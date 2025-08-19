2025-08-21 Thursday

Crypto News

Solana RWAs grow reach $390M, up 124% YTD: Messari report

Solana has seen significant growth in RWAs, accompanied by strong quarter for its DeFi ecosystem.
Crypto.news 2025/08/19 02:56
Hashrate Rebounds to 966 EH/s, Edging Within Striking Distance of a New Peak

As bitcoin holds around $116,000 mark, the network’s hashrate is steadily pushing its way back toward record-breaking territory. Despite Revenue Loss, Bitcoin Miners Push Network Strength Back to Record-Breaking Levels After climbing to 976 exahash per second (EH/s), the network’s computing power slid back below the 900 EH/s threshold just four days later. As of […]
Bitcoin.com News 2025/08/19 02:45
How Blockchain Technology Enhances Online Casino Integrity

Blockchain brings fairness, transparency, and security to online casinos, ensuring trust, faster payments, and verifiable gameplay.
Blockchainreporter 2025/08/19 02:36
Bitcoin Miner TeraWulf Announces $400M Private Notes – Data Center Push, $60M Upsize Option

Key Takeaways: TeraWulf announced a $400M private offering of convertible notes, with proceeds partly funding data center expansion. Convertible notes give miners financing flexibility while delaying shareholder dilution, a trend also seen in other capital-intensive industries. Broader demand for high-performance computing may encourage miners to repurpose infrastructure for AI and cloud workloads. Bitcoin miner TeraWulf Inc. announced that it intends to raise $400 million through a private offering of convertible senior notes due 2031, according to a press release published on August 18. The company said the offering will be made to qualified institutional buyers under Rule 144A of the Securities Act of 1933. Initial purchasers will also have the option to buy up to an additional $60 million of the notes within 13 days of issuance. TeraWulf Explains Use of Proceeds TeraWulf said proceeds from the sale will be used in part to cover costs of capped call transactions, with the remainder directed toward expanding its data centers and other corporate purposes. The company described the notes as senior unsecured obligations carrying semi-annual interest payments beginning March 1, 2026, and maturing on September 1, 2031, unless repurchased, redeemed, or converted earlier. TeraWulf Announces Fluidstack Expansion with 160 MW CB-5 Lease at Lake Mariner 🐺 @fluidstackio has exercised its option to expand at the Company’s Lake Mariner data center campus in Western New York. The expansion adds CB-5, a new purpose-built data center building providing an… — TeraWulf (@TeraWulfInc) August 18, 2025 The notes will be convertible into cash, shares of common stock, or a combination of both, at the company’s election. Any conversion into shares will depend on stockholder approval for an increase in the authorized common stock. In connection with the pricing, TeraWulf said it expects to enter into capped call transactions with financial institutions, designed to reduce potential dilution of its common stock upon conversion. These institutions or their affiliates may purchase shares or enter derivative positions in the company’s stock to hedge their exposure, which could affect market prices of both the shares and the notes. The securities have not been registered under the Securities Act and may only be offered in the U.S. under an applicable exemption. The company noted that the offering’s completion depends on market conditions. Options to Repurpose Data Centers Bitcoin mining companies are seeking new financing channels to scale operations amid rising competition for computing power. Access to capital markets through convertible notes provides miners with funding flexibility without immediately diluting shareholders, a strategy several peers have also employed. Analysts are watching whether expanded data center investments could strengthen miners’ positioning in the broader digital infrastructure sector. With demand for high-performance computing growing across artificial intelligence and blockchain applications, the ability to allocate capacity beyond cryptocurrency mining could shape longer-term revenue models. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) How does this connect to AI and cloud computing? Data centers built for mining can be adapted for AI training and cloud services, diversifying revenue beyond bitcoin production. Are such financing methods common outside crypto? Yes. Tech and energy firms often issue convertible notes to balance funding needs with equity considerations—crypto miners are now following suit. How does convertible debt differ from equity fundraising for miners ? Unlike issuing shares, convertible notes delay dilution until conversion, letting miners secure funding without immediately expanding their shareholder base.
CryptoNews 2025/08/19 02:33
Best Meme Coins to Buy: SPX6900 Minted Millionaires in 2024, TOKEN6900 Could Do the Same This Year

SPX6900 minted millionaires in 2024, and analysts now eye TOKEN6900’s presale as the next meme coin with 100x potential before listings.
Blockchainreporter 2025/08/19 02:22
Story Protocol Founder Abandons $2B Company With Measly $45 in Fees Revenue, Community Cries ‘Soft Rug Pull’

The crypto community has erupted with accusations against Story Protocol co-founder Jason Zhao, alleging he orchestrated a ‘ soft rug pull ‘ after departing from his $2 billion on-chain intellectual property (IP) venture that generates merely $45 in daily revenue. In an August 16 X announcement, Zhao disclosed his decision to step down from his co-founder position while transitioning to a strategic advisory role within the protocol. After 3.5 years building Story from scratch, I’m stepping out of my full-time role. I’ll stay closely involved as a strategic advisor. While incubating Poseidon, I rekindled my original passion from my DeepMind days: applying AI to frontier industries like science and space.… pic.twitter.com/fd8J0c9uSO — Jason Zhao (@jasonjzhao) August 16, 2025 The announcement ignited a firestorm of criticism from crypto participants who suspect he is departing after securing substantial personal gains. Dev Exposes Truth Regarding Story Protocol Rug Pull Allegations A prominent crypto developer expressed outrage, stating that Story Protocol secured over $130M in funding from elite VCs, including a16z and others, yet delivered minimal practical utility. “The blockchain produced just $45 in fees during the past 24 hours despite assertions of tokenizing $61T in IP.” After so many readings yesterday, I really now understand why everyone has been bashing Zhao recently when he announced he was stepping down from his full time role while staying as a strategic advisor… Imagine a project like Story Protocol which raised over $130M in funding… https://t.co/2zkmnOhBCQ pic.twitter.com/oKFq1OL7dg — Kingjami 🎒 (@__cryptowizard) August 18, 2025 While founder-led exits are unfortunately common in cryptocurrency, such departures rarely occur following substantial capital commitments from prestigious venture capital firms like a16z. Although the impact on the team’s primary product and ongoing development is unclear, numerous commenters on Zhao’s announcement have characterized this as a founder-led exit, prompting widespread accusations of rug pull. Story Protocol’s whitepaper positioned the project as a blockchain initiative designed to transform intellectual property management through on-chain solutions. Rather than relying on outdated copyright frameworks, the platform seeks to empower creators to register, monitor, and monetize their works, including books, films, music, and AI-generated content, through a decentralized network. According to the token distribution structure, Zhao and three additional co-founders control 20% of the total one billion token supply, equivalent to approximately 200 million tokens. STORY PROTOCOL TOKENOMICS RELEASED $IP Distribution: 38.4% Ecosystem and Community 10% Initial Incentives (TGE reward) 10% Foundation 21.6% Early Backers 20% Core Contributors Initial Supply: 1 billion $IP Initial Unlocked Supply: 25% pic.twitter.com/0X4eNmwOqr — Anon Vee (@AnonVee_) February 7, 2025 At the current trading price of $5.69, should Zhao hold 5% of the tokens and liquidate his position, he could potentially realize profits of approximately $284.5 million. Source: CoinMarketCap Story Protocol has historically attracted approximately $134.3 million in equity financing across multiple rounds. These include a May 2023 seed round generating $29.3 million , a September 2023 Series A yielding $25 million, and a substantial August 2024 Series B led by Andreessen Horowitz’s a16z crypto division, contributing $80 million. This funding establishes the company’s valuation at roughly $2.25 billion. Hyperliquid Founder Slams Jason Zhao Over Story Protocol’s Meager Revenue Figures Additionally, on August 11, Story Protocol obtained an $82 million token-based investment from Heritage Distilling, a publicly traded entity, as part of a strategic plan to create an IP token treasury within a broader $360 million IP token reserve framework. Joseph Schiarizzi, founder of lending protocol Nerite, condemned the initiative, revealing that Story Protocol’s team sold $150,000 worth of tokens to increase the IP token’s price by 2%. I dont know why everyone is afraid to say this out loud: $150k sell to move the price of IP 2%. Yet they think they can create a $300M reserve for a treasury company?? It's an elaborate scheme to DUMP ON RETAIL These treasury company fronts will get a lot of people hurt. https://t.co/DvW7dWpg8m pic.twitter.com/7jJySTrTar — CupoJOSΞPH 🐌 (@CupOJoseph) August 14, 2025 “Yet they think they can create a $300M reserve for a treasury company,” Schiarizzi stated. He characterized the scheme as “an elaborate plan to DUMP ON RETAIL” The founder of Hyperliquid-based yield protocol Harmonix Finance criticized Story Protocol’s dismal revenue performance, which, according to DeFiLlama, reached an all-time high of $3,163 despite maintaining a $5.8 billion fully diluted valuation (FDV). Source: DefiLama The Harmonix founder said that Hyperliquid didn’t raise a single dime, and both the founder and core contributors have no fancy backgrounds. Yet, they built the number 1 on-chain perp protocol, generatin g an average of $3 million in daily revenue . Zhao’s Departure Explanation Zhao has remained silent since his resignation announcement. However, he indicated in his post that his departure relates to his involvement with Poseidon, an AI data infrastructure layer developed by the protocol, focusing on biopharma and space research applications. Reflecting on his tenure at Story Protocol, Zhao described it as “the most meaningful experience of his life.” He noted: “What began as a whiteboard sketch when I was 22 turned into more than I could have imagined,” addin g that Story IP has evolved into the foundational protocol for intellectual property, including fashion brand Balmain and K-pop group BTS in South Korea, processing millions of transactions. Zhao seized the opportunity to introduce the incoming leadership, who will assume control. What a run, JZ! Very excited to be your key investor and strong AI training data/IP infrastructure partner as you now breakout on your own venture. From a whiteboard session at San Francisco Wework in ‘22 to building Story into a purpose-built IP blockchain serving top IPs, AI… — S.Y. Lee Story/IP (@storysylee) August 16, 2025 According to his announcement, Story Protocol will enter a second phase under S.Y. Lee’s guidance alongside the new CPO, Andrea, who previously contributed to Amazon’s conversational AI initiatives.
CryptoNews 2025/08/19 02:18
Dogecoin (DOGE) May See Relief Rally After Major Technical Cue, Analyst Says

Crypto analyst Ali Martinez says the TD Sequential indicator just flashed a “buy” on Dogecoin. Traders will watch $0.21–$0.22 for signs of a short-term bounce.
Blockchainreporter 2025/08/19 02:15
You No Longer Have To Worry About Ripple Price Fluctuations, Find Mining Launches New XRP Mining Contracts

This month, the price of XRP experienced significant fluctuations—at one point dropping from $3.34 to $3.10 due to over $1 billion in market liquidations, and then stabilizing as large-scale funds returned and the Ripple lawsuit concluded. Although analysts believe that breaking key resistance could point directly to $3.90, price swings and macro news still worry investors. Many XRP holders have expressed that such volatility is very concerning. To ensure stable returns throughout the lifecycle of XRP holders’ assets, Find Mining has officially announced cloud mining contracts payable in XRP. Users only need to hold XRP and activate computing power; no further operations or equipment are required. The system automatically settles profits daily, allowing previously idle XRP to generate income every day. Find Mining’s Unique Features Multi-Currency Compatibility: Supports direct deposits and withdrawals of major cryptocurrencies such as XRP, BTC, DOGE, USDT, USDC, LTC, and BNB. Zero Threshold: No mining hardware or complex setup required. New users receive a $15 mining bonus upon registration, allowing easy participation in mining. Flexible Contract Options: Offers various terms and amounts to meet different budget and income requirements. Completely Secure: Built-in wallet isolation, multiple encryption methods, and transparent settlements ensure the safety of your funds and account. Daily Automatic Income: Earnings are automatically settled daily, with transparent details that users can check anytime in the backend. How to Start Using Find Mining Starting your cloud mining journey with Find Mining is very simple: 1.Register an Account Sign up on the Find Mining platform and instantly receive $15 worth of cloud computing power. 2.Choose a Mining Plan Select a plan that suits your needs. (Click here for all contract options) The platform offers flexible plans, starting from $100, covering both short-term and long-term mining, allowing users to choose freely according to their budget and goals. 3.Activate and Earn Daily Once you successfully purchase a contract, the system will start running automatically, and daily earnings will be automatically credited to your account. Market-Adaptive Mining Find Mining’s AI does not mine blindly. It continuously monitors the prices and mining difficulty of more than ten major cryptocurrencies and can quickly allocate computing power to the most profitable coins. The company states that this intelligent strategy can increase efficiency by about 30% compared to mining with a fixed single coin. The platform also places special emphasis on sustainability—all mining facilities use renewable energy, which not only effectively reduces operating costs but also minimizes environmental impact. Another major highlight of Find Mining is the predictability of its income. Whether Bitcoin reaches new highs or the broader market experiences fluctuations, earnings are distributed on a fixed schedule. For users who are tired of income fluctuating with the market, this stability is one of the platform’s most attractive features. In short Join Find Mining , and XRP along with other digital assets no longer need to be affected by price fluctuations, generating stable daily earnings automatically. Intelligent mining, flexible contracts, and renewable energy make your investment more efficient, safer, and more sustainable. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced investor, let your digital assets create earnings for you every day.
CryptoNews 2025/08/19 02:09
BitMine’s $1.7b weekly haul pushes Ethereum holdings past $6.6b

BitMine Immersion accelerated its Ethereum accumulation, adding 373,000 ETH in seven days. The corporate treasury now stands at $6.6 billion, positioning the firm as the world’s largest ETH holder and second only to Strategy’s Bitcoin trove. In a press release…
Crypto.news 2025/08/19 02:06
Injective launches Nvidia GPU derivative market

Injective has launched the first-ever on-chain market for the trading of the rental prices of the Nvidia H100 chip units. Injective (INJ) announced the launch of the first Nvidia GPU derivative market on Aug. 18, noting the financial primitive will…
Crypto.news 2025/08/19 02:00
Impersonating UK Police in Crypto Scam, Scammer Steals $2.8M Bitcoin from Victim

Stablecoins in opmars: China werkt aan eigen digitale yuan versie

Windtree Therapeutics’ Shares Dive 77% After Nasdaq Delisting News

Toyota Unveils $10.8M Vehicle Blockchain Network on Avalanche to Reshape Mobility Trust

Meta freezes AI hiring amid team reshuffle