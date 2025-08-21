2025-08-21 Thursday

Crypto News

James Gunn On 'Peacemaker' Season 2, DCU And Valuable Start At Troma

The post James Gunn On ‘Peacemaker’ Season 2, DCU And Valuable Start At Troma appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 26: Actor John Cena and Director James Gunn attend the HBO Max presents Peacemaker, From DC Studios VIP PEACEFEST at Nova SD on July 26, 2025. (Photo by David Jon/Getty Images for HBO Max) Getty Images for HBO Max Following a super reception in theaters for Superman, James Gunn isn’t wasting any time in Peacemaker Season 2 by building out the new DC Universe. As such, a pair of integral characters to the plot of Superman are featured in not only the Season 1 recap ahead of Peacemaker Season 2, but also alongside another Superman cast member early in the first episode. ForbesWhat Time Does James Gunn’s ‘Peacemaker’ Season 2 Begin Streaming?By Tim Lammers “We had to address the elephant in the room, which was the fact that last season ended with Peacemaker telling the Justice League to F off, but that is not the reality that he lives in,” Gunn said in a recent Zoom conversation. “That’s really the one thing from Season 1 that doesn’t exist and so, we needed to answer that in this season and that’s what we did.” Picking up not long after the events of Superman, Peacemaker Season 2 finds his former Black Ops team at A.R.G.U.S. in ruins. Agents Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) and Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks) — the daughter of ex-A.R.G.U.S. Director Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) — are both out of work, while Adrian Chase/Vigilante is still at work as a busboy. “Peacemaker” Season 2 poster art featuring Freddie Stroma, Danielle Brooks, John Cena, Jennifer Holland and Steve Agee. HBO As for the remainder of the group, Agent John Economos (Steve Agee) career is hanging by a thread at A.R.G.U.S., which has been taken over by Rick Flagg Sr. (Frank Grillo). Economos learns from Rick Flagg…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 09:27
Bitcoin (BTC) Market Analysis: Navigating New Highs and Volatility

The post Bitcoin (BTC) Market Analysis: Navigating New Highs and Volatility appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Terrill Dicki Aug 19, 2025 08:05 Bitcoin’s price surges to $121K amid improved on-chain activity and derivatives sentiment, but declining spot volumes and profitability raise caution. Explore key BTC market signals for insights. Bitcoin (BTC) experienced a significant rebound in the past week, climbing from a low of $114,000 to $121,000. This recovery was marked by improved on-chain activity and positive sentiment in the derivatives market, according to Glassnode’s latest analysis. Despite this upward momentum, declining spot volumes and high profitability levels suggest a need for caution among investors. Spot and Futures Market Dynamics The spot market observed Bitcoin’s price hitting an all-time high of over $123,000 before pulling back towards $114,000, creating a volatile “air gap.” While trading volumes initially recovered, they were dominated by sellers, signaling a cooling momentum. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has also softened, indicating potential market fatigue. In the futures market, open interest surpassed statistical norms, leading to a wave of deleveraging. Despite this, traders continue to pay premiums for long positions, although with diminished confidence. The perpetual contract cumulative volume delta (CVD) reflects this trend, with increased sell-side pressure hinting at elevated risk. Options and ETF Market Movements Options markets have seen a surge in activity, with open interest reaching new highs and volatility spreads widening, indicating increased hedging and speculative actions. The 25-delta skew remains positive, suggesting ongoing demand for downside protection. Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have witnessed robust inflows, with more than $880 million entering the market weekly. This influx underscores resilient institutional interest, but the sustainability of these flows remains uncertain amid ongoing price fluctuations. On-Chain Indicators and Profitability While on-chain user activity and fee volumes have softened, the entity-adjusted transfer volume has spiked, pointing to significant capital movements likely driven by volatility.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 09:25
Bill Miller IV Highlights a Potential Bitcoin Surge Due to Pension Funds

Pension funds' interest could significantly boost Bitcoin's value, notes Bill Miller IV. Bill suggests 2% investment from funds might push Bitcoin to $175,000. Continue Reading:Bill Miller IV Highlights a Potential Bitcoin Surge Due to Pension Funds The post Bill Miller IV Highlights a Potential Bitcoin Surge Due to Pension Funds appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats2025/08/21 09:22
What To Look For Next

The post What To Look For Next appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Equipment in outside broadcasting van for live TV broadcast and production of television programs. getty Another day, another major media merger. The Nexstar Media Group, already the largest owner of broadcast television stations in the U.S., announced yesterday that they will be purchasing Tegna, Inc. for $6.2 billion. There are a few key areas to look for the next set of developments, from regulatory changes to sports rights shifts to a further rethinking of the broadcast network and affiliate relationships. These aren’t companies that galvanize public attention quite like the owners of the major networks and studios, but there are a lot of interesting moving parts here. Nexstar is a network owner itself, having taken control of The CW from Paramount in 2022. It owns a lesser-known and lightly rated cable news network, NewsNation, whose main claim to fame is a high-profile former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, as well as a pair of “diginets,” or multicast networks, which deliver a heavy dose of nostalgic TV library content (what we used to call “re-runs”). It also owns The Hill, a well-respected and insider-sourced outlet focused on national politics. For Tegna, the Nexstar purchase would end a rather tortured corporate journey over the last few years. The legacy media publisher and broadcaster Gannett spun off its stations into what became Tegna in 2015. Five years later a battle for control began, ultimately culminating in 2022 in an attempt to merge Tegna with a private equity firm named Standard General. That deal generated a lot of political heat and was effectively rejected by the Biden Administration Federal Communications Commission, leaving Tegna on its own until the Nexstar announcement. Nexstar’s justifications for making the deal are a mix of the usual M&A suspects, including gaining scale in TV station coverage areas and revenues, and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 09:21
BTS's TinyTAN Toys Coming To McDonald's Happy Meals This September

The post BTS’s TinyTAN Toys Coming To McDonald’s Happy Meals This September appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BTS TinyTAN x McDonald’s McDonald’s Ever since the global superstar group BTS collaborated with McDonald’s in 2021, BTS fans – known as ARMY – have been requesting BTS-themed Happy Meal toys. There were numerous options that fans suggested, including BTS’ mini-figures called TinyTAN, or their LINE FRIENDS characters, BT21. McDonald’s had already created Happy Meal toys featuring BT21 in 2023, but they were only available in select Asian countries. Now, McDonald’s has listened to all of ARMY’s suggestions and is teaming up with BTS’ character line, TinyTAN, to create lovable characters based on the seven members for their Happy Meal to be distributed GLOBALLY, starting on September 3, for a limited time only. For the first time, there will be two different sets of toys for the TinyTAN Happy Meal: The ”Throwback Edition” featuring each character rocking the 2021 BTS Meal promo outfits and the ”Encore Edition” featuring each character sporting outfits that nod to the second legendary collab with McDonald’s, available Sept. 23. Even the boxes are different! Once you receive your Happy Meal, visit HappyMeal.com and scan the code on the Happy Meal box to play the TinyTAN Power Up game, which features the TinyTAN characters cheering you on while you sing your heart out to your favorite BTS tunes. BTS TinyTAN x McDonald’s McDonald’s The fun doesn’t stop there! For those in the Los Angeles area, McDonald’s is hosting a “Magic Meetup” where fans can step into the rhythm of TinyTAN with an immersive, multisensory experience, filled with music and “Happy Meal magic” on September 27-28 at nya West. Details of the event will be shared at a later date. With the release of a new Encore Edition, we can expect new commercials and promotional photos, as the group reunited in June of this year after completing their military service. Since…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 09:15
Bitcoin SOPR shows consistent profit realization despite price pullback

The post Bitcoin SOPR shows consistent profit realization despite price pullback appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin is trading just above $113,000, with realized cap rising steadily and spending activity led overwhelmingly by coins younger than three months. Profit realization remains positive, short-term holders hover around breakeven, and older supply shows little sign of distribution. Bitcoin closed Aug. 20 at $113,599, marking a 7.9% drop in the past week, a 3.3% decline over 30 days, but still a 1.7% gain across 90 days. Spot turnover has cooled: notional volume averaged $2.68 billion per day over the past week, below the 30-day average of $2.88 billion. The moderation in activity follows weaker weekly performance but doesn’t necessarily reflect panic selling, as on-chain flows suggest orderly profit realization rather than stress. The realized cap, a measure of the aggregate cost basis of all coins in circulation, stands at $1.04 trillion. Over the last seven days, it added $8.98 billion; across the past 30 days, it rose by $34.85 billion. These gains line up almost exactly with net realized profit and loss. NRPL shows a seven-day sum of $8.59 billion and a 30-day sum of $33.25 billion. The small residual gaps ($0.39 billion over 7 days and $1.60 billion over 30 days) match the dollar value of new issuance from block rewards. At current subsidy rates of 3.125 BTC per block, roughly 450 BTC enter circulation daily, worth about $366 million across 7 days and $1.58 billion across 30 days at recent prices. This reconciliation shows that realized-cap growth is explained entirely by realized gains and miner issuance, with no unexplained distortions in the ledger. Bitcoin’s NRPL from July 20 to Aug. 19, 2025 (Source: CryptoQuant) SOPR metrics confirm the picture of steady profit-taking without signs of distress. Adjusted SOPR is at 1.028; its seven-day average is 1.033. Across the last 30 days, it closed above 1 every single…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 09:14
Libra Promoters Regain Access to $57.6 Million in Crypto After Judge Unfreezes Assets

The post Libra Promoters Regain Access to $57.6 Million in Crypto After Judge Unfreezes Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief A judge ordered that $57.6 million in USDC associated with the Libra meme coin scandal be unfrozen. It follows the February launch of the Libra meme coin, which was promoted by Argentine President Javier Milei and crashed and burned within a matter of hours. The judge added that she is “skeptical” that the plaintiffs will succeed in their case against Hayden Davis and Ben Chow. Assets associated with the infamous Libra token—launched in February, and promoted by Argentine President Javier Milei—were unfrozen by a Manhattan federal judge on Tuesday. The judge said that she no longer believes that the defendants would run off with the cash, after the pair had been compliant with court proceedings. It comes after the same U.S. district judge, Jennifer L. Rochon, froze $57.6 million worth of USDC found in June as part of a case in which the plaintiffs are seeking over $100 million in damages. The frozen assets were in two wallets controlled by defendants Hayden Davis, CEO of venture capital firm Kelsier Labs LLC, and Ben Chow, founder of decentralized exchange Meteora. On Tuesday, Judge Rochon stated that the pair were not conducting themselves as “evasive actors,” due to their compliance with the legal proceedings thus far. ﻿ “It is plain that money damages would be available to compensate the putative class,” Judge Rochon said, according to Law360. “Plaintiffs have not made a sufficient showing of irreparable harm.” As such, she decided to lift the freeze requirement on the $57.6 million worth of USDC on Tuesday. These assets haven’t moved from the originally frozen wallets, which are still holding $13.06 million and $44.59 million respectively. In doing so, the judge added that she is “skeptical” about the likelihood of the plaintiffs, represented by Burwick Law, succeeding in their case. Although she…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 09:11
Federal Reserve Governor Cook Denies Mortgage Fraud Allegations

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/federal-reserve-cook-denies-allegations/
Coinstats2025/08/21 09:08
Stablecoins Could Boost U.S. Payment System Efficiency

The post Stablecoins Could Boost U.S. Payment System Efficiency appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stablecoins have become the new focus of attention by the Federal Reserve, major U.S. banks, and China. It indicates that they have gained substantial popularity in the global finance discussions. Fed Recognizes the Efficiency of Stablecoins and Impact of GENIUS Act The minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) latest meeting of the Federal Reserve have shown that the stablecoins have become a part of a formal policy discourse. Participants also analyzed the current developments regarding payment stablecoins and what it means to the financial system. The comments highlighted that these coins could improve the efficiency of payments while also creating new dynamics for Treasury markets and banking regulation. The FOMC minutes underscored the Fed’s priority on fighting inflation and addressed the growing role of payment stablecoins. Participants said stablecoins could streamline transactions and reduce friction in the broader payment infrastructure. Fed Warns of Stablecoins Threats to Treasury Markets and Banking Besides the positives, members also raised certain concerns. As noticed by members, stablecoins can hugely boosting assets that strengthen their value, especially U.S. Treasury securities. Other respondents emphasized that there’s need to pay increasing attention to the role they play when it comes to systemic risks. The minutes also raised concerns over the possible effects of these coins on the banking industry and financial stability. Maturity mismatches, roll-over risk, management of these coins’ reserves are some issues that continue to dominate debates. This is one of the most direct recognitions of this digital asset category by Fed to date. The recent discussions of payment stablecoins in the FOMC is an indication of their increasing significance to the U.S. financial system. For crypto markets, the recognition represents another step toward institutional integration of blockchain-based money. Nate Geraci, president of ETF Store, drew attention to the development on social media.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 09:01
A Token Of The Motorsport Ecosystem

The post A Token Of The Motorsport Ecosystem appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. REVV is the native cryptocurrency token of the REVV Motorsport ecosystem. REVV is primarily used in motorsport-themed blockchain games and applications. These games often involve racing, collecting virtual cars, and participating in various in-game activities related to motorsport. REVV is an ERC-20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain, and it’s specifically designed for use within the world of blockchain-based motorsport gaming and NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens).  These tokens serve as a utility within these gaming ecosystems. Players can use REVV for various in-game transactions, including purchasing virtual cars, customizing vehicles, and participating in races and events. Disclaimer. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency. Readers should do their research before investing in funds. Source: https://coinidol.com/revv-revv-token/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 09:01
Meta freezes AI hiring amid team reshuffle