Expert Says Chainlink Outshines XRP for Multi-Chain Adoption: Here’s Why

The post Expert Says Chainlink Outshines XRP for Multi-Chain Adoption: Here’s Why appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TLDR: Chainlink secures $92B+ across 60+ blockchains, far ahead of XRPL’s $100M DeFi TVL. LINK’s oracles enable cross-chain transfers, compliance, and legacy system integration for institutions. XRP adoption relies on being a bridge currency, while Chainlink benefits across all blockchains. Institutions like J.P. Morgan, Mastercard, and UBS are already using Chainlink’s tech stack. Chainlink is emerging as a major force in institutional blockchain adoption, overshadowing XRP in the process.  Analysts point out that LINK provides essential services that make tokenized assets usable across multiple blockchains. Unlike XRP, which relies on ledger adoption, Chainlink offers a chain-agnostic platform supporting data, compliance, and cross-chain operations.  Experts note that financial giants are actively integrating Chainlink technology into their systems. This positions LINK to capture broader value as blockchain adoption scales across industries. The Chainlink Institutional Edge Over XRP Industry observers, including Zach Rynes of CLG, argue LINK’s platform solves critical problems for tokenizing real-world assets.  Chainlink delivers oracles for market data, compliance checks, and cross-chain interoperability. XRP, by contrast, only functions as a ledger and bridge currency, limiting its utility. Rynes highlights that Chainlink already works with major financial institutions like Swift, DTCC, Euroclear, and J.P. Morgan. This establishes a proven adoption track record, rather than speculative interest. The platform’s ability to connect legacy infrastructure with blockchain networks gives LINK a unique advantage over single-ledger networks. $LINK is in a better position than $XRP to the benefit from the coming wave of institutional blockchain adoption and trillions in assets being tokenized onchain A common response to this is "but Chainlink and XRPL don't compete 1:1 on product basis!!" That's true but also… pic.twitter.com/b18Bm0vMrU — Zach Rynes | CLG (@ChainLinkGod) August 17, 2025 Chainlink secures over $92 billion across 60+ blockchain networks, while XRP’s DeFi total value locked sits near $100 million. This discrepancy…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 11:12
ETH Unstaking Queue Surges to a Record $3.91 Billion

BitcoinWorld ETH Unstaking Queue Surges to a Record $3.91 Billion The Ethereum network, a cornerstone of decentralized finance, is currently experiencing a significant development: its ETH unstaking queue has swelled to an unprecedented size. This growing backlog of validators seeking to exit their staked positions has captured the attention of the crypto community, raising questions about its implications for the network and the broader market. This situation highlights the dynamic nature of a proof-of-stake blockchain. Understanding the ETH Unstaking Queue Phenomenon Recent data highlights a remarkable surge in the ETH unstaking queue, reaching a record 910,461 ETH, valued at approximately $3.91 billion. This figure, reported by Wu Blockchain citing validator tracking site validatorqueue, represents the largest accumulation of exit requests since Ethereum transitioned to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) with the Merge and the subsequent Shapella upgrade enabled withdrawals. When validators decide to withdraw their staked Ether, they enter this queue, awaiting processing based on network capacity. The length of this queue is not static; it fluctuates based on the number of validators wishing to exit and the network’s processing capabilities. Ethereum is designed to handle these withdrawals in a controlled manner. This controlled release mechanism ensures that the network remains stable and secure, even during periods of high demand for unstaking, preventing sudden shocks to the system. Why Are Validators Joining the ETH Unstaking Queue? Exploring the Reasons Several factors can contribute to validators joining the ETH unstaking queue. Market Volatility: Periods of significant price swings or bearish market sentiment can prompt some validators to re-evaluate their investment strategies. They might seek to reduce their exposure or reallocate capital. Profitability Adjustments: Changes in staking rewards, operational costs, or the availability of more attractive yields in other DeFi protocols can influence a validator’s decision to unstake. Portfolio Rebalancing: Many large stakers or institutional participants regularly adjust their crypto portfolios. Unstaking ETH might be part of a broader rebalancing strategy. Operational Needs: Validators might need access to their funds for various reasons, including covering operational expenses, personal liquidity, or exiting the validator business entirely. It’s important to note that joining the queue does not automatically imply a bearish outlook. It often reflects strategic financial decisions or a natural cycle within the staking ecosystem. How Does the Unstaking Process Work on Ethereum? Ethereum’s design includes a structured process for unstaking to maintain network stability and security. Validators must explicitly signal their intent to exit, after which they enter the exit queue. The network processes these requests in a controlled manner, preventing sudden, large-scale withdrawals that could impact liquidity or the integrity of the consensus mechanism. The number of validators that can exit per epoch (a 6.4-minute period) is capped, ensuring an orderly release of staked ETH. This mechanism balances validator flexibility with network integrity. The current size of the ETH unstaking queue directly impacts the waiting time for validators, which can range from days to weeks, depending on the volume of pending requests. This design prevents a “bank run” scenario on the staking pool. Potential Impacts of a Growing ETH Unstaking Queue A substantial ETH unstaking queue can have various implications for the Ethereum ecosystem and its participants. Market Dynamics: While a large volume of unlocked ETH could potentially increase selling pressure, historical data suggests that a significant portion is often restaked, redeployed into other DeFi protocols, or simply held. The market typically absorbs these releases without major disruption. Validator Behavior: The queue length can influence new validators considering staking. A longer wait time for exit might deter some potential participants. However, the overall appeal of Ethereum staking remains strong due to its fundamental role in securing the network. Network Perception: While a long queue might appear concerning, it also demonstrates the network’s ability to manage withdrawals effectively and maintain its security mechanisms. It shows that the system is working exactly as designed, providing a controlled exit path for participants. This transparency builds trust in the protocol. Actionable Insights for Ethereum Stakers and Investors For those involved in or considering Ethereum staking, understanding the ETH unstaking queue is crucial. Monitor Queue Lengths: Keep an eye on validator queue metrics from reliable sources like validatorqueue.info to gauge current wait times for unstaking. Understand Your Strategy: If you are a validator, factor potential exit times into your liquidity planning. For investors, understand that ETH unstaking is a normal part of the PoS cycle and not necessarily a bearish signal. Stay Informed: Follow official Ethereum development updates and reputable crypto news sources to stay abreast of network changes and market trends. Conclusion: A Sign of Maturity, Not Alarm The record-breaking ETH unstaking queue, while significant in raw numbers, should be viewed within the broader context of Ethereum’s evolving Proof-of-Stake model. It highlights the flexibility offered to validators and the network’s capacity to manage large-scale movements of capital. Rather than a sign of distress, it represents a mature, functional system where participants can freely manage their staked assets. This ongoing process is vital for the health, decentralization, and long-term stability of the Ethereum blockchain. The network continues to prove its resilience and adaptability. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is the ETH unstaking queue? A1: The ETH unstaking queue is a waiting list for validators who wish to withdraw their staked Ethereum (ETH) from the network. After the Shapella upgrade, validators can signal their intent to exit, and their requests are processed in a controlled manner. Q2: Why has the ETH unstaking queue reached a record high? A2: The queue can grow due to various factors, including market volatility prompting rebalancing, changes in staking profitability, portfolio adjustments by large stakers, or individual operational needs requiring access to funds. Q3: How long does it take to unstake ETH? A3: The time it takes to unstake ETH depends on the length of the queue and the network’s processing capacity. It can range from a few days to several weeks, as Ethereum caps the number of validators that can exit per epoch to maintain stability. Q4: Does a large unstaking queue impact ETH’s price? A4: While a large volume of unlocked ETH could theoretically increase selling pressure, historical data shows that much of the unstaked ETH is often restaked, redeployed into other DeFi protocols, or simply held. The market typically absorbs these releases without significant disruption. Q5: Is a long ETH unstaking queue a bad sign for Ethereum? A5: Not necessarily. A long queue indicates a high demand for unstaking, but it also demonstrates that Ethereum’s withdrawal mechanism is functioning as designed, managing large capital movements in a controlled and secure manner. It’s a sign of a mature and resilient network. Did you find this analysis helpful? Share this article on your social media platforms to help others understand the dynamics of the ETH unstaking queue and its implications for the Ethereum network. Your insights contribute to a more informed crypto community! To learn more about the latest Ethereum trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Ethereum staking dynamics. This post ETH Unstaking Queue Surges to a Record $3.91 Billion first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats2025/08/19 11:10
USD.AI Launches With $13.4 Million Series A Boost

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/usda-i-launch-stablecoin-ai-credit/
Coinstats2025/08/19 11:09
Illinois governor blasts Trump's ‘crypto bros’ in new bill signing

Illinois enacts first-in-Midwest crypto consumer protections, requiring exchange oversight and capping ATM fees at 18%. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker took a swipe at US President Donald Trump for allowing “crypto bros” to guide policy as he signed two new bills to regulate crypto in the state on Monday. “While the Trump Administration is letting crypto bros write federal policy, Illinois is implementing common-sense protections for investors and consumers,” said Governor Pritzker on Monday while approving the legislation.Crypto policy has become divisive on a state level since the Republicans won in a landslide election in November, with some states such as Texas and Arizona fully embracing the industry while others, such as Democrat stronghold Illinois, taking a more cautious stance. Read more
Coinstats2025/08/19 11:08
SEC Extends Deliberation on XRP ETFs

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has announced another extension regarding their evaluation of three spot XRP Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) applications.Continue Reading:SEC Extends Deliberation on XRP ETFs
Coinstats2025/08/19 11:08
Hong Kong SFC warns stablecoin rules heighten fraud risks

The post Hong Kong SFC warns stablecoin rules heighten fraud risks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) official warned that the introduction of the new local stablecoin regulatory framework has increased the risk of fraud. According to an Aug. 18 report by Chinese financial news outlet Zhitongcaijing, Ye Zhiheng, executive director of the intermediaries division at the SFC, said that fraud risks have increased with the recent introduction of stablecoin regulations. He urged investors to exercise caution and avoid making irrational investment decisions driven by market hype or price momentum. Ye’s remarks followed stablecoin companies operating in Hong Kong posting double-digit losses on Aug. 1, just after the new stablecoin regulation came into force. Analysts at the time described the sell-off as a healthy correction, as the requirements for stablecoin issuers proved to be more stringent than expected. Still, Ye said that some companies saw their share prices rise simply by disclosing plans to apply for a stablecoin license. Related: China cracks down on stablecoin promotions, research and seminars Hong Kong authorities warn against stablecoin speculation Last Thursday, the SFC and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) jointly issued a statement on recent market movements related to stablecoins. The regulators pointed to “recent abrupt market movements linked to the stablecoin concept” of companies. “These movements appear to follow corporate announcements, news reports, social media posts or speculations regarding plans to apply for stablecoin issuer licence, engage in related activities or explore the feasibility of such initiatives in Hong Kong,” the announcement said. The SFC also said it will closely monitor trading activities in Hong Kong. The regulator plans to “take stringent actions against any manipulative or deceptive practices that could compromise the integrity of the market.” Related: Animoca and Standard Chartered form stablecoin venture in Hong Kong Crypto is a high priority for Hong Kong regulators The warnings come…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 11:06
Stellar’s XLM Token Drops 6% as Institutional Selling Intensifies

The post Stellar’s XLM Token Drops 6% as Institutional Selling Intensifies appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stellar’s XLM token came under heavy institutional selling pressure between August 17 at 3:00 PM and August 18 at 2:00 PM, sliding from $0.43 to $0.41 in a 6% decline. Trading volumes during the 24-hour period topped $30 million, representing roughly 7% of daily turnover. The most notable liquidation event occurred between 1:00 AM and 3:00 AM on August 18, when institutional sellers offloaded more than 60 million tokens. This selloff forced XLM down from $0.42 to $0.41, creating strong resistance at the $0.42 level and defining new support near $0.41. Despite attempts at recovery, the asset consistently failed to breach the resistance zone, signaling persistent institutional bearishness and leaving XLM vulnerable to further downside. The final trading hour on August 18 added fresh pressure, as XLM registered a 1% drop between 1:21 PM and 2:20 PM. Institutional selling accelerated between 1:31 PM and 1:42 PM, with corporate liquidations pushing prices from $0.41 to $0.41 on volumes exceeding 2.7 million units. This flurry of activity confirmed resistance at $0.41 and set a short-term support floor at the same level. Multiple recovery attempts throughout the hour were met with renewed selling pressure, culminating in a stagnant close around $0.41 with minimal volume in the last 20 minutes. The lack of buying interest highlights the possibility of further weakness should sellers regain momentum. XLM/USD (TradingView) Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated with the assistance from AI tools and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy and adherence to our standards. For more information, see CoinDesk’s full AI Policy. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/08/18/stellar-s-xlm-token-drops-6-as-selling-pressure-intensifies
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 11:03
Join Global Innovators at Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026 Event

Detail: https://coincu.com/blockchain-event/hong-kong-web3-festival-2026/
Coinstats2025/08/19 11:02
The SEC Delays Decisions on XRP ETFs Yet Again

The SEC extends decision-making for XRP ETFs until October. Scrutiny of new financial products underscores regulatory priorities. Continue Reading:The SEC Delays Decisions on XRP ETFs Yet Again The post The SEC Delays Decisions on XRP ETFs Yet Again appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats2025/08/19 11:02
Experts Issue Dire Warning on Major Bitcoin Price Crash

The post Experts Issue Dire Warning on Major Bitcoin Price Crash appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Bitcoin price could crash ahead amid several headwinds, with experts claiming $112,000 as the next support level to watch. Several bearish chart patterns emerged for BTC as traders turned cautious after hotter US PPI inflation. BTC price pared recent gains and fell 3% to a low of $114,723 on Monday. Bitcoin price was predicted to hit an all-time high near $135,000 this year, but traders likely turned cautious after recent events. Experts warned about a possible crash ahead, highlighting several headwinds such as technical chart weakness. Will Bitcoin crash ahead in anticipation of a sudden shift in sentiment among traders? Matrixport Predicts Bitcoin Price Fall to $112,000 Crypto research firm Matrixport claimed Bitcoin is trapped between $112,000 and $117,000. The firm added that it was not their base case that Bitcoin would fail to hold above the trendline. The firm predicted Bitcoin price could fall to the $112,000 level as the crypto investors turned cautious ahead of the key Fed rate decision in September. This year’s Jackson Hole event will not have any impact, considering it more of a discussion forum than a market mover. As per Matrixport, the September 17 FOMC meeting remains the most significant catalyst. As The Coin Republic reported earlier, traders turned cautious after the US PPI inflation jumped 0.9% in July, raising core PPI inflation to 3.7%. At the time of writing, the CME FedWatch tool showed nearly 82% probability of a 25 bps Fed rate cut in September. However, traders now expect odds of two rate cuts this year, after the latest hotter PPI inflation. Bitcoin Price May Crash on Technical Chart Weakness Bitcoin has formed a swing failure pattern (SFP) in the weekly timeframe, highlighted by crypto trader Mayne. SFP is a reversal pattern indicating potential downtrends. He added that it happened 15 times…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 11:02
