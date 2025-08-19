2025-08-21 Thursday

Solana Opens “Solana City,” a New IRL Hub in Dubai

The post Solana Opens “Solana City,” a New IRL Hub in Dubai appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dubai launches Solana City, a luxury hub to boost Web3 innovation in the region Exclusive coworking space offers 36 desks, hosting 11 top blockchain ecosystem teams Solana City bridges East and West, strengthening global blockchain collaboration efforts Dubai has taken another step toward cementing its role as a global leader in innovation and blockchain adoption. A newly launched coworking hub, branded as Solana City, is set to become the official home for the Solana community in the Middle East.  Positioned in the heart of the United Arab Emirates, this space will serve as a dedicated venue for collaboration, workshops, and high-level meetings for Solana’s builders and partners. The initiative highlights Dubai’s strategy to attract top blockchain talent and position itself as a central player in the Web3 economy. Dubai now has a global hub for the Solana community IRL 🇦🇪 A dedicated coworking space for workshops, mixers, and meetings is coming to the heart of the UAE. Access by proof-of-work. Welcome to Solana City. https://t.co/r4HomWxFoh — Solana (@solana) August 18, 2025 Dedicated Ecosystem in the Heart of Dubai The Solana hub is more than just a coworking office. It is part of a much larger luxury development that features premium residences, upscale retail, and an expansive 52,780 square feet of coworking facilities.  Within this space, Solana has secured 36 desks specifically designed for ecosystem teams. Significantly, 11 top-tier blockchain teams are already onboard, uniting their expertise under one roof. Access to the hub will be tightly controlled. Rather than operating as a public space, entry will require proof of meaningful contribution to the ecosystem.  Related: SEC Reviews Invesco Galaxy Spot Solana ETF Amid Growing Institutional Interest Teams will need to approve and host their guests, paying a fee for each daily pass. This system ensures that only individuals with genuine…
Analysis Company CEO Reveals: "Both Institutional and Speculative Players Are Accumulating This Altcoin"

The post Analysis Company CEO Reveals: “Both Institutional and Speculative Players Are Accumulating This Altcoin” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrency analyst Joao Wedson made remarkable evaluations for Chainlink (LINK) in his latest report. Wedson noted that both institutional and speculative capital are accumulating LINK, creating a strong expectation for prices to rise. “Those who say the altcoin season is over don’t understand good metrics,” Wedson said in his statement. “LINK will soon shine in the market. But by the time the crowd starts talking, smart investors will already be selling. You should pursue the real opportunity yourself and not listen to baseless claims from outsiders.” The analyst also touched on the relationship between the crypto market and macroeconomic indicators. Wedson stated that he is particularly closely monitoring ICE BofA Option-Adjusted Spreads (OASs) data. He noted that this metric has historically been a key indicator of market sentiment for Bitcoin, saying, “When OASs rise rapidly, Bitcoin typically forms local bottoms.” The ICE BofA OAS indicator measures the performance of bonds rated below investment grade (BB or lower) in the U.S. compared to Treasury bonds. According to Wedson, sudden movements in this indicator can provide important signals to buy the dip in the cryptocurrency market. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/analysis-company-ceo-reveals-both-institutional-and-speculative-players-are-accumulating-this-altcoin/
Hyperliquid mainnet supports spot trading of multiple quote assets, and the HYPE/USDT pair has been deployed

PANews reported on August 19th that Hyperliquid 's mainnet has activated multi-asset spot trading. The USDT0 team has completed deployment and automatically launched the HYPE/USDT trading pair. HIP-1 asset deployments
Why is Crypto Market Down Today? Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP News, Litecoin Price and More

The post Why is Crypto Market Down Today? Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP News, Litecoin Price and More appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post Why is Crypto Market Down Today? Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP News, Litecoin Price and More appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News August 19, 2025 06:10:45 UTC Bitcoin Futures Sentiment Cools Ahead of Powell’s Speech The sentiment index in the Bitcoin futures market has cooled to 36%, well below the neutral 50% mark. This comes after a brief spike to 70% between August 11–14, when Bitcoin surged to $123K. Currently trading near $115K, market momentum shows sellers dominating in the short term, with neutral open interest suggesting a shift from euphoria to range trading. Analysts warn that as long as sentiment stays under 45–50%, rallies may face selling pressure, raising the risk of testing $112K. All eyes are now on Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech for the next market trigger. August 19, 2025 06:06:43 UTC South Korea Orders Crypto Exchanges to Halt Lending Services South Korea’s Financial Services Commission (FSC) has issued a directive requiring local crypto exchanges to suspend all lending services with immediate effect. The regulator said these offerings fall into a legal gray area and pose significant risks, noting that 13% of borrowers have already faced liquidation. Under the order, existing lending contracts can either be extended or repaid, but no new loans are allowed. The FSC also warned that exchanges failing to comply will face on-site inspections and potential penalties. Formal guidelines for crypto lending are expected to be introduced in the coming months. August 19, 2025 05:39:29 UTC Hyperliquid Founder Denies Market Maker Partnerships, Highlights HLP Pool Hyperliquid founder Jeff dismissed speculation that the project relies on special arrangements with market makers. Speaking on a podcast, he explained that, unlike many decentralized exchanges that raised funds by securing market-maker investments, Hyperliquid has never adopted that model. Jeff argued such practices create only a “short-term illusion”…
South Korea Charts Cautious Path for Won-Based Stablecoin

The post South Korea Charts Cautious Path for Won-Based Stablecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Major South Korean banks plan a phased introduction of a won-based stablecoin. The initiative aims to enhance financial stability through regulatory control. Stablecoin introduction will prioritize KYC compliance, involving only large banks. Governor Lee Chang-yong announced the cautious introduction of a won-based stablecoin managed by banks, highlighting risks involved, during his address at South Korea’s National Assembly on October 19. This cautious approach could reshape South Korea’s financial sector while reducing reliance on USD-pegged stablecoins, sparking interest among major banks and enhancing regulatory oversight. South Korea Charts Cautious Path for Won-Based Stablecoin Major South Korean banks, overseen by Lee Chang-yong, are considering a cautious introduction of a won-based stablecoin within a regulated framework. In guidance from the Bank of Korea, a new stablecoin linked to the Korean won may debut with strict regulatory controls. Lee Chang-yong emphasizes a cautious start involving big banks first to ensure stability. Concerns about non-bank issuers’ systemic impact were voiced during a parliamentary meeting. Community reactions reflect a blend of optimism and caution as regulatory frameworks evolve. Statements from banking sectors stress prudence with Lee urging a cautious path to avoid financial disruptions. The proposal sparks debate on integrating innovative technology with conventional banking for nationwide economic impact. Global Implications and Expert Predictions for KRW Stablecoin Did you know? The drive for launching domestic stablecoins like the KRW pegged variant is seen globally as nations strive for currency independence and reduced reliance on USD-pegged tokens. Ethereum (ETH) currently experiences a notable 11.46% change in 24-hour trading volume, reflecting market volatility. Despite a slight drop of 1.64% in the last 24 hours, Ethereum saw a significant 67.87% increase over 60 days. Ethereum’s market cap stands at $510.75 billion as of August 19, 2025, according to CoinMarketCap. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 06:04…
Bitcoin ETF Hype Fuels 20x Predictions: Ethereum, XRP and MAGACOIN FINANCE Dominate Watchlists

The cryptocurrency market has entered one of its busiest trading phases yet, with Bitcoin and Ether ETFs hitting record volume. At the same time, XRP and fast-rising altcoin MAGACOIN FINANCE are catching attention from traders seeking the best altcoins to buy now, with analysts eyeing 20x price moves this cycle. Bitcoin ETFs Push Volume to […] Continue Reading: Bitcoin ETF Hype Fuels 20x Predictions: Ethereum, XRP and MAGACOIN FINANCE Dominate Watchlists
Michael Saylor's Strategic Pivot: Limiting Stock Sales for Bitcoin Buys

Michael Saylor, the executive chairman of MicroStrategy (now known as Strategy), is adjusting his long-term Bitcoin acquisition strategy by moving away from common stock sales as a primary funding method. While the company has historically used at-the-market (ATM) equity programs to raise capital for its Bitcoin purchases, recent reports indicate a shift towards an “unorthodox … Continue reading "Michael Saylor’s Strategic Pivot: Limiting Stock Sales for Bitcoin Buys" The post Michael Saylor’s Strategic Pivot: Limiting Stock Sales for Bitcoin Buys appeared first on Cryptoknowmics-Crypto News and Media Platform.
The TechBeat: Why Hydra Is the Most Practical Scaling Solution in Web3 (8/19/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐Want to know what's trending right now?: The Techbeat by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our trending stories of the day! Set email preference here. ## The Dating App Breach That Turned Into a Biometric Black Mirror Episode By @qryptonic [ 6 Min read ] Tea's Firebase misconfiguration exposed 1.1M sensitive messages. Read More. The Best AI Web Scraper Tools in 2025: Top Picks, Features & Pricing By @oxylabs [ 7 Min read ] Discover the 8 best AI web scrapers of 2025, from Oxylabs to Octoparse, with features, pricing, and use cases for every skill level and business need. Read More. Bonuz CEO Matthias Mende On Redefining Web3 Engagement By @penworth [ 9 Min read ] Olayimika Oyebanji sits down with Matthias Mende to uncover insights into conquering web3 engagement. Read More. Optimizing LLM Performance with LM Cache: Architectures, Strategies, and Real-World Applications By @nileshbh [ 31 Min read ] LM Cache boosts LLM efficiency, scalability, and cost savings by letting the system remember previous outputs and complementing other optimizations. Read More. 10 Years of Ethereum: A Pool Founder on the Merge, the Mining Myths, and What Comes Next By @MichaelJerlis [ 4 Min read ] EMCD CEO Evgeny Kitkin talks about how the market has evolved and how the company entered the market. Read More. How to Deploy Vertex AI Workbench with Terraform — Without UI Pain By @timonovid_ir5em1fo [ 11 Min read ] Practical guide to automating Vertex AI Workbench on GCP with Terraform modules and GitLab CI—standardized configs, cost savings, and compliance-friendly workfl Read More. How I Built Local-First Apps with React Native + RxDB (and Why Your App Probably Needs This Too) By @devfamdk [ 11 Min read ] Local-first apps process data locally, sync it when you can. This means users stay happy, and you don’t get midnight “the app’s broken” calls. Read More. BNS – Your Identity & Access Layer in the Confidential Web By @beldexcoin [ 5 Min read ] This article delves into the Beldex Name Service (BNS), a decentralized domain name service on the Beldex blockchain network. Read More. How McKinsey Rebuilt Its Business Around AI—And Why It’s Working By @hacker68060072 [ 4 Min read ] Discover how McKinsey integrated AI into their operations to drive efficiency, collaboration, and real business value. Learn from their approach. Read More. Why Hydra Is the Most Practical Scaling Solution in Web3 By @iohk [ 6 Min read ] Hydra is Cardano’s practical Layer 2 scaling solution, boosting speed, reducing costs, and enabling secure, modular dApp development for Web3 builders. Read More. Solo Satoshi Releases the NerdQaxe++ a Sleek and Quiet Desktop Bitcoin Miner By @OpenSourceTheWorld [ 3 Min read ] Solo Satoshi announces NerdQaxe++ a sleek desktop Bitcoin solo miner delivering up to 6 TH/s with open firmware, low noise, and easy setup. See specs and buy. Read More. How Graphs Boost LLM Precision and Explainability in Cybersecurity By @leongoldberg1 [ 6 Min read ] When you combine graph representations with LLM reasoning, you get precision and explainability at a level flat data structures cannot match. Read More. **[Mac.c Stealer Takes on AMOS: A New Rival Shakes Up the macOS Infostealer Market](https://hackernoon.com/macc-stealer-takes-on-amos-a-new-rival-shakes-up-the-macos-infostealer-market)** By @moonlock [ 8 Min read ] Moonlock analysed Mac.c stealer, a new rival to AMOS. Learn its tactics, code reuse, and "building in public" strategy. Read More. Microservices: Is It Worth the Trouble? By @neyrox [ 4 Min read ] Microservices are not a silver bullet. They’re useful for huge projects and teams — but the monolith is not obsolete and is not technical debt by default. Read More. Presale Stage 10 for Ethereum Meme Coin Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Comes to an End By @kashvipandey [ 3 Min read ] Little Pepe (LILPEPE) hits Stage 11 presale with $19.3M raised, 1.5x returns locked in, and Layer-2 utility driving hype before its $0.003 listing. Read More. The Next Big Thing Isn’t on Your Phone: It’s AI-Powered XR, and It’s Already Taking Over - Part I By @romanaxelrod [ 9 Min read ] This article charts Big Tech’s convergence on AI‑powered XR as the next paradigm, profiling Apple, Google, Meta, OpenAI, and others racing to deliver it. Read More. The Bookmarklet Hack OpenAI Doesn’t Want You to Know About By @regravity [ 6 Min read ] OpenAI’s Assistants API has no way to list thread IDs. Here’s a 3-line bookmarklet that scrapes them all and puts control back in your hands. Read More. Breaking Into Quant Trading: A Practical, No-Fluff Guide By @ruslan4ezzz [ 12 Min read ] How to get a quant trading job: role types, interview prep, XYZ résumé examples, portfolio tips, and a step-by-step strategy for offers in a competitive market. Read More. VERSES AI Changes Robotics Forever With Active Inference Breakthrough By @deniseholt [ 16 Min read ] Robots evolve from rigid tools to adaptive teammates with VERSES AI’s Active Inference, enabling real-time reasoning, safety, and collaboration. Read More. Perch 2.0: Bioacoustics Model for Species Identification By @hacker-Antho [ 8 Min read ] The intersection of artificial intelligence and environmental conservation is rapidly expanding. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it. See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Backlash Erupts as Saylor's MicroStrategy Heightens Bitcoin Volatility Exposure

The post Backlash Erupts as Saylor’s MicroStrategy Heightens Bitcoin Volatility Exposure appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MicroStrategy, the largest Bitcoin (BTC) corporate holder, is facing mounting backlash. This follows Executive Chair Michael Saylor’s announcement of a now-controversial update to the company’s equity issuance policy. The move removes a long-standing safeguard that prevented the firm from selling stock below a 2.5x multiple of its net asset value (mNAV), a measure designed to protect shareholders from dilution. Investor Trust Shaken as MicroStrategy Prioritizes “Flexibility” Over Safeguards In an August 18 post, Saylor said the company updated its MSTR Equity ATM Guidance to provide greater flexibility in executing our capital markets strategy. Strategy today announced an update to its MSTR Equity ATM Guidance to provide greater flexibility in executing our capital markets strategy. pic.twitter.com/xSwwcWubIq — Michael Saylor (@saylor) August 18, 2025 While framed as a step toward strategic agility, the change has ignited anger among investors. Based on community feedback on X (Twitter), users accuse Saylor of breaking promises and eroding confidence in MicroStrategy’s governance. More closely, critics say the adjustment effectively grants management the ability to issue shares whenever it sees fit, regardless of valuation. For many, this represents a sharp departure from earlier commitments. “Saylor pulled the rug. I’ve been warning people for months that he is a sleezy, corrupt fraud. He lied to investors and promised $MSTR wouldn’t issue stock below 2.5x mNAV,” wrote WhaleWire CEO and financial analyst Jacob King. According to King, the move comes after MicroStrategy’s premium crashed from 3.4x to 1.6x since November 2024. This crash, King alleges, prompted Saylor to restructure in favor of management flexibility. “What does it mean? He can now dilute shareholders anytime it benefits him. This was never about Bitcoin; it’s about Saylor cashing in,” King added. Other investors echoed the sentiment, highlighting that during Strategy’s earnings call, Michael Saylor said they would not ATM the common…
MicroStrategy Bitcoin: Unveiling the Strategic Shift in BTC Acquisitions

BitcoinWorld MicroStrategy Bitcoin: Unveiling the Strategic Shift in BTC Acquisitions Recent news regarding MicroStrategy’s latest Bitcoin (BTC) acquisition has sparked considerable discussion within the cryptocurrency community. The firm, widely recognized as a significant corporate holder of Bitcoin, completed a smaller purchase than some of its previous large-scale buys. This development has led prominent short-seller James Chanos to offer a compelling interpretation, suggesting a potential shift in the company’s financing dynamics. This situation raises important questions about the evolving MicroStrategy Bitcoin strategy and its underlying financial mechanisms. What Does a Smaller MicroStrategy Bitcoin Buy Signal? On August 18, Strategy co-founder Michael Saylor announced the firm acquired 430 BTC, valued at $51.4 million. While still a substantial investment, this figure is notably smaller compared to MicroStrategy’s prior, more aggressive Bitcoin purchases. James Chanos, a renowned short-seller famous for his successful bet against Enron, quickly weighed in on X (formerly Twitter). Chanos suggested this reduced acquisition size reflects fading demand for MicroStrategy’s preferred stock. Preferred stock is a key financing tool MicroStrategy has utilized to fund its extensive Bitcoin accumulation. A perceived weakness in demand for this stock could imply challenges in raising capital through this specific avenue for future MicroStrategy Bitcoin buys. This observation from a seasoned market analyst adds a layer of scrutiny to the company’s financial health and its ongoing commitment to Bitcoin. How Has MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin Funding Strategy Evolved? The context for this smaller purchase is crucial. Following its Q2 2025 results, MicroStrategy outlined a policy regarding its stock issuance. The company stated it would issue stock below 2.5 times its market-to-net asset value (mNAV) only for specific purposes: To cover existing debt obligations. To pay preferred dividends. Significantly, not explicitly for buying more Bitcoin. The mNAV is defined as the company’s market capitalization divided by its Bitcoin holdings and operating assets. However, a more recent investor presentation introduced a new, more flexible phrase: “when otherwise deemed advantageous.” This subtle but significant addition has drawn criticism. Critics argue that this new phrasing provides management with greater leeway to sell equity, even at lower multiples, potentially impacting shareholder value. This shift directly influences how MicroStrategy Bitcoin acquisitions are funded and perceived by the market. Is Demand for MicroStrategy Bitcoin Holdings Fading? Chanos’s commentary directly addresses the implications of this financing evolution. If demand for MicroStrategy’s preferred stock is indeed weakening, it could present a challenge for the company’s ability to continue its aggressive Bitcoin accumulation strategy through this particular method. This scenario compels market observers to consider the potential reasons behind such a decline in demand, whether it’s broader market sentiment or specific concerns about MicroStrategy’s valuation. The company’s ability to efficiently raise capital is paramount to its long-term strategy of accumulating Bitcoin. Therefore, any perceived difficulty in doing so, especially through its established preferred stock mechanism, becomes a point of concern. This also highlights the intricate relationship between corporate finance and cryptocurrency investment, particularly for a firm so deeply invested in MicroStrategy Bitcoin holdings. Navigating the Future of MicroStrategy Bitcoin Investments Despite the recent smaller purchase and Chanos’s observations, MicroStrategy’s overall commitment to Bitcoin remains clear. The firm’s co-founder, Michael Saylor, has consistently championed Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset. However, the methods and terms of future capital raises will be closely monitored by investors and analysts alike. The market will be watching to see if the “when otherwise deemed advantageous” clause leads to further equity sales and how these sales impact the company’s stock performance relative to its Bitcoin holdings. Understanding these dynamics is crucial for anyone tracking institutional adoption of cryptocurrencies. MicroStrategy’s approach offers a unique case study in leveraging traditional finance tools for digital asset accumulation. The ongoing narrative around MicroStrategy Bitcoin strategy continues to provide valuable insights into the evolving landscape of corporate crypto integration. In conclusion, MicroStrategy’s recent smaller Bitcoin purchase, coupled with James Chanos’s insightful commentary, underscores a dynamic period for the company. While its dedication to Bitcoin remains a core tenet, the mechanisms for funding these significant acquisitions are clearly under increasing scrutiny. This situation offers valuable lessons on the complexities of corporate cryptocurrency strategies and the ever-present interplay between market perception and financial maneuvers. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is MicroStrategy’s primary strategy regarding Bitcoin?A1: MicroStrategy’s primary strategy is to acquire and hold Bitcoin as its primary treasury reserve asset, believing it offers a superior long-term store of value compared to traditional fiat currencies. Q2: Who is James Chanos and why are his comments significant?A2: James Chanos is a renowned short-seller known for identifying overvalued companies. His comments are significant because they offer an experienced market analyst’s critical perspective on MicroStrategy’s financing methods and the implications for its Bitcoin acquisition strategy. Q3: How does MicroStrategy typically finance its Bitcoin purchases?A3: MicroStrategy has primarily financed its Bitcoin purchases through various methods, including issuing convertible senior notes and, as highlighted in this article, selling preferred stock. Q4: What is the significance of the “when otherwise deemed advantageous” clause?A4: This clause in MicroStrategy’s investor presentation suggests greater flexibility for management to sell equity (issue stock) even at lower market multiples, potentially to fund operations or acquisitions beyond previously stated restrictions, which critics view as a broadening of their financing options. Q5: What is the “market-to-net asset value (mNAV)”?A5: The market-to-net asset value (mNAV) is a metric MicroStrategy uses, defined as its market capitalization divided by the combined value of its Bitcoin holdings and its operating assets. It helps assess the premium or discount at which the company’s stock trades relative to its underlying assets. Share Your Thoughts! Did James Chanos’s comments on MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin strategy surprise you? What are your predictions for MicroStrategy’s future acquisitions? Share this article on social media to spark a conversation with your network and let us know your insights! To learn more about the latest Bitcoin trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin institutional adoption. This post MicroStrategy Bitcoin: Unveiling the Strategic Shift in BTC Acquisitions first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
