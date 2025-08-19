$Hyper Raises $10.2M as Bitcoin Tests New ATHs

When it comes to cryptocurrencies, nothing beats Bitcoin. Launched back in 2009, it sparked a trend that would revolutionize finance. Today, even institutional investors and corporate treasuries are racing to stack sats. Among these Bitcoin holders, Michael Saylor's Strategy has a considerable lead with 629,376 $BTC. Next is MARA Holdings Inc with 50,639 $BTC. Others, like US President Donald Trump's Trump Media and Elon Musk's Tesla, also hold their fair share. Source: bitcointreasuries.net. Recently, the coin has witnessed a flurry of activity, driven by interest from institutional investors and the US' friendlier stance towards cryptocurrencies. This helped drive Bitcoin's price towards its recent ATH of $124K. The Problem with the Bitcoin Network But despite Bitcoin's status as the premier cryptocurrency, it has several drawbacks, particularly on the technical side. First, we need to talk about its speed. The Bitcoin blockchain can only handle an average of 5.65 transactions per second (TPS). In contrast, newer chains like Ethereum ($ETH) and Solana ($SOL) have an average TPS of 16.83 and 982.9, respectively. Because of its relatively low TPS, Bitcoin needs anywhere between hours and days to confirm transactions. This makes it ill-suited for fast payments. Then there's Bitcoin's inherently limited flexibility. Its script is simplified, which helps keep its network secure. But this has its downside, as it prevents the Bitcoin blockchain from supporting more advanced smart contracts, dApps, DeFi protocols, and NFTs, unlike Solana or Ethereum. Bitcoin Hyper: Bringing Bitcoin to the Modern Age Improving Bitcoin by upgrading it for faster transactions and greater utility seems straightforward, but the truth is more complicated. Simply put, reworking the blockchain's foundation to make it faster and flexible would come at the cost of its security. And it's fair to assume that no one would want this kind of trade-off. This is where Layer…