Ethereum Eyes $6K as AI-Powered Ozak AI Presale Surges Past $1.9M
The post Ethereum Eyes $6K as AI-Powered Ozak AI Presale Surges Past $1.9M appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum is trading above $4,500, with analysts eyeing a potential rally toward $6,000. Technical charts point to steady momentum, while trading volume has kept support intact. At the same time, Ozak AI ($OZ) has drawn attention after its presale raised more than $1.95 million. Ethereum is strong in the market, and Ozak AI is a success story in its fundraising this month, which makes them stand in the limelight. Ethereum Builds Toward $6,000 Ethereum has maintained a consistent uptrend over recent weeks. Price action shows support holding near $4,400, while resistance has formed just below $4,800. Analysts mentioned that in the event of Ethereum standing above the current levels, the next target is potentially marking $6,000. Indicators reflect the same outlook. Bollinger Bands point to room for further expansion, while the Relative Strength Index has cooled from overbought levels. As selling pressure subsides, the players in the market practically have a sense of a continuation of the upward moves. Ethereum has been enjoying a monopoly in the sector of smart contracts, and this has continued to appeal to buyers. The growing popularity of decentralized applications, finance, and staking keeps demand high. As capital flows remain steady, traders view $6,000 as a realistic next milestone if current conditions persist. Ozak AI Presale Surges Past $1.9 Million Running in parallel with Ethereum’s rally, Ozak AI has advanced its presale to phase four. The $OZ token price is currently at $0.005, and more than 150 million coins have been sold. The latest fund goal has reached $1.95 million, and the next goal is $0.01. The project requires a minimum entry of $100, payable in ETH, USDT, or USDC. Its total supply is 10 billion tokens, distributed across several categories: 30% Presale30% Ecosystem and Community 20% Future Reserve 10% Liquidity and Listings 10% Team…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 14:38