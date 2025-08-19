SEC Pushes Back Decision on Seven Crypto ETFs to October 2025
The post SEC Pushes Back Decision on Seven Crypto ETFs to October 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has once again deferred its decisions on various crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs), pushing approval timelines for seven proposed funds to October 2025. The affected ETFs include the Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF, several XRP (XRP) ETFs, a Litecoin (LTC) ETF, and a staking Ethereum (ETH) ETF. What Does the SEC’s Continued Delay Mean for the Future of Crypto ETFs? According to filings released on August 18, 2025, the SEC extended the review period for the Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF until October 8, 2025. The agency cited the need for additional time to evaluate the proposed rule change. Similarly, on Monday, the SEC delayed decisions on the CoinShares XRP ETF, the 21Shares Core XRP ETF, the Canary XRP Trust, and the Grayscale XRP Trust. Furthermore, the regulator made a similar move for the CoinShares Litecoin ETF and 21Shares Core Ethereum ETF with staking provision. “The Commission finds it appropriate to designate a longer period within which to issue an order approving or disapproving the proposed rule change so that it has sufficient time to consider the proposed rule change and the issues raised therein,” the regulator wrote. The new deadline for these crypto ETFs is as follows: Grayscale XRP Trust: October 18, 2025 21Shares Core XRP ETF: October 19, 2025 CoinShares XRP ETF: October 23, 2025 Canary XRP Trust: October 23, 2025 CoinShares Litecoin ETF: October 23, 2025 21Shares Core Ethereum ETF (with staking): October 23, 2025 The SEC’s decision came shortly after it delayed taking any action for four Solana ETFs until October, as reported by BeInCrypto. This follows a pattern of prolonged reviews, and as such, the latest move by the regulator isn’t entirely unexpected. Meanwhile, the development has also impacted ETF approval odds on Polymarket, a prediction platform.…
