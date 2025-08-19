Want 0% Tax on Crypto? Top 7 Destinations for European Citizens

Key Insights: Most people believe they're stuck paying 20-50% crypto tax Residency and record-keeping matter far more than your passport. Many EU, EEA, and adjacent countries offer full or partial crypto tax exemptions Crypto investors often wrongly assume they're trapped paying high taxes on their digital assets. But if your government is currently siphoning off half your crypto wealth, the good news is that, as a European citizen, you can vote with your feet and reduce your crypto tax burden to zero. Your tax jurisdiction doesn't depend on where you're born, but on where you reside. As 'Master Builder of Generational Wealth in Crypto', Alex Mason, explains: By strategically relocating to optimize your residency status, you can reduce your crypto tax burden to zero. Becoming a tax resident in a crypto-friendly country typically means you need to spend less than 183 days a year (around six months) in your homeland, since most countries only consider you a resident if you spend more than half the year on their soil. You'll also need a degree of flexibility and a willingness to try something new (like pasteis de nata or Bratwurst, since Portugal and Germany are high on the list). If you're up for the challenge and have always wanted to relocate, check out the top seven crypto-friendly tax destinations. 1. Germany: Best for Long-Term HODLers The land of the lederhosen and sausages, Germany charges its residents 0% tax on crypto gains when held for over 12 months. This makes it an appealing choice for long-term holders but a nightmare for frequent traders: selling before one year incurs regular income tax of up to 45%. Staking is taxed as income, and you'll need to keep meticulous records since German bureaucracy is notorious. But with no wealth tax or need to declare sales…