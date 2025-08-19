Ανταλλακτήριο MEXC
OpenAI launches ChatGPT Go subscription service in India
PANews reported on August 19 that Nick Turley, vice president of OpenAI, announced the launch of a new subscription tier, ChatGPT Go, in India. Users can enjoy 10 times the
PANews
2025/08/19 09:37
How to Conduct a Controlled Experiment in Software Engineering
This article explains how the Latin Square Design experiment was conducted within an academic context.
Hackernoon
2025/08/19 09:35
S&P maintains US sovereign ratings at AA+/A-1+; outlook remains stable
PANews reported on August 19 that Standard & Poor's maintained the US's AA+/A-1+ sovereign rating; the outlook remained stable.
PANews
2025/08/19 09:34
Latin Square Design: A Guide to Its Use in Software Engineering Experiments
Explore the design of a student-led experiment on pair programming, which used a Latin Square design to test hypotheses about duration and effort. This article explains how the experiment was conducted within an academic context.
Hackernoon
2025/08/19 09:31
Boundless Announces ZKC Token Economics, 6% to be Used for Community Sales and Airdrops
PANews reported on August 19 that the verifiable computing protocol Boundless announced the ZKC token economics. The total amount of ZKC is 1 billion, of which 31% is allocated to
PANews
2025/08/19 09:29
Experiment Design: A Guide to the Goal-Question-Metric Approach
Learn how to define a software engineering experiment using the Goal-Question-Metric (GQM) framework. This article outlines the design and hypotheses for a study on pair vs. solo programming, focusing on duration and effort.
Hackernoon
2025/08/19 09:29
The Science Behind Pair Programming: A UADY Experiment
Explore the results of a student-led experiment on pair programming that measured its impact on task duration and effort. This study, conducted at UADY, compares pair and solo programming and confirms previous research findings.
Hackernoon
2025/08/19 09:25
KindlyMD Completes $200 Million Convertible Bond Financing to Increase Bitcoin Holdings
PANews reported on August 19th that KindlyMD, according to Decrypt, has completed a $200 million convertible bond financing round, which will be used to purchase Bitcoin and for general operations.
PANews
2025/08/19 09:22
XRP, Solana ETF Hype Fades — Investors Shift Focus to MAGACOIN FINANCE as Rising 2025 Star
The crypto market is filled with shifting narratives. Two of the biggest stories this year have centered around XRP ETF […] The post XRP, Solana ETF Hype Fades — Investors Shift Focus to MAGACOIN FINANCE as Rising 2025 Star appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/08/19 09:13
The SEC delays making a decision on five different XRP ETF proposals
The SEC has delayed decisions on XRP ETF proposals from 21Shares, Grayscale, CoinShares, Bitwise, and others until October 19.
Cryptopolitan
2025/08/19 09:10
