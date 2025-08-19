Ανταλλακτήριο MEXC
Bitcoin at ‘mild danger zone’ as BTC investors eye profit-taking
Bitcoin may struggle to return to all-time high levels anytime soon, as most Bitcoin investors are in the green and could look to take profits, says Santiment. Bitcoin could be set for more sideways movement in the near term as an overvaluation metric is currently flashing red, signaling a higher likelihood of profit-taking among Bitcoin holders.Bitcoin’s (BTC) Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) ratio, an indicator that measures whether the asset is overvalued or not, currently stands at +21%, indicating that the average investor who purchased Bitcoin over the past year is comfortably in profit, sentiment platform Santiment said in a report published on Monday.“While not at extreme historical highs, this is considered a mild danger zone, as it increases the risk of profit-taking,” Santiment explained. Read more
Coinstats
2025/08/19 10:23
ETH Strategy announces staking partnership with Ether.Fi
PANews reported on August 19th that ETH Strategy announced a partnership with DeFi staking protocol Ether.Fi , deploying a portion of its STRAT treasury funds to Ether.Fi for ETH re-staking.
PANews
2025/08/19 10:07
CoinGecko appoints new CEO, president, and CTO
PANews reported on August 19th that Coingecko announced the appointment of Bobby Ong as CEO, with former CEO TM Lee transitioning to president and Cedric Chan appointed CTO. Bobby Ong
PANews
2025/08/19 10:05
A certain rolling whale increased its ETH long position three hours ago, and its holdings have reached $146 million.
PANews reported on August 19th that Aiyi's monitoring showed that futures traders increased their ETH positions three hours ago, currently holding a total of 34,121.49 long ETH , worth approximately
PANews
2025/08/19 10:01
A Simple Guide to Measuring Time and Labor in Programming
Table of Links Abstract and 1. Introduction 2. Experiment Definition 3. Experiment Design and Conduct 3.1 Latin Square Designs 3.2 Subjects, Tasks and Objects 3.3 Conduct 3.4 Measures 4. Data Analysis 4.1 Model Assumptions 4.2 Analysis of Variance (ANOVA) 4.3 Treatment Comparisons 4.4 Effect Size and Power Analysis 5. Experiment Limitations and 5.1 Threats to the Conclusion Validity 5.2 Threats to Internal Validity 5.3 Threats to Construct Validity 5.4 Threats to External Validity 6. Discussion and 6.1 Duration 6.2 Effort 7. Conclusions and Further Work, and References 3.4 Measures We used the time records of subjects to define the following measures: \ Duration: It is the elapsed time in minutes to write the program. Before starting the program assignment, subjects wrote down the current time. When they completed the program, they registered the finish time; then we calculate the difference in minutes between start and finish time. \ Effort: It measures the amount of labor spent to perform a task. It is the total programming effort in person-minutes to write a program. Total effort for a pair is the duration multiplied by two. Tables 3 and 4 show the measures (in minutes) collected for the experiment. \ \ \ :::info Authors: (1) Omar S. Gómez, full time professor of Software Engineering at Mathematics Faculty of the Autonomous University of Yucatan (UADY); (2) José L. Batún, full time professor of Statistics at Mathematics Faculty of the Autonomous University of Yucatan (UADY); (3) Raúl A. Aguilar, Faculty of Mathematics, Autonomous University of Yucatan Merida, Yucatan 97119, Mexico. ::: :::info This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY-NC-ND 4.0 DEED license. ::: \
Hackernoon
2025/08/19 09:56
Behind the Scenes of a Pair Programming Experiment
Explore the practical challenges of running a software engineering experiment, from managing time constraints and delays to ensuring all subjects complete their tasks. This article details the conduct of a student-led study on pair programming.
Hackernoon
2025/08/19 09:53
Virtuals Protocol completes Genesis mechanism upgrade, adding three new subscription thresholds
PANews reported on August 19th that Virtuals Protocol announced an upgrade to its Genesis mechanism, adding three new subscription thresholds ( 21K , 42K , and 100K $VIRTUAL ) to
PANews
2025/08/19 09:50
The Role of Tool Support in a Pair Programming Study
Learn how an experiment on pair programming was designed with student subjects. This article details the selection of participants, the programming tasks (calculator, encoder), and the use of different tools (IDE vs. text editor) to collect data on duration and effort.
Hackernoon
2025/08/19 09:50
Ark Invest increased its holdings of Robinhood by more than 120,000 shares yesterday, worth approximately $14.14 million
PANews reported on August 19 that according to Ark Invest Daily data, Ark Invest, owned by Cathie Wood, increased its holdings of Robinhood stock by 123,336 shares on August 18,
PANews
2025/08/19 09:47
87% of game developers turn to AI to cut costs
87% of game developers now use AI to automate tasks and cut costs.
Cryptopolitan
2025/08/19 09:43
