2025-08-21 Thursday

Crypto News

Απολαύστε τα πιο δημοφιλή νέα σχετικά με τα κρύπτο, καθώς και ενημερώσεις της αγοράς
Sam Altman says Trump is underestimating China’s AI threatI’m

Sam Altman says Trump is underestimating China’s AI threatI’m

Sam Altman has said the U.S. is getting it wrong on China’s AI game. The OpenAI CEO told a few reporters in San Francisco that Donald Trump’s latest ban on advanced chips won’t stop China from pushing forward in artificial intelligence. According to CNBC, Sam met journalists over Mediterranean food in the Presidio and laid […]
LETSTOP
STOP$0.13084-5.97%
MemeCore
M$0.42979+2.39%
Threshold
T$0.01595-0.80%
Κοινοποίηση
Cryptopolitan2025/08/19 07:49
Κοινοποίηση
X app installs on Android dropped 44% year over year in July

X app installs on Android dropped 44% year over year in July

Elon Musk’s X is losing ground on Android even as it gains on Apple’s platform. New installs on Google Play are consistently falling year over year. In July 2025, new installs of X on Google Play fell 44% year over year worldwide, while downloads from Apple’s App Store rose 15%, highlighting a widening gap between […]
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04888+11.72%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.0000001061-2.30%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02785+1.71%
Κοινοποίηση
Cryptopolitan2025/08/19 07:39
Κοινοποίηση
94% developers expect AI to cut long-term development costs despite high integration expenses

94% developers expect AI to cut long-term development costs despite high integration expenses

A newly released Google Cloud survey revealed that 87% of developers are now using AI agents to streamline and automate tasks, even as the technology fuels unease among workers already reeling from historic job losses.  The report, conducted in partnership with The Harris Poll, surveyed 615 developers in the US, South Korea, Norway, Finland, and […]
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07564+0.38%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1186+1.97%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00696-2.52%
Κοινοποίηση
Cryptopolitan2025/08/19 07:30
Κοινοποίηση
SEC Taps Into Early Crypto Projects With Direct Outreach to Shape New Rules

SEC Taps Into Early Crypto Projects With Direct Outreach to Shape New Rules

The SEC is launching direct engagement with early-stage blockchain startups, signaling a major regulatory shift toward proactive dialogue, compliance clarity, and stronger U.S. leadership in crypto. SEC Opens Direct Channels to Blockchain Builders The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is increasing its outreach to the digital asset industry, focusing more closely on early-stage blockchain […]
U
U$0.01417-29.85%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1014+1.30%
Major
MAJOR$0.15726-0.66%
Κοινοποίηση
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/19 07:30
Κοινοποίηση
South Korean Regulator to Reorganize AML Protocols Ahead of Stablecoin Legislation

South Korean Regulator to Reorganize AML Protocols Ahead of Stablecoin Legislation

The Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), a top South Korean regulator, has begun to reorganizing its anti-money laundering (AML) protocols ahead of the “institutionalization” of stablecoins . The FIU said it will conduct stablecoin-related research via external contractors. It will then compile its findings in December this year before drafting a set of guidelines for stablecoin operators and issuers. Per The Bell Korea , the regulator is likely to recommend amendments to the Specific Financial Information Act, with “significant changes” in store. The South Korean National Assembly Building in Seoul, South Korea. (Source: National Assembly [KOGL Type 1]) South Korean Regulator Readies Stablecoin Regulations The regulator is likely to impose entry restrictions and business conduct regulations. Many of these will likely focus on the security of the assets that underpin any South Korean stablecoins, as well as data reporting criteria. An FIU official said that December’s research report would “serve as a foundation for developing AML response measures in response to changes in the virtual asset industry and the institutionalization of stablecoins.” The official added that the measures would help “improve and supplement the existing system.” The FIU currently plays a key role in policing domestic crypto exchanges and ensuring their AML compliance. And the reorganization appears to suggest it expects to become the top AML regulatory authority for stablecoin issuers, despite plans to scrap its parent organization, the Financial Services Commission (FSC). President Lee Jae-myung has previously announced his intention to do away with the FSC. He wants to merge its operations with those of the finance ministry and the Financial Supervisory Service. President Lee Jae Myung’s approval rating has dropped for the second straight week, sinking to a record low of 51.1 percent, a poll showed Monday. The slide comes amid growing controversy over his Liberation Day pardons. https://t.co/VYWndBDJoZ — The Korea JoongAng Daily (@JoongAngDaily) August 18, 2025 However, recent government plan announcements have made no further mention of scrapping the FSC . And the Blue House has even assigned it crypto-related tasks for 2025. FIU Set for Important Regulatory Role? The FIU’s plans, which involve conducting a study on international stablecoin regulations, appear to suggest the regulator expects to police the industry ahead of the rollout of legislation. Several stablecoin bills are on the agenda at the National Assembly. However, lawmakers are yet to fine-tune the details of these draft laws. They continue to deliberate matters like the possible launch of stablecoin lending services. Critics note that the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and other organizations have warned that stablecoin adoption can lead to increased money laundering risks. The Bell Korea noted that many countries, including the United States, have been “quick to develop countermeasures.” Conversely, it noted, South Korea, is a “latecomer,” in this regard, as it “still lacks a comprehensive system.” The media outlet also added that South Korea “still lacks a clear legal definition of stablecoins.” Thus far, most AML-related legislation (including the Special Financial Transactions Act) and regulations relate to exchanges and crypto wallet operators. Big Businesses Ready to Make Stablecoin Moves While lawmakers are yet to form a firm consensus on stablecoin legislation, both major parties agree that businesses should be allowed to issue or make use of KRW-pegged coins. The headquarters of the South Korean tech giant Naver. (Source: Maskkwon [CC BY-SA 4.0]) Some of the country’s biggest banks and tech firms have responded by registering stablecoin-related trademarks. Others have already launched dedicated stablecoin business units as they await the National Assembly’s green light. Experts expect companies like Kakao and Naver to make significant progress in the stablecoin space. Both already have a sophisticated network of web-based services, ranging from e-payment platforms to banking and software-as-a-service (SaaS) offerings.
Threshold
T$0.01595-0.80%
FORM
FORM$3.5189-1.96%
READY
READY$0.003208-1.14%
Κοινοποίηση
CryptoNews2025/08/19 07:30
Κοινοποίηση
Bitcoin Pullback Wipes $200B — Solana, ADA and MAGACOIN FINANCE Named Best Altcoins to Buy

Bitcoin Pullback Wipes $200B — Solana, ADA and MAGACOIN FINANCE Named Best Altcoins to Buy

The cryptocurrency market’s surging momentum hit a roadblock as Bitcoin experienced a pullback in its value. As a result, over […] The post Bitcoin Pullback Wipes $200B — Solana, ADA and MAGACOIN FINANCE Named Best Altcoins to Buy appeared first on Coindoo.
Cardano
ADA$0.8762+2.46%
Κοινοποίηση
Coindoo2025/08/19 07:21
Κοινοποίηση
Crypto Market Weekly Review (August 11-17): US Economic Data Cools, Crypto Asset Buying Power Remains Strong

Crypto Market Weekly Review (August 11-17): US Economic Data Cools, Crypto Asset Buying Power Remains Strong

Author: 0xBrooker BTC daily trend BTC opened at $119,309.37 this week and closed at $117,488.60, with a low of $116,859.32 and a high of $124,533.00, a drop of 1.53%, an
Bitcoin
BTC$113,566.14-0.29%
Κοινοποίηση
PANews2025/08/19 07:00
Κοινοποίηση
Chamath Palihapitiya Files $250M SPAC Aiming at America’s Strategic Tech Sectors

Chamath Palihapitiya Files $250M SPAC Aiming at America’s Strategic Tech Sectors

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022067+0.14%
Κοινοποίηση
CoinGape2025/08/19 06:54
Κοινοποίηση
OpenAI’s ChatGPT Predicts the Price of XRP, XMR, and ADA After Recent Market Crash

OpenAI’s ChatGPT Predicts the Price of XRP, XMR, and ADA After Recent Market Crash

The latest upgrade of ChatGPT, ChatGPT-5, predicts that XRP, Monero, and Cardano could deliver standout returns in the months ahead, potentially rewarding investors just in time for the holiday season. However, the path to upside is turbulent for now. Last Thursday, Bitcoin soared to a new record high of $124,128, edging past its previous peak of $122,838 set only a month earlier. The rally quickly cooled after the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported higher-than-expected U.S. inflation numbers for July, triggering a wave of profit-taking that briefly crashed BTC’s price below $115,000 the following Monday. But there’s a silver lining: the industry is getting clearer guidance from US authorities. President Trump recently signed the GENIUS Act, the nation’s first fully fledged stablecoin law mandating that all stablecoins must be backed by reserves. Around the same time, the SEC introduced Project Crypto , a sweeping modernization effort designed to clarify how securities rules apply to digital assets. With these shifts paving the way, analysts say the market may be primed for another explosive rally in meme coins and alternative tokens, potentially surpassing the mania of 2021, with XRP, Monero and Cardano at the front of the pack if ChatGPT’s outlook proves correct. XRP (Ripple): ChatGPT Predicts 5× Growth, Potentially Reaching $10 by Year-End ChatGPT predicts XRP ($XRP) could climb toward $10 before the end of 2025, more than 5x up from its current trading price of $2.97. The token’s performance this year has been notable. On July 18, it spiked to $3.65, eclipsing its 2018 record of $3.40, before correcting roughly 18.5% to today’s levels. Adoption continues to expand. In 2024, the UN Capital Development Fund pointed out XRP as a viable solution for international transfers in developing economies. Ripple also put an end to its years-long legal battle with the SEC earlier this year when the regulator officially dropped its case, cementing a 2023 ruling that retail XRP sales are not securities. This landmark outcome essentially cleared the way for most legitimate altcoins to avoid similar SEC overreach. If XRP revisits its highs, ChatGPT sees $10 as a realistic milestone, with $15 achievable under a strong bull market scenario. Technicals look balanced, with the relative strength index (RSI) at 50, signaling just slightly more selling momentum that will soon ease once traders have finished cashing in on recent gains. Over the past year, XRP has surged 427%, vastly outperforming Bitcoin’s 93% and Ethereum’s 64% gains over the same period. Monero ($XMR) Privacy Coin Holds the Fort Amidst Market-Wide Downturn Monero (XMR) is one of the most popular privacy-focused cryptocurrencies, built to keep transactions completely anonymous and untraceable. Unlike Bitcoin or Ethereum, which record every transaction on a transparent blockchain, Monero uses advanced cryptography like ring signatures, stealth addresses, and confidential transactions to hide both the sender and receiver. This makes it a favorite for users who value financial privacy. Launched in 2014, it has grown into a top project with a strong community. While regulators often scrutinize Monero due to its privacy features, supporters see it as a crucial tool for true financial freedom in the digital era. After sharp dip to below $240, Monero is now rebounding sharply. Today, XMR weathered a market wide crash that took 4.8% off the price of XRP, 2.5% from Bitcoin and 6.1% from Ethereum while XMR added 1.5% to trade at $272. Additionally, the chart shows a sharp upspike in XMR’s RSI, indicating gathering buying momentum. Should this develop into a rally, XMR could go as high as $400, where it is likely to face resistance, but with strong support just above $300, its conceivable that a bull market could result in a new ATH for the top privacy coin. Monero’s current ATH is $542.33, set way back in 2018. Cardano ($ADA): ChatGPT Predicts the Eco-Friendly Blockchain Could See 158% Growth Cardano ($ADA) has rallied 171% over the past 365 days, outperforming Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana to become the second best performing multibillion dollar cap coin after XRP. This is largely due to growing demand for sustainable and scalable blockchain solutions, alongside a surge of interest in stablecoins and real world asset tokenization. It’s even caught the attention of the most powerful leader in the world. In a post on Truth Social, Donald Trump mentioned ADA as part of his proposal for a U.S. Strategic Crypto Reserve. While Bitcoin was the main focus, ADA is a proposed addition, though only if acquired through government seizures rather than direct purchases. Created by Charles Hoskinson, a co-founder of Ethereum, Cardano stands out for its Proof-of-Stake mechanism, low energy footprint, and academically peer-reviewed development, traits that continue to attract institutional and retail interest alike. Currently valued at $0.9123 with a market cap of $33.2 billion, ChatGPT predicts ADA could climb to $2.36 by the end of 2025. That would mark a 158% increase from its current price, although it would still be 24% down from its previous record high of $3.09, set in September 2021. From a charting perspective, ADA has been consolidating in a falling wedge since late 2024. A breakout above $1.10 resistance could pave the way toward $1.50 by autumn, while a successful bull run could ultimately propel the token to the projected target or higher. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER): Meme-Powered Layer 2 Unlocking Speed for Bitcoin One of the hottest presale stories of the year is flying under ChatGPT’s radar, as it’s still only in presale. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is the first Bitcoin Layer 2 to merge advanced scaling features with meme-driven culture and community-led adoption. Its mission is to accelerate BTC transactions, expand functionality, and remain true to a community-first philosophy. The presale has already brought in $10.3 million, with some analysts eyeing possible 10× or greater returns once it goes live. Built on the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), Bitcoin Hyper enables lightning-fast smart contracts for the Bitcoin ecosystem, removing bottlenecks like slow confirmation times and costly fees. Its Canonical Bridge allows near-instant BTC transfers across its custom Layer 2, while ultra-low fees open the door for dApps, meme tokens, and payment applications. A recent Coinsult audit confirmed zero smart contract vulnerabilities, bolstering investor confidence. The $HYPER token powers the system, providing staking rewards, gas fee coverage, and governance rights. Early presale investors can earn up to 105% APY and influence future platform upgrades through voting. Visit the official presale website or follow Bitcoin Hyper on X and Telegram for more information. Click Here to Participate in the Presale
NEAR
NEAR$2.505+1.17%
U
U$0.01417-29.85%
RealLink
REAL$0.05172+0.29%
Κοινοποίηση
CryptoNews2025/08/19 06:30
Κοινοποίηση
Archax Secures Stellar Partnership as Real-World Assets Surge 85%

Archax Secures Stellar Partnership as Real-World Assets Surge 85%

The UK-authorized digital asset exchange, broker, and custodian, Archax, has sealed an enormous collaboration with the Stellar Development Foundation (SDF). Under the terms of the agreement, SDF has invested directly in the Archax Group, supporting Archax’s ambitions of connecting traditional finance and blockchain technology. Stellar, renowned for its pace of cross-border settlements, will play a […]
RealLink
REAL$0.05172+0.29%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04888+11.72%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23242+1.21%
Κοινοποίηση
Tronweekly2025/08/19 06:00
Κοινοποίηση

Νέες τάσεις

Περισσότερα

Impersonating UK Police in Crypto Scam, Scammer Steals $2.8M Bitcoin from Victim

Stablecoins in opmars: China werkt aan eigen digitale yuan versie

Windtree Therapeutics’ Shares Dive 77% After Nasdaq Delisting News

Toyota Unveils $10.8M Vehicle Blockchain Network on Avalanche to Reshape Mobility Trust

Meta freezes AI hiring amid team reshuffle