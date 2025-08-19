2025-08-21 Thursday

Building OCR Systems for Tamizhi and Kurdish Historical Documents

Developing OCR for ancient scripts like Tamizhi (Tamil-Brahmi) and Kurdish historical texts is uniquely challenging due to character complexity, noise in source materials, and the lack of specialized datasets. Recent research using AI models such as LSTM, CNN, and fine-tuned Tesseract systems shows promising results, with Tamizhi OCR achieving over 91% accuracy. While no Kurdish-specific OCR exists yet, leveraging pre-trained Arabic models offers a practical pathway. These findings highlight the importance of tailored datasets, advanced machine learning techniques, and ongoing research in preserving and digitizing historical documents.
Hackernoon2025/08/19 14:00
As XRP Prices Stagnate, Whales Quietly Turn to SolMining for New Opportunities

In an uncertain market, SolMining offers investors a way to balance stability and growth. With a focus on regulatory compliance, renewable energy, and security, the platform strives to be a reliable choice for investors seeking cryptocurrency returns.
Coinstats2025/08/19 14:00
SEC Pushes Back Decision on Seven Crypto ETFs to October 2025

The post SEC Pushes Back Decision on Seven Crypto ETFs to October 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has once again deferred its decisions on various crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs), pushing approval timelines for seven proposed funds to October 2025.  The affected ETFs include the Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF, several XRP (XRP) ETFs, a Litecoin (LTC) ETF, and a staking Ethereum (ETH) ETF. What Does the SEC’s Continued Delay Mean for the Future of Crypto ETFs? According to filings released on August 18, 2025, the SEC extended the review period for the Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF until October 8, 2025. The agency cited the need for additional time to evaluate the proposed rule change. Similarly, on Monday, the SEC delayed decisions on the CoinShares XRP ETF, the 21Shares Core XRP ETF,  the Canary XRP Trust, and the Grayscale XRP Trust. Furthermore, the regulator made a similar move for the CoinShares Litecoin ETF and 21Shares Core Ethereum ETF with staking provision.  “The Commission finds it appropriate to designate a longer period within which to issue an order approving or disapproving the proposed rule change so that it has sufficient time to consider the proposed rule change and the issues raised therein,” the regulator wrote. The new deadline for these crypto ETFs is as follows: Grayscale XRP Trust: October 18, 2025 21Shares Core XRP ETF: October 19, 2025 CoinShares XRP ETF: October 23, 2025 Canary XRP Trust: October 23, 2025 CoinShares Litecoin ETF: October 23, 2025 21Shares Core Ethereum ETF (with staking): October 23, 2025 The SEC’s decision came shortly after it delayed taking any action for four Solana ETFs until October, as reported by BeInCrypto. This follows a pattern of prolonged reviews, and as such, the latest move by the regulator isn’t entirely unexpected.  Meanwhile, the development has also impacted ETF approval odds on Polymarket, a prediction platform.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 13:58
Tesla officially started taking orders in China on August 18 for its upgraded Model Y L

Tesla officially started taking orders in China on August 18 for its upgraded Model Y L SUV, which is priced at $47.2K (~339K Yuan).
Cryptopolitan2025/08/19 13:50
Strategy Adds 430 Bitcoin As BTC Hits $124K Ahead Of Dip

The post Strategy Adds 430 Bitcoin As BTC Hits $124K Ahead Of Dip appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Michael Saylor’s Strategy, the world’s largest public Bitcoin holder, added more BTC to its balance as the price swung to new all-time highs before retreating last week. Strategy acquired 430 Bitcoin (BTC) for $51.4 million during the week ending Sunday, according to a US Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Monday. The new Bitcoin batch cost the company an average price of $119,666 per coin, reflecting the massive volatility last week, with BTC trading at about $120,000 on Monday and slipping to as low as $115,000 on Sunday, according to CoinGecko. An excerpt from Strategy’s Form 8-K. Source: SEC The acquisition moved Strategy’s Bitcoin holdings to 629,376 BTC, purchased for about $46.15 billion at an average price of $73,320 per coin. “Volatility is a gift to the faithful” As Bitcoin saw high volatility last week, surging above $124,000 on Wednesday only to retreat to $115,000 by the end of the week, Strategy’s co-founder Saylor took to X to comment on the volatile prices. “Volatility is a gift to the faithful,” he wrote on Thursday amid the BTC price tumbling below $118,000 the next day after reaching new all-time highs. Bitcoin (BTC) price chart in the past seven days. Source: CoinGecko Saylor also previously reported that Strategy’s Bitcoin holdings closed at an all-time high of $77.2 billion at the all-time high prices. August for “small” buys? Strategy’s new 430 BTC purchase followed another “small” Bitcoin buy of just 155 BTC announced last week, marking a significant drop from multi-thousand purchases made in previous months. The company bought as much as 31,466 BTC in three purchases from July 14 to Aug. 3, which marked a significant surge from a total 17,075 BTC purchased in June. The past 10 Bitcoin purchases by Strategy since June 2. Source: Strategy The acquisition was notably smaller than…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 13:48
9 Hot Cryptos With 1000x Potential and One Whitelist Ignites the New Coin Launch in 2025

What if the right decision in the crypto market today could shape tomorrow’s fortune? Across the digital finance landscape, meme coins have turned into lightning-fast gateways to potential wealth creation. Traders and investors watch closely, searching for tokens that not only trend but also deliver staying power in an evolving economy. In a space where […]
Coinstats2025/08/19 13:45
Hong Kong Launches Committee to Strengthen Crypto AML and CFT Standards

The post Hong Kong Launches Committee to Strengthen Crypto AML and CFT Standards appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Hong Kong forms a committee to boost AML and CFT in digital assets. New policies target stablecoin issuers with stricter compliance. Industry leaders participate to align with global standards. The Hong Kong Digital Asset Anti-Money Laundering Committee (DAAMC) was established on August 19, 2025, with backing from the Hong Kong Virtual Asset Industry Association, SlowMist, and Yuanbi. DAAMC’s formation aligns with new Hong Kong regulations for stablecoin issuers, impacting digital asset compliance standards and promoting industry collaboration. Hong Kong Committees Target Stablecoin Issuer Compliance Hong Kong’s launch of the Digital Asset Anti-Money Laundering Committee is a strategic move aligned with its efforts to regulate stablecoin issuers. The initiative was supported by the Hong Kong Virtual Asset Industry Association, SlowMist, and Yuanbi, signaling a commitment to robust regulatory standards. This new committee aims to implement regulatory frameworks set by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority for stablecoins. Efforts will focus on AML and counter-terrorism financing in digital assets, enhancing compliance tailored to recent legislative changes. “In balancing industry growth with robust investor protection, we join hands with the Hong Kong SAR Government to build Hong Kong into a trusted and sustainable platform that taps into global liquidity.” — Julia Leung, CEO, Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) While industry responses remain positive, with emphasis on cooperation, experts anticipate increased institutional adoption of compliant platforms. Julia Leung of the Securities and Futures Commission stressed industry’s growth alongside investor safeguards. EU MiCA Parallels and Insights on Market Stability Did you know? Hong Kong’s move to establish a comprehensive compliance committee for stablecoins echoes the European Union’s MiCA regulations, indicating the global trend towards balanced regulatory measures for digital assets. Tether USDt (USDT) holds a constant price of $1.00 with a market cap of $167.14 billion and a 4.3% market dominance, according to CoinMarketCap.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 13:43
Peter Brandt Predicts $500K Bitcoin, 1.7 Billion XRP Accumulated at Make-or-Break Level, 10 Trillion Shiba Inu Massive Comeback — Crypto News Digest

The post Peter Brandt Predicts $500K Bitcoin, 1.7 Billion XRP Accumulated at Make-or-Break Level, 10 Trillion Shiba Inu Massive Comeback — Crypto News Digest appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP supply density highlights key levels  XRP traders eyeing this key level after whales accumulate 1.7 billion tokens. Key support. $2.81 level with over 1.7 billion XRP accumulated. The $2.81 level currently serves as the key support for the XRP token, according to Glassnode data. Roughly 1.7 billion tokens have been accumulated at that level. Why supply density matters The analysis is based on the XRP cost basis distribution heatmap from Glassnode, which shows at which specific level holders accumulated their tokens.  Why it matters. High supply density means stronger support/resistance zones. Glassnode claims that this visualization provides a clearer view of the correlation between specific price levels and accumulated supply density. Such data can be useful for identifying potential support and resistance levels.  The heatmap shows that another major supply cluster is located at the $3.26 level. More than 1.05 billion tokens had been accumulated at the above-mentioned level. For comparison, a mere 2.9 million tokens have been accumulated in the $3.57-$3.58 range, Glassnode data shows. You Might Also Like Peter Brandt issues $500K Bitcoin forecast Peter Brandt sees Bitcoin eventually reaching $500,000. Short-term risk. Brandt sees BTC possibly plunging to $60,000 by Nov 2026 before any moonshot rally. Peter Brandt, one of the most famous cryptocurrency traders, has predicted that the price of Bitcoin (BTC) could potentially soar to the pie-in-the-sky $500,000 level.  However, before this happens, Bitcoin might plunge to as low as $60,000, Brandt predicts by November 2026.   Cycle peak chance. He assigns a 30% probability that Bitcoin already topped this cycle at $124,517. Brandt believes that there is roughly a 30% chance that Bitcoin has already reached the peak of the current cycle. “Dear readers, I am a Bayesian and must always consider binary narratives even if they oppose my personal viewpoints and hodlings. This is how…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 13:42
Michael Saylor’s Strategy loosens stock issuance limits

The post Michael Saylor’s Strategy loosens stock issuance limits appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Michael Saylor’s Strategy Inc. is adjusting its financing playbook, easing restrictions on stock sales just weeks after pledging tighter rules. Summary Strategy Inc. eased its self-imposed limit on stock issuance, allowing sales even when its shares trade below the 2.5x Bitcoin holdings threshold. The company added 430 BTC last week, bringing total holdings to 629,376 BTC with more than $26 billion in unrealized gains. Despite strong Bitcoin reserves, Strategy’s stock is down 22% since November, raising concerns over dilution and demand for its preferred equity program. According to an Aug. 18 report by Bloomberg, the change gives the Bitcoin-heavy company greater flexibility to raise funds as its share premium over Bitcoin (BTC) holdings narrows. Strategy’s stock issuance rules shift Previously, the company had promised not to issue new shares if its stock traded at less than 2.5 times the value of its Bitcoin holdings, a buffer Saylor termed the “mNAV premium.” That limit was intended to reassure investors concerned about dilution. Exceptions were only allowed to cover debt interest or preferred equity dividends. Under the updated policy, Strategy will permit stock issuance below the 2.5x threshold “when otherwise deemed advantageous to the company.” Analysts like Brian Dobson of Clear Street said the additional language allows Saylor to be more opportunistic in financing Bitcoin purchases. The shift comes as demand for the firm’s preferred stock program, a novel perpetual equity product Saylor unveiled in July, faces uncertainty. Investor appetite has been tested by falling premiums on Strategy’s shares and increasing competition from Bitcoin ETFs and other crypto-treasury firms. Slower purchases, strong holdings Strategy’s pace of Bitcoin accumulation has moderated. The company disclosed on Aug. 18 that it bought 430 Bitcoin for $51.4 million in the prior week, following a 155 BTC purchase the week before. In total, Strategy now holds 629,376 BTC, acquired at…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 13:40
SEC Delays Decisions on Solana, XRP and Truth Social ETFs

The post SEC Delays Decisions on Solana, XRP and Truth Social ETFs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The extensions follow the agency’s pattern of postponements on altcoin-related ETFs this year, and analysts pointed out that the SEC typically takes the full review period before making final decisions. The delays come as demand for crypto ETFs surges, with Ethereum funds breaking records and BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust keeping up its market dominance. SEC Postpones ETF Rulings The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) once again pushed back decisions on several high-profile cryptocurrency exchange-traded fund (ETF) proposals, extending their review deadlines into October. In filings that were made on August 18, the agency set Oct. 8 as the new date to rule on NYSE Arca’s Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF, Oct. 16 for Solana ETF applications from 21Shares and Bitwise, and Oct. 19 for the 21Shares Core XRP Trust. The Truth Social ETF was submitted in June, and is structured as a commodity-based trust holding Bitcoin and Ethereum directly, despite being branded under former President Donald Trump’s social media platform. Meanwhile, 21Shares and Bitwise are seeking approval for what would be the first US spot Solana ETFs. The SEC also extended its review of 21Shares’ Core XRP Trust, which is designed to hold XRP directly. These delays are consistent with the SEC’s pattern this year. Since March, the regulator postponed decisions on multiple altcoin-related ETFs, including products tied to XRP, Litecoin and Dogecoin. It also extended its review of Bitwise’s request to allow in-kind creations and redemptions for its spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, with that decision expected in September.  Analysts noticed that the SEC almost always uses its full extension period to gather feedback before issuing a final ruling. Bloomberg’s James Seyffart said earlier this year that most filings will see final deadlines fall in October. The cluster of deadlines is set against a backdrop of booming…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 13:37
