2025-08-21 Thursday

Crypto News

Απολαύστε τα πιο δημοφιλή νέα σχετικά με τα κρύπτο, καθώς και ενημερώσεις της αγοράς
Blockchain lending platform Figure disclosed first-half revenue of $191 million in its US IPO filing.

PANews reported on August 19th that according to Reuters , blockchain lending platform Figure Technology Solutions disclosed in its US IPO filing that its revenue for the first half of
PANews2025/08/19 09:07
With over 97% support, who will be the biggest beneficiary of LayerZero's acquisition of Stargate?

Original article from matt Compiled by Odaily Planet Daily Golem Editor's Note: On the morning of August 18th, voting began on the LayerZero Foundation's proposal to acquire Stargate, with support
PANews2025/08/19 09:00
The Japanese Yen stablecoin JPYC will support issuance on three chains: Ethereum, Avalanche, and Polygon.

PANews reported on August 19th that PR Times reported that JPYC Co., Ltd. has been registered as a " fund transfer service provider " by the Kanto Local Finance Bureau
PANews2025/08/19 08:59
Trump administration says it will discuss acquiring 10% stake in Intel

PANews reported on August 19 that the Trump administration is discussing the acquisition of approximately 10% of Intel (INTC.O) shares, a move that could make the United States the largest
PANews2025/08/19 08:52
The U.S. Treasury Department is soliciting opinions on innovative stablecoin regulations for the GENIUS Act.

PANews reported on August 19th that, in accordance with the GENIUS Act, the U.S. Treasury Department is publicly soliciting financial institutions to submit innovative approaches to detecting illegal digital asset
PANews2025/08/19 08:45
San Francisco Fed offers new method for monitoring U.S. recession

PANews reported on August 19th that researchers at the San Francisco Federal Reserve proposed a new recession warning indicator, providing economists with additional tools to assess whether the United States
PANews2025/08/19 08:39
A whale address sold 3,075 ETH and still holds 15,708 ETH

PANews reported on August 19 that according to Onchain Lens, a whale sold 3,075 ETH at $4,310, cashing out $13.25 million in DAI. The address currently still holds 15,708 ETH,
PANews2025/08/19 08:37
Trump: Arrangements for the Puze meeting have begun, location to be determined

PANews reported on August 19th that US President Trump stated on social media that during a White House meeting, he discussed security guarantees for Ukraine with European leaders, which would
PANews2025/08/19 08:33
Ukraine offers $100 billion in U.S. weapons in exchange for security guarantees

PANews reported on August 19th that the Financial Times reported that a document shows that as part of the agreement, Ukraine will commit to purchasing $100 billion worth of US
PANews2025/08/19 08:31
Thailand Launches Digital Asset Payments Pilot to Stimulate Travel and Economy

Thailand is rolling out a landmark crypto-to-baht conversion system for tourists, fusing digital asset regulation with e-money infrastructure to energize spending and boost tourism. Thailand Introduces Controlled Crypto Conversion for Boosting Travel Economy The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of Thailand, in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance, the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO), and the […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/19 08:30
