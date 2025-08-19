2025-08-21 Thursday

Ethereum: How to Make Millions With ETH, Top Analyst Dives Into Profit Opportunities In The Ethereum Ecosystem

The post Ethereum: How to Make Millions With ETH, Top Analyst Dives Into Profit Opportunities In The Ethereum Ecosystem appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum continues to dominate conversations in 2025 as demand for its ecosystem rises. Recent market data shows that both institutional and retail investors are increasingly focused on Ethereum, while also exploring crypto presale opportunities. These presale crypto tokens are reshaping early-stage investing, giving people access to new projects before public launches.  From top crypto presales to innovative pre-sale cryptocurrency launches, this trend is now an important part of Web3 adoption. PepeDollar (PEPD) is one such project gaining traction in the crypto presale list, making some analysts view it as one of the best crypto presales to buy right now. Ethereum-focused exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are experiencing a massive surge, with nearly US$3 billion in net inflows recorded in a single week. By comparison, Bitcoin ETFs attracted only US$562 million during the same period, underscoring Ethereum’s appeal. Treasury firms have also ramped up exposure, moving from US$600 million to US$11 billion in ETH holdings in just six weeks. This trend signals growing institutional confidence and the rising importance of Ethereum in the global market. The US Securities and Exchange Commission’s approval of in-kind creations and redemptions for Ethereum ETFs has further boosted momentum. The change reduces operational costs and improves efficiency, making ETH funds more attractive to large investors.  Analysts highlight this shift as one of the biggest catalysts for long-term demand, showing how Ethereum remains central in discussions about wealth-building opportunities. PepeDollar Presale Brings Pay-Fi to Ethereum Layer-2 PepeDollar enters the spotlight as one of the top crypto presales of 2025, building directly on Ethereum’s Layer-2 infrastructure. Its focus is the PepeDollar Payment Protocol, designed to bridge DeFi and real-world payments, creating what the team calls the Pay-Fi economy. This integration of blockchain into daily use cases sets it apart from typical token presales. The new crypto token presale for PepeDollar…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/19
17th anniversary of bitcoin.org domain registration

PANews reported on August 19th that, according to WHOIS records, the bitcoin.org domain was officially registered by the anonymous registrar Anonymousspeech at 21:19:55 (Beijing Time) on August 18, 2008. This
PANews 2025/08/19
Ethereum Whale Dumps Shocking $37M ETH: What’s Next?

BitcoinWorld Ethereum Whale Dumps Shocking $37M ETH: What’s Next? The cryptocurrency world is always dynamic, and recently, a significant event has captured the attention of many: an early Ethereum whale made a substantial move. This transaction highlights the immense wealth accumulated by long-term holders and raises questions about market sentiment. Who is This Ethereum Whale and What Did They Do? On-chain data reveals a major transaction involving an address identified as an early Ethereum whale. This particular investor wallet recently sold a staggering 8,576 ETH, which amounted to approximately $37.02 million at the time of the sale. On-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa first reported this activity on X, drawing immediate attention from the crypto community. What makes this sale particularly noteworthy is the wallet’s history. Ten years ago, this address received a substantial 20,756 ETH from an Ethereum Foundation-related wallet. The average acquisition price was an astonishingly low $0.875 per ETH. Today, even after this significant sale, the wallet still holds 10,209 ETH, indicating a massive unrealized profit from its initial investment. Initial Acquisition: 20,756 ETH at $0.875 (10 years ago) Recent Sale: 8,576 ETH for $37.02 million Current Holding: 10,209 ETH remaining Despite the connection, the Ethereum Foundation has consistently denied ownership of this specific address, adding a layer of mystery to the identity of this powerful Ethereum whale. Why Do Ethereum Whales Make Such Significant Moves? Understanding the motivations behind large sales by an Ethereum whale is crucial for market participants. These early investors often possess a deep understanding of the market and project cycles. Their actions can sometimes signal broader trends or shifts in confidence. Several reasons might prompt such a substantial sale: Profit Taking: After holding for a decade, the current market price represents an immense profit margin for this investor. Taking profits is a natural financial strategy. Portfolio Rebalancing: Whales may sell off one asset to diversify their holdings, invest in other cryptocurrencies, or allocate funds to traditional assets. Market Outlook: Sometimes, large sales can indicate a whale’s bearish short-term outlook, anticipating a potential market correction. Conversely, they might sell to prepare for future buying opportunities at lower prices. Liquidity Needs: While less common for such large amounts, personal or institutional liquidity needs can also drive sales. It’s important to remember that a single whale’s action, while significant, does not always dictate the entire market’s direction. However, monitoring these moves provides valuable insight into the flow of capital within the ecosystem. What Are the Market Implications of This Ethereum Whale Activity? When an Ethereum whale sells such a large quantity of ETH, it inevitably creates ripples across the market. In the short term, a sudden influx of supply can exert downward pressure on prices, especially if liquidity is thin. However, the Ethereum market is vast and resilient, often absorbing such sales without catastrophic impact. The psychological impact on retail investors can be more pronounced. News of a major sale by an early holder might trigger fear or uncertainty, leading some to reconsider their own positions. Conversely, strong buying demand can quickly absorb the supply, demonstrating market strength. For Ethereum, the long-term outlook remains tied to its fundamental developments, network upgrades, and increasing utility. While a large sale like this grabs headlines, the continuous growth of DeFi, NFTs, and Layer 2 solutions built on Ethereum often overshadows individual transactions in the grand scheme. Key Takeaways from the Ethereum Whale Sale Monitor On-Chain Data: Tools tracking whale movements offer valuable insights into potential market shifts. Understand Context: A single sale is a data point, not the entire picture. Consider the broader market trends and Ethereum’s fundamentals. Long-Term Perspective: Early investor moves, while impactful, are part of the market’s natural cycle. Ethereum’s robust ecosystem continues to evolve. This substantial sale by an early Ethereum whale serves as a vivid reminder of the incredible wealth creation potential within the crypto space. It also underscores the importance of staying informed about significant on-chain movements and their potential, albeit often temporary, effects on market dynamics. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is an Ethereum whale? An Ethereum whale refers to an individual or entity holding a very large amount of ETH, enough to potentially influence market prices through their buying or selling activities. Why is this particular ETH sale significant? This sale is significant because it involves an early investor who acquired ETH at a remarkably low price ($0.875) ten years ago. The sheer volume ($37.02 million) and the historical context make it a noteworthy event in the crypto community. Does a whale sale always cause a market crash? No, a whale sale does not always cause a market crash. While large sales can create short-term price pressure, the broader market’s liquidity, demand, and overall sentiment often determine the long-term impact. The Ethereum market is quite resilient. How can I track Ethereum whale movements? You can track Ethereum whale movements using on-chain analytics platforms and blockchain explorers. These tools provide transparency into large transactions and wallet activities, helping you monitor significant flows of ETH. What is the Ethereum Foundation’s role in this? The wallet that initially sent ETH to this address was described as ‘Ethereum Foundation-related.’ However, the Ethereum Foundation has publicly denied direct ownership or control over this specific address, adding to the mystery of the whale’s identity. If you found this analysis insightful, consider sharing it with your network on social media! Stay informed about the latest crypto market trends by following our updates. To learn more about the latest Ethereum market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Ethereum price action. This post Ethereum Whale Dumps Shocking $37M ETH: What’s Next? first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats 2025/08/19
Apple will natively integrate Anthropic Claude into Xcode

PANews reported on August 19th that according to 9to5Mac, Apple has added native support for Anthropic Claude accounts in Xcode 26 beta 7. Related code indicates that support will be
PANews 2025/08/19
Mike Cagney’s Figure Technology publicly files for IPO; revenue grows 22% in first half of 2025

Figure's revenue surged 22.4% year-over-year to $190.6 million in the first half of 2025, with a net income of $29 million during the period.
Coinstats 2025/08/19
ETH Restaking: ETH Strategy Forges Powerful Partnership with EtherFi

BitcoinWorld ETH Restaking: ETH Strategy Forges Powerful Partnership with EtherFi The world of decentralized finance (DeFi) constantly evolves, and a significant development has recently emerged, capturing the attention of Ethereum enthusiasts: ETH restaking. This innovative concept is gaining traction, promising to enhance network security and unlock new yield opportunities. In a move set to bolster the Ethereum ecosystem, ETH Strategy, a prominent treasury protocol, has announced a pivotal partnership with EtherFi, a leading liquid restaking platform. This collaboration is a game-changer for participants interested in leveraged exposure to Ethereum. Unpacking the ETH Restaking Partnership This exciting alliance brings together two key players in the Ethereum landscape. ETH Strategy operates as a treasury protocol, offering users leveraged exposure to Ethereum (ETH). This means it allows participants to amplify their potential returns on ETH holdings, albeit with associated risks. Their strategic approach aims to optimize capital efficiency within the DeFi space. On the other side, we have EtherFi (ETHFI), an innovative platform focused on ETH restaking. EtherFi distinguishes itself by providing a decentralized, non-custodial liquid restaking service. It allows users to stake their ETH and receive eETH, a liquid restaked token, which can then be used across various DeFi protocols while still earning staking rewards and potential restaking rewards. As part of their new partnership, ETH Strategy will strategically allocate a portion of its treasury funds to EtherFi. This allocation directly supports EtherFi’s operations and contributes to the growing volume of ETH being restaked on the platform. This mutual support strengthens both protocols and enhances the overall robustness of the Ethereum network. Why This ETH Restaking Collaboration Matters The collaboration between ETH Strategy and EtherFi carries significant implications for the broader Ethereum ecosystem. Firstly, it enhances the security of the Ethereum network. By increasing the amount of ETH restaked through EtherFi, more capital is committed to securing various AVSs (Actively Validated Services) built on top of Ethereum, making the network more resilient against attacks. Secondly, this partnership opens up new avenues for yield generation. ETH Strategy’s leveraged exposure, combined with EtherFi’s restaking rewards, could potentially offer attractive returns for participants. It allows for a compounding effect, where initial ETH exposure is amplified, and the underlying assets are simultaneously earning rewards through restaking. This innovative approach to yield optimization is a key benefit. Enhanced Network Security: More ETH committed to restaking strengthens the underlying infrastructure. Optimized Capital Efficiency: ETH Strategy’s leveraged model complements EtherFi’s yield-bearing liquid tokens. Increased Liquidity: EtherFi’s eETH token maintains liquidity for restaked assets, a crucial feature in DeFi. Broader Ecosystem Growth: The partnership fosters innovation and integration within the Ethereum DeFi landscape. Navigating the Future of ETH Restaking The emergence of ETH restaking as a dominant narrative in the Ethereum space signals a maturation of its staking ecosystem. Protocols like EtherFi are at the forefront, pioneering new ways to utilize staked ETH beyond traditional validation. This partnership exemplifies how specialized protocols can synergize to create more robust and rewarding opportunities for users. For individuals and institutions considering participation, understanding the mechanics of both ETH Strategy and EtherFi is crucial. While the potential for amplified returns is appealing, it is essential to conduct thorough due diligence and assess the associated risks, particularly with leveraged positions. The transparency and non-custodial nature of EtherFi’s approach provide a solid foundation for trust, however. This collaboration is a testament to the dynamic and interconnected nature of DeFi. It highlights a trend where specialized protocols are joining forces to build more comprehensive and efficient financial primitives. The future of ETH restaking looks promising, with more innovative partnerships expected to emerge, further solidifying Ethereum’s position as the leading smart contract platform. In conclusion, the strategic partnership between ETH Strategy and EtherFi marks a significant milestone in the evolution of ETH restaking. By combining leveraged exposure with liquid restaking capabilities, this alliance promises to deliver enhanced security, innovative yield opportunities, and greater capital efficiency within the Ethereum ecosystem. It’s an exciting time for those watching the growth of decentralized finance. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is ETH restaking? A1: ETH restaking involves re-pledging already staked Ethereum (ETH) on other protocols or AVSs (Actively Validated Services) to earn additional rewards, further enhancing the security of those services. Q2: How does ETH Strategy benefit from this partnership? A2: ETH Strategy, a treasury protocol offering leveraged ETH exposure, benefits by allocating funds to EtherFi, thereby supporting a key infrastructure for ETH restaking and potentially optimizing its own yield generation strategies through the underlying restaking rewards. Q3: What is EtherFi’s role in the partnership? A3: EtherFi is a decentralized, non-custodial liquid restaking platform. It receives funds from ETH Strategy to facilitate more ETH restaking, issuing liquid restaked tokens (eETH) that maintain liquidity for users while contributing to network security. Q4: What are the main advantages for users of this partnership? A4: Users can potentially benefit from enhanced yield opportunities through leveraged ETH exposure combined with restaking rewards. The partnership also contributes to strengthening the overall security and decentralization of the Ethereum network and its associated services. Q5: Is ETH restaking risky? A5: Like all DeFi activities, ETH restaking carries risks, including smart contract vulnerabilities, slashing risks (loss of staked ETH due to validator misbehavior), and market volatility. Leveraged positions, as offered by ETH Strategy, introduce additional risk. Did you find this article insightful? Share it with your friends and fellow crypto enthusiasts on social media! Help us spread the word about the exciting developments in ETH restaking and the evolving Ethereum ecosystem. To learn more about the latest Ethereum trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Ethereum institutional adoption. This post ETH Restaking: ETH Strategy Forges Powerful Partnership with EtherFi first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats 2025/08/19
The crypto sector continues to fall, with only the PayFi sector remaining relatively strong

PANews reported on August 19th that according to SoSoValue data, all sectors of the crypto market continued to decline today. Only the PayFi sector remained relatively resilient, rising 0.06% over
PANews 2025/08/19
7 Best Crypto Investments Right Now — XRP, SEI and MAGACOIN FINANCE Backed by Whales

Crypto markets are still choppy, but that hasn’t stopped whales from moving. When big wallets shift billions, smaller investors usually pay attention — and the patterns right now are hard to miss. XRP is seeing some of the heaviest accumulation in months, SEI has clawed its way back into breakout territory, and MAGACOIN FINANCE has […] Continue Reading: 7 Best Crypto Investments Right Now — XRP, SEI and MAGACOIN FINANCE Backed by Whales
Coinstats 2025/08/19
Spain’s Uneven Crypto Taxation Laws Lead Trader to Mayhem: A €9M Surprise Charge

The unclear state of Spain’s cryptocurrency taxation led to a trader being taxed millions for an operation that should not constitute a taxable event. Analysts agree that this uneven situation will continue, as there are no clear determinations on which operations can be taxed. A 5M Euro Transaction: How Spain’s Unclear Taxation Affects Crypto Traders […]
Coinstats 2025/08/19
The White Whale is long 63,200 ETH and 745,000 SOL on Hyperliquid, with a total holding of approximately $410 million.

PANews reported on August 19th that according to Ember's monitoring, the whale trader "The White Whale" held a long position of 63,200 ETH (worth $274 million) and 745,000 SOL (worth
PANews 2025/08/19
Impersonating UK Police in Crypto Scam, Scammer Steals $2.8M Bitcoin from Victim

Stablecoins in opmars: China werkt aan eigen digitale yuan versie

Windtree Therapeutics’ Shares Dive 77% After Nasdaq Delisting News

Toyota Unveils $10.8M Vehicle Blockchain Network on Avalanche to Reshape Mobility Trust

Meta freezes AI hiring amid team reshuffle