Crypto.com Partners with VeChain for Institutional Custody of VET and VTHO Tokens

Through this cooperation, institutions may use Crypto.com's regulated, institutional-grade custody infrastructure to safely store, monitor, and transact VET and VTHO. Through this partnership, more institutions will have access to the VeChainThor network. Today, Crypto.com and the VeChain Foundation announced their collaboration to provide secure custody support for the native VeChain (VET) and VeThor (VTHO) tokens on the VeChainThor blockchain. Through this partnership, more institutions will have access to the VeChainThor network, a public blockchain that facilitates high-speed value transactions, transparent information flow, and effective teamwork for common B2B and B2C applications. Crypto.com Custody provides high-net-worth individuals and qualified institutions with custody services via a complete, end-to-end solution that prioritizes safety and security. Through this cooperation, institutions may use Crypto.com's regulated, institutional-grade custody infrastructure to safely store, monitor, and transact VET and VTHO. The service satisfies the increasing need for scalable, affordable, and compliant blockchain infrastructure by providing insured custody options, multi-user rights, and configurable governance procedures. Eric Anziani, President and COO of Crypto.com stated: "Digital asset institutions require a custodial solution that provides the best possible service from both a security and liquidity perspective. That is what we have focused on building at Crypto.com, and we are honored to support the VeChain Foundation by enabling custody for their native assets." VeChainThor employs a novel dual-token system in which VTHO covers gas usage for blockchain operations and VET serves as the value-transfer medium. This enables the blockchain to retain cost stability even in times of significant market volatility. By implementing dynamic fees via a gas fee market based on Ethereum's EIP1559, the network has improved security, balanced demand and expenses, and added an accelerated deflationary model to the tokenomics of the protocol. Sunny Lu, VeChain CEO stated: "Crypto.com is well established as a leading exchange in the crypto market, and stands at the forefront of…