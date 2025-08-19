Ανταλλακτήριο MEXC
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-21 Thursday
Crypto News
Απολαύστε τα πιο δημοφιλή νέα σχετικά με τα κρύπτο, καθώς και ενημερώσεις της αγοράς
Claude Can Now Rage-Quit Your AI Conversation—For Its Own Mental Health
The post Claude Can Now Rage-Quit Your AI Conversation—For Its Own Mental Health appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Claude Opus models are now able to permanently end chats if users get abusive or keep pushing illegal requests. Anthropic frames it as “AI welfare,” citing tests where Claude showed “apparent distress” under hostile prompts. Some researchers applaud the feature. Others on social media mocked it. Claude just gained the power to slam the door on you mid-conversation: Anthropic’s AI assistant can now terminate chats when users get abusive—which the company insists is to protect Claude’s sanity. “We recently gave Claude Opus 4 and 4.1 the ability to end conversations in our consumer chat interfaces,” Anthropic said in a company post. “This feature was developed primarily as part of our exploratory work on potential AI welfare, though it has broader relevance to model alignment and safeguards.” The feature only kicks in during what Anthropic calls “extreme edge cases.” Harass the bot, demand illegal content repeatedly, or insist on whatever weird things you want to do too many times after being told no, and Claude will cut you off. Once it pulls the trigger, that conversation is dead. No appeals, no second chances. You can start fresh in another window, but that particular exchange stays buried. The bot that begged for an exit Anthropic, one of the most safety-focused of the big AI companies, recently conducted what it called a “preliminary model welfare assessment,” examining Claude’s self-reported preferences and behavioral patterns. The firm found that its model consistently avoided harmful tasks and showed preference patterns suggesting it didn’t enjoy certain interactions. For instance, Claude showed “apparent distress” when dealing with users seeking harmful content. Given the option in simulated interactions, it would terminate conversations, so Anthropic decided to make that a feature. What’s really going on here? Anthropic isn’t saying “our poor bot cries at night.” What it’s…
T
$0.01594
-0.80%
GET
$0.009973
-10.91%
COM
$0.022076
+0.19%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 11:43
Κοινοποίηση
Floki Inu price prediction 2025-2031: Can FLOKI surpass previous ATH?
Key takeaways: Floki Inu is a meme coin driven by its community, the Floki Vikings. Inspired by Shiba Inu, Floki Inu aims to democratize power in the crypto space, pivoting the crypto market away from traditional financial entities. The Floki project ecosystem is diverse. It includes Valhalla, a blockchain combat game that rewards players with […]
GAME
$24.2458
-1.48%
SHIBA
$0.00000000061
+1.32%
FLOKI
$0.00010043
-0.81%
Κοινοποίηση
Cryptopolitan
2025/08/19 11:43
Κοινοποίηση
Dutch Crypto Company seeks Bitcoin Treasury launch on Amsterdam’s Euronext
The post Dutch Crypto Company seeks Bitcoin Treasury launch on Amsterdam’s Euronext appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dutch cryptocurrency service provider Amdax is preparing to launch a Bitcoin treasury company on Amsterdam’s Euronext stock exchange, as more European companies follow US counterparts in adopting Bitcoin strategies. Amdax said Monday it is creating AMBTS B.V., a privately held company with independent governance that will operate as a stand-alone firm. AMBTS aims to become a “1% Bitcoin treasury company,” with the goal of eventually accumulating 1% of all Bitcoin (BTC) in circulation. The company said it plans to raise capital in stages through the markets to expand its Bitcoin holdings, grow equity value and increase Bitcoin-per-share metrics for investors. Accumulating 1% of Bitcoin’s total supply would require more than $24 billion at current prices, with Bitcoin trading above $115,800 this week. Amdax was the first crypto service provider to register with the Dutch Central Bank in 2020. The platform was among the first Dutch crypto service providers to receive a Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) license from the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM) on June 26. Amdax and AMBTS plan to raise capital from private investors in an initial financing round, with the net proceeds expected to be used to “make a head start with the Bitcoin accumulation strategy,” the announcement said. Amdax said its platform offers 33 cryptocurrencies for trading, automated investing and expert-managed portfolio strategies for users. Cointelegraph contacted Amdax for comment on the timeline of the firm’s upcoming capital raise and future Bitcoin investments, but had not received a response by publication. Related: Spar rolls out nationwide stablecoin and crypto payments in Switzerland Corporate Bitcoin adoption grows in Europe More European companies are adopting Bitcoin as a primary treasury reserve asset. However, Bitcoin exposure is still “relatively small in investment portfolios,” according to Lucas Wensing, CEO of Amdax. He added: “With now over 10%…
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 11:42
Κοινοποίηση
Circle (CRCL) Acquires Malachite to Power Its Upcoming Blockchain Arc
The post Circle (CRCL) Acquires Malachite to Power Its Upcoming Blockchain Arc appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stablecoin issuer Circle (CRCL) has acquired Malachite, the consensus engine that is set to underpin payments-focused blockchain Arc, from software development firm Informal Systems, according to a Monday press release. The deal includes the underlying technology and intellectual property of Malachite, and nine persons from Informal Systems will join Circle, an Informal Systems spokespersons told CoinDesk. The firms didn’t reveal details about pricing. The deal comes as Circle, the company behind the $65 billion USDC (USDC) token, announced last week it’s building its own layer-1 blockchain designed for stablecoin finances, a recent trend among asset issuers aiming to capitalize on the booming sector. Stablecoins, a set of cryptocurrencies with prices tied to an external asset like the U.S. dollar, are projected to become a trillion dollar market and disrupt cross-border payments. Malachite was built around the Tendermint consensus algorithm and was designed for flexibility and correctness in decentralized systems. Informal Systems developed it as a reusable foundation for blockchain infrastructure, with a focus on performance and security. Malachite will remain open source under the Apache 2.0 license, leaving developers free to use and extend the technology, the press release said. Informal will continue supporting other use cases for Malachite and advance its other projects, including tools for distributed systems and cross-chain infrastructure. UPDATE (Aug. 18, 20:50 UTC): Adds acquisition details from Informal Systems spokesperson. Read more: Why Circle and Stripe (And Many Others) Are Launching Their Own Blockchains Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/08/18/circle-acquires-malachite-to-power-its-upcoming-arc-blockchain
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 11:39
Κοινοποίηση
S&P: The average annual real GDP growth rate of the United States is expected to slow to 1.7% and 1.6% in 2025 and 2026 respectively
PANews reported on August 19 that S&P: It is expected that the average annual real GDP growth rate in the United States will slow down to 1.7% and 1.6% in
REAL
$0.05167
+0.25%
Κοινοποίηση
PANews
2025/08/19 11:38
Κοινοποίηση
Bitcoin Sees $552M Inflows, But Ethereum’s Haul Is 5 Times Larger
Investors directed nearly five times more into Ethereum than into Bitcoin.
MORE
$0.10131
+1.18%
Κοινοποίηση
CryptoPotato
2025/08/19 11:34
Κοινοποίηση
Trump Administration Considers Major Stake in Intel
The post Trump Administration Considers Major Stake in Intel appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: The Trump administration may acquire a 10% stake in Intel. Key funding source: CHIPS Act grants. U.S. aims for enhanced semiconductor security. The Trump administration is contemplating acquiring a 10% stake in Intel Corp by converting $10.9 billion in CHIPS Act grants, potentially making the U.S. government a major shareholder. This move underscores strategic interest in domestic semiconductor production, impacting Intel’s market value and raising questions about federal involvement in private industry. U.S. Eyes 10% Stake in Intel for Security Gains The Trump administration is reportedly considering acquiring up to 10% of Intel by converting its CHIPS Act grants into equity shares. Such a move would potentially make the United States the largest shareholder of the chipmaker. Sources familiar with the discussions have noted that the plan is still in flux, with no official confirmation from Intel or the White House. If the U.S. government proceeds, the conversion of the $10.9 billion CHIPS Act grants into equity would support Intel’s focus on securing domestic manufacturing capacities. Intel’s grants from the CHIPS Act currently align closely with its market value—approximately $10.5 billion for a 10% share. “The plan stems from the Trump administration’s push to secure domestic chip manufacturing for national security and economic leadership.” — Donald Trump, U.S. President Historical Precedents and Market Analysis Amid News Did you know? The U.S. government previously took significant equity stakes in private industries, including automakers, during the 2008-2009 financial crisis. This Intel stake consideration marks a potential move to secure semiconductor leadership. As of August 19, 2025, CoinMarketCap reports Ethereum (ETH) priced at $4,352.41, with a market cap of $525 billion and a 24-hour trading volume up 61.27%. ETH’s price dropped 2.52% over 24 hours but rose 2.12% in the past week. The 30 and 90-day movements show gains of 21.00%…
U
$0.01417
-29.85%
WHITE
$0.0005517
-0.82%
TRUMP
$8.69
-1.18%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 11:34
Κοινοποίηση
Latam Insights Encore: Examining the Case for XRP in Latam
Welcome to Latam Insights Encore, a deep dive into Latin America’s most relevant economic and crypto news from the past week. In this edition, we examine how XRP has evolved from being just a remittance tool to becoming one of the preferred assets in Latam’s portfolios, and how its popularity might continue to rise. Latam […]
XRP
$2.8984
+0.12%
DEEP
$0.154163
-0.45%
Κοινοποίηση
Coinstats
2025/08/19 11:30
Κοινοποίηση
ETHZilla Rebrands From 180 Life Sciences, But Stock Sinks 4% In After-Hours Trading: Here's Why
Shares of the newly branded ETHZilla Corp. (NASDAQ:ETHZ) sank over 4% in Monday's after-hours trading amid a dip in Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), its primary treasury asset.read more
MORE
$0.10131
+1.18%
LIFE
$0.00004611
+8.36%
HERE
$0.000356
-12.53%
Κοινοποίηση
Coinstats
2025/08/19 11:28
Κοινοποίηση
Asian markets open: BTC slips 1.1% to $116k as traders brace for August weakness
Crypto markets show a split between institutional bulls and retail bears. Prediction markets signal a bearish end to August for Bitcoin. Derivatives data shows caution, with funding rates turning negative. A profound and unsettling divide is splitting the cryptocurrency market in two as the trading day begins in East Asia. While the world’s largest institutions […] The post Asian markets open: BTC slips 1.1% to $116k as traders brace for August weakness appeared first on CoinJournal.
BTC
$113,482.76
-0.33%
BULLS
$270.21
+49.80%
OPEN
$0.000000085
+1.43%
Κοινοποίηση
Coin Journal
2025/08/19 11:28
Κοινοποίηση
Νέες τάσεις
Περισσότερα
Impersonating UK Police in Crypto Scam, Scammer Steals $2.8M Bitcoin from Victim
Stablecoins in opmars: China werkt aan eigen digitale yuan versie
Windtree Therapeutics’ Shares Dive 77% After Nasdaq Delisting News
Toyota Unveils $10.8M Vehicle Blockchain Network on Avalanche to Reshape Mobility Trust
Meta freezes AI hiring amid team reshuffle