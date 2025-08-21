2025-08-21 Thursday

In a statement on August 20, UK officials said Russia has increasingly relied on Kyrgyz financial institutions and opaque crypto […] The post UK Joins US in Targeting Crypto Networks Propping Up Putin appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/08/21 09:01
In a thread on August 19, analyst Miles Deutscher argued that MicroStrategy’s market-implied net asset value (mNAV) premium—the core gear in Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin acquisition flywheel—has compressed sharply, weakening the feedback loop that helped the company outpace Bitcoin through most of the cycle. “Michael Saylor built the craziest BTC flywheel in history. But his buying power is starting to fade. The market is now asking one question: ‘Is the BTC treasury bubble finally popping?’” MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin Premium Is Fading Deutscher grounds the discussion in how investors currently value MicroStrategy. “People often overlook that MicroStrategy has a legacy software business, which continues to generate revenue. However, MicroStrategy has essentially become a company whose valuation is primarily influenced by its BTC holdings. The entire system is powered by mNAV (Market-Implied NAV).” In practical terms, the mNAV multiple is the premium investors pay over the company’s look-through Bitcoin value to access leveraged BTC exposure via MSTR. “An mNAV of ~1.58x means the market is paying a 58% premium for their BTC.” According to Deutscher, that premium “was once a 3.4x mNAV” when Bitcoin was surging, but it has “now decreased to 1.58x. Demand is slowing down.” In other words, what had been a powerful flywheel—high premium enabling cheap equity issuance that funded more Bitcoin purchases, which in turn kept NAV rising and the premium elevated—now spins with much less torque. Related Reading: Crypto Founder Predicts The Collapse Of Bitcoin In This Timeframe That shift intersected with a contentious corporate action. “Recently, Saylor sparked controversy by revealing that Strategy had revised its MSTR Equity ATM Guidance to offer greater ‘flexibility’ in executing its capital markets strategy.” The implication, Deutscher argues, is that greater issuance flexibility “may dilute shareholder value and increase financial risk tied to Bitcoin’s volatility.” He notes that “the market is quite divided” on the change. On the constructive side, he quotes @thedefivillain’s take—“Slower concentration of supply in Saylor’s hands,” “Greater leverage to justify mNAV,” and “Reduced buying pressure for BTC in dollar terms”—as reasons the revision could ultimately be benign. But critics worry about “the possibility of a ‘death spiral.’ The removal of the 2.5x mNAV safeguard for equity issuance may allow MicroStrategy to sell shares at lower valuations.” Reflexivity, in Deutscher’s telling, is the operative risk factor: “Reflexivity is a brutal force that operates in both directions.” A Hypothetical Scenario Deutscher then sets up a stress-test to illustrate how that reflexivity could bite if Bitcoin weakens and the premium compresses to parity. “If BTC’s price drops 20% and MicroStrategy’s mNAV multiple falls to 1.0x, the stock might plummet by 46.5%.” He walks through the arithmetic from a notional baseline of $115,000 per BTC, which on a 20% decline would fall to $92,000. On MicroStrategy’s “226,331 BTC,” he calculates that would put look-through NAV at $20.82 billion. To align an mNAV of exactly 1.0x, he backs into enterprise value and market cap under that scenario: “Starting with an enterprise value of $20.82 billion, we subtract MicroStrategy’s $2.2 billion in debt and add its $0.1 billion in cash. This calculation unveils the company’s market cap, hitting $18.72 billion, a significant pullback from its original $35 billion market cap.” Related Reading: Bitcoin Bull Run Hinges On Trump’s Pick For Fed Chair: Analyst The conclusion he draws from the modeled path—BTC −20% to ~$92,000, mNAV → 1.0x, MSTR market cap −46.5%—is that MicroStrategy’s equity remains a leveraged instrument with an outcome path that can be materially worse than Bitcoin itself when the premium compresses. Beyond the scenario math, Deutscher links recent spot price action to changing marginal demand. “I think BTC’s recent weakness can be attributed to the market starting to price in reduced Saylor demand/tail potential risk of the revised ATM guidance.” In parallel, he highlights how the proliferation of spot ETFs erodes the original rationale for paying a large listed-company premium to own BTC “beta”: “Spot Bitcoin ETFs are plentiful now. Why would you pay a 58% premium for MSTR’s leveraged exposure when you can grab IBIT at a clean ~1.0x NAV?” By his framing, the mNAV premium itself “was indicative of the market’s view that MSTR was going to outperform BTC.” With that view fading, the premium looks less like an enduring structural feature and more like a belief-sensitive variable. “In my opinion, the MSTR premium is essentially a gamble. You’re betting on three fragile things: unwavering market confidence, open capital markets, and Saylor’s leadership. If any of those pillars start to wobble, the premium collapses.” At press time, BTC traded at $113,624. Featured image created with DALL.E, chart from TradingView.com
NewsBTC2025/08/21 09:00
Buenos Aires has switched on “BA Cripto,” a policy package that lets residents and businesses settle city taxes and administrative fees using cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin. Rolled out on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, the program covers municipal levies such as ABL (property tax), Patentes (vehicle tax), and Ingresos Brutos (turnover tax), as well as non-tax procedures […]
Bitcoinist2025/08/21 09:00
Billions exit crypto despite ‘altseason’ hype. Is the hype itself driving the pullback?
Coinstats2025/08/21 09:00
The crypto market in 2025 is already heating up, and people are watching coins that mix real growth with wide […] The post Best Altcoins in 2025: BlockDAG, Avax, Cardano, Solana with Big Moves Ahead appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/08/21 09:00
The post Which Meme Coin Will Lead 2025? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Dogecoin and Shiba Inu face off in 2025. Compare tokenomics, catalysts, and price targets to see which meme coin could lead the market this year. Meme coins rule the headlines again in 2025. Dogecoin and Shiba Inu sit at the center of the action, backed by huge communities and very different game plans. One leans on payments and culture. The other leans on utility and token burns. Before we dive in, investors are also watching a newer challenger, MAGACOIN FINANCE. Many see it as a higher-upside play right now compared with both DOGE and SHIB, thanks to its early-cycle setup and rapid community growth. DOGE at a crossroads Dogecoin is the original meme coin. It’s simple, fast, and cheap for payments. Its open, inflationary supply means new coins keep entering the market, so demand has to stay strong to push price higher. If big platforms push DOGE for tipping or payments, that could light a fire under price. For 2025, a realistic range many traders discuss is $0.25 – $0.39, with a moonshot toward $1 only if major adoption headlines land. SHIB’s utility drive Shiba Inu is building a full ecosystem. Shibarium aims to make transactions faster and cheaper while burning SHIB along the way. That burn is a deflationary force over time. Add in ShibaSwap, NFTs, and metaverse plans, and SHIB has a clear roadmap. For 2025, common targets cluster around $0.000013 – $0.000014 in a base case, with upside toward $0.000030 if Shibarium activity and burns accelerate. Key metrics to watch in 2025 Tokenomics: DOGE inflation vs. SHIB burns. Real usage: Payments traction for DOGE vs. app growth on Shibarium for SHIB. Catalysts: Social buzz, exchange integrations, whale activity, and dev milestones. Meanwhile, a fast-rising contender is pulling focus. MAGACOIN FINANCE is gaining early-cycle momentum that…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 09:00
XRP price is hanging in there after its recent pullback, but the pressure hasn’t gone away. The token is trading around $2.97, sitting right above its rising trendline support near $2.80.  Earlier this month, XRP topped out just under $3.90 before sliding lower. Since then, it’s been moving in a choppy range, avoiding a full
Coinstats2025/08/21 09:00
The post Whale Burns $712K on Solana Memecoin $YZY as CT Calls Out… appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A Solana whale just torched $712K in four hours. He aped into @Solana’s newest memecoin, $YZY, with $768K. The chart ripped. Market cap touched $134M (CMC) before crashing. By the time he rage-sold, his stack was worth just $56K. The wipeout lit Crypto Twitter on fire. 🚨NEW: A whale bought $768K of @Solana memecoin $YZY, its market cap spiked to $134M and then dropped instantly. Just 4 hours later, he sold it for $56K — a ~$712K loss. pic.twitter.com/RpTFW2uIw8 — SolanaFloor (@SolanaFloor) August 20, 2025 Finnbags and the Kanye Play Behind $YZY is @finnbags, Founder & CEO of @BagsApp. Last night he launched the token himself. CT says he pulled a Sahil move: making memes, farming his own referrals, and steering liquidity. hey @kanyewest we made a $YZY coin for you on @BagsApp You get 100% of royalties earned from the trading volume of the coin. $50K has already been raised for you in the first 10 minutes. 70% of the supply is locked and can be transferred to you on a vesting schedule.… — FINN (@finnbags) August 19, 2025 The setup was wild: FINN bought 70% of supply at launch. 100% of trading fees went straight to Kanye West’s wallet. Market went full PvP. Cap nearly hit $13M (CMC) within hours. Then Finn tweeted at @kanyewest, telling him to “claim” the fees. Traders weren’t laughing. The chart nuked. Market cap dumped to $1.5M (CMC) overnight. Theories flew. Some pointed at Wintermute, calling it a money laundering op. Others just said it felt like a clout grab gone wrong. CT Starts Digging The backlash didn’t stop at the token. Clips of Finn’s old stream with @MrBeast resurfaced, no crypto talk in sight. Later, his appearance on @notthreadguy’s stream made things worse. Excuses didn’t land. Trust cratered. Every token tied to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 08:57
Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller urged policymakers and bankers to stop fearing DeFi and stablecoins, saying they will drive the next wave of innovation in the US payments system. US Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller told his peers and the private banking sector that there’s “nothing to be afraid of” about crypto payments despite it operating outside the traditional banking system.“There is nothing scary about this just because it occurs in the decentralized finance or DeFi world — this is simply new technology to transfer objects and record transactions,” he said during a speech at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium 2025 on Wednesday.Leveraging innovative tech to build new payment services isn’t a “new story,” Waller said as he pitched policymakers and the private banking sector to work together on crypto payment infrastructure. “There is nothing to be afraid of when thinking about using smart contracts, tokenization, or distributed ledgers in everyday transactions.”Read more
Coinstats2025/08/21 08:54
The post More Pain For Bitcoin? Open Interest Surpasses $40 Billion As Longs Crowd In appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ash is a dedicated crypto researcher and blockchain enthusiast with a passion for diving deep into the evolving world of decentralized technologies. With a background in writing and a natural curiosity for how digital assets are shaping the future, he has immersed himself in various sectors of the cryptocurrency space, including decentralized finance (DeFi), NFTs, and liquidity mining. His journey into crypto started with a desire to fully understand the technology behind it, leading him to explore and engage with these systems firsthand. Ash’s approach to DeFi goes beyond surface-level research as he actively participates in decentralized protocols, testing their functionality to gain a deeper understanding of how they operate. From experimenting with staking mechanisms to exploring liquidity mining strategies, he is hands-on in his exploration, which allows him to provide practical, real-world insights that go far beyond theoretical knowledge. This immersive experience has helped him develop a comprehensive grasp of smart contracts, token governance, and the broader implications of decentralized platforms on the future of finance. In the NFT space, Ash’s interest is driven by the technology’s potential to reshape ownership and creativity in the digital age. He has explored various NFT projects, gaining insights into how these digital assets function within different ecosystems. His focus is on understanding the evolving relationship between creators and communities, as well as the innovative uses of blockchain technology to establish authenticity and provenance in the digital world. Ash’s research in this area often touches on the intersection of culture, technology, and community-driven projects. A key area of his expertise lies in liquidity mining, where he has engaged with various decentralized platforms to understand how liquidity provision contributes to the functionality and security of DeFi ecosystems. Ash’s hands-on involvement has allowed him to analyze the risks, rewards, and broader implications of liquidity pools,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 08:52
