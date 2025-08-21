2025-08-21 Thursday

Crypto News

Απολαύστε τα πιο δημοφιλή νέα σχετικά με τα κρύπτο, καθώς και ενημερώσεις της αγοράς
Could MAGACOIN FINANCE Deliver 900x Returns? Analysts Compare It to Solana’s Early Surge

Could MAGACOIN FINANCE Deliver 900x Returns? Analysts Compare It to Solana’s Early Surge

Each crypto cycle, people look for a token that can replicate Solana’s insane rise from under $2 to almost $200 […] The post Could MAGACOIN FINANCE Deliver 900x Returns? Analysts Compare It to Solana’s Early Surge appeared first on Coindoo.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01364-2.08%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01933+4.48%
Κοινοποίηση
Coindoo2025/08/21 09:45
Κοινοποίηση
Hong Kong construction company enters $483 million agreement to buy 4,250 BTC; shares briefly jump 30%

Hong Kong construction company enters $483 million agreement to buy 4,250 BTC; shares briefly jump 30%

Hong Kong-based firm Ming Shing said it is entering an agreement with Winning Mission Group to purchase 4,250 BTC at an average price of $113,638.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,491.13-0.31%
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.06974-7.01%
Κοινοποίηση
Coinstats2025/08/21 09:44
Κοινοποίηση
‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Outperforms Its Closest Rival By Four Times

‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Outperforms Its Closest Rival By Four Times

The post ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Outperforms Its Closest Rival By Four Times appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ is on track to become Netflix’s biggest movie of all time ©2025 Netflix NETFLIX KPop Demon Hunters, the Netflix animated epic about a group of crusading spirit stalkers is being watched nearly four times as much as its closest rival according to data from the streaming platform. Over the past week alone the surreal musical was watched 26 million times for 43.3 million hours. It brings the movie’s total number of views since its release in June to 210.5 million giving it a total viewing time of 351 million hours. Based on both its number of views and hours viewed, KPop Demon Hunters is now closing in on 2021’s Red Notice as the most-watched Netflix movie of all time. The heist comedy starring Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson has been viewed 230.9 million times for 454.2 million hours and statistics from Netflix show how quickly the demon hunters are catching up with it. Since 2023 Netflix has distributed detailed weekly data about its top ten titles showing the number of times and hours they were watched. Before 2023, the streamer only released the latter information and, thanks to its star power, Red Notice debuted with a staggering 148.7 million hours as shown in the chart below. ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ is gradually catching up ‘Red Notice’ Caroline Reid using Flourish As this report explained, Red Notice was far from a critical success so the length of time it was watched fell sharply over the following weeks. By its third week it was only being watched around a third as much as it was when it debuted. It fell a further 50% in its fourth week before slipping below 20 million hours where it remained until the ninth week after its release which was the last one when the…
Epic Chain
EPIC$2.67-10.37%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022059+0.12%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 09:42
Κοινοποίηση
Ethereum Tops $4,000 as ETF Inflows Drive Record Q3 Surge

Ethereum Tops $4,000 as ETF Inflows Drive Record Q3 Surge

The post Ethereum Tops $4,000 as ETF Inflows Drive Record Q3 Surge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market value, is delivering its strongest third-quarter performance on record after climbing above the $4,000 mark this week and extending its gains against Bitcoin Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market value, is delivering its strongest third-quarter performance on record after climbing above the $4,000 mark this week and extending its gains against Bitcoin. Market analysts estimate that more than $1 billion has flowed into Ether-linked exchange-traded funds since July, with products managed by BlackRock attracting the largest share of the new money. The inflows have helped the token erase much of last year’s decline and edge closer to its all-time high of about $4,800. Fundstrat Global Advisors co-founder Tom Lee said Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech scheduled for Friday could prove decisive for risk assets, arguing that a dovish tone might accelerate momentum in Ether. Lee reiterated a $15,000 year-end price target but acknowledged that policy surprises or a rebound in Bitcoin dominance could temper the rally. This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/markets/ethereum-tops-4000-etf-inflows-drive-record-q3-surge-945bc4f7
Moonveil
MORE$0.10137+1.34%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01364-2.08%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000277-1.07%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 09:41
Κοινοποίηση
Crypto World Supports Brian Quintenz for CFTC

Crypto World Supports Brian Quintenz for CFTC

The post Crypto World Supports Brian Quintenz for CFTC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a significant move for the cryptocurrency sector, various key advocacy groups have declared strong support for Brian Quintenz’s bid for the Chair of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) in the United States. Their collective endorsement was sent directly to President Donald Trump, despite vocal objections from the prominent Winklevoss twins, thus revealing underlying […] Continue Reading:Crypto World Supports Brian Quintenz for CFTC Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/crypto-world-supports-brian-quintenz-for-cftc
CreatorBid
BID$0.07031-1.12%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.699-1.03%
Movement
MOVE$0.1281+0.86%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 09:37
Κοινοποίηση
Why Pepeto Could Surpass Cardano And Solana

Why Pepeto Could Surpass Cardano And Solana

The post Why Pepeto Could Surpass Cardano And Solana appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the 2025 bull market heating up, investors are on the hunt for the next major altcoin to accumulate before the next breakout. Since Bitcoin’s halving has already passed, focus is turning toward projects that can combine strong narratives with solid blockchain fundamentals. Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL) have built reputations with loyal communities and proven ecosystems, but a fresh contender, Pepeto (PEPETO), is stepping into the spotlight. Having raised more than $6 million ahead of launch, Pepeto is positioning itself as a serious altcoin for this cycle. Pepeto (PEPETO) — Meme Energy with Real Infrastructure PEPETO is quickly rising as one of the standout presales of 2025. At just $0.000000148, an investment of $10,000 secures over 68 billion tokens — a position with the potential to scale into seven figures once Tier 1 exchange listings are confirmed. With more than $6 million raised so far and staking rewards at 242% APY during the presale, Pepeto is already demonstrating strong appeal to large investors. What makes Pepeto different is that it goes beyond hype. PepetoSwap introduces zero-fee trading, cutting costs entirely for active traders, while PepetoBridge ensures safe cross-chain transfers without relying on third-party intermediaries. The project follows a transparent token model with no team wallets, no trading taxes, and audits completed by Coinsult and SolidProof. This unique mix ensures Pepeto stands apart as one of the rare meme coins that provides both real functionality and cultural firepower. Pepeto Tokenomics: Built for Growth and Fairness Pepeto’s token distribution has been designed for sustainability and fairness. 30% is dedicated to the presale, delivering liquidity early and broadening access for participants. 30% is reserved for staking, fueling a high-yield program that keeps long-term holders locked in. 20% is allocated to marketing, driving adoption and global recognition. 12.5% is set aside for liquidity,…
Solana
SOL$184.88+1.80%
RealLink
REAL$0.05169+0.31%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$41.46-1.44%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 09:31
Κοινοποίηση
OpenAI mulls new revenue from AI infrastructure

OpenAI mulls new revenue from AI infrastructure

The post OpenAI mulls new revenue from AI infrastructure appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. OpenAI is exploring a potential new revenue stream: renting out its AI-ready data centers and infrastructure to companies needing massive computing power. The idea mirrors Amazon’s early move into cloud computing nearly two decades ago, when it began offering excess capacity to outside businesses. That experiment evolved into Amazon Web Services (AWS), now a multibillion-dollar powerhouse and a cornerstone of the modern internet. For OpenAI, the logic is similar. The company has poured resources into cutting-edge chips, servers, and cooling systems to power its large-scale AI workloads. Allowing others to rent that infrastructure could open the door for startups and smaller firms to access high-performance computing without building it themselves—while creating a lucrative business line for OpenAI. Still, Chief Financial Officer Sarah Friar emphasized the idea remains speculative. With demand for ChatGPT and other AI products soaring, OpenAI’s immediate priority is securing enough capacity for its needs. In a recent interview, Friar confirmed the company isn’t actively pursuing the plan yet but sees it as a possible opportunity in the future. CFO eyes infrastructure leasing down the road OpenAI has become good at building data centers tailored for artificial intelligence. This know-how could be productized. Friar said that OpenAI is trying to take more control of its infrastructure design instead of relying on external vendors, cautioning that if the company only purchased equipment from others, it would risk giving away its intellectual property. The company has raised tens of billions for ultrapowerful AI chips and facilities. Its Stargate project with SoftBank and Oracle promises to construct some of the largest data centers in the world, in the United States and beyond. Excitement is running high after CEO Sam Altman promised ambitious plans, saying that people should expect OpenAI to spend trillions of dollars on infrastructure shortly. He added that the…
Threshold
T$0.01594-0.62%
Streamflow
STREAM$0.04988+2.21%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10137+1.34%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 09:30
Κοινοποίηση
India Seeks Crypto Industry Feedback on Tax Policy, TDS Burden, Offshore Shift

India Seeks Crypto Industry Feedback on Tax Policy, TDS Burden, Offshore Shift

India’s top tax authority is actively engaging crypto platforms on tax rules, signaling momentum toward a potential dedicated framework that could redefine taxation, oversight, and market competitiveness. India Evaluates Crypto Market Taxation Amid Industry Demands for Policy Reform The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), India’s top direct tax authority, reportedly reached out to domestic […]
Tordess
TDS$0.02441-1.37%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Κοινοποίηση
Coinstats2025/08/21 09:30
Κοινοποίηση
Toyota Unveils Blockchain Framework to Turn Vehicles Into Tradeable Digital Assets

Toyota Unveils Blockchain Framework to Turn Vehicles Into Tradeable Digital Assets

The post Toyota Unveils Blockchain Framework to Turn Vehicles Into Tradeable Digital Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Toyota Blockchain Lab has released a white paper detailing the Mobility Orchestration Network (MON), a blockchain system that would transform vehicles into real-world assets tradeable across financial markets. Built on Avalanche’s multi-chain architecture, MON aims to create digital identities for vehicles through NFTs, enabling investors to treat vehicle fleets as structured portfolios that can be securitized into tokens. Toyota Redefines Vehicles as Trust Networks The proposal positions vehicles not as isolated assets but as nodes within a network of manufacturers, owners, insurers, operators, and regulators. MON aims to consolidate legal, technical, and economic proofs into verifiable digital identities linked to each vehicle through non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Toyota said the system could enable investors to treat vehicle fleets as structured portfolios, later securitized into tokens. MON seeks to provide a transparent foundation for financing electric fleets, autonomous taxis, and logistics operations by linking vehicle ownership, usage, and maintenance records. Avalanche’s architecture forms the backbone of MON’s prototype, chosen for its ability to deploy multiple interoperable L1 chains. Unlike most EVM-compatible platforms, Avalanche supports “infinite L1s,” allowing enterprises to segment networks for trust, utilities, securities, and payments. As Avalanche highlighted on X, this multi-chain design aligns with industries that demand scalability and compliance. Naohiko Ueno, a Toyota Blockchain Lab contributor, emphasized the collaboration in his post: Avalanche × TOYOTA Blockchain Lab出ましたね。くわしくは後ほど書きますが、今回Ava側はじめ多くの方のサポートで形になっています。個人的にはAvaのアンバサダーでもあるので、一歩踏み出した感があります。#Avalanche #ToyotaBlockchainLab https://t.co/3PRDVCGzy7 — 上野直彦naox1102.eth＠TOYOTA Blockchain Lab (@Nao_Ueno) August 19, 2025 “Avalanche × TOYOTA Blockchain Lab. With strong support from many, this step became reality. As an Ava ambassador, it feels like we’ve truly advanced.” BeInCrypto also reported that Avalanche’s enterprise adoption, including Toyota’s initiative, underlines AVAX’s undervaluation relative to its use cases. How MON Works in Practice Toyota Blockchain Lab The white paper describes three “bridges” to overcome fragmentation: Trust Bridge – Bundles institutional proofs like registration, insurance, and compliance with…
Threshold
T$0.01594-0.62%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0005609+0.79%
RealLink
REAL$0.05169+0.31%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 09:29
Κοινοποίηση
Will Pension Funds Drive Bitcoin Higher?

Will Pension Funds Drive Bitcoin Higher?

Bill Miller IV, the Chairman and Chief Investment Officer of Miller Value Partners, recently highlighted a possible surge in Bitcoin’s value, driven by global pension funds entering the crypto market. In a televised interview, he observed that even a small shift in pension fund allocations towards cryptocurrency assets could significantly boost Bitcoin’s price.Continue Reading:Will Pension Funds Drive Bitcoin Higher?
FUND
FUND$0.0246--%
Κοινοποίηση
Coinstats2025/08/21 09:28
Κοινοποίηση

Νέες τάσεις

Περισσότερα

Impersonating UK Police in Crypto Scam, Scammer Steals $2.8M Bitcoin from Victim

Stablecoins in opmars: China werkt aan eigen digitale yuan versie

Windtree Therapeutics’ Shares Dive 77% After Nasdaq Delisting News

Toyota Unveils $10.8M Vehicle Blockchain Network on Avalanche to Reshape Mobility Trust

Meta freezes AI hiring amid team reshuffle