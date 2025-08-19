2025-08-21 Thursday

Anthony Scaramucci's $500,000 Bitcoin Target In Spotlight As Apex Crypto Surges 23% In 2025

Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) move toward a fresh high of $124,000 has brought renewed attention to comments from SkyBridge Capital CEO Antread more
Coinstats2025/08/19 14:44
Chamath Palihapitiya Launches $250M SPAC Targeting DeFi, AI, and Defense

The post Chamath Palihapitiya Launches $250M SPAC Targeting DeFi, AI, and Defense appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News SPAC King, Chamath Palihapitiya, is back in the blank check game with a $250 million initial public offering for American Exceptionalism Acquisition Corp. A. According to the filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday, the firm is targeting decentralized finance, AI, energy, and defense.   Palihapitiya Bets on Decentralized Finance Instead of …
CoinPedia2025/08/19 14:42
Solana App Revenue Plunges 44% in Q2 Despite Efficiency Gains

The post Solana App Revenue Plunges 44% in Q2 Despite Efficiency Gains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In the second quarter of 2025, Solana’s ecosystem experienced mixed performance across key metrics. Total application revenue dropped 44.2% to $576.4 million, while the app revenue capture ratio increased from 126.5% to 211.6%. Application Revenue Plunge According to the latest Messari report, the total application revenue generated on Solana plunged 44.2% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ), from $1.0 […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/solana-app-revenue-plunges-44-in-q2-despite-efficiency-gains/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 14:42
Canadian Dollar flat lines near 1.3800 ahead of Canadian CPI inflation data

The post Canadian Dollar flat lines near 1.3800 ahead of Canadian CPI inflation data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD/CAD holds steady around 1.3800 in Tuesday’s early Asian session.  Trump begins planning for a trilateral meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy.  The possibility of a Fed cut in September stays at 83%.  The USD/CAD pair extends its ongoing range-bound theme near 1.3800 during the early Asian session on Tuesday. Investors remain cautious as US President Donald Trump begins planning for a trilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The Canadian July Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation report will be in the spotlight later on Tuesday.  Trump said late Monday that he was working to arrange a meeting between Putin and Zelensky after a summit with Zelensky and European leaders at the White House. Trump further stated that Zelenskiy could end the war, raising the prospect of Kyiv being forced into making unpalatable territorial concessions. Trump’s hopes of achieving an immediate peace deal have given way to much softer suggestions that a partial peace agreement may be reached in the coming weeks. However, any signs of escalating tensions could weigh on the riskier currency, such as the Canadian Dollar (CAD), and create a tailwind for the pair.  Traders pared bets on a rate cut at the US Federal Reserve (Fed) meeting on September 16-17 after the Producer Price Index (PPI) inflation was hotter than expected in July, which might support the US Dollar (USD). According to the CME FedWatch tool, Fed fund futures traders are now pricing in an 83% chance of a September rate cut, after last week briefly fully pricing in a move. Traders will closely monitor the Fed’s Jackson Hole symposium later on Friday for rate clues.  Meanwhile, a recovery in crude oil prices could lift the commodity-linked Loonie. It’s worth noting that Canada is the largest oil exporter to the US, and higher crude oil prices tend to have…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 14:41
US Ethereum ETFs Reach 6 Million ETH, Impacting Market Dynamics

The post US Ethereum ETFs Reach 6 Million ETH, Impacting Market Dynamics appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: US Ethereum spot ETFs now hold six million ETH, a key milestone in market dynamics. The holdings account for approximately 5% of Ethereum’s circulating supply. Institutional moves reflect broader adoption but raise concerns about market decentralization. On August 19, US Ethereum spot ETFs were reported holding 6.3 million ETH, equating to about 5.1% of Ethereum’s supply, valued at approximately $26.7 billion. These holdings reflect significant institutional interest, influencing Ethereum ecosystem dynamics and contributing to recent market volatility. Experts Weigh In: Institutional Demand Raises Decentralization Concerns Recent market volatility includes significant ETH price adjustments and outflows. On August 16, the ETH ETFs experienced a net outflow of $59.3 million. While institution-driven intervention increases accessibility, some enthusiasts express concerns about network decentralization. Cryptocurrencies like ARB and CRV, correlated with ETH flows, also registered price dips in sync. Ethereum (ETH), valued at $4,243.96, holds a market cap of $512.28 billion. It commands a 13.19% market share, with a 24-hour trading volume showing a 6.44% change. Recent price movements include a 0.43% drop over 24 hours, contrasting a substantial 68.33% increase over 60 days, reported by CoinMarketCap. “The growing interest in institutional products like our trust is a sign of the maturation of crypto markets into recognized financial instruments.” – Michael Sonnenshein, CEO, Grayscale Market Data and Insights Did you know? In 2024, the US Bitcoin spot ETF launch led to funds controlling over 6% of Bitcoin’s supply, an impact reminiscent of this Ethereum ETF milestone. According to Coincu’s research, the accumulation of ETH in ETFs represents an institutional focus on digital asset integration. Potential regulatory frameworks could further legitimize ETFs’ role, subject to market stability. Technological advancements in Ethereum also merit close scrutiny in assessing the long-term financial positioning of these ETFs. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 06:34 UTC…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 14:40
PEPE Made Headlines, Now Traders Are Investors to This DeFi Gem Under $0.04

The post PEPE Made Headlines, Now Traders Are Investors to This DeFi Gem Under $0.04 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Pepe Coin (PEPE) grabbed global attention with its viral rise, transforming meme power into multimillion-dollar returns. At one point, traders who bought in early saw massive gains in days, and the coin quickly cemented itself as one of the standout meme tokens of the year. But fast-forward to today, and PEPE’s momentum has noticeably cooled. …
CoinPedia2025/08/19 14:39
$Hyper Raises $10.2M as Bitcoin Tests New ATHs

The post $Hyper Raises $10.2M as Bitcoin Tests New ATHs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. When it comes to cryptocurrencies, nothing beats Bitcoin. Launched back in 2009, it sparked a trend that would revolutionize finance. Today, even institutional investors and corporate treasuries are racing to stack sats. Among these Bitcoin holders, Michael Saylor’s Strategy has a considerable lead with 629,376 $BTC. Next is MARA Holdings Inc with 50,639 $BTC. Others, like US President Donald Trump’s Trump Media and Elon Musk’s Tesla, also hold their fair share. Source: bitcointreasuries.net. Recently, the coin has witnessed a flurry of activity, driven by interest from institutional investors and the US’ friendlier stance towards cryptocurrencies. This helped drive Bitcoin’s price towards its recent ATH of $124K. The Problem with the Bitcoin Network But despite Bitcoin’s status as the premier cryptocurrency, it has several drawbacks, particularly on the technical side. First, we need to talk about its speed. The Bitcoin blockchain can only handle an average of 5.65 transactions per second (TPS). In contrast, newer chains like Ethereum ($ETH) and Solana ($SOL) have an average TPS of 16.83 and 982.9, respectively. Because of its relatively low TPS, Bitcoin needs anywhere between hours and days to confirm transactions. This makes it ill-suited for fast payments. Then there’s Bitcoin’s inherently limited flexibility. Its script is simplified, which helps keep its network secure. But this has its downside, as it prevents the Bitcoin blockchain from supporting more advanced smart contracts, dApps, DeFi protocols, and NFTs, unlike Solana or Ethereum. Bitcoin Hyper: Bringing Bitcoin to the Modern Age Improving Bitcoin by upgrading it for faster transactions and greater utility seems straightforward, but the truth is more complicated. Simply put, reworking the blockchain’s foundation to make it faster and flexible would come at the cost of its security. And it’s fair to assume that no one would want this kind of trade-off. This is where Layer…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 14:39
Ethereum Eyes $6K as AI-Powered Ozak AI Presale Surges Past $1.9M

The post Ethereum Eyes $6K as AI-Powered Ozak AI Presale Surges Past $1.9M appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum is trading above $4,500, with analysts eyeing a potential rally toward $6,000. Technical charts point to steady momentum, while trading volume has kept support intact. At the same time, Ozak AI ($OZ) has drawn attention after its presale raised more than $1.95 million. Ethereum is strong in the market, and Ozak AI is a success story in its fundraising this month, which makes them stand in the limelight. Ethereum Builds Toward $6,000 Ethereum has maintained a consistent uptrend over recent weeks. Price action shows support holding near $4,400, while resistance has formed just below $4,800. Analysts mentioned that in the event of Ethereum standing above the current levels, the next target is potentially marking $6,000. Indicators reflect the same outlook. Bollinger Bands point to room for further expansion, while the Relative Strength Index has cooled from overbought levels. As selling pressure subsides, the players in the market practically have a sense of a continuation of the upward moves. Ethereum has been enjoying a monopoly in the sector of smart contracts, and this has continued to appeal to buyers. The growing popularity of decentralized applications, finance, and staking keeps demand high. As capital flows remain steady, traders view $6,000 as a realistic next milestone if current conditions persist. Ozak AI Presale Surges Past $1.9 Million Running in parallel with Ethereum’s rally, Ozak AI has advanced its presale to phase four. The $OZ token price is currently at $0.005, and more than 150 million coins have been sold. The latest fund goal has reached $1.95 million, and the next goal is $0.01. The project requires a minimum entry of $100, payable in ETH, USDT, or USDC. Its total supply is 10 billion tokens, distributed across several categories: 30% Presale30% Ecosystem and Community 20% Future Reserve 10% Liquidity and Listings 10% Team…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 14:38
TeraWulf Stock Soars 70% as Google Doubles Its Stake

The post TeraWulf Stock Soars 70% as Google Doubles Its Stake appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Bitcoin miner TeraWulf is suddenly Wall Street’s hot topic. Its stock shot up more than 70% in a week after Google boosted its stake in the company, betting big on its shift from pure crypto mining into powering artificial intelligence (AI). CEO Paul Prager highlights strategic alignment with Google On Monday, shares jumped another 12% …
CoinPedia2025/08/19 14:37
Bitcoin steady at $115K as whales buy despite ETF outflows

The post Bitcoin steady at $115K as whales buy despite ETF outflows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin is holding near the $115,000 mark after a week of choppy price action, with exchange-traded fund outflows weighing on sentiment even as whale wallets quietly expand their holdings.  Summary Bitcoin trades near $115,00, down 3% this week and 2.5% this month, sitting 7% below its all-time high. ETF activity reversed with $121M in daily outflows. Whales accumulated 20,000 BTC, adding to over 225,000 BTC since March, a trend often linked with price recovery. Bitcoin (BTC) has slipped around 6% from its Aug. 14 all-time high, remaining 3% down in the past week. After a strong summer rally that propelled Bitcoin from the $97,000 range in late May to new highs in August, this pullback indicates a cooling market. The market is still split over whether this is a healthy retracement within a larger uptrend or the beginning of a more significant correction. ETF outflows weigh on sentiment, Ethereum dominates inflows Data from SoSoValue shows U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs saw $121 million in net outflows on Aug. 18, pushing monthly outflows to nearly $140 million. This contrasts sharply with Ethereum (ETH), which has attracted a record $2.83 billion in inflows in the past month. CoinShares’ Aug. 18 report confirms this divergence, with year-to-date Ethereum inflows now reaching $11 billion, compared to $5.3 billion for Bitcoin. According to the report, investor preferences have shifted in favor of ETH exposure, particularly as expectations surrounding staking approval for Ethereum ETFs grow. Whales accumulate as BTC price dips Santiment’s latest on-chain data shows that wallets with 10–10,000 BTC have added over 20,000 BTC since last week’s pullback, bringing their total accumulation to over 225,000 BTC since March. Because of the historical strong correlation between this group’s movements and the direction of future prices, there has been speculation that smart money may be preparing for another leg…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 14:37
