duration thesis. The company’s approach remains simple: expand core holdings when capital is available and market conditions permit, with the expectation that bitcoin’s multi-cycle appreciation will outweigh near-term price volatility. ATM Playbook: Issuance Trigger Below 2.5x mNAV Alongside the treasury update, Strategy refined its guidance on how it may use its Common ATM equity program. When mNAV (as defined on Strategy.com) falls below 2.5×, the company may tactically issue MSTR shares to: pay interest on debt obligations fund preferred-equity dividends deploy capital “when otherwise deemed advantageous to the Company.” This formalizes how equity issuance fits into the firm’s balance-sheet toolkit. In practice, it gives management a rules-based trigger to raise cash when market conditions pressure the multiple, preserving liquidity for debt service and opportunistic treasury actions. Saylor Updates MSTR Equity Guidance to Boost Capital Flexibility Strategy has rolled out updated MSTR Equity ATM guidance, which offers investors a clearer look at how management will approach capital allocation. Strategy’s latest purchase is modest in size but consistent with its long-running thesis: use corporate finance levers—debt, equity, and cash flow—to compound a large, low-cost bitcoin position. With a clarified ATM framework and a transparent disclosure cadence, the company is showing that it will keep adding selectively while managing obligations and market cycles. Last week, Saylor took to X (formerly Twitter) to explain why shares of MSTR trade at a premium to Bitcoin’s net asset value (NAV). In his post , Saylor attributed this advantage to four key factors: Credit Amplification, Options Advantage, Passive Flows, and Superior Institutional Access—benefits that equity and credit instruments offer over commodity assets like Bitcoin.
CryptoNews2025/08/18 23:19
A whale spent $5.05 million to buy AERO at an average price of $1.40

PANews reported on August 18 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale address (starting with 0x41d) purchased 3.59 million AERO at a price of $1.40, spending a total of
PANews2025/08/18 23:11
Incrypted and Runner Bot enter into strategic partnership to expand access to memecoin analytics

The Incrypted team has entered into a partnership with Runner Bot, an analytical tool on the Solana network designed to analyse and trade memecoins. The cooperation is aimed at making professional analytical tools more accessible to a wider audience of traders. As part of the agreement, Incrypted Plus subscribers have already received free access to […] Сообщение Incrypted and Runner Bot enter into strategic partnership to expand access to memecoin analytics появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Incrypted2025/08/18 23:07
Injective Launches First On-Chain NVIDIA H100 GPU Derivatives Marketplace

PANews reported on August 18th that Injective announced the launch of the first on-chain marketplace for trading NVIDIA H100 GPU rental prices. Powered by Squaretower, this innovative marketplace uses a
PANews2025/08/18 23:07
