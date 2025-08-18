2025-08-21 Thursday

Crypto News

Funding Rates Flagged Crypto Pullback Before $400M Washout: QCP

Funding Rates Flagged Crypto Pullback Before $400M Washout: QCP

According to QCP’s latest Asia Colour analysis, digital asset markets faced a sharp sell-off, liquidating over $400 million in long positions as bitcoin fell from $118,000 to $115,000 and ether dropped from $4,500 to $4,300, according to analysis by QCP Capital. Pre-Jackson Hole Jitters Fuel Crypto Liquidation Event This heavy selling extends the recent drawdown, […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/19 00:30
CryptoNews2025/08/19 00:24
CryptoNews2025/08/19 00:24
Coinbase International to Launch MNT, RSR, and SUPER Perpetual Contract Trading

Coinbase International to Launch MNT, RSR, and SUPER Perpetual Contract Trading

PANews reported on August 18th that Coinbase Global Exchange announced that it will support perpetual contract trading for Mantle (MNT), Reserve Rights (RSR), and SuperVerse (SUPER) starting at or after
PANews2025/08/19 00:07
Tokenized assets double in a year as Wall Street pushes into on-chain finance

Tokenized assets double in a year as Wall Street pushes into on-chain finance

RWAs, excluding stablecoins, reached $26,30 billion in value, with private credit in the lead.
Crypto.news2025/08/19 00:03
TeraWulf plans to raise $400 million through convertible bonds, increasing Google's stake to 14%.

TeraWulf plans to raise $400 million through convertible bonds, increasing Google's stake to 14%.

PANews reported on August 18th that Bitcoin mining company TeraWulf plans to raise $400 million through the issuance of convertible bonds maturing in 2031 to support data center expansion and
PANews2025/08/19 00:02
China Merchants Bank unit ventures into crypto through Hong Kong gateway

China Merchants Bank unit ventures into crypto through Hong Kong gateway

Mainland China’s crypto freeze hasn’t stopped its financial giants from wading in where regulators allow. CMB International Securities, a subsidiary of the $1.7 trillion China Merchants Bank, has launched a crypto exchange in Hong Kong. On August 18, CMB International…
Crypto.news2025/08/18 23:58
Circle Acquires Malachite to Launch Arc Blockchain Testnet

Circle Acquires Malachite to Launch Arc Blockchain Testnet

PANews reported on August 18th that Informal Systems, its high-performance BFT consensus engine, Malachite, has been acquired by Circle to support the launch of Arc, a new open-source layer-1 blockchain
PANews2025/08/18 23:57
Solana Network Hits Theoretical 100K TPS In Latest Stress Test

Solana Network Hits Theoretical 100K TPS In Latest Stress Test

The throughput for the Solana network briefly reached a theoretical TPS (transactions per second) rate of 100K over the weekend after a stress load hit the layer-1 blockchain. A block
Insidebitcoins2025/08/18 23:51
Coinbase Opens SOL and XRP Perpetual Contract Trading to US Traders

Coinbase Opens SOL and XRP Perpetual Contract Trading to US Traders

PANews reported on August 18 that Coinbase announced that it has now opened SOL and XRP perpetual contract trading to US traders, supporting up to 5x leverage and no monthly
PANews2025/08/18 23:45
