2025-08-21 Thursday

Crypto News

Απολαύστε τα πιο δημοφιλή νέα σχετικά με τα κρύπτο, καθώς και ενημερώσεις της αγοράς
Crucial Crypto Consumer Protections: Illinois Enacts Groundbreaking Laws

Crucial Crypto Consumer Protections: Illinois Enacts Groundbreaking Laws

BitcoinWorld Crucial Crypto Consumer Protections: Illinois Enacts Groundbreaking Laws The digital asset landscape is constantly evolving, bringing both exciting opportunities and new challenges. For a long time, the crypto world operated with minimal oversight, leading to concerns about investor safety. However, a significant shift is underway, particularly in Illinois, where groundbreaking efforts are strengthening crypto consumer protections. This move marks a pivotal moment, setting a precedent for how states can safeguard their citizens in the rapidly expanding digital economy. Why Are Crypto Consumer Protections So Important? In the past, the lack of clear regulations in the crypto space often left consumers vulnerable. Fraud, hacks, and insufficient recourse for victims were common issues. This created an environment where trust could be easily eroded. Therefore, robust crypto consumer protections are not just about compliance; they are about building a secure and trustworthy ecosystem where individuals can engage with digital assets confidently. These new laws aim to bridge the gap between traditional financial safeguards and the innovative world of cryptocurrency. Governor JB Pritzker of Illinois recently took a decisive step, signing two crucial bills into law. These legislative actions reflect a commitment to creating a safer environment for anyone interacting with digital assets, ensuring that Illinois residents benefit from the innovation of crypto without facing undue risks. This progressive stance contrasts sharply with previous federal approaches that favored deregulation, signaling a clear direction for the state’s financial future. Unpacking the Digital Assets and Consumer Protection Act One of the cornerstone pieces of legislation is the Digital Assets and Consumer Protection Act (DACPA). This act grants significant authority to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) over crypto exchanges and businesses operating within the state. The goal is to bring these digital asset firms in line with the standards expected of traditional financial institutions. Key provisions of DACPA include: Financial Safeguards: Firms must maintain adequate financial reserves to protect customer funds. Cybersecurity Measures: Strict protocols are required to prevent data breaches and unauthorized access. Anti-Fraud Measures: Companies must implement robust systems to detect and prevent fraudulent activities. Risk Disclosure: Businesses must clearly inform consumers about the inherent risks associated with crypto investments. Customer Service Standards: Companies are expected to provide responsive and effective customer support, mirroring traditional finance. This comprehensive approach to crypto consumer protections ensures that firms are accountable and that consumers have clear avenues for assistance and recourse. Regulating Crypto ATMs: The Digital Asset Kiosk Act Beyond exchanges, the second bill, the Digital Asset Kiosk Act, specifically targets the growing number of crypto ATMs. These kiosks, while convenient, have sometimes been exploited for scams, leaving victims with little recourse. Illinois is now stepping up to regulate this segment, enhancing crypto consumer protections at the point of transaction. The new regulations for crypto ATMs include: Operator Registration: All crypto ATM operators must register with the state, increasing transparency. Refund Obligations: Operators are now mandated to provide refunds to victims of scams facilitated through their kiosks. Fee Cap: A significant measure is the 18% fee cap on transactions, preventing exorbitant charges. Daily Transaction Limit: For new users, a $2,500 daily transaction limit is imposed, acting as a safeguard against large, potentially fraudulent transactions. These measures are designed to curb illicit activities and ensure fair practices for individuals using crypto ATMs, making them a safer entry point into the digital asset world. What Do These Crypto Consumer Protections Mean for You? For residents of Illinois, these new laws bring a much-needed layer of security and trust to the crypto landscape. Whether you are an experienced investor or new to digital assets, you can now interact with greater confidence, knowing that specific safeguards are in place. The state’s proactive stance on crypto consumer protections serves as a model for other jurisdictions considering how to regulate this dynamic industry effectively. Governor Pritzker emphasized that these are “common-sense protections for investors and consumers.” This legislation highlights a growing recognition among policymakers that while innovation is vital, it must be balanced with robust oversight to prevent harm. As the crypto market continues to mature, such regulatory frameworks will play a crucial role in fostering broader adoption and ensuring long-term stability. Summary of Enhanced Security Illinois has truly set a benchmark with its comprehensive approach to digital asset regulation. By signing the Digital Assets and Consumer Protection Act and the Digital Asset Kiosk Act, Governor Pritzker has championed significant crypto consumer protections. These laws not only provide clarity for businesses but also empower consumers with greater security, transparency, and recourse. This proactive legislative action is a testament to Illinois’ commitment to fostering a responsible and secure digital economy for everyone. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What are the two new crypto bills signed in Illinois? Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed two bills: the Digital Assets and Consumer Protection Act and the Digital Asset Kiosk Act. Both aim to enhance crypto consumer protections within the state. What does the Digital Assets and Consumer Protection Act cover? This act grants the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) authority over crypto exchanges and businesses. It requires them to maintain financial safeguards, adopt cybersecurity and anti-fraud measures, disclose investment risks, and follow customer service standards similar to traditional finance. How does the Digital Asset Kiosk Act protect consumers? The Digital Asset Kiosk Act regulates crypto ATMs. It mandates operator registration, requires refund obligations for scam victims, sets an 18% fee cap, and imposes a $2,500 daily transaction limit for new users. What is the fee cap for crypto ATMs in Illinois? The Digital Asset Kiosk Act introduces an 18% fee cap on transactions conducted at crypto ATMs in Illinois, aiming to prevent excessive charges. Why did Illinois enact these laws? Illinois enacted these laws to provide common-sense protections for investors and consumers in the digital asset space. The aim is to create a more secure and trustworthy environment for interacting with cryptocurrencies, addressing previous vulnerabilities and risks. Did you find this information helpful? Share this article with your friends and on social media to spread awareness about these important new crypto consumer protections in Illinois! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Crucial Crypto Consumer Protections: Illinois Enacts Groundbreaking Laws first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01928-0.15%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004952+4.62%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04893+11.84%
Κοινοποίηση
Coinstats2025/08/19 12:05
Κοινοποίηση
SEC Punts on Trump Media Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF Decision, Plus XRP and Dogecoin Funds

SEC Punts on Trump Media Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF Decision, Plus XRP and Dogecoin Funds

The post SEC Punts on Trump Media Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF Decision, Plus XRP and Dogecoin Funds appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief The SEC will decide on the Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF on October 8, likely after a rules change request from two exchanges that could shorten approval processes. The agency delayed decisions on XRP funds from Grayscale, Bitwise, CoinShares, Canary Capital, and 21Shares. It also pushed back deadlines on separate Dogecoin and Litecoin ETFs, and a proposal to add staking to an existing spot Ethereum ETF. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has delayed its decisions on an exchange-traded fund proposed by Donald Trump’s media and technology company to track the performance of Bitcoin and Ethereum and seven other ETFs based on single digital assets. In a filing Monday, the regulator said that it moved its deadline back 45 days for weighing in on the Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF to October 8. It announced identical delays for applications filed for spot XRP funds by Grayscale, CoinShares, Canary Capital, Bitwise and 21Shares, a spot Dogecoin ETF from Grayscale, and a spot Litecoin product from CoinShares, although the dates for potential approvals of those funds vary. It also held up resolving a request to add staking to the the 21Shares Core Ethereum ETF, which tracks the price of the second-largest cryptocurrency by market value. ﻿ The delays comes four days after the agency delayed decisions on Solana ETFs from Bitwise, 21Shares, and VanEck, and a Dogecoin fund from 21Shares. The SEC is weighing a wave of proposals tracking cryptocurrencies. Those submissions have resulted from the dramatic success of 11 spot Bitcoin and nine Ethereum ETFs, a more favorable political environment for cryptocurrencies ushered in by the Trump administration, and growing interest by traditional finance giants who were formerly resistant to the asset. The filings also follow roughly three weeks after two major U.S. exchanges asked the SEC…
U
U$0.01417-29.85%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.695-1.12%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00226901+1.78%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 12:04
Κοινοποίηση
$376M Presale & 2,660% ROI Already Delivered: Here’s Why BlockDAG Is the Best Crypto to Buy Now!

$376M Presale & 2,660% ROI Already Delivered: Here’s Why BlockDAG Is the Best Crypto to Buy Now!

The post $376M Presale & 2,660% ROI Already Delivered: Here’s Why BlockDAG Is the Best Crypto to Buy Now! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a market where presales often thrive on promises but rarely show progress, BlockDAG (BDAG) is setting a different standard. Instead of relying on hype, it has already launched a working testnet before its mainnet release. This move demonstrates delivery and reassures the market that development is on track. The presale numbers show the impact. BlockDAG (BDAG) has now raised $376 million, sold 25.2 billion coins, and moved through 29 batches, with the current price at $0.0276. Those who joined in Batch 1 at $0.001 have already gained an impressive 2,660% ROI. With more than 19,300 hardware miners sold, generating $7.8 million in sales alone, it’s clear that demand goes beyond speculation. Testnet as Proof of Delivery The release of BlockDAG’s testnet is more than just a technical checkpoint; it’s proof that the project can back up its claims. The testnet already supports smart contracts, a blockchain explorer, and a faucet where developers can test transactions. These early features set the stage for real applications to be built before the mainnet is even live. For those looking for the best crypto to buy now, this kind of early execution matters. Many projects promise test environments but struggle to deliver, leaving their communities guessing. BlockDAG’s progress builds credibility and gives developers the head start needed to build useful dApps from day one. Presale Momentum Meets Real Progress Most presales are fueled by hype. BlockDAG’s presale is different; its momentum is reinforced by actual delivery. Moving through batches quickly, the project’s pricing structure rewards early participation, while continued growth reflects strong community backing. The nearly $376 million raised so far is more than just a figure. It’s capital that can be put toward infrastructure, partnerships, and ecosystem expansion. The balance of rising demand and early proof-of-work makes BlockDAG stand out as one…
RealLink
REAL$0.05169+0.29%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$41.53-1.35%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10131+1.18%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 12:03
Κοινοποίηση
Analyst Says Shiba Inu’s $0.000010 Support Could Trigger Major Bounce

Analyst Says Shiba Inu’s $0.000010 Support Could Trigger Major Bounce

According to reports, Shiba Inu (SHIB) fell 4.50% in the past 24 hours as the wider market moved sideways. The token’s seven-day retracement likewise sits at 4.50%, and it is down about 35.5% year-to-date while trading outside the top 20 cryptocurrencies by market cap. At the time of reporting, SHIB’s market price was $0.00001261. Related Reading: After Monero Hit, Qubic Group Puts Dogecoin On Target List Shiba Inu Weekly Support Levels Hold Analyst MMB Trader has pointed to two weekly support lines at $0.000010 and $0.000007 that have repeatedly absorbed selling pressure. SHIB dropped to $0.00000714 in July 2022 after an 88% fall from its 2021 peak of $0.00008854, and buyers pushed it back up. The popular memecoin came back to that area in June and October 2023 and regained footing. This year, the token revisited around $0.000010 in March, April, and June and bounced each time. Those moves suggest there are price zones where demand has shown up. Analyst’s Targets And Recent History Based on reports, the analyst laid out a step-up of targets if SHIB clears its descending trendline. The first target is $0.00003364, a close to 170% rise from $0.00001249 at the time of reporting. The next level is $0.00005480, an increase of approximately 330%, and a distance benchmark at $0.00007716 suggests around 500% increase. SHIB’s own past provides some background: it climbed from $0.00000967 to $0.00004567 on March 5, 2024, on a meme-coin frenzy, and regained to $0.00003343 in December 2024 before again retreating. Models also give more modest short-term views; one forecast puts SHIB at $0.00001324 by September 17, 2025. Big swings have happened here before, but they came with heavy volume and wide attention. Related Reading: XRP’s Toughest Bull Run Could Lead To Big Gains, Analyst Claims Market Snapshot And Close Current sentiment measures look mixed. The Fear & Greed Index reads 60, which sits in the Greed zone, while technical indicators show a Bearish tilt at the moment. SHIB recorded 14/30 green days (47%) and roughly 7.02% price volatility over the last 30 days. Traders should note that those readings can flip quickly. If weekly support holds and a catalyst pushes volume up, the mood could shift. If those supports fail, the picture could darken fast. Meanwhile, volume and on-chain flows will be crucial going forward. A breakout candle that lacks rising volume may not last. Watch exchange inflows and whale transfers because large moves onto exchanges often precede selling. Featured image from Meta, chart from TradingView
Qubic
QUBIC$0.0000027101-6.41%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001245+1.30%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10131+1.18%
Κοινοποίηση
NewsBTC2025/08/19 12:00
Κοινοποίηση
Solana beats market with $5.84B daily volume, but SOL slips 6% – What now?

Solana beats market with $5.84B daily volume, but SOL slips 6% – What now?

Capital inflows are surging from Solana's products, bridging, and revenue.
Solana
SOL$184.81+1.70%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00697-2.38%
Κοινοποίηση
Coinstats2025/08/19 12:00
Κοινοποίηση
15-Week Crypto Inflow Streak Ends with a $223M Shock Withdrawal

15-Week Crypto Inflow Streak Ends with a $223M Shock Withdrawal

The crypto asset investment market experienced its first weekly outflows in over three months, according to the latest data released by CoinShares, a leading European asset manager specializing in cryptocurrencies. The firm’s weekly report shows that digital asset investment products recorded net outflows of $223 million during the past week, halting a 15-week streak of […]
LayerNet
NET$0.000114+6.03%
Κοινοποίηση
Bitcoinist2025/08/19 12:00
Κοινοποίηση
A whale’s address was liquidated with 907.7 WETH when the ETH price hit $4,200.

A whale’s address was liquidated with 907.7 WETH when the ETH price hit $4,200.

PANews reported on August 19th that according to PeckShieldAlert, when the ETH price tested the $4,200 mark, the address 0xbf2b…15bd was liquidated due to its holdings, involving 907.7 WETH (approximately
Ethereum
ETH$4,281.63+1.39%
Κοινοποίηση
PANews2025/08/19 11:58
Κοινοποίηση
Solana Records $8.6B DeFi TVL, Liquid Staking Surges While NFTs Struggle

Solana Records $8.6B DeFi TVL, Liquid Staking Surges While NFTs Struggle

The Solana (SOL) ecosystem reported strong growth in the second quarter of 2025, led by a significant increase in decentralized finance (DeFi) activity. According to new data from Messari, Solana’s DeFi total value locked (TVL) surged 30.4% quarter-over-quarter, reaching $8.6 billion. This milestone solidified Solana’s ranking as the second-largest blockchain in terms of DeFi TVL. […]
Solana
SOL$184.81+1.70%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001739-3.44%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000074-3.89%
Κοινοποίηση
Coinstats2025/08/19 11:57
Κοινοποίηση
Crypto Funds See $3.75B Weekly Surge – Ethereum Claims 77% of It

Crypto Funds See $3.75B Weekly Surge – Ethereum Claims 77% of It

The post Crypto Funds See $3.75B Weekly Surge – Ethereum Claims 77% of It appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Funds See $3.75B Weekly Surge – Ethereum Claims 77% of It Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Edyme is a writer, a content writer that specialises in writing about the crypto realm. Asides Bitcoinist and NewsBTC, Edyme’s writing has been featured in top sites such as Blockchain.News, CoinMonk, Blockchain Reporter, Bitcoin Insider among others. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/crypto-funds-see-3-75b-weekly-ethereum-77-of-it/
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022074+0.18%
Sign
SIGN$0.06828+0.50%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 11:57
Κοινοποίηση
South Korea Plans Won-Backed Stablecoin Regulations

South Korea Plans Won-Backed Stablecoin Regulations

The post South Korea Plans Won-Backed Stablecoin Regulations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. South Korea prepares October bill to regulate won-backed stablecoins, aiming to boost financial sovereignty and lead in digital finance. South Korea’s Financial Services Commission (FSC) is set to propose a stablecoin regulation bill in October 2025. The bill will outline rules for issuing won-backed stablecoins, managing collateral, and establishing internal risk controls. According to MoneyToday, Ruling Party legislator Park Min-kyu revealed this plan at a stablecoin hearing on August 18, 2025. The Virtual Asset User Protection Act is one of the main digital asset frameworks, which the proposal by the FSC will be included in the second phase. President Lee Prioritizes Local Stablecoin Market for Monetary Sovereignty The transfer is an indication of South Korea in its effort to boost its digital finance market. The new president, Lee Jae-myung, has secured the stablecoins backed by won as a priority in order to increase monetary sovereignty. He advocated the development of a strong local stablecoin market. Consequently, local banks and payment companies are gearing up to this change. As an example, a number of companies have filed trademarks on stablecoins and are working on the services. This is a great indication of industry support for the government’s vision. Moreover, the bill by FSC will fill the market gaps in crypto. Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies that are anchored to fiat currency, such as the South Korean won. Today, stablecoins are based on the U.S. dollar and prevail worldwide, which further promotes the dominance of the dollar. Conversely, South Korea is keen to encourage stablecoins supported by the won so as to boost its domestic virtual asset sector. The FSC feels that this will increase the financial independence and competitiveness of the global digital economy. Related Reading: Japan Set to Approve First Yen-Pegged Stablecoin | Live Bitcoin News On the other hand, the bill…
U
U$0.01417-29.85%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00226901+1.78%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022074+0.18%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 11:54
Κοινοποίηση

Νέες τάσεις

Περισσότερα

Impersonating UK Police in Crypto Scam, Scammer Steals $2.8M Bitcoin from Victim

Stablecoins in opmars: China werkt aan eigen digitale yuan versie

Windtree Therapeutics’ Shares Dive 77% After Nasdaq Delisting News

Toyota Unveils $10.8M Vehicle Blockchain Network on Avalanche to Reshape Mobility Trust

Meta freezes AI hiring amid team reshuffle