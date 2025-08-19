2025-08-21 Thursday

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for August 19, 2025 – $400M Wiped Out in Crypto Liquidations as Bitcoin Drops Below $115K on Macro Concerns

The crypto market continues to be in slight bearish mode as Bitcoin slipped below $115,000 and Ethereum fell under $4,200, contributing to over $400 million in liquidations in the past 24 hours. Most sectors saw declines, with DeFi and Meme tokens dropping more than 2%, while the PayFi sector remained relatively resilient. Despite the broader downturn, OKB and POL bucked the trend with notable gains. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
TeraWulf Stock Soars as Google Stake Increases to 14%

The post TeraWulf Stock Soars as Google Stake Increases to 14% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin miner TeraWulf’s stock jumped more than 72% last week after Google increased its stake in the company for its data center expansion. TeraWulf secured funding from AI cloud platform Fluidstack to build its new CB-5 data center earlier.  The move underscores a growing trend of tech giants and cryptocurrency firms repurposing idle mining capacity for the AI industry. Google Boosts Stake, Stock Jumps Shares of TeraWulf rallied over 12% Monday after Google committed additional financial support, increasing its stake from 8% to 14%. The deal gives Google warrants to purchase 32.5 million shares, providing up to $1.4 billion in new backstop funding for project-related debt. Including prior commitments, Google’s total stake and support now reach $3.2 billion.  This incremental backstop helps TeraWulf secure project-related debt financing for the CB-5 data center and strengthens investor confidence in the company’s expansion plans. By receiving warrants, Google gains the right to purchase additional shares at predetermined prices, potentially benefiting from future stock appreciation. TeraWulf CEO Paul Prager described the agreement as strengthening the company’s “strategic alignment with Google” to build next-generation AI infrastructure.  He emphasized that combining strong energy resources and operational expertise positions Lake Mariner as a key site for AI and crypto operations.  Over the last week, TeraWulf’s shares increased approximately 90%, reflecting investor optimism over these developments. "This is a game changer in the industry."– $WULF CEO @PaulBPrager If you have the energy infrastructure, the right management team, and the right people on the ground, this is the time and Lake Mariner is the place for #AI & #HPC @CNBC @PowerLunch @SullyCNBC pic.twitter.com/WjDvxJZyjF — TeraWulf (@TeraWulfInc) August 15, 2025 Fluidstack Partnership Expands Data Center Capacity Last week, TeraWulf signed two ten-year agreements with AI cloud provider Fluidstack, providing over 200 megawatts at Lake Mariner. Fluidstack also exercised an option…
XRP Price Fluctuation: RICH Miner Cloud Mining Opens New Income Channel for XRP Holders

The post XRP Price Fluctuation: RICH Miner Cloud Mining Opens New Income Channel for XRP Holders appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The fluctuating price of Ripple (XRP) has caused many investors to worry about asset losses. However, RICH Miner Cloud Mining offers XRP holders a new income opportunity. Through this innovative platform, users can easily participate in cloud mining without complex operations or expensive equipment, achieving steady asset appreciation and generating real returns even in a declining market. RICH Miner cloud mining is becoming a rational choice for XRP users, leveraging technological and model innovation to help investors navigate volatility and achieve stable, transparent, and sustainable growth in their digital assets. Why am I still losing money even though I’m holding XRP? — You’re just “holding” it statically Many investors buy XRP and hold it for a long time, hoping for the next upswing. However, this “static holding” strategy faces two core problems: When the price of the currency falls, the asset passively depreciates, generating no cash flow; During the holding period, funds are locked up and cannot be used efficiently, leading to missed investment opportunities. With RICH Miner cloud mining, holding XRP is no longer just a matter of waiting; instead, it automatically generates income every day, putting your currency to work for you. How does RICH Miner generate daily income for XRP? RICH Miner is a leading global cloud mining platform, specializing in providing low-cost, high-efficiency mining services for mainstream cryptocurrencies (such as BTC, XRP, and ETH). Users can enjoy a fixed daily income without purchasing hardware or mastering technical skills. The platform’s advantages are as follows: Fixed daily dividends, independent of market conditions: Income is derived from the platform’s efficient computing power allocation mechanism, which is decoupled from market fluctuations. Flexible contract periods, transparent returns: Choose from contracts ranging from 2 to 45 days, and you can clearly see your expected returns. No equipment required, zero maintenance costs:…
Top 4 Crypto Cloud Mining Sites in 2025: The Ultimate Beginner’s Guide to Bitcoin Mining

In 2025, cryptocurrencies continued to lead global digital financial innovation, attracting a large number of both novice and experienced investors. However, beginners often face numerous challenges entering this field, including obscure industry terminology, high technical barriers to entry, and a rapidly changing market environment. Fortunately, the emergence of cloud mining platforms has significantly lowered the […] The post Top 4 Crypto Cloud Mining Sites in 2025: The Ultimate Beginner’s Guide to Bitcoin Mining appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Scott Bessent Says Genius Act 'Essential' To Secure US 'Leadership' In Digital Assets, Says It Will Boost Dollar Access For Billions

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent backed the implementation of the GENIUS Act on Monday, also known as the stablecoin bill, citing its potential to secure “American leadership” in digital assets. read more
From First Presale Phase to Mainnet—How LYNO Could Multiply August Investors’ Profits by 18x

LYNO is rapidly becoming one of the most hopeful blockchain projects of the year. In early August, investors are looking at 18x returns with its mainnet launch on the horizon. With a successful presale and a fast-growing ecosystem, here is how LYNO can turn pre-support into genuine wealth. LYNO Early Presale & Growth Drivers One-of-a-kind […] The post From First Presale Phase to Mainnet—How LYNO Could Multiply August Investors’ Profits by 18x appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Bitcoin bull and billionaire files for $250M SPAC targeting DeFi, AI

Bitcoiner Chamath Palihapitiya filed documents to raise $250 million for American Exceptionalism, a prospective SPAC focused on the DeFi, AI, energy, and defense sectors. Early Bitcoin investor and billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya has filed to raise $250 million in blank-check company “American Exceptionalism Acquisition Corp A,” targeting the decentralized finance, AI, energy and defense sectors.The special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) would be led by Social Capital managing partner Steven Trieu as CEO and Palihapitiya as chairman, according to the registration statement filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. The $250 million raise seeks to offer 25 million shares at $10 each under the ticker AEXA on the New York Stock Exchange.Read more
A Hyperliquid trader was partially liquidated, resulting in a cumulative loss of approximately $4.3 million.

According to a report from Lookonchain on August 19th, Hyperliquid trader General Gordon James had some of his positions liquidated due to the market downturn, resulting in a cumulative loss
South Korea to Unveil Won Stablecoin Bill in October

The post South Korea to Unveil Won Stablecoin Bill in October appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. South Korea is reportedly preparing to introduce a regulatory framework for a won-backed stablecoin, with its financial regulator set to introduce a government bill in October. On Monday, South Korean news portal MoneyToday reported that the Financial Services Commission (FSC) will unveil the bill as part of a second phase of the nation’s Virtual Asset User Protection Act. Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) Representative Park Min-kyu said during a policy debate that he received a briefing from the FSC on the policy direction on stablecoins. “The government bill is expected to be submitted to the National Assembly around October,” Park said.  The bill is expected to outline requirements for issuance, collateral management and internal control systems for stablecoins. The FSC has been working on the framework since 2023 through its virtual asset committee, aiming to set clearer rules for crypto service providers in the country.  Reducing reliance on dollar-pegged stablecoins With the United States ramping up its efforts on stablecoin legislation, South Korea is playing catch-up.  Money Today said that institutionalizing won-pegged stablecoins had gained traction since President Lee Jae-myung pledged it during his campaign. Several lawmakers have since submitted related proposals, including the Digital Asset Basic Act from Representative Min Byung-deok of the Democratic Party, the Act on the Issuance and Circulation of Value-Stable Digital Assets from Representative Ahn Do-gul of the Planning and Finance Committee and the Act on Payment Innovation Using Value-Pegged Digital Assets from Representative Kim Eun-hye of the People Power Party. The report also said that local industry stakeholders have cited an urgent need to introduce a won-pegged stablecoin to reduce reliance on dollar-based stablecoin tokens.  In June, major South Korean banks teamed up to work on a won-pegged stablecoin to protect the currency against growing dollar dominance. The banks said the forthcoming token was…
Want 0% Tax on Crypto? Top 7 Destinations for European Citizens

The post Want 0% Tax on Crypto? Top 7 Destinations for European Citizens appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Most people believe they’re stuck paying 20-50% crypto tax Residency and record-keeping matter far more than your passport. Many EU, EEA, and adjacent countries offer full or partial crypto tax exemptions Crypto investors often wrongly assume they’re trapped paying high taxes on their digital assets. But if your government is currently siphoning off half your crypto wealth, the good news is that, as a European citizen, you can vote with your feet and reduce your crypto tax burden to zero. Your tax jurisdiction doesn’t depend on where you’re born, but on where you reside. As ‘Master Builder of Generational Wealth in Crypto’, Alex Mason, explains: By strategically relocating to optimize your residency status, you can reduce your crypto tax burden to zero. Becoming a tax resident in a crypto-friendly country typically means you need to spend less than 183 days a year (around six months) in your homeland, since most countries only consider you a resident if you spend more than half the year on their soil. You’ll also need a degree of flexibility and a willingness to try something new (like pasteis de nata or Bratwurst, since Portugal and Germany are high on the list). If you’re up for the challenge and have always wanted to relocate, check out the top seven crypto-friendly tax destinations. 1. Germany: Best for Long-Term HODLers The land of the lederhosen and sausages, Germany charges its residents 0% tax on crypto gains when held for over 12 months. This makes it an appealing choice for long-term holders but a nightmare for frequent traders: selling before one year incurs regular income tax of up to 45%. Staking is taxed as income, and you’ll need to keep meticulous records since German bureaucracy is notorious. But with no wealth tax or need to declare sales…
