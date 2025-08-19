Ανταλλακτήριο MEXC
Massive Ripple Transaction Sparks Fears of XRP Sell-Off
According to Whale Alert, Ripple executed the $606 million transfer on August 18, outside its usual monthly XRP unlock schedule. […] The post Massive Ripple Transaction Sparks Fears of XRP Sell-Off appeared first on Coindoo.
XRP
$2.9004
+0.11%
USUAL
$0.0665
--%
Coindoo
2025/08/19 08:30
Starling bank snaps up accounting startup to power SME tax tools
UK challenger bank Starling acquires accounting startup Ember to add tax and bookkeeping tools for SMEs.
STARTUP
$0.004777
-25.58%
BANK
$0.05495
-8.94%
Cryptopolitan
2025/08/19 08:28
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang sold 150,000 shares in eight transactions, cashing in $27.1 million
PANews reported on August 19 that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang sold 150,000 shares through eight transactions between August 14 and 15, cashing out US$27.1 million from Nvidia.
PANews
2025/08/19 08:28
CICC: The Federal Reserve will remain cautious in its decision to cut interest rates and will not cut interest rates significantly
PANews reported on August 19th that a CICC research report indicated that the market has recently significantly increased its pricing in a Federal Reserve rate cut, and divisions within the
NOT
$0.001856
+0.70%
PANews
2025/08/19 08:24
Chamath Palihapitiya returns to the SPAC market, looking to raise $250 million
PANews reported on August 19th that former Facebook executive and billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya has launched another SPAC after nearly three years. His company, American Exceptionalism Acquisition Corp. A, has filed
PANews
2025/08/19 08:21
SEC again delays approval of Truth Social and several crypto ETFs
PANews reported on August 19th that, according to The Block , the SEC has postponed its decision on the Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs until October 8th . This
BLOCK
$0.1281
-9.40%
PANews
2025/08/19 08:12
U.S. Treasury Secretary: Implementing the "Genius Act" is crucial to ensuring U.S. leadership in the digital asset sector
PANews reported on August 19th that according to CoinDesk , U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that the implementation of the GENIUS ACT is crucial to ensuring the United States'
U
$0.01417
-29.85%
ACT
$0.03939
+0.58%
PANews
2025/08/19 08:09
ETH Spot ETFs Attract Record Net Inflows as Analysts Position Ethereum as Prime Macro Asset
Ethereum has reached its strongest weekly close in four years, supported by rising institutional demand and record ETF inflows. The latest figures show a growing shift toward Ethereum as investors search for long-term opportunities. Record Inflows into Ethereum Spot ETFs Last week, ETH spot ETFs recorded around 649,000 ETH in net inflows, according to Glassnode […] The post ETH Spot ETFs Attract Record Net Inflows as Analysts Position Ethereum as Prime Macro Asset appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
ETH
$4,283.62
+1.31%
NET
$0.000114
+6.03%
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/08/19 08:08
Best Altcoin to Buy This Week: XRP, MATIC & MAGACOIN FINANCE Highlighted After Market Correction
The crypto market has spent much of August digesting a sharp correction that reset valuations across the board. Bitcoin price […] The post Best Altcoin to Buy This Week: XRP, MATIC & MAGACOIN FINANCE Highlighted After Market Correction appeared first on Coindoo.
ALTCOIN
$0.000611
-5.73%
XRP
$2.9004
+0.11%
Coindoo
2025/08/19 08:08
Bitcoin could see increased profit-taking ahead of Powell's speech at Jackson Hole
Bitcoin (BTC) declined 1% on Monday as QCP analysts predicted continued profit-taking following uncertainty surrounding the Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell's upcoming speech at the annual Jackson Hole Economic Symposium.
BTC
$113,553.28
-0.30%
Fxstreet
2025/08/19 08:02
