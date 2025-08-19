2025-08-21 Thursday

The Bank of Korea president suggested the gradual introduction of a Korean won stablecoin, emphasizing the bank's leadership.

PANews reported on August 19th that, according to Yonhap News Agency, Bank of Korea President Lee Chang-yong stated that a Korean won stablecoin could contribute to currency programming, but that
PANews2025/08/19 14:09
Bitcoin OG Peter Todd Shills Low-Cap Meme Coin for $5K on X

A veteran Bitcoin developer has ignited controversy after promoting a Joker-themed meme coin in exchange for $5,000, a move that triggered wild price swings and divided the crypto community. Peter Todd, who contributed to Bitcoin’s early development, endorsed the “HAHA” Pump Fun token on X on Aug. 17. His post read, “One bad day… one good pump. Laugh your way to the moon. #HAHA.” Todd Discloses $5,000 Solana Payment For Meme Coin Promo Todd later revealed he received $5,000 in Solana for the promotion, which he immediately converted into Bitcoin. He admitted he did not know who paid him, describing the source only as “some random twitter user.” He also explained he was not required to disclose the payment as an advertisement, but did so voluntarily. Specifically, I mean someone paid me $5k USD to post the above (they didn't ask for the #Ad hashtag and notice). Dunno who they actually are. Some random twitter user. — Peter Todd (@peterktodd) August 17, 2025 “Marking paid advertisements with #Ad is a legal requirement in many countries. And it’s the honest thing to do. They didn’t negotiate an NDA on how much they paid. So there was no reason for me not to disclose that too,” he added. The token surged by 1,500% to $0.00008 immediately after his post, only to collapse 95% minutes later in a classic rug pull seen across Pump Fun launches. Within 24 hours, however, the coin staged a dramatic rebound, soaring nearly 3,900% to reach $0.0002, pushing its market cap to $225,000. Speculation Links Todd To Bitcoin’s Mysterious Creator Todd is no stranger to the crypto spotlight. He is best known for his contributions to Bitcoin Core, including writing the code that modified the OP_RETURN data carrier limit. Over the years, he has been one of the most outspoken developers in the space, often taking contrarian stances on scaling debates and industry trends. The controversy over his latest move comes against a backdrop of longstanding speculation about his identity . In Cullen Hoback’s HBO documentary Money Electric: The Bitcoin Mystery , Todd was even named as a potential candidate for Satoshi Nakamoto, Bitcoin’s anonymous creator. It is a claim he firmly rejects . Hoback’s case rested on Todd’s teenage experiments with digital currency and a disputed forum post from 2010, where he allegedly forgot to switch accounts between his own name and Satoshi’s. The filmmaker also pointed to similarities in posting times, suggesting they mirrored an academic calendar. The theory, however, has been widely dismissed as speculative by most in the crypto community. Reactions to Todd’s meme coin promotion were mixed. Critics accused him of lacking integrity, while others praised his blunt disclosure, calling it a “10/10” move. Despite the uproar, Todd appeared unfazed. The polarizing response shows the uneasy balance between credibility and opportunism in crypto’s freewheeling culture.
CryptoNews2025/08/19 14:07
South Korea Suspends Crypto Lending to Protect Borrowers

The post South Korea Suspends Crypto Lending to Protect Borrowers appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News South Korea’s Financial Services Commission has ordered local crypto exchanges to halt all lending services until official guidelines are introduced. The move follows concerns that 13% of borrowers have been pushed into liquidation due to unclear regulations. Current contracts can be repaid or extended, but no new loans are allowed. Exchanges that fail to comply …
CoinPedia2025/08/19 14:05
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA To Hit $1.50 By September, As This Viral $0.0044 Low-Cap Targets $1 In 2025

The post Cardano Price Prediction: ADA To Hit $1.50 By September, As This Viral $0.0044 Low-Cap Targets $1 In 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cardano Price Prediction is once again trending, as market analysts forecast ADA could surge to $1.50 by September. At the same time, a new viral memecoin—Layer Brett—is attracting attention in the crypto presale scene with its low $0.0044 entry price and ambitious $1 target for 2025.  The excitement around this next-generation Ethereum Layer 2 project is growing fast, with bold claims that LBRETT could be the next 100x altcoin in the upcoming crypto bull run 2025. With the presale live and staking APYs rivaling anything else in the space, both seasoned and new investors are watching these altcoins closely. ADA’s outlook: What’s driving the Cardano price prediction? ADA is back in the spotlight as the latest Cardano Price Prediction indicates a potential rally to $1.50 by September. This optimism is fueled by recent smart contract upgrades, ecosystem expansion, and a surge in Cardano news coverage.  Recent Cardano upgrades focus on boosting scalability and DeFi coin utility, which could push ADA even higher if momentum continues. However, some investors are seeking higher returns than Cardano’s traditional staking can offer. This shift is driving interest toward trending cryptocurrencies and the next big crypto, especially among those looking for the best crypto to buy now. LBRETT: The next 100x meme coin disrupting Layer 2 crypto While ADA delivers steady growth, Layer Brett is making noise as a low cap crypto gem that blends meme energy with real tech utility. Built on Ethereum Layer 2, LBRETT offers lightning-fast transactions and ultra-low gas fees—often under $0.01 compared to Ethereum’s $2.80+. This innovative DeFi coin is currently in Crypto Presale at just $0.0044 per token, positioning early buyers for explosive gains if price targets are met. Unlike most meme tokens, LBRETT fuses meme culture with real blockchain scaling, aiming to be the top gainer crypto and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 14:05
Hashrate Approaches The 976 EH/s Peak Set This Year

While mining profitability erodes and hashprice declines, the Bitcoin network records an unprecedented power rebound. On August 18, the hashrate climbed to 966 EH/s, nearing a historic peak, despite nearly zero transaction fees and growing economic pressure on mining companies. This striking contrast between economic tension and technical robustness raises questions: how does the mining ecosystem manage to maintain, or even strengthen, its security in such an unfavorable context? L’article Hashrate Approaches The 976 EH/s Peak Set This Year est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Coinstats2025/08/19 14:05
OpenAI Revolutionizes AI Access With New Affordable Plan

The post OpenAI Revolutionizes AI Access With New Affordable Plan appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ChatGPT India: OpenAI Revolutionizes AI Access With New Affordable Plan Skip to content Home News AI News ChatGPT India: OpenAI Revolutionizes AI Access with New Affordable Plan Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/chatgpt-india-affordable-ai/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 14:04
A Look at the Debates & Price Dip

The post A Look at the Debates & Price Dip appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shiba Inu faces renewed debate on decentralization versus centralized leadership control SHIB price tests $0.00001250 support as bearish trend and selling pressure intensify Token burn activity slows by 44%, raising concerns over long-term scarcity momentum Debate on the project’s long-term direction has been brewing within the Shiba Inu community, as the price of SHIB is testing key support. Many in the community are arguing that the true spirit of the project has always been decentralization, pushing back against any form of centralized control.  They’re pointing to the vision of Ryoshi, the anonymous founder, who never appointed official leaders and instead left the project in the hands of its community. Related: Shiba Inu Shifts Strategy: From Token Burns to Real-World Utility This decentralized vision continues to fuel both the optimism and the challenges surrounding the token today. At the same time, SHIB’s price is under pressure, testing key support levels as selling activity intensifies. ⚠️⚠️⚠️It’s important to remember that $SHIB was created by Ryoshi in a decentralized spirit. There was never a “centralized admin” chosen by him. What we see today are individuals who positioned themselves as administrators, but this does not mean they are the true voice of… — Shiba Inu (@ShibainuCoin) August 18, 2025 SHIB Price Action At the time of writing, SHIB trades near $0.00001256, down 1% in the last 24 hours. Market cap stands at $7.40 billion, while daily volume surged 101% to $212 million, showing heightened trading interest.  Despite the spike in volume, the trend remains bearish. SHIB has consistently posted lower highs and lower lows throughout the day. Support is being tested around $0.00001250. A decisive break below this level could drag the price toward $0.00001220 and even $0.00001200, a strong psychological floor.  On the upside, resistance appears between $0.00001300 and $0.00001320. Only a break…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 14:01
Billionaire Bitcoin Bull Launches $250M SPAC for DeFi and AI

In an exciting development for the cryptocurrency sector, billionaire investor Chamath Palihapitiya has announced the formation of a new $250 million Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC), specifically targeting innovations in decentralized finance (DeFi) and artificial intelligence (AI). This move underscores a significant commitment from high-profile investors towards the crypto industry and its burgeoning technologies. Exploring [...]
Crypto Breaking News2025/08/19 14:01
US spot Ethereum ETFs now hold over 5% of ETH supply

Spot Ethereum exchange-traded funds in the U.S. currently hold 5.08% of ETH supply, according to Dune data.
Coinstats2025/08/19 14:00
Toncoin price prediction – Why TON could hit $10 in 2025 and $50 by 2030

More decentralized apps on the network, more active staking and staking services, and steady adoption could be key.
Coinstats2025/08/19 14:00
