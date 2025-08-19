2025-08-21 Thursday

Michael Saylor Buys the Bitcoin Dip

The post Michael Saylor Buys the Bitcoin Dip appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Michael Saylor isn’t letting a six-figure Bitcoin price tag slow him down. The Strategy co-founder signaled that the firm has scooped up more BTC as the market cools from its recent euphoric peak. Bitcoin currently trades around $116,000–117,000, down from its all-time high of $124,000 set just last week. Strategy just bought 430 BTC for $51.4 million on Monday, bringing its total holdings to 629,376 BTC—a stash now valued at a staggering $74.8 billion. According to SaylorTracker, those buys have paid off spectacularly: Strategy is sitting on over $28 billion in unrealized gains, up more than 60% on its cumulative investment. Strategy has acquired 430 BTC for ~$51.4 million, Source: X The Reluctant Bitcoin ETF For years, Strategy has acted as the de facto Bitcoin proxy for investors locked out of direct BTC exposure—whether because of regulatory mandates on institutions or retail investors who don’t want the hassle of self-custody. In effect, Saylor created a corporate workaround long before the SEC begrudgingly allowed spot Bitcoin ETFs. The company pioneered the corporate treasury Bitcoin strategy, a move once derided as reckless but now copied widely. Even “altcoin treasury” companies have popped up, trying to mimic Strategy’s playbook but with coins that lack Bitcoin’s staying power. Saylor, predictably, isn’t losing sleep over them. Speaking to Bloomberg in August, he waved off competition: “I still think the vast majority of the capital flowing into the space is flowing into Bitcoin. We’ve gone from about 60 companies capitalizing on Bitcoin to 160 companies just in the past six months; so, I’m laser-like focused on Bitcoin.” In other words, while others are playing with shiny distractions, Saylor is sticking to his one true asset. Post-Trump Accumulation Spree If Saylor’s critics thought the company’s BTC strategy was aggressive before, the pace since Donald Trump’s election in…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 13:12
Top 3 Hidden Gem Buys in a Choppy Market: Cardano, APT and MAGACOIN FINANCE Named Strategic Accumulations

The crypto market continues to experience turbulence, with traders rotating capital between Bitcoin and altcoins. In this climate, analysts are spotlighting Cardano (ADA), Aptos (APT), and MAGACOIN FINANCE as key assets worth watching. Each has unique dynamics shaping price behavior and accumulation strategies. Cardano is Facing Roadblock After Price Pump Cardano dropped 7.04% in the [...] The post Top 3 Hidden Gem Buys in a Choppy Market: Cardano, APT and MAGACOIN FINANCE Named Strategic Accumulations appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/08/19 13:10
SOL Treasury Makes Pioneering Move, Acquires Additional 1,565 SOL

BitcoinWorld SOL Treasury Makes Pioneering Move, Acquires Additional 1,565 SOL In a significant development for the cryptocurrency world, French firm SOL Treasury Corp, a subsidiary of Acheter-Louer.fr (ALALO) listed on Euronext Growth Paris, has expanded its digital asset portfolio. The company announced on August 8 that it acquired an additional 1,565 Solana (SOL) tokens. This strategic acquisition brings its total Solana holdings to an impressive 14,194 SOL, valued at approximately $2.7 million at the time of the announcement, according to a report from SolanaFloor on X. This move solidifies SOL Treasury Corp’s position as the first publicly traded entity in Europe to hold Solana (SOL) as a primary treasury asset, marking a notable milestone in corporate crypto adoption. Why is SOL Treasury Making This Strategic Investment? Acheter-Louer.fr (ALALO) is a well-established player in the digital real estate advertising sector, providing a robust platform for property listings. Its subsidiary, SOL Treasury Corp, was specifically created to manage and diversify the group’s treasury assets, venturing into the burgeoning digital asset space. The decision to allocate a substantial portion of its treasury to Solana is a calculated one, reflecting a forward-thinking approach to corporate finance. Diversification: Companies often seek to diversify their treasury holdings beyond traditional fiat currencies and bonds to mitigate risks and explore new avenues for growth. Inflation Hedge: In an environment of economic uncertainty, some businesses view cryptocurrencies as a potential hedge against inflation, preserving purchasing power over time. Growth Potential: Solana, with its high-speed and low-cost blockchain, represents a promising technology with significant growth potential, offering a compelling investment opportunity for forward-looking entities like SOL Treasury. Understanding Corporate Treasury Crypto Holdings Holding cryptocurrencies as treasury assets is a relatively new but growing trend among public companies. Pioneered by firms like MicroStrategy, which famously adopted Bitcoin as its primary treasury reserve asset, this strategy involves converting a portion of a company’s cash reserves into digital currencies. For SOL Treasury, choosing Solana specifically highlights a belief in the network’s long-term viability and its distinct advantages within the blockchain ecosystem. What makes Solana particularly appealing for a corporate treasury? Speed and Efficiency: Solana boasts incredibly fast transaction speeds and low fees, making it an attractive platform for various decentralized applications and potentially for future corporate uses. Scalability: Its architecture is designed for high throughput, addressing concerns about network congestion that can plague other blockchains. Growing Ecosystem: Solana has a rapidly expanding ecosystem of DeFi projects, NFTs, and dApps, indicating strong developer and user adoption. These attributes suggest that SOL Treasury Corp views Solana not just as a speculative asset, but as a foundational technology with practical applications and significant future value. What Are the Potential Benefits and Risks for SOL Treasury? The acquisition of Solana tokens by SOL Treasury Corp brings a mix of potential benefits and inherent risks. On the upside, being an early mover in holding SOL as a primary treasury asset can provide significant visibility and a competitive edge. If Solana’s value appreciates, it could substantially boost the company’s balance sheet, creating additional value for shareholders. However, the volatile nature of cryptocurrencies presents clear challenges: Price Volatility: The value of SOL can fluctuate dramatically, potentially leading to significant paper losses if the market turns unfavorable. Regulatory Uncertainty: The regulatory landscape for cryptocurrencies is still evolving globally, which could impact the legal and operational aspects of holding digital assets. Security Concerns: Storing digital assets securely requires robust cybersecurity measures to prevent hacks and theft. Despite these risks, the continued investment by SOL Treasury suggests a calculated approach, likely involving risk management strategies and a strong conviction in Solana’s long-term prospects. Implications for Corporate Crypto Adoption The move by SOL Treasury Corp is more than just an isolated investment; it signals a broader trend in corporate finance. As more publicly traded companies explore and embrace digital assets for their treasuries, it lends further legitimacy and institutional validation to the crypto market. This could encourage other European and global firms to consider similar strategies, driving mainstream adoption of blockchain technologies and digital currencies. The commitment of SOL Treasury to Solana, specifically, also highlights the increasing diversity of cryptocurrencies being considered by institutional players beyond just Bitcoin and Ethereum. This diversification speaks to the maturing crypto market and the growing recognition of various blockchain ecosystems’ unique strengths. It sets a precedent, potentially paving the way for more companies to explore alternative digital assets as part of their financial strategies. In conclusion, SOL Treasury Corp’s latest acquisition of 1,565 SOL tokens is a landmark event. It not only significantly increases their Solana holdings but also reinforces their pioneering status as the first European publicly traded company to embrace SOL as a core treasury asset. This bold decision underscores a growing confidence in digital currencies among traditional financial entities and points towards a future where cryptocurrencies play an increasingly vital role in corporate balance sheets. This strategic move by SOL Treasury may well inspire other companies to follow suit, further integrating the exciting world of blockchain into mainstream finance. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is SOL Treasury Corp? SOL Treasury Corp is a subsidiary of Acheter-Louer.fr (ALALO), a French firm listed on Euronext Growth Paris. Its primary function is to manage and diversify the group’s treasury assets, with a focus on digital currencies like Solana (SOL). Why did SOL Treasury acquire more Solana (SOL)? SOL Treasury acquired additional SOL tokens as part of its strategy to diversify its treasury holdings. This move aims to leverage the potential growth of the Solana blockchain, provide a hedge against inflation, and explore new investment avenues beyond traditional assets. Is SOL Treasury Corp the first European public company to hold SOL? Yes, SOL Treasury Corp is noted as the first publicly traded entity in Europe to hold Solana (SOL) as a primary treasury asset, making its strategy a significant development in corporate crypto adoption. What are the benefits of a company holding crypto as a treasury asset? Benefits can include portfolio diversification, potential appreciation of the asset, a hedge against inflation, and gaining exposure to innovative technologies. It can also signal a company’s forward-thinking approach to finance. What are the risks associated with a company holding cryptocurrencies? Key risks include high price volatility, which can lead to significant fluctuations in asset value; an evolving and uncertain regulatory landscape; and the need for robust cybersecurity measures to protect digital assets from theft or loss. Did you find this article insightful? Share it with your network to spread the word about the latest trends in corporate crypto adoption and Solana’s growing institutional appeal! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Solana institutional adoption. This post SOL Treasury Makes Pioneering Move, Acquires Additional 1,565 SOL first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats2025/08/19 13:10
South Korea Orders Crypto Exchanges to Halt Lending Services

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/south-korea-crypto-lending-halt-2/
Coinstats2025/08/19 13:09
XRP Price Slides — Analysts Say This Is the Perfect Entry Window for MAGACOIN FINANCE Presale

The post XRP Price Slides — Analysts Say This Is the Perfect Entry Window for MAGACOIN FINANCE Presale appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market has seen its fair share of swings in 2025, and XRP has been right in the middle of it. Traders have been watching closely as XRP price slides below the $3 mark, wiping out a chunk of recent gains. At the same time, fresh ETF delays in the United States are adding uncertainty to XRP’s outlook. While this has frustrated some investors, others see it as a chance to look toward new early-stage altcoins gaining traction. One of the names making noise is MAGACOIN FINANCE, a rising project ranked among the best crypto presales to buy now. XRP Price Struggles Under ETF Delays XRP has dropped more than 12% in the last 30 days, falling from $3.3 to below $3. In just the past week, losses have piled up another 7%. XRP price drop in last 7 days: TradingView The decline comes as anticipation around multiple spot XRP ETFs faces continued regulatory hurdles. At least eight high-profile proposals—including filings from Grayscale, WisdomTree, Franklin Templeton, 21Shares, and others—are waiting on SEC decisions. The final deadlines are clustered in late October 2025, meaning traders face months of uncertainty before clarity arrives. The bearish trend has put pressure on XRP price prediction models, with analysts trimming expectations for short-term gains. Many now say the ETF approval timeline is the biggest factor holding XRP back. This hesitation has opened the door for investors to scan for the best altcoin to buy now while XRP consolidates. MAGACOIN FINANCE — The Rising Contender While XRP cools off, analysts are pointing toward MAGACOIN FINANCE as an attractive entry for those seeking hidden crypto gems. Forecasts suggest this project could deliver up to 40x ROI before 2025, with whales reportedly rotating capital quietly as supply tightens. What sets MAGACOIN FINANCE apart is its positioning in…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 13:09
US seniors embrace digital payments; Siloam Hospitals goes cloud

The post US seniors embrace digital payments; Siloam Hospitals goes cloud appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > US seniors embrace digital payments; Siloam Hospitals goes cloud A new study has revealed that nearly 60% of American senior citizens prefer digital payment systems for healthcare services, a trend driven by changing consumer preferences. According to a survey by TrustCommerce, 58.7% of persons above 60 in the United States have indicated “comfort” with digital payment options for healthcare expenses. The report surveyed 400 U.S. healthcare consumers across various demographics, with TrustCommerce analysts gleaning new insights. Among individuals above 60, healthcare payments with debit cards are in pole position, with 38.7% of respondents choosing the method at the time of service. Cash-based payments come in second place at 6.75% while digital wallets make up 6.5% with 2.25% of respondents preferring checks. For after-service payments, 45.25% of respondents above 60 indicate a preference for credit card-based payments. The TrustCommerce survey reveals that debit cards come in second place at 36.25% while digital wallets, cash, checks, and bank transfers make up 7.5%, 7%, 2.25%, and 1.75% respectively. It also noted that patients are more likely to adopt digital payment systems for doctor and specialist visits, medicine prescriptions, and lab tests. However, analysts pointed out that patients’ preferences are largely consistent before, during, and after medical services. “I think there is sometimes a mistaken perception that older consumers don’t want to use digital payment methods, but clearly that is not the case,” said John Welch, Chief Product Officer at TrustCommerce. Several factors are powering the trend of senior citizens turning to digital payment systems to settle healthcare costs. Rising healthcare costs are forcing users to explore flexible options, with several respondents citing convenience and accessibility as key factors. Furthermore, several older patients have shown a changing preference to allow service providers to store their credit card information…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 13:07
Morgan Stanley: AI could add $16 trillion to the US stock market, impacting 90% of jobs

PANews reported on August 19th that a new report from Morgan Stanley stated that AI technology has the potential to add $ 13-16 trillion to the S&P 500 's market
PANews2025/08/19 13:05
Michael Saylor’s Strategy loosens stock sale limits to sustain Bitcoin strategy

Michael Saylor’s Strategy Inc. is adjusting its financing playbook, easing restrictions on stock sales just weeks after pledging tighter rules. According to an Aug. 18 report by Bloomberg, the change gives the Bitcoin-heavy company greater flexibility to raise funds as…
Crypto.news2025/08/19 13:03
XRP Price Bears Target $2.24 After Key Trendline Snaps

The post XRP Price Bears Target $2.24 After Key Trendline Snaps appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key takeaways XRP price must reclaim $3 support to avoid a deeper correction to $2.24. Spot taker CVD remains negative, suggesting waning demand. XRP (XRP) showed weakness on Monday, down 5% over the last 24 hours, and trading at $2.97. Multiple technical and onchain indicators suggested that the second-biggest altcoin must reclaim $3 support to avoid a deeper correction toward $2.24. XRP price bulls must hold $3 The latest sell-off has seen XRP price drop below the psychological $3 level. The last time XRP saw a high volume close below it was in January, preceding a 50% drop to $1.61 in April. Related: XRP futures OI jumps 20% as price charts target $6 in August A daily close below $3 could trigger a similar drawdown in price, with the first area of interest between the 50-day simple moving average at $2.94 and the local low at $2.72 (reached on Aug. 2). The second area of interest sits between the 100-day SMA at $2.60 and the 200-day SMA at $2.45. Losing this support would bring $2.24 into the picture, where the July rally started. XRP/USD daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed XRP trading breaking below a symmetrical triangle on the daily candle chart, as shown below. Failure to close above the triangle’s support line at $3.00 puts the price at risk of falling further to as low as $2.25, or down 25% from the current level. XRP/USD daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView The relative strength index is headed downward, dropping to 45 from 61 over the last week, suggesting that the bulls have lost momentum. XRP spot taker CVD signals high seller volumes Analyzing the 90-day spot taker cumulative volume delta (CVD) reveals that sell-orders (taker sell) have become dominant again. CVD measures the difference between…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 13:03
IOSG: How does encryption technology become the key to success or failure in browser proxy?

By Mario Chow & Figo @IOSG introduction Over the past 12 months, the relationship between web browsers and automation has shifted dramatically. Nearly every major tech company is scrambling to
PANews2025/08/19 13:00
