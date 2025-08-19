Ανταλλακτήριο MEXC
Vietnam eyes digital healthcare; VNA partners with Yonhap
The post Vietnam eyes digital healthcare; VNA partners with Yonhap appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > Vietnam eyes digital healthcare; VNA partners with Yonhap Vietnam has unveiled plans to roll out electronic prescriptions into the national VNeID digital identity platform, pushing the frontiers of digitization for its burgeoning health sector. According to a report, the new integration will allow patients to order medicines online and receive them without the need for in-person hospital visits. The plan was first unveiled at the July meeting of the Government’s Steering Committee on Science, Technology, Innovation, and Digital Transformation. Under the initial plans, the Ministry of Public Security will lead the efforts to integrate e-prescriptions with the country’s digital ID system. The Ministry will seek interoperability between pharmacy networks, the national health data coordination system, and hospital-issued prescriptions. The Ministry of Public Security will begin a pilot project in September to test the viability of the offering. Upon public rollout, patients can see their medicine prescription on the VNeID mobile application, allowing them to order pharmaceutical products online. Already, things are in motion for the mainstream rollout of the offering. Vietnam’s Ministry of Health has issued an order for all hospitals to issue outpatient prescriptions digitally by October 1. Insiders with knowledge of the matter disclosed that other medical facilities will begin issuing electronic prescriptions at the start of 2026. Meanwhile, the VNeID app has expanded its reach to healthcare since launch, including a ‘Health Record’ section for users offering a raft of functionalities. Digital ID app users can access an electronic check-up book, medical appointment reminders, and a pharmacy directory. However, the pharmacy directory only supports the sale of non-prescription drugs via the VNeID app. While the incoming e-prescription features have received plaudits for stifling fake prescriptions and providing a history of patients’ treatment plans, several critics have poked holes in the system.…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 11:01
Two major Bitcoin whales continue to increase their holdings, absorbing more than 1,900 BTC in recent months
PANews reported on August 19th that, according to Onchain Lens, two major whale addresses have recently increased their Bitcoin holdings through FalconX. Whale 1 has acquired 1,521 BTC (approximately $176
PANews
2025/08/19 11:00
Metaplanet Buys 775 BTC, Now Holds $1.94 Billion In Bitcoin
Japanese Bitcoin treasury company Metaplanet has announced a fresh BTC acquisition, adding $93 million worth of the asset to its reserves. Metaplanet Has Expanded Its Bitcoin Treasury Holdings As revealed by Metaplanet president Simon Gerovich in a new post on X, the company has acquired another 775 BTC. The purchase occurred at an average price […]
Bitcoinist
2025/08/19 11:00
SHIB Drops 10% Weekly, But A Real Utility Token Could Replicate DOGE’s 2021-Like Surge in Fewer Days
The crypto market has seen another shake-up with SHIB losing 10% in a single week. For many investors, this confirms that meme-driven rallies are cooling off. When the hype fades, tokens with no intrinsic function struggle to hold value. That is where projects like Mutuum Finance (MUTM) are beginning to capture attention. Unlike meme coins, [...] The post SHIB Drops 10% Weekly, But A Real Utility Token Could Replicate DOGE’s 2021-Like Surge in Fewer Days appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/08/19 11:00
Top XRP Contributor Points to ‘Dangerous’ Bitcoin Centralization
The post Top XRP Contributor Points to ‘Dangerous’ Bitcoin Centralization appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Eight blocks in a row from Foundry USA will not break BTC, but it did crack open the same old question that never quite goes away: how much control a few big players can exert over the chain at any given moment, and what that means when the design itself allows the past to be rewritten under the right conditions. That is the issue Vet, an XRPL validator and xrpcafe cofounder, wanted to make a blunt point: Nakamoto-style systems, whether proof-of-work or mostly proof-of-stake, tolerate chain reorganizations by design. You Might Also Like If a dominant miner or validator cohort decides to force a rollback, the rules will not stop them — the economics will. Bitcoin centralization is dangerous for one reason. Nakamoto chains (PoW and largely PoS), allow the execution of chain reorganization attacks, because it’s part of the protocol design. The XRP Ledger is immune to chain reorganization attacks, transactions are actually final. https://t.co/Y9zdZsWfwd — Vet 🏴☠️ (@Vet_X0) August 18, 2025 One might ask, “What about XRP and XRPL?” Vet argues that it is a different path: once a transaction is confirmed, it is final. Thus, you do not get the “let’s rewind a few blocks” scenario in the first place. For developers building games, NFTs or payment tools, this certainty is more than just a theory. It is the foundation of apps that require reliability when assets are moving quickly and changing hands frequently. XRP or Bitcoin? Together, it is very much a snapshot of 2025: Bitcoin commands roughly 59% dominance of the market, and centralization nerves flare whenever a pool has a night like this, while XRPL backers try to sell “different, not just faster or cheaper” — finality you cannot rewind, assets that do not vanish behind someone’s API. You Might Also Like Whether those trade-offs are acceptable…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 11:00
XRP Price Prediction for Today, August 19
XRP price is hanging right above the $3.00 mark after weeks of sideways trading. The token has been riding its rising trendline since June, but momentum has slowed down, and the chart now shows a squeeze that’s likely to break soon. After failing to push back over $3.35 earlier this month, XRP has been stuck
Coinstats
2025/08/19 11:00
Stablecoin protocol Cap launches on Ethereum mainnet, launching two stablecoin products: cUSD and stcUSD
PANews reported on August 19th that the stablecoin protocol Cap has officially launched on the Ethereum mainnet, launching two stablecoin products: cUSD and stcUSD. Users can mint cUSD with USDC
PANews
2025/08/19 10:58
Market Fear Index Spikes — Yet Whales Buy Ethereum, Solana and MAGACOIN FINANCE
The post Market Fear Index Spikes — Yet Whales Buy Ethereum, Solana and MAGACOIN FINANCE appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored article. Bitcoinsistemi.com is not responsible for any damages or negativities that may arise from the above information or any product or service mentioned in the article. Bitcoinsistemi.com advises readers to do individual research about the company mentioned in the article and reminds them that all responsibility belongs to the individual. Whale accumulation of Ethereum and Solana continues even as crypto markets face heightened fear. Large holders appear focused on long-term positioning, even as retail traders react to price swings and short-term volatility. At the same time, large investors are quietly accumulating MAGACOIN FINANCE, an emerging altcoin analysts say every smart investor must have in their portfolio. This wave of accumulation highlights long-term conviction in leading assets, while retail traders remain cautious during periods of volatility. Ethereum Accumulation Despite Volatility Ethereum (ETH) continues to demonstrate why it is considered the backbone of the crypto market. While short-term volatility and liquidations can unsettle traders, the long-term trend remains positive. Institutions have steadily increased their exposure to Ethereum, with inflows into ETH-based products often surpassing Bitcoin’s. Large investors have also continued accumulating ETH, reinforcing confidence in its future growth. With Ethereum powering the majority of decentralized finance and maintaining the largest share of value locked, many analysts still view it as one of the best altcoins to buy now for long-term portfolios Solana Draws Institutional Inflows Solana (SOL) trades between $181–$195 after profit-taking, but whale and institutional buying continue. Solana continues to attract some of the largest institutional inflows in the altcoin market, with investment products tied to the network consistently ranking among the biggest weekly gainers. Solana continues to draw institutional attention, with new ETFs attracting fresh capital and major funds expanding their holdings. This steady inflow highlights growing confidence in Solana’s long-term role in both…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 10:57
Fed’s Interest Rate Standoff: Market and Crypto Impact
The post Fed’s Interest Rate Standoff: Market and Crypto Impact appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: U.S. Federal Reserve faces internal debate over potential interest rate cuts. President Trump and Treasury Secretary push for more aggressive cuts. Market uncertainties affect cryptocurrencies and financial assets. The China Finance Research Institute reports increased market pricing for a potential Federal Reserve rate cut amid internal Fed divisions, as President Trump and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin apply pressure. Amid economic challenges and political pressures, uncertainties in monetary policy persist, impacting financial markets, including cryptocurrency sectors, as the Fed weighs its cautious approach. Fed’s Rate Cut Debate: Implications for Markets and Crypto The Federal Reserve, led by Chair Jerome Powell, is experiencing internal divisions as members debate potential interest rate cuts. Voices within the Fed clash, with some advocating for immediate action, while others suggest restraint due to persistent inflation risks. The U.S. administration, including President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, continues to press for more substantial cuts. Economists note the risk of a “stagflation-like” scenario, complicating the decision-making process for the Fed. Market implications are apparent, with the potential for rate cuts largely factored into current pricing. The dollar remains strong, and uncertainty impacts both traditional and crypto markets. Key stakeholders express caution, as the Fed opts to maintain its current rates at 4.25-4.5% in the absence of compelling data to support cuts. “The consensus among FOMC members indicates a cautious approach regarding rate cuts, with up to 50 basis points anticipated by year-end, emphasizing the need for data dependence.” — Jerome Powell, Chair, US Federal Reserve Historical Fed Actions Reverberate in Crypto Market Did you know? The current situation echoes periods in 2019 and 2023 when political pressure also influenced Fed decisions, highlighting the recurring theme of economic uncertainty impacting crypto trends. Bitcoin (BTC) prices remain sensitive to potential Fed decisions. As of August 19, 2025,…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 10:55
Solana Handles 100K Transactions Per Second in Test Run: Here’s Why It Matters
The post Solana Handles 100K Transactions Per Second in Test Run: Here’s Why It Matters appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief A Solana validator processed blocks with greater than 100,000 transactions per second in an experiment. The performance improvement was more than 25x the typical throughput of the Solana mainnet. Key Solana backers suggest that it means the network is ready for much more. The Solana network briefly processed more than 100,000 transactions per second (TPS) in an on-chain experiment Sunday. That’s more than 25 times the network’s typical throughput, according to data gathered by the network’s explorer. Solana already massively outpaces O.G. blockchain networks like Bitcoin and Ethereum on that front, but the Sunday peak beats Visa’s own high mark of handling up to 65,000 transactions per second. The Solana validator operator behind the feat said that it showcases what’s possible if continued technical developments and efficiency improvements make their way to the popular layer-1 blockchain. “The main point I want to get across is that Solana needs more efficient programs and an efficient token standard,” pseudonymous validator Dr. Cavey PHD told Decrypt. The rest of the network struggled very little to replay these blocks, and the subsequent leader produced their blocks normally. This is a significant milestone not only for the network of over 1000 validators, but for distributed systems. — dr cavey phd ⏳ (@cavemanloverboy) August 17, 2025 Cavey’s validator achieved a peak of 104,529 TPS on Sunday in what they called an experiment conducted on a “whim.” However, unlike a typical Solana block filled with transactions like token swaps or meme coin launches, the experimental blocks instead were filled with “votes, a few normal transactions, and a significant number of ‘no-op’ transactions,” or those that don’t require much computation. Nevertheless, if extrapolated out and handled with more efficient programs and token standards, Cavey believes the network could process approximately 100,000 token transfers per second—or 10,000-20,000…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 10:49
