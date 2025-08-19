2025-08-21 Thursday

Stellar Development Foundation Invests in Archax to Boost Tokenization

The post Stellar Development Foundation Invests in Archax to Boost Tokenization appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Stellar Development Foundation (SDF), the organization supporting the Stellar blockchain, invested in UK-based digital asset exchange and tokenization firm Archax as part of a broader partnership to boost tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), the firms said in a press release shared with CoinDesk. Archax has already started using Stellar, integrating the network into its in-house tokenization platform and launching a tokenized Aberdeen money market fund. The firms didn’t disclose the size of the investment. The deal comes as tokenization of traditional financial instruments like bonds, funds and stocks, often dubbed real-world assets (RWA), is gathering speed. Global banks and asset managers are exploring this technology to cut settlement times, increase transparency and keep markets open around the clock. The tokenized RWA market has doubled over the past year to $26 billion and is projected to grow into a trillion-dollar market by 2030, according to reports by McKinsey, Ripple, BCG and others. “The Stellar network was purpose built to enable fast settlement times, low costs, and the tokenisation of real-world assets that is the future of finance,” said Raja Chakravorti, chief business officer at the Stellar Development Foundation. “ Archax acquired BaFin-regulated Deutsche Digital Assets last month in a bid to expand into crypto exchange-traded products in Europe. Read more: Real-World Asset Tokenization Market Has Grown Almost Fivefold in 3 Years Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/08/18/stellar-development-foundation-invests-in-archax-aiming-to-boost-tokenization
Bitcoin Drops, Saylor Shops: 430 BTC Added To Treasury Stash – Details

Strategy Inc. has bought more Bitcoin while markets wobble, adding another small slice to its vast crypto treasury. Related Reading: Crypto Goes Tropical: Thailand Welcomes Tourist Spending In Bitcoin And More According to the company, it purchased 430 BTC for about $51.4 million, at an average price near $119,666 per coin. The move keeps Strategy […]
BitMine Becomes World’s 2nd Largest Crypto Treasury With $6.6B

The Ethereum treasury company has surpassed mining giant MARA Holdings in terms of the value of crypto assets in its treasury.
Bitcoin Billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya Files $250M SPAC for DeFi and AI

Chamath Palihapitiya, an early Bitcoin billionaire and investor, has filed a $250 million SPAC named American Exceptionalism Acquisition Corp A. The filing, submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), plans to raise the funds through 25 million shares priced at $10 each. The company seeks a listing on the New York Stock Exchange […] The post Bitcoin Billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya Files $250M SPAC for DeFi and AI appeared first on CoinChapter.
5 Best Hidden Gems With 50x Potential — Cardano, NEAR and MAGACOIN FINANCE Highlighted by Analysts

As the crypto market consolidates after a period of rapid growth, smart investors are shifting focus from high-cap giants to undervalued altcoins with explosive upside potential. According to analysts, Cardano (ADA), NEAR Protocol, and MAGACOIN FINANCE are among the top altcoins to watch—each offering a unique mix of strong fundamentals, ecosystem growth, and early-stage value. […] Continue Reading: 5 Best Hidden Gems With 50x Potential — Cardano, NEAR and MAGACOIN FINANCE Highlighted by Analysts
Ethereum & Pepecoin Paperhands Have Another Chance To Make Major Profits On ETH, Pepe Dollar (PEPD) Presale Opens Stage 2

The post Ethereum & Pepecoin Paperhands Have Another Chance To Make Major Profits On ETH, Pepe Dollar (PEPD) Presale Opens Stage 2 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum has been one of the strongest performers of 2025. In mid-August, ETH smashed resistance levels at $3,400 and $4,200 before hitting $4,868, marking its highest price ever recorded. Currently, Ethereum trades around $4,447, only 8.6% below its peak. The rally has placed it far ahead of its moving averages, showing clear upward momentum. Some traders believe ETH could target $5,000 soon, while others suggest a short pause before the next run. This kind of movement reminds investors why ETH remains a core asset. Its established network, constant upgrades, and high liquidity make it a central player in the ongoing wave of crypto presale projects and Web3 adoption. Pepe Dollar Presale Crypto Brings Meme Power And Utility Pepe Dollar (PEPD) is shaping up as one of the top crypto presales this year because it combines meme-driven culture with real-world use cases. Instead of being just another meme coin, PEPD introduces a Layer-2 Web3 payment network built for the growing Pay-Fi sector. This includes potential gaming integrations, meme-based payment rewards, and seamless cross-chain support. Unlike early meme coins that relied on hype alone, Pepe Dollar’s design blends humor with structured utility. The ecosystem includes token burns, capped supply, and staking incentives, giving it the backbone that speculative meme tokens lacked. By balancing internet culture with infrastructure, Pepe Dollar is positioned as more than just a joke coin. Investors see it as a new crypto token presale that reflects the evolution of meme assets into functional digital economies. Pepecoin Shows Hype Without Lasting Value Pepecoin’s story highlights why not all meme tokens survive. Its entire rise was built on viral hype, without a whitepaper, development team, or genuine utility behind the brand. Social media momentum sent it to a $1.6 billion market cap before collapsing more than 80% from the top. Today,…
Full List of XRP Spot ETFs Filings, Deadlines, and What’s Next

The post Full List of XRP Spot ETFs Filings, Deadlines, and What’s Next appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Currently, the US Securities and Exchange Commission is reviewing multiple XRP ETF applications. However, most of them are pending for final decision. Regulatory clarity strengthens as courts dismiss the Ripple lawsuit, restoring market confidence and balancing the odds.  Spot XRP ETF Filings and Final Deadlines ProShares Ultra XRP ETF Application filed on January 17, 2025, …
