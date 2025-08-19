2025-08-21 Thursday

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net outflow of $122 million yesterday, with only the Bitwise ETF BITB seeing a net inflow.

PANews reported on August 19th that according to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net outflow of $122 million yesterday (August 18th, US Eastern Time). The Bitcoin spot ETF
PANews2025/08/19 12:43
Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net outflow of $197 million yesterday, the second highest in history.

PANews reported on August 19th that according to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETFs saw a net outflow of $197 million yesterday (August 18th, US Eastern Time). The Blackrock ETF (ETHA)
PANews2025/08/19 12:42
Qubic to target Dogecoin after 51% attack on Monero – Should you be worried?

What does this unusual blockchain experiment really mean for the $35 billion memecoin?
Coinstats2025/08/19 12:37
Japan Eyes Approval Of Yen-Backed Token

The post Japan Eyes Approval Of Yen-Backed Token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stablecoin Shift: Japan Eyes Approval Of Yen-Backed Token Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Christian, a journalist and editor with leadership roles in Philippine and Canadian media, is fueled by his love for writing and cryptocurrency. Off-screen, he’s a cook and cinephile who’s constantly intrigued by the size of the universe. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/stablecoin-shift-japan-eyes-approval-of-yen-backed-token/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 12:36
Shiba Inu Traders Watch $0.000010 Level as Bounce Targets Up to 500%

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has faced renewed selling pressure in recent sessions, falling 4.50% in the past 24 hours as the broader crypto market traded sideways. The token’s seven-day decline also sits at 4.50%, while year-to-date losses have reached nearly 35.5%. According to CoinMarketCap data, SHIB currently trades at $0.00001261, placing it outside the top 20 […]
Coinstats2025/08/19 12:35
Crypto.com Partners with VeChain for Institutional Custody of VET and VTHO Tokens

The post Crypto.com Partners with VeChain for Institutional Custody of VET and VTHO Tokens appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Through this cooperation, institutions may use Crypto.com’s regulated, institutional-grade custody infrastructure to safely store, monitor, and transact VET and VTHO. Through this partnership, more institutions will have access to the VeChainThor network. Today, Crypto.com and the VeChain Foundation announced their collaboration to provide secure custody support for the native VeChain (VET) and VeThor (VTHO) tokens on the VeChainThor blockchain. Through this partnership, more institutions will have access to the VeChainThor network, a public blockchain that facilitates high-speed value transactions, transparent information flow, and effective teamwork for common B2B and B2C applications. Crypto.com Custody provides high-net-worth individuals and qualified institutions with custody services via a complete, end-to-end solution that prioritizes safety and security. Through this cooperation, institutions may use Crypto.com’s regulated, institutional-grade custody infrastructure to safely store, monitor, and transact VET and VTHO. The service satisfies the increasing need for scalable, affordable, and compliant blockchain infrastructure by providing insured custody options, multi-user rights, and configurable governance procedures. Eric Anziani, President and COO of Crypto.com stated: “Digital asset institutions require a custodial solution that provides the best possible service from both a security and liquidity perspective. That is what we have focused on building at Crypto.com, and we are honored to support the VeChain Foundation by enabling custody for their native assets.” VeChainThor employs a novel dual-token system in which VTHO covers gas usage for blockchain operations and VET serves as the value-transfer medium. This enables the blockchain to retain cost stability even in times of significant market volatility. By implementing dynamic fees via a gas fee market based on Ethereum’s EIP1559, the network has improved security, balanced demand and expenses, and added an accelerated deflationary model to the tokenomics of the protocol. Sunny Lu, VeChain CEO stated: “Crypto.com is well established as a leading exchange in the crypto market, and stands at the forefront of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 12:31
Goedemorgen Bitcoin: Individuele miner wint 3.125 BTC, $165 miljard Tether in de markt

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord Goedemorgen! We hebben de belangrijkste gebeurtenissen uit de cryptowereld voor je samengevat. Van miners tot instituten en van koersdruk tot macro-economische uitspraken: dit zijn de highlights van vandaag. 93% van alle Bitcoin is al gemined – maar wat betekent dat precies? Volgens de laatste data is inmiddels meer dan 93% van alle Bitcoin in omloop gebracht. Dit benadrukt opnieuw de schaarste van BTC, die door het vaste maximum van 21 miljoen munten uniek is in de financiële wereld. Analisten wijzen erop dat deze toenemende zeldzaamheid de prijs op lange termijn kan blijven ondersteunen, zeker nu institutionele vraag blijft toenemen. Bitcoin koers onder druk: analisten verdeeld over vervolg Na een korte opleving staat de Bitcoin koers opnieuw onder druk. Sommige analisten verwachten dat de $120.000 als stevige weerstand zal fungeren, terwijl anderen wijzen op sterke fundamentals die de volgende rally kunnen ondersteunen. Deze verdeeldheid illustreert hoe gespannen het sentiment momenteel is, met zowel optimistische als voorzichtigere vooruitzichten. Solo-miner wint $371.000 block reward Een solo-miner wist onlangs een Bitcoin-block te vinden en sleepte hiermee een beloning van ruim $371.000 binnen. De kans op zo’n winst is extreem klein, wat dit nieuws extra bijzonder maakt. Het succes benadrukt dat zelfs in een wereld gedomineerd door grote miningpools, individuele miners nog steeds een rol kunnen spelen. Strategy koopt voor $51 miljoen aan Bitcoin ondanks koersdaling Het voormalige MicroStrategy, nu Strategy, blijft onverminderd inzetten op Bitcoin en kocht recent 560 BTC bij voor een bedrag van $51 miljoen. Daarmee groeit hun totale bezit tot ruim boven de 630.000 BTC. De strategie van Michael Saylor benadrukt dat grote spelers koersschommelingen niet als obstakel, maar juist als kans zien. Ex-minister van Financiën: ‘Rentes gaan alleen omlaag bij recessie’ Voormalig Amerikaans minister van Financiën Larry Summers stelt dat de Federal Reserve de rente alleen zal verlagen als de VS daadwerkelijk in een recessie belandt. Voor Bitcoin en andere risico-assets kan dit betekenen dat de volatiliteit blijft aanhouden zolang er geen duidelijk macro-economisch pad is. Dit soort uitspraken geeft beleggers extra reden tot voorzichtigheid. Tether-marktkapitalisatie bereikt $165 miljard Stablecoin-uitgever Tether heeft een nieuwe mijlpaal bereikt: de marktkapitalisatie van USDT staat inmiddels op $165 miljard. Het bevestigt de dominante positie van Tether in de stablecoin-markt. Tegelijkertijd wordt het bedrijf nauwlettend in de gaten gehouden door toezichthouders vanwege de enorme impact die USDT heeft op de bredere cryptomarkt. BitcoinMagazine lanceert Discord channel! Wil je meepraten over deze onderwerpen? Join dan ons nieuwe Discord channel en discussieer met onze experts, leer van andere lezers en blijf op de hoogte van acties en insiderinformatie! Nu naar Discord Het bericht Goedemorgen Bitcoin: Individuele miner wint 3.125 BTC, $165 miljard Tether in de markt is geschreven door Robin Heester en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats2025/08/19 12:31
Navigating CFTC Regulations for Crypto Funds

Law and Ledger is a news segment focusing on crypto legal news, brought to you by Kelman Law – A law firm focused on digital asset commerce. The following opinion editorial was written by Alex Forehand and Michael Handelsman for Kelman.Law. A Guide to CFTC Rules for Crypto Investment Funds With U.S. regulators increasingly classifying […]
Coinstats2025/08/19 12:30
Stability World AI Partners with Fomoin to Drive Web3 Growth

Stability World AI has entered into a partnership with Fomoin, a platform offering digital marketing and incubation services that work with blockchain startups.
Blockchainreporter2025/08/19 12:30
South Korea orders exchanges to halt crypto lending services until new guidelines established

South Korea's Financial Services Commission said crypto lending services exist in a legal gray area and could result in user losses.
Coinstats2025/08/19 12:29
