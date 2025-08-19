2025-08-21 Thursday

Analysis: Ethereum expected to pull back to $4075-4150 in the short term

PANews reported on August 19th that Mark Newton analyzed that Ethereum (ETH) is experiencing a slight correction, with prices expected to fall to the $4,075-4,150 range by mid-week. Newton noted
Ethereum
ETH$4,280.12+1.40%
PANews2025/08/19 14:36
Starknet Community Approves Game-Changing Upgrade for 2025

With multiple sequencers participating in block generation, the network aims to improve resilience and scalability. Faster Transactions and New Fee […] The post Starknet Community Approves Game-Changing Upgrade for 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/08/19 14:34
Pi Coin Price Is Looking At Historic Lows As Bearish Momentum Gains Strength

The post Pi Coin Price Is Looking At Historic Lows As Bearish Momentum Gains Strength appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pi Coin has struggled to maintain upward momentum, with its price continuing to slide over recent days.  The cryptocurrency has faced significant challenges, with market conditions worsening, leading to a downtrend that has kept Pi Coin from breaking out. As the market weakens, a drop to its all-time low (ATL) seems increasingly likely. Pi Coin Is Under Bearish Pressure The Relative Strength Index (RSI) for Pi Coin has experienced a sharp downtick, indicating that bearish momentum is gaining strength. As the RSI is not yet at the oversold threshold of 30.0, the probability of a reversal is nowhere near.  Although extremely low prices often attract buyers looking for bargains, Pi Coin’s current price action has failed to spark significant buying pressure. The lack of a noticeable rebound suggests that further declines could be ahead.  Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. Pi Coin RSI. Source: TradingView Pi Coin’s macro momentum is also signaling a shift toward bearishness. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator is nearing a bearish crossover, with the signal line inching closer to crossing over the MACD line. As the MACD nears a bearish crossover, the market sentiment for Pi Coin continues to deteriorate. The crossover would mark a significant change in momentum, reinforcing the possibility of more downside. Pi Coin MACD. Source: TradingView Pi Coin Price Nears New Low Pi Coin has fallen by 7.4% over the last 24 hours, currently trading at $0.354. The altcoin has slipped through the $0.362 support level, raising concerns about its ability to stabilize. The downtrend is gaining momentum, with Pi Coin’s price reflecting increasing market pessimism. Currently, Pi Coin is holding above the local support of $0.344. If this support level fails, the token could drop further toward its all-time low of $0.322.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 14:34
COME Mining Launches Cloud Mining App for BTC and XRP Enthusiasts

In a market where BTC continues to hit new highs, the ETH ecosystem continues to expand, and XRP benefits from the positive ETF market, more and more investors are turning to COME Mining . This is not only because it significantly simplifies the complex mining process, but also because it provides users with a low-barrier-to-entry passive income channel. This model elevates crypto investment from a single “price game” to a dual-track strategy of “holding coins + mining,” allowing users to enjoy both the benefits of asset appreciation and the sustainable returns of cloud mining. Now, with just a mobile phone, users can check mining progress, manage contracts, and adjust settings at any time, making cryptocurrency mining simple and efficient. Users can start mining for free and easily earn daily passive income without any hardware investment or technical background. The platform’s director stated that the original intention of launching this mobile app was to bring mining opportunities, once reserved for professionals, into the daily lives of ordinary users. COME Mining App’s Five Highlights Create a True Mobile Cloud Mining Experience Mobile cloud mining, easy control anytime, anywhere The simple and intuitive interface allows you to view earnings, manage contracts, and adjust settings at any time. Operations are more convenient and efficient than on mainstream trading platforms, enabling “mining in your palm.” Multi-currency support, flexible asset inflow and outflow It supports the deposit and settlement of more than ten mainstream crypto assets, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE), XRP (XRP), and Tether (USDT), covering mainstream investment needs. Bank-level security protection, assets are safer Built-in McAfee® and Cloudflare® dual security mechanisms ensure full encryption of data transmission and secure asset operations, allowing users to conduct every transaction with confidence. Sign up to get rewards and earn income New users can enjoy a $15 reward when they register, and get $0.60 when they log in every day, allowing them to achieve “zero threshold” income growth in the experience All-weather stable operation and technical support Supporting short-term contracts starting at $15, as well as long-term holding plans, users can flexibly choose based on their needs. The app also boasts 100% uptime and 24/7 technical support, ensuring worry-free use. As mainstream cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Litecoin, and XRP gain increasing maturity, more and more users are looking for more convenient, stable, and reliable ways to participate. The COME Mining app was born in this context, dedicated to enabling every user to embark on a new path to passive income with just a few clicks. Getting started with COME Mining Only Requires Three Steps: Step 1: Download the COME Mining app. Step 2: Register and claim your rewards. New users will automatically receive $15 in free hashrate upon registration. Step 3: Select the right contract and start earning daily mining profits. You can find COME Mining BTC contracts here . Flexible contract configurations, from short-term to long-term, with daily profits automatically deposited into your account. About COME Mining Founded in 2020 and headquartered in the UK, COME Mining is a global cloud mining platform regulated by the financial sector. Leveraging a strong technical team and a global network of mining farms, we are committed to providing users with secure, convenient, and transparent cryptocurrency mining services. The platform operates in over 180 countries, has over 6 million users, and maintains stable mining farms in the US, UK, Canada, the UAE, Kazakhstan, and other locations. Join the cloud mining revolution by visiting the official website or downloading the COME Mining mobile app today. With this new mobile app, managing your cryptocurrency investments will never be easier.
CryptoNews2025/08/19 14:30
Bitcoin Hyper Presale Raises $10.2M as Bitcoin Reaches New ATHs

When it comes to cryptocurrencies, nothing beats Bitcoin. Launched back in 2009, it sparked a trend that would revolutionize finance. Today, even institutional investors and corporate treasuries are racing to stack sats.
Brave Newcoin2025/08/19 14:28
LgMining Bitcoin Cloud Mining’s Three Major Advantages: High-end Equipment + Top Technology + Renewable Energy

The post LgMining Bitcoin Cloud Mining’s Three Major Advantages: High-end Equipment + Top Technology + Renewable Energy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LgMining Bitcoin Cloud Mining’s Three Major Advantages: High-end Equipment + Top Technology + Renewable Energy – BitcoinWorld Skip to content Home News Press Release LgMining Bitcoin Cloud Mining’s Three Major Advantages: High-end Equipment + Top Technology + Renewable Energy Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/lgmining-bitcoin-cloud-minings-three-major-advantages-high-end-equipment-top-technology-renewable-energy/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 14:28
Traders Tilt Bearish on August BTC, ETH Targets as Retail Lags Institutions

The post Traders Tilt Bearish on August BTC, ETH Targets as Retail Lags Institutions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Good Morning, Asia. Here’s what’s making news in the markets: Welcome to Asia Morning Briefing, a daily summary of top stories during U.S. hours and an overview of market moves and analysis. For a detailed overview of U.S. markets, see CoinDesk’s Crypto Daybook Americas. As East Asia begins its trading day, BTC is trading at $116,263, down 1.1% on the day and 2% lower on the week, according to CoinDesk market data, while ETH sits at $4,322, off 3.8% in the last 24 hours but still up 2.6% weekly. The CoinDesk 20 (CD20), an index tracking the largest crypto assets, is down 2.4%. Polymarket odds suggest traders are bracing for weakness through the end of August. The most likely outcome for BTC is now a close below $111,000 with a 34% probability, while ETH’s highest-weighted scenario is a finish near $4,800 at 43%. Enflux, a Singapore-based market maker, said the market is being pulled in two directions. “The market remains caught between strong underlying institutional conviction, highlighted by Strategy Inc.’s additional 430 BTC purchase and structural financing shift, and a lack of immediate retail follow-through,” it wrote in a note to CoinDesk. Enflux pointed to VanEck’s reiterated $180,000 year-end bitcoin target as evidence that institutions are positioning for continuation, even as retail-favored narratives such as XRP and DOGE have been capped by the SEC’s delays on ETF approvals. Solana remains an exception, Enflux wrote, with “quiet strength” from its dominance in USDC transfers and PumpFun’s share of new token issuance. Still, derivatives positioning shows caution. QCP reported in a recent market update that perpetual funding rates turned negative over the weekend, a setup that preceded earlier pullbacks, and options skews now favor puts across maturities. The result is a market that looks structurally supported at the top but tactically defensive…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 14:27
Bitcoin struggles around $115K as ETFs see outflows — could BTC whale accumulation lead to a reversal?

Bitcoin is holding near the $115,000 mark after a week of choppy price action, with exchange-traded fund outflows weighing on sentiment even as whale wallets quietly expand their holdings.  Bitcoin (BTC) has slipped around 6% from its Aug. 14 all-time…
Crypto.news2025/08/19 14:26
PowerBank Lights the Grid, Turning Sunlight Into Currency

The post PowerBank Lights the Grid, Turning Sunlight Into Currency appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: PowerBank drives clean energy growth with 700 MWp+ pipeline across U.S. and Canada. Innovative Bitcoin treasury integration and tokenized solar assets diversify financing opportunities. Proven track record: 100+ projects built, $100M financings, 4,000+ homes powered. TORONTO/NEW YORK, August 19, 2025 – PowerBank Corporation (NASDAQ: SUUN; Cboe Canada: SUNN), a North American renewable energy developer and operator, has begun installation of its first battery energy storage system in Ontario while expanding its solar portfolio in the United States and Canada. The company is simultaneously advancing a digital finance strategy through Bitcoin treasury integration and tokenization of renewable energy assets. PowerBank Fuels 4,000 Homes With $100M+ in Financings PowerBank Corporation, formerly known as SolarBank, rebranded in July 2025 as part of its expanded clean energy and digital asset strategy. Headquartered in Toronto with U.S. offices in Rochester, New York, the company operates as a developer, engineer, builder, and asset operator in the renewable energy sector. The company’s business spans behind-the-meter solar power gardens, community solar plants, utility-scale solar farms, and battery energy storage systems. Since its inception, PowerBank has built more than 100 solar projects with a combined capacity exceeding 60 megawatts (MW), while managing over 100 operational solar plants. Its development pipeline exceeds 700 MWp, and it has facilitated more than $100 million in project financings. PowerBank reports that its solar projects have collectively powered more than 4,000 homes and continue to contribute to net-zero emission goals across North America. Installation of 20MWh Battery Storage in Ontario On August 6, 2025, PowerBank announced the start of installation of its first battery energy storage system (BESS) in Ontario. The project, located in the Township of Armour, has a nameplate capacity of 4.99 megawatts/20 megawatt-hours and will use lithium iron phosphate technology. The system is contracted under the Independent Electricity System…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 14:25
Crypto Markets Shed $60 Billion as ETF Outflows Signal Cooling Sentiment

Bitcoin falls below $115,000 while Ethereum ETFs post largest daily withdrawal since launch ahead of Powell speech
Blockhead2025/08/19 14:23
