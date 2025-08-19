2025-08-21 Thursday

Texas judge backs Logan Paul’s bid to escape CryptoZoo lawsuit

Texas judge backs Logan Paul's bid to escape CryptoZoo lawsuit

A US judge says Logan Paul’s bid to toss a suit over the collapse of CryptoZoo should be allowed, but a class group should also get the chance to update their claims. YouTuber Logan Paul’s bid to dismiss a proposed class-action lawsuit over his defunct non-fungible token (NFT) project CryptoZoo should be allowed, says a Texas magistrate judge.Magistrate Judge Ronald Griffin advised an Austin federal court on Thursday that the class group had not sufficiently tied Paul to their claims that they lost money by buying into the CryptoZoo project.The recommendation could see a federal judge drop the suit unless the class updates it. Read more
Urgent Halt To Risky Products

Urgent Halt To Risky Products

The post Urgent Halt To Risky Products appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A significant development has emerged from South Korea’s financial landscape, directly impacting the cryptocurrency sector. Regulators have issued administrative guidance, effectively initiating a South Korea crypto lending ban on new lending products from exchanges. This move is a crucial step towards safeguarding investors and stabilizing the market. This directive highlights growing concerns over the proliferation of high-risk, leveraged products being offered without adequate investor protections. It’s a clear signal that authorities are prioritizing consumer safety in the rapidly evolving digital asset space. Why the South Korea Crypto Lending Ban? Addressing Key Concerns The primary driver behind the South Korea crypto lending ban is a commitment to mitigate investor losses. Financial regulators observed a concerning trend: crypto exchanges were launching sophisticated lending products that carried substantial risks, often without fully informing users of the potential pitfalls. Here are the core reasons for this decisive action: Investor Protection: Many leveraged products expose investors to magnified losses, particularly in volatile crypto markets. The guidance aims to prevent scenarios where individuals could face severe financial harm. Market Stability: Uncontrolled high-risk offerings can amplify market volatility. By reining in these products, regulators seek to foster a more stable and predictable environment. Lack of Safeguards: Regulators identified a deficit in sufficient safeguards accompanying these new lending services. This left investors vulnerable to opaque terms and potential exploitation. Authorities have made it clear: firms ignoring this guidance will face consequences, including on-site inspections and other supervisory measures. This underscores the seriousness of the South Korea crypto lending ban. What Does the South Korea Crypto Lending Ban Mean for Exchanges? For cryptocurrency exchanges operating in South Korea, this administrative guidance marks a significant shift. They must now immediately halt the development and launch of any new lending products. This directive compels exchanges to: Review Existing Products: While the…
Digital Assets Association – Bridging TradFi and RWAs

Digital Assets Association – Bridging TradFi and RWAs

The post Digital Assets Association – Bridging TradFi and RWAs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Danny Chong is co-chair of the Digital Assets Association (DAA) Singapore, a Singapore-based non-profit association dedicated to guiding individuals and organisations through the landscape of digital assets. Danny is also Co-Founder and CEO of Tranchess, a leading structured liquid staking protocol. Why you should listen Danny discusses the importance of regulatory clarity in driving digital asset growth across Asia and how to attract institutional investments from Asia’s financial giants while protecting retail users. Bridging TradFi and digital assets for institutional adoption in Asia is underway. Drawing on his APAC expertise, Danny explains how integrating TradFi’s risk management with blockchain’s transparency enables institutions to adopt tokenised assets, positioning Asia as a pioneer in blending traditional finance with digital innovation. He’s an advocate for RWA tokenisation’s two-way flow: Aside from moving assets like bonds and equities on-chain, RWA tokenisation also brings DeFi innovations like liquid staking into TradFi. Supporting links Stabull Finance Digital Assets Assocation Tranchess Andy on Twitter  Brave New Coin on Twitter Brave New Coin   If you enjoyed the show please subscribe to the Crypto Conversation and give us a 5-star rating and a positive review in whatever podcast app you are using. Source: https://bravenewcoin.com/insights/digital-assets-association-bridging-tradfi-and-rwas
Coinbase has completed scheduled maintenance and services have been fully restored

Coinbase has completed scheduled maintenance and services have been fully restored

PANews reported on August 19th that Coinbase has completed planned maintenance and all services have been restored. During the maintenance, sending and receiving of cryptocurrencies such as BTC, LTC, BCH,
Fear in the Market, But Opportunity in Presales — MAGACOIN FINANCE, NEAR and AVAX Catch Investor Attention

Fear in the Market, But Opportunity in Presales — MAGACOIN FINANCE, NEAR and AVAX Catch Investor Attention

The crypto market has taken another step back, leaving traders on edge. Bitcoin slipped to $116,000, Ethereum eased to $4,300, and SOL cooled to $183. While red numbers are keeping many cautious, not all activity is slowing down. Investors are beginning to look toward the best crypto presale opportunities. Among them, MAGACOIN FINANCE is gaining […] Continue Reading: Fear in the Market, But Opportunity in Presales — MAGACOIN FINANCE, NEAR and AVAX Catch Investor Attention
The blockchain game Pirate Nation will shut down in 30 days due to insufficient user base and cost considerations.

The blockchain game Pirate Nation will shut down in 30 days due to insufficient user base and cost considerations.

PANews reported on August 19th that blockchain game development studio Proof of Play announced it will shut down its on-chain games Pirate Nation, Apex, and Boss Chain in 30 days
Hong Kong Regulator Warns Against Stablecoin License Scams

Hong Kong Regulator Warns Against Stablecoin License Scams

The post Hong Kong Regulator Warns Against Stablecoin License Scams appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Ye Zhiheng cautions against stock price manipulation using stablecoin license applications. SFC logged 265 virtual asset complaints in early 2025. Concerns over unlicensed platform usage prompted by fraud warnings. Ye Zhiheng, Executive Director at the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission, cautioned investors about stock price inflation scams linked to stablecoin license applications in the first half of 2025. This highlights ongoing concerns over fraud in the virtual asset sector, emphasizing investor caution, particularly on unlicensed platforms amid increasing complaints and scam activities. SFC Warns Against Stock Manipulation via Stablecoin Licenses Ye Zhiheng of the SFC warned that some companies are using stablecoin license applications to artificially inflate their stock prices. Investors should be cautious and rational, he advised, to avoid falling victim to related scams. In the first half of the year, 265 complaints related to virtual asset transactions were received, often involving overseas fraud and platform violations. These insights underscore the potential dangers of trading on unlicensed platforms, as reported by the SFC. “Some listed companies are using applications for stablecoin licenses to hype their share prices. Investors should remain rational and beware of scams.” – Ye Zhiheng, Executive Director, Intermediaries Division, Hong Kong SFC Past Regulatory Issues Influence Stablecoin Practices Did you know? The SFC addressed similar non-compliance issues in the past, influencing trading volumes toward overseas exchanges and prompting temporary volatility in crypto-affiliated stocks. According to CoinMarketCap, Ethereum (ETH) is priced at $4,304.17, with a market cap of formatNumber(519547041415, 2). It holds 13.23% dominance, showing a 2.71% decline over 24 hours, but a 70.86% gain over 60 days. The trading volume was $51.29 billion, a 57.23% uptick. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 01:34 UTC on August 19, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Insights from Coincu suggest that increased regulatory scrutiny may lead to stricter…
SoftBank To Make $2 Billion Investment In Troubled U.S. Chipmaker Intel

SoftBank To Make $2 Billion Investment In Troubled U.S. Chipmaker Intel

The post SoftBank To Make $2 Billion Investment In Troubled U.S. Chipmaker Intel appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son speaks at the SoftBank World 2023 in October 2023 in Tokyo. Photo by Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images SoftBank agreed to acquire $2 billion worth of stock in beleaguered chipmaker Intel as the Japanese conglomerate continues to deepen its investment in the U.S., according to a joint statement by the two companies published Tuesday. The deal, subject to customary closing conditions, will see SoftBank acquire Intel common stock at $23 apiece, according to the statement. That price is slightly lower than the Nasdaq-listed chipmaker’s closing price of $23.70 per share on Monday. Following the announcement, shares surged 5.3% in after-hours trading. “Masa [SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son] and I have worked closely together for decades, and I appreciate the confidence he has placed in Intel with this investment,” Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan said in the statement. Just two weeks ago, Tan was asked by U.S. President Donald Trump to “immediately” resign amid concerns over his earlier ties to China. The Trump Administration was later widely reported to be in talks with Intel, as the White House negotiates for the American government to take a stake in the company. SoftBank, on its part, is scouting for investment opportunities linked to semiconductors and artificial intelligence as Son has been increasingly focused on AI. It has invested in ChatGPT creator OpenAI and is working with the latter on the $500 billion Stargate AI infrastructure project in the U.S., becoming an investor darling. Its Tokyo-listed shares have rallied almost 80% this year, making Son the richest person in Japan following a four-year gap. The 68-year-old mogul, now with a net worth of $56 billion largely based on a SoftBank stake, is seen as having a winning investment strategy. Investors are back to “thinking Mr. Son is an investing genius,” Deutsche Bank analyst…
Bitcoin Price Nears Profit-Taking Zone With $2.2B in Shorts at Risk, Analysts Say

Bitcoin Price Nears Profit-Taking Zone With $2.2B in Shorts at Risk, Analysts Say

Bitcoin may struggle to reclaim its record high in the short term, as profit-taking pressures intensify despite strong whale accumulation, according to recent analysis. Santiment, a leading on-chain analytics platform, reported on Monday that Bitcoin’s Market Value to Realized Value, MVRV, ratio currently stands at plus 21 percent. The metric indicates that the average Bitcoin […]
500% Dogecoin Run Could Be Closer Than You Think: Analyst

500% Dogecoin Run Could Be Closer Than You Think: Analyst

The post 500% Dogecoin Run Could Be Closer Than You Think: Analyst appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jake Simmons, a dedicated crypto journalist, has been passionate about Bitcoin since 2016 when he first learned about it. Through his extensive work with NewsBTC.com and Bitcoinist.com, Jake has become a trusted voice in the crypto community, guiding newcomers and seasoned enthusiasts alike towards a deeper understanding of this dynamic field. His mission is simple yet profound: to demystify Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies and make them accessible to everyone.With a professional career in the Bitcoin and crypto scene that began right after graduating with a degree in Information Systems in 2017, Jake has immersed himself in the industry. Jake joined the NewsBTC Group in late 2022. His educational background provides him with the technical prowess and analytical skills necessary to dissect complex topics and present them in an understandable format. Whether you are a casual reader curious about Bitcoin or an investor seeking to navigate the latest market trends, Jake’s insights offer valuable perspectives that bridge the gap between complex technology and everyday usage. Jake is not just a reporter on technological trends; he is a firm believer in the transformative potential of Bitcoin over traditional fiat currencies. To him, the current financial system is on the brink of chaos, propelled by unchecked government actions and flawed Keynesian economic policies. Drawing from the principles of the Austrian school of economics, Jake views Bitcoin not merely as a digital asset but as a crucial step towards rectifying a failing monetary system. His libertarian views reinforce his stance that just as the church was separated from the state, so too should money be freed from governmental control. For Jake, Bitcoin represents more than just an investment; it’s a peaceful revolution. He envisions a future where Bitcoin fosters a sustainable and responsible financial framework for generations to come. His advocacy is not about opposition…
