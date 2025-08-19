If College Football Is The Wild West USC’s Mascot Should Be The Cowboy

ARLINGTON, TX – JANUARY 02: The USC Trojans mascot waves a flag on the field during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl game between the USC Trojans and Tulane Green Wave on January 02, 2023 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire via Getty Images How does a team that went 4-5 in the Big 10 Conference and 7-6 overall in 2024 end up with the second-ranked recruiting class in the nation in 2026 (right behind Georgia)? Fight On For Old SC Lincoln Riley was hired as head coach in 2022 with HIGH expectations. After all, he had led the Oklahoma Sooners to four Big 12 Championships and three college football playoff appearances. He had also coached two Heisman trophy winners and he had an overall winning percentage of .846, the highest in the history of the program! Clearly here was the person to restore USC to its accustomed place of glory in college football. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 02: Head coach Lincoln Riley of the USC Trojans looks on during the second quarter against the Nevada Wolf Pack at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images) Getty Images Yet three years later USC has yet to make the College Football Playoff and 2024 was Riley's worst season yet. His seat was clearly getting hot. Now what? Enter Chad Bowden And NIL Los Angeles, CA – July 30: USC football head coach Lincoln Riley, center, speaks to General manager Chad Bowden, right, on the first day of USC football preseason camp at USC Howard Jones Field in Los Angeles Wednesday, July 30, 2025. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Los Angeles Times via…