2025-08-21 Thursday

Crypto News

Απολαύστε τα πιο δημοφιλή νέα σχετικά με τα κρύπτο, καθώς και ενημερώσεις της αγοράς
BTC slips 1.1% to $116K as traders brace for August weakness

The post BTC slips 1.1% to $116K as traders brace for August weakness appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto markets show a split between institutional bulls and retail bears. Prediction markets signal a bearish end to August for Bitcoin. Derivatives data shows caution, with funding rates turning negative. A profound and unsettling divide is splitting the cryptocurrency market in two as the trading day begins in East Asia. While the world’s largest institutions are quietly building their positions for a long-term rally, a wave of short-term fear is gripping the retail and derivatives markets, creating a tense tug-of-war that is pulling prices lower. As the morning session unfolds, Bitcoin is trading at $116,263, down 1.1% and 2% lower on the week, while ETH sits at $4,322, seeing a sharper 3.8% drop in the last 24 hours. The broader market is feeling the pressure, with the CoinDesk 20 (CD20) index down 2.4%. This nervous price action is a direct reflection of a market caught between two powerful, opposing narratives. A tale of two markets On one side, the conviction of institutional players remains unshakable. The Singapore-based market maker Enflux described the dynamic perfectly in a note to CoinDesk.  “The market remains caught between strong underlying institutional conviction, highlighted by Strategy Inc.’s additional 430 BTC purchase and structural financing shift, and a lack of immediate retail follow-through,” the firm wrote. Enflux points to asset manager VanEck’s reiterated $180,000 year-end bitcoin target as clear evidence that the market’s giants are positioning for a significant move higher. On the other side, however, the retail-driven narratives that often fuel explosive rallies have fizzled, with potential ETFs for assets like XRP and DOGE stalled by SEC delays. One notable exception to this trend is Solana, which Enflux noted continues to show “quiet strength,” driven by its dominance in USDC transfers and its growing share of new token issuance via platforms like PumpFun. Whispers of warning from the derivatives market This lack of broad…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 12:19
U.S. Treasury Starts Work on Stablecoin Law, Gathering Views on Illicit Activity

The post U.S. Treasury Starts Work on Stablecoin Law, Gathering Views on Illicit Activity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. Treasury Department is seeking new ideas for detecting and cutting off illicit crypto activity as it begins to put the new stablecoin law into effect. The Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins (GENIUS) Act — the first major U.S. law to erect a regulatory system in the crypto space — called for government action on limiting dangers from bad actors in digital assets, and the Treasury Department is asking for public comments “to identify innovative or novel methods, techniques, or strategies that regulated financial institutions use, or have the potential to use, to detect illicit activity, such as money laundering, involving digital assets.” The crypto sector will have a 60-day comment window to share industry views on clamping down on shady crypto use, according to the department’s request on Monday. The GENIUS Act is now entering into what is typically a protracted period of implementation when a new financial-regulation law enters the arena of the federal agencies that need to put it into effect. The U.S. banking regulations, such as the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. will also have policies to work out in the future oversight of stablecoin issuers. But GENIUS was only the first and less significant piece of the two-part legislative priority for the crypto industry. The sector still awaits further action from Congress on the bill that would set up guardrails for the wider digital assets markets. The House of Representatives was in the lead in recently passing its Digital Asset Market Clarity Act with a wide bipartisan vote, but when the Senate returns from its summer break, it’ll take the reins in shaping that legislation under a slightly different approach than the House. President Donald Trump has pushed his administration into rapidly crafting crypto-friendly…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 12:18
ETH Strategy Forges Powerful Partnership With EtherFi

The post ETH Strategy Forges Powerful Partnership With EtherFi appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The world of decentralized finance (DeFi) constantly evolves, and a significant development has recently emerged, capturing the attention of Ethereum enthusiasts: ETH restaking. This innovative concept is gaining traction, promising to enhance network security and unlock new yield opportunities. In a move set to bolster the Ethereum ecosystem, ETH Strategy, a prominent treasury protocol, has announced a pivotal partnership with EtherFi, a leading liquid restaking platform. This collaboration is a game-changer for participants interested in leveraged exposure to Ethereum. Unpacking the ETH Restaking Partnership This exciting alliance brings together two key players in the Ethereum landscape. ETH Strategy operates as a treasury protocol, offering users leveraged exposure to Ethereum (ETH). This means it allows participants to amplify their potential returns on ETH holdings, albeit with associated risks. Their strategic approach aims to optimize capital efficiency within the DeFi space. On the other side, we have EtherFi (ETHFI), an innovative platform focused on ETH restaking. EtherFi distinguishes itself by providing a decentralized, non-custodial liquid restaking service. It allows users to stake their ETH and receive eETH, a liquid restaked token, which can then be used across various DeFi protocols while still earning staking rewards and potential restaking rewards. As part of their new partnership, ETH Strategy will strategically allocate a portion of its treasury funds to EtherFi. This allocation directly supports EtherFi’s operations and contributes to the growing volume of ETH being restaked on the platform. This mutual support strengthens both protocols and enhances the overall robustness of the Ethereum network. Why This ETH Restaking Collaboration Matters The collaboration between ETH Strategy and EtherFi carries significant implications for the broader Ethereum ecosystem. Firstly, it enhances the security of the Ethereum network. By increasing the amount of ETH restaked through EtherFi, more capital is committed to securing various AVSs (Actively Validated Services)…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 12:16
Chamath Palihapitiya Launches $250M Blank-Check Firm Targeting AI, Energy, DeFi

Billionaire investor Chamath Palihapitiya filed for a $250m SPAC that will target AI, DeFi, defense robotics and energy innovations.
Coinstats2025/08/19 12:15
Solana Price Prediction: Is Layer Brett’s ETH L2 Set To Cause Further Misery For The SOL Price After ETF Delay

The post Solana Price Prediction: Is Layer Brett’s ETH L2 Set To Cause Further Misery For The SOL Price After ETF Delay appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market is buzzing as the Layer Brett presale captures attention during a period of uncertainty for SOL. With hype building around the next big memecoin and the promise of Layer 2 scalability, many analysts are speculating that $LBRETT could be the next 100x altcoin.  The project’s ongoing crypto presale and staking rewards have drawn significant investor interest, especially as traditional coins like SOL see sentiment shaken by the recent ETF delay. Could this be the moment when Ethereum Layer 2 innovation leaves legacy chains behind? Solana price prediction and the Layer Brett effect The Solana Price Prediction narrative has shifted as investors react to the ETF delay and growing competition from Layer 2 projects. SOL, often praised for its high throughput and ecosystem upgrades, now faces a fresh wave of competition as new Layer 2 crypto solutions like Layer Brett gain traction. While SOL has seen periods as a top gainer crypto and remains a favorite among DeFi coin enthusiasts, the emergence of Ethereum Layer 2 projects is causing some to reconsider their long-term positions. Many are watching to see if SOL can maintain its market cap lead or if it will cede ground to newer, faster altcoins offering low gas fee crypto transactions and dynamic staking crypto rewards. Recent market activity suggests that the focus is shifting toward platforms that blend meme culture with real blockchain utility. The rise of Layer Brett is a clear example, as its presale momentum and unique value propositions draw investor attention away from even established coins like SOL. With many seeking the next 100x meme coin, Solana Price Prediction discussions now regularly reference the disruptive potential of projects like $LBRETT. Why Layer Brett’s Ethereum Layer 2 is transforming meme tokens Layer Brett is not just another memecoin; it is the “Layer…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 12:11
Ark Invest buys $14 million worth of Robinhood shares following $9 million purchase last Friday

Ark Invest purchased $14.2 million worth of Robinhood shares on Monday, according to its latest trading filing.
Coinstats2025/08/19 12:10
ChatGPT India: OpenAI Revolutionizes AI Access with New Affordable Plan

BitcoinWorld ChatGPT India: OpenAI Revolutionizes AI Access with New Affordable Plan In a significant move set to democratize artificial intelligence, OpenAI has launched an incredibly affordable new subscription plan, ChatGPT GO, specifically for the burgeoning market of ChatGPT India. This strategic pricing, designed to cater to a vast and diverse user base, marks a pivotal moment in making advanced AI tools accessible to millions across the nation. For anyone following the rapid advancements in AI, this development signals a clear intent from OpenAI to deepen its roots in key global markets, starting with India’s immense digital population. Unveiling ChatGPT GO: A Game-Changer for India’s Digital Landscape OpenAI’s latest offering, ChatGPT GO, is priced at an attractive ₹399 per month (approximately $4.60), making it significantly more affordable than the existing ChatGPT Plus Plan, which costs ₹1,999 (about $23) monthly. This new tier is not just about a lower price point; it’s about enhancing accessibility and utility for everyday users. OpenAI has also enabled local currency pricing across all its plans and, critically, integrated UPI (Unified Payment Interface) support, a widely adopted payment framework in India, ensuring seamless transactions for a vast user base. So, what exactly does ChatGPT GO offer? Nick Turley, VP at OpenAI and head of ChatGPT, highlighted several key benefits that dramatically improve upon the free tier: 10x higher message limits: Engage with ChatGPT more frequently without hitting usage caps. 10x more image generations: Unleash your creativity with significantly more AI-generated images. 10x more file uploads: Process and analyze more documents and data directly within ChatGPT. 2x longer memory retention: Enjoy more personalized and contextually aware responses over extended conversations. As Turley shared on social media, “We just launched ChatGPT Go in India, a new subscription tier that gives users in India more access to our most popular features: 10x higher message limits, 10x more image generations, 10x more file uploads, and 2x longer memory compared with our free tier. All for Rs. 399. ” This move directly addresses a key user request for more affordable access, and India has been chosen as the initial rollout market to gather crucial feedback before a potential global expansion. Why OpenAI Chose India First: A Strategic Move OpenAI’s decision to launch ChatGPT GO first in India is a testament to the country’s rapidly expanding digital footprint and its immense potential as an AI market. India boasts an internet user base exceeding 850 million, making it one of the largest and fastest-growing digital economies globally. This vast pool of users presents a unique opportunity for AI companies to scale their services. The data underscores India’s importance: according to app analytics firm AppFigures, India has emerged as the leading country for ChatGPT app downloads across platforms, accounting for over 29 million downloads in the last 90 days alone. Despite this impressive adoption rate, the app generated only $3.6 million in revenue from Indian users during the same period. This discrepancy highlights a clear demand for AI tools coupled with a need for pricing structures that align with local economic realities. OpenAI’s move directly targets this gap, aiming to convert a significant portion of its free user base into paying subscribers by offering an accessible and feature-rich plan. The company’s global user base has also seen remarkable growth, with ChatGPT now serving over 700 million weekly users worldwide, up from 500 million just a few months prior. The Rise of AI in India: A Competitive Arena OpenAI’s strategic pricing in India is not happening in a vacuum; the country’s AI landscape is becoming increasingly competitive. Other major AI players have also recognized the immense potential of the Indian market and have made their own moves to attract and retain users. For instance, last month, Perplexity AI partnered with network provider Airtel to offer free Perplexity Pro subscriptions to its users, providing advanced search and summarization capabilities. Similarly, Google has extended a free AI Pro plan for one year to India-based students, aiming to foster AI literacy and adoption among the next generation. While OpenAI’s ChatGPT GO isn’t a free offering, its highly localized and affordable pricing strategy is designed to achieve a similar outcome: driving significant subscription conversion rates by making premium AI features accessible to a broader demographic. This competitive environment ultimately benefits Indian consumers, who now have a growing array of powerful and affordable AI tools at their fingertips, accelerating the adoption and integration of AI in India across various sectors. Embracing Affordable AI: What This Means for Users The introduction of affordable AI solutions like ChatGPT GO holds transformative potential for a diverse range of users in India. For students, it means access to a powerful learning companion that can assist with research, writing, and problem-solving. For small businesses and startups, it provides a cost-effective tool for content creation, customer support, and data analysis, leveling the playing field against larger enterprises. Content creators, developers, and researchers can leverage the enhanced message limits, image generation, and memory retention to boost their productivity and innovation. This localized pricing strategy is more than just a marketing tactic; it reflects a deeper understanding of the market’s needs and purchasing power. By removing financial barriers, OpenAI is empowering millions to explore the capabilities of advanced generative AI, fostering digital literacy, and potentially sparking a wave of innovation. The ability to pay via UPI further simplifies the process, making it incredibly convenient for the average Indian user to subscribe and utilize these cutting-edge tools. The focus on better memory retention also ensures more personalized and relevant interactions, making the AI feel more like a true assistant rather than just a chatbot. Conclusion: A New Era for AI Accessibility in India OpenAI’s launch of ChatGPT GO in India marks a pivotal moment in the global push for AI accessibility. By offering an affordable, feature-rich subscription plan tailored to the Indian market, OpenAI is not only strengthening its presence but also setting a precedent for how advanced AI can be democratized in emerging economies. This move is poised to significantly boost subscription rates, accelerate AI adoption, and empower millions of new users to leverage the transformative power of artificial intelligence. As India continues to solidify its position as a global digital powerhouse, initiatives like ChatGPT GO will be crucial in shaping a future where AI is not just a luxury, but an accessible tool for everyone. To learn more about the latest AI market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping AI features and institutional adoption. This post ChatGPT India: OpenAI Revolutionizes AI Access with New Affordable Plan first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats2025/08/19 12:10
Huang Licheng's long position currently has a floating loss of nearly $10 million

PANews reported on August 19 that according to Lookonchain, as the market fell, Machi Big Brother (singer Huang Licheng)'s long positions in assets such as ETH, BTC, HYPE and PUMP
PANews2025/08/19 12:09
Missed Solana at $10? Don’t Miss Ozak AI at $0.005 – Price Prediction Suggests $2.80 by 2026

The move of the crypto world is extremely fast, and with some projects such as Solana (SOL), riders who bought early on at just $10 sit on a life-changing profit of thousands of dollars. In August of 2025, Solana is now trading at 180 dollars—a tremendous 19x gain by initial holders. However, Ozak AI ($OZ), […] The post Missed Solana at $10? Don’t Miss Ozak AI at $0.005 – Price Prediction Suggests $2.80 by 2026 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/08/19 12:06
LINK Jumps 18% Weekly: What’s Driving Chainlink to a 6-Month Peak?

Chainlink gains 18% in a week, breaks above $21 resistance, targets $29 as whales add $27M in LINK and RWA growth accelerates.
CryptoPotato2025/08/19 12:05
