ETH Spot ETFs Attract Record Net Inflows as Analysts Position Ethereum as Prime Macro Asset

Ethereum has reached its strongest weekly close in four years, supported by rising institutional demand and record ETF inflows. The latest figures show a growing shift toward Ethereum as investors search for long-term opportunities. Record Inflows into Ethereum Spot ETFs Last week, ETH spot ETFs recorded around 649,000 ETH in net inflows, according to Glassnode