2025-08-21 Thursday

Crypto News

Απολαύστε τα πιο δημοφιλή νέα σχετικά με τα κρύπτο, καθώς και ενημερώσεις της αγοράς
Can Pepe hit $0.01? The real PEPE price prediction 2030

Can Pepe hit $0.01? The real PEPE price prediction 2030

Hey, how do you feel about Pepe? Someone needs to tell this frog to calm down — the chart’s acting like it’s trying to speedrun the entire market cycle in a week. Today, we’re taking a shot at figuring out…
RealLink
REAL$0.05174+0.34%
Wink
LIKE$0.011573-1.80%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001046+0.48%
Κοινοποίηση
Crypto.news2025/08/19 01:54
Κοινοποίηση
Amdax Unveils Euronext-Bound Bitcoin Treasury Targeting 1% Supply – Europe’s MicroStrategy?

Amdax Unveils Euronext-Bound Bitcoin Treasury Targeting 1% Supply – Europe’s MicroStrategy?

Amsterdam-based crypto service provider Amdax has announced the launch of AMBTS B.V. , a new Bitcoin treasury company with ambitions to become one of the largest institutional holders of Bitcoin in Europe. The firm is preparing to list AMBTS on Euronext Amsterdam, with the bold long-term goal of accumulating 1% of Bitcoin’s total supply, a milestone that would firmly place it among the largest global corporate holders of Bitcoin. Amdax Says Europe Needs Its Own Bitcoin Treasury Giant to Compete Globally The move comes at a time of rising demand for Bitcoin amid persistent inflation, geopolitical instability, and increasing regulatory clarity in Europe. With institutional investors searching for assets that offer diversification and a hedge against macroeconomic risks, Bitcoin has emerged as a favored option due to its low correlation with traditional markets. Amdax believes Europe must strengthen its own digital asset infrastructure if it wants to compete with the United States and Asia, where corporate adoption of Bitcoin has already reached large scale. Amdax, founded in 2019, has built a reputation as one of the Netherlands’ most regulated and compliant crypto service providers. It became the first company to register with the Dutch Central Bank in 2020 and was among the earliest firms to receive approval under Europe’s new Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) framework. The company also completed independent ISAE 3000 audits, showing its focus on governance and risk management. Chief executive Lucas Wensing said the timing is right for Europe to see its own version of a corporate Bitcoin giant. “With now more than 10% of supply held by corporations, governments, and institutions, we believe the time has come to establish a Bitcoin treasury company in Europe. A listing on Euronext will provide institutional investors here with new, regulated instruments to gain exposure,” Wensing said. AMBTS will operate as a stand-alone company, with independent governance but strong connections to Amdax’s infrastructure and expertise. The new treasury is in the advanced stages of preparing for an initial public offering on Euronext Amsterdam and will first raise capital through a private financing round. Proceeds from that round are expected to be deployed directly into Bitcoin accumulation, marking the first step in its treasury strategy. Over time, the company plans to leverage capital markets to expand its holdings in multiple phases, seeking to grow BTC per share for its investors while building toward the 1% supply target. The benchmark for such ambitions remains MicroStrategy, the U.S.-based software firm that has become synonymous with corporate Bitcoin adoption. According to BitcoinTreasuries.net , MicroStrategy currently holds 629,376 BTC, making it by far the largest public holder of the asset. In total, public companies now control around 977,000 BTC across 100 firms, a number that has grown by nearly 14% in the past month alone. Source: BitcoinTreasuries.net Other corporate holders include Marathon Holdings with over 50,000 BTC, Germany’s Bitcoin Standard Treasury Company with 30,000 BTC, and Japan’s Metaplanet with nearly 19,000 BTC. Tesla continues to retain close to 10,000 BTC. Source: BitcoinTreasuries.net Collectively, entities ranging from corporations to governments now hold about 3.67 million BTC globally. Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed the government will not be buying Bitcoin for its Strategic Reserve . Speaking with Fox News on Aug. 14, Bessent said the reserve will be funded only through seized assets, not market purchases. “We’re not going to be buying that, but we are going to use confiscated assets and continue to build that up,” he said, estimating the reserve’s current value at $15–20 billion. The clarification dampened hopes among Bitcoin advocates who expected fresh U.S. government demand. Bitcoin Slides Below $116K as $500M in Longs Wiped Out—But Bulls Eye Higher Targets The crypto market stumbled at the start of the week, with Bitcoin falling more than 2% to $115,255 after touching a fresh all-time high above $124,000 last week. At its lowest point, the flagship cryptocurrency briefly dipped to $114,706, as over $500 million in leveraged long positions were liquidated across the market. Source: CryptoNews.com According to data from CryptoNews, Bitcoin has dropped 2.5% in the past 24 hours and 3.6% over the past week, though it remains up 25% year-to-date, second only to gold’s 29% gain among major asset classes. Analyst Charlie Bilello noted that this is the first time Bitcoin and gold have taken the top two spots in his annual asset rankings. Despite the recent volatility, Bitcoin has delivered an extraordinary 38.9 million percent total return since 2011, dwarfing gold’s 126% over the same period. Gold (+29%) and Bitcoin (+25%) are the top performing major assets so far in 2025. We’ve never seen these two in the #1/#2 spots for any calendar year. $GLD $BTC Video: https://t.co/SddQJ2cqsV pic.twitter.com/lydd41WwcQ — Charlie Bilello (@charliebilello) August 9, 2025 Still, signs of weakening momentum are emerging. Glassnode data shows the number of whale addresses holding over 10,000 BTC has fallen to its lowest level this year, while wallets holding 1,000–10,000 BTC are also declining, pointing to profit-taking at recent highs. Source: Glassnode Technical indicators suggest Bitcoin could consolidate between $112,000 and $120,000 through Q3, with some traders warning of a potential dip below $112,000. Well-followed trader “Cyclop” suggest ed Bitcoin may repeat its early 2025 pattern, when a 32% pullback formed a rounded base before fueling the rally past $120,000. $BTC What if… pic.twitter.com/UFAOiZcGvI — 𝗰𝘆𝗰𝗹𝗼𝗽 (@nobrainflip) August 18, 2025 His charts point to a possible retracement toward $90,000–95,000 before another move higher, echoing Strategy Chair Michael Saylor’s view that “volatility is a gift to the faithful.” Despite short-term turbulence, long-term bulls argue Bitcoin’s scarcity and institutional adoption will continue driving higher highs, with some analysts eyeing a push toward $130,000 once new liquidity returns.
B
B$0.55344-3.63%
Threshold
T$0.01595-0.87%
U
U$0.01417-29.85%
Κοινοποίηση
CryptoNews2025/08/19 01:44
Κοινοποίηση
Crypto.com Partners with VeChain Foundation While VET Struggles at $0.023

Crypto.com Partners with VeChain Foundation While VET Struggles at $0.023

Crypto.com has entered into a partnership with the VeChain Foundation, adding custody support for VET and VeThor (VTHO). The collaboration offers fresh entry points for institutions interested in gaining access into the VeChainThor blockchain, built on the foundations of data transparency, frictionless business collaboration, and fast value movements within business and consumer markets. The Crypto.com […]
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022067+0.14%
VeChain
VET$0.02404+3.35%
VeThor Token
VTHO$0.001872+0.75%
Κοινοποίηση
Tronweekly2025/08/19 01:36
Κοινοποίηση
China Merchants Bank Subsidiary Launches Licensed Crypto Exchange in Hong Kong

China Merchants Bank Subsidiary Launches Licensed Crypto Exchange in Hong Kong

China Merchants Bank subsidiary CMB International has become the first Chinese bank-affiliated firm to launch a regulated cryptocurrency exchange in Hong Kong, offering trading services for major digital assets. The post China Merchants Bank Subsidiary Launches Licensed Crypto Exchange in Hong Kong appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Major
MAJOR$0.15726-0.68%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05496-9.09%
Κοινοποίηση
Coinspeaker2025/08/19 01:32
Κοινοποίηση
South Korea to advance stablecoin push with new regulation: report

South Korea to advance stablecoin push with new regulation: report

Efforts to launch a won-denominated stablecoin in South Korea are gaining traction as financial regulators prepare to publish a detailed proposal for the assets. On August 18, local media outlet MoneyToday reported that the Financial Services Commission (FSC) of South…
EPNS
PUSH$0.03819-2.79%
Κοινοποίηση
Crypto.news2025/08/19 01:27
Κοινοποίηση
Metaverse Gaming Market Growth Across Global Regions

Metaverse Gaming Market Growth Across Global Regions

Metaverse Gaming MarketGlobal outlook of the Metaverse Gaming Market stands at 31.6 billion US dollars in mid-2025. The growth will rise towards 168.4 billion US dollars by the year 2030, with a growth speed of 39.8 percent each year. The wider metaverse sector will hold an expected size of 1.27 trillion US dollars in 2025. It will rise towards 7.64 trillion US dollars by the year 2032 as the new digital growth wave keeps stretching across global technology and online entertainment fields. In this article, we will examine the growth of gaming within the metaverse.Regional Highlights Of The Metaverse Gaming SectorThe North American market value is expected to be near 18 billion dollars in 2024, and the growth moves faster with strong adoption by players and investors. The European market size stays close to 12 billion dollars, and many gaming studios along with a Metaverse Game Development Company add metaverse titles for regular players. The Asia Pacific region holds the largest part, nearly 22 billion dollars, as countries like China, Japan, and India push digital gaming strongly. The Middle East and Africa region grows rapidly. The younger players bring steady demand in metaverse gaming. The Latin America region’s size is nearly 6 billion dollars, with Brazil and Mexico showing stronger activity in online gaming.Top 3 Metaverse Games In The MarketThe SandboxIt is a metaverse platform. Users can make their own digital spaces. The platform gives tools for creators to design land, characters, and items. Players can buy NFT lands. They can trade or build it.RobloxRoblox is a game world where users can play many games made by others on the same platform. The platform allows creators to build games of different styles and share them with a wide audience. Players can spend time in many activities, where each world offers a new style of interaction.IlluviumIt is a metaverse game that brings together open-world adventure. It has battles with digital creatures. Players can travel through wide lands and find rare beings called Illuvials, which can be collected. The game uses blockchain technology. Players own their items and can trade them outside the game.Technology Driving The Growth Of Metaverse GamesBlockchainBlockchain is the base that makes the digital world safer and fairer because all records stay open, and no single person can change them. The tokens and coins made on blockchain give players true control of digital items. A person can move these items outside the game and keep their value strong for long-term use.VR and ARVirtual reality and augmented reality bring a new kind of world where a player feels inside the game and sees things closer to real life. The movement and sight make the play more natural and give a strong level of depth. The game space becomes wider and holds more energy with these tools.Smart ContractsSmart contracts make rules inside games work without human action, so every process runs smoothly and fairly. The code runs alone. It gives trust to players. The use of these contracts makes payments and deals fast and safe with no middle person.Cross-platform and InteroperabilityGames in the metaverse move across many devices, so one person can play on a computer, mobile, or even on consoles without stopping. The link between platforms makes the player base wider. Interoperability brings the chance to use one item in more than one game, which grows the full game world.Cloud GamingCloud gaming makes metaverse games easy to play without the need for heavy hardware. The game runs on cloud servers. It reaches the global network. This way, even small devices can hold big games without stopping.5G Networks5G networks bring fast transfer of data, which keeps the play steady without delay. The new speed gives games high-quality motion and sound without cutting the flow.Future Of Metaverse Games DevelopmentHyper-growth PotentialMetaverse games hold space for a sudden rise in users because of wide interest from many age groups. The scale can grow because new devices and platforms bring more entry points.Monetization DiversificationGame owners can earn through many ways, such as item sales, asset rentals, or ticketing of events. The income becomes wide because different users choose different spending habits.New Tech FrontiersThe games will take growth from future tools such as hologram projects. The new support will create deeper play where players feel part of another space. The touch of the air will be shaped into hard blocks that give the feel of real objects.Artificial IntelligenceAI gives life to characters. It makes their actions feel more human and smarter. The game can change itself. It is based on the player’s choice. The sense of freshness stays strong because no play feels the same as the last.Final ThoughtsThe metaverse game is now moving from a simple play to a strong earning space where new projects rise with new value and new ideas. The growth line stays long, and the chance for stable income is opening with every new digital step. A business that starts here finds space in web3 gaming, with the best future and steady demand. The market grows without stopping, and the right entry can bring constant gain. Now is the best time for metaverse game development. Build your metaverse game business today with an expert Metaverse Game Development Company for long-term assured growth.Metaverse Gaming Market Growth Across Global Regions was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story.
NEAR
NEAR$2.505+1.08%
RealLink
REAL$0.05174+0.34%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00226766+1.77%
Κοινοποίηση
Medium2025/08/19 01:27
Κοινοποίηση
Pepe price teeters on edge of a breakdown as risky pattern forms

Pepe price teeters on edge of a breakdown as risky pattern forms

Pepe price has underperformed the market recently amid weak demand, and a risky chart pattern points to a bearish breakdown. Pepe Coin (PEPE) was trading at $0.00001070 on Monday, Aug. 19, much lower than the July high of $0.00001470.  Risky…
Edge
EDGE$0.63712-9.02%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001046+0.48%
Κοινοποίηση
Crypto.news2025/08/19 01:26
Κοινοποίηση
4 Best Cryptos to Buy Today For 100X Growth Potential This Week

4 Best Cryptos to Buy Today For 100X Growth Potential This Week

Cryptocurrency investors often ask: Which meme coins hold the most promise for long-term growth? In the explosive world of digital assets, meme coins continue to captivate the market with their unpredictable surges and strong community backing. From viral sensations to emerging contenders, these coins are rewriting the playbook on crypto investing. Among these, Arctic Pablo […]
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00004229+0.76%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002597+13.35%
Κοινοποίηση
Tronweekly2025/08/19 01:15
Κοινοποίηση
Trump-Backed Crypto Firm Eyes Asia for Bold Bitcoin Expansion

Trump-Backed Crypto Firm Eyes Asia for Bold Bitcoin Expansion

Key Takeaways: American Bitcoin, linked to Eric and Donald Trump Jr., is exploring acquisitions in Asia, targeting Japan and Hong Kong. The company aims to become a global Bitcoin powerhouse, The post Trump-Backed Crypto Firm Eyes Asia for Bold Bitcoin Expansion appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.695-1.14%
Κοινοποίηση
Crypto Ninjas2025/08/19 00:55
Κοινοποίηση
Altcoin Season Shock: These Three Coins Could Make Portfolios Pop – If Rotation Holds

Altcoin Season Shock: These Three Coins Could Make Portfolios Pop – If Rotation Holds

The altcoin season remains selective , but three names are capturing attention for different reasons. Chainlink provides infrastructure support, Pi draws speculative interest, and Solana benefits from ecosystem activity. Market conditions suggest traders are still cautious. Bitcoin dominance remains above 60%, and Ethereum flows continue to drive attention toward DeFi and Layer-2 networks. In that context, rotation into altcoins has been narrow, but tokens with liquidity, narratives, or active infrastructure use are beginning to stand out. Chainlink Holds Infrastructure Value Chainlink (LINK) is trading near $25 , with daily volume around $3.2 billion and a market cap close to $17.4 billion, according to CoinMarketCap. The token has gained about 15% over the past week. Analysts expect the August price range to stay between $15.90 and $18.10, with wider projections ranging from $26 to $32 by the end of the year. These figures come from sources like CoinCodex and Cryptopolitan, providing a consistent basis for the outlook. Today, @SergeyNazarov was featured on @Visa ’s Tokenized podcast: • Chainlink’s work with Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) • How policy changes are driving institutional adoption • How Chainlink is unlocking cross-border transactions for ANZ and Fidelity International And much… https://t.co/Wpb3KmWPFz — Chainlink (@chainlink) August 18, 2025 LINK’s role as a DeFi utility token underpins its steady movement. Its price action reflects usage trends like oracle demand rather than speculative cycles. Supply remains stable, and governance still anchors protocol behavior. Pi Coin Remains Speculative Pi (PI) is sitting near $0.36 , with volatility but no clear breakout. The trading range between $0.32 and $0.37 remains intact unless momentum pushes above the 20-day EMA, currently near $0.40. Forecasts see limited movement in the short term, with the RSI indicating that momentum has stalled. Pi’s activity derives from community attention and narrative rather than real-world utility. Despite occasional spikes, it continues to trade within a baseline range. Solana Gains on Activity Solana (SOL) trades close to $181, showing a mere 1% weekly gain. Daily volume exceeds $6.2 billion, and market value is near $98 billion. Exchange listings and on-chain metrics indicate growing developer activity across NFTs and DeFi. Solana Price (Source: CoinMarketCap) Technical indicators place support near $175–$185, and resistance levels lie in the $209–$213 zone. Some forecasters expect breakout moves if volume persists, though trading signs remain moderate. What That Means for Altcoin Season Chainlink rides practical infrastructure use, Pi offers a speculative angle, and Solana brings ecosystem depth. Each is drawing interest differently during this selective altseason. Rotations are not driven by hype. Instead, token flows align with usage patterns and ecosystem signs. As weekend liquidity arrives, volume and open interest patterns may confirm whether capital is shifting more broadly. If inflows continue, tokens favored in this scenario may receive proportionate attention. Chainlink’s price is linked to DeFi demand, Pi’s narrative traction, and Solana’s on-chain velocity offer distinct entry points. A broader altcoin season will likely follow if data supports rotation . Until then, these three provide insights into how capital is distributed in this phase—one token demonstrates infrastructure resilience, another speculative movement, and the third growing ecosystem activity.
NEAR
NEAR$2.505+1.08%
Threshold
T$0.01595-0.87%
Solana
SOL$184.97+1.76%
Κοινοποίηση
CryptoNews2025/08/19 00:52
Κοινοποίηση

Νέες τάσεις

Περισσότερα

Impersonating UK Police in Crypto Scam, Scammer Steals $2.8M Bitcoin from Victim

Stablecoins in opmars: China werkt aan eigen digitale yuan versie

Windtree Therapeutics’ Shares Dive 77% After Nasdaq Delisting News

Toyota Unveils $10.8M Vehicle Blockchain Network on Avalanche to Reshape Mobility Trust

Meta freezes AI hiring amid team reshuffle