2025-08-21 Thursday

OpenAI launches ChatGPT Go subscription service in India

PANews reported on August 19 that Nick Turley, vice president of OpenAI, announced the launch of a new subscription tier, ChatGPT Go, in India. Users can enjoy 10 times the
PANews2025/08/19 09:37
How to Conduct a Controlled Experiment in Software Engineering

This article explains how the Latin Square Design experiment was conducted within an academic context.
Hackernoon2025/08/19 09:35
S&P maintains US sovereign ratings at AA+/A-1+; outlook remains stable

PANews reported on August 19 that Standard & Poor's maintained the US's AA+/A-1+ sovereign rating; the outlook remained stable.
PANews2025/08/19 09:34
Latin Square Design: A Guide to Its Use in Software Engineering Experiments

Explore the design of a student-led experiment on pair programming, which used a Latin Square design to test hypotheses about duration and effort. This article explains how the experiment was conducted within an academic context.
Hackernoon2025/08/19 09:31
Boundless Announces ZKC Token Economics, 6% to be Used for Community Sales and Airdrops

PANews reported on August 19 that the verifiable computing protocol Boundless announced the ZKC token economics. The total amount of ZKC is 1 billion, of which 31% is allocated to
PANews2025/08/19 09:29
Experiment Design: A Guide to the Goal-Question-Metric Approach

Learn how to define a software engineering experiment using the Goal-Question-Metric (GQM) framework. This article outlines the design and hypotheses for a study on pair vs. solo programming, focusing on duration and effort.
Hackernoon2025/08/19 09:29
The Science Behind Pair Programming: A UADY Experiment

Explore the results of a student-led experiment on pair programming that measured its impact on task duration and effort. This study, conducted at UADY, compares pair and solo programming and confirms previous research findings.
Hackernoon2025/08/19 09:25
KindlyMD Completes $200 Million Convertible Bond Financing to Increase Bitcoin Holdings

PANews reported on August 19th that KindlyMD, according to Decrypt, has completed a $200 million convertible bond financing round, which will be used to purchase Bitcoin and for general operations.
PANews2025/08/19 09:22
XRP, Solana ETF Hype Fades — Investors Shift Focus to MAGACOIN FINANCE as Rising 2025 Star

The crypto market is filled with shifting narratives. Two of the biggest stories this year have centered around XRP ETF […] The post XRP, Solana ETF Hype Fades — Investors Shift Focus to MAGACOIN FINANCE as Rising 2025 Star appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/08/19 09:13
The SEC delays making a decision on five different XRP ETF proposals

The SEC has delayed decisions on XRP ETF proposals from 21Shares, Grayscale, CoinShares, Bitwise, and others until October 19.
Cryptopolitan2025/08/19 09:10
Impersonating UK Police in Crypto Scam, Scammer Steals $2.8M Bitcoin from Victim

Stablecoins in opmars: China werkt aan eigen digitale yuan versie

Windtree Therapeutics’ Shares Dive 77% After Nasdaq Delisting News

Toyota Unveils $10.8M Vehicle Blockchain Network on Avalanche to Reshape Mobility Trust

Meta freezes AI hiring amid team reshuffle